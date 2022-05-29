News
Saints’ Gossett feels right at home on the road
There are those who consider Memorial Day weekend the start of RV season. Then there are those, such as Saints relief pitcher Daniel Gossett, who believe every season is RV season.
For the past two-and-a-half years, Gossett, his wife, Pressley and their three-year-old daughter Lucy lived in a 41-foot RV as he continues his quest to return to the big leagues after making his debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
The odyssey ended during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., this spring, when the Gossetts sold the RV and purchased a home.
“It kinda started on a whim,” Gossett said prior to Saturday night’s 7-4 loss to Indianapolis at CHS Field. “But we fell in love with it. We started meeting new people and seeing new places. It was just a real good deal for us.”
The Gossetts, who are from South Carolina, took the RV to spring training in Arizona prior to the 2020 season, thinking it would be their home until the season starts. When COVID shut down the minor-league season, they found themselves with a permanent home on wheels.
“We had sold our home in South Carolina, so it was the only place we had to live,” he said. “So we just stayed in it. It was trying at times, but we saw the bright side of it and enjoyed it.”
Gossett pitched last season for Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester, Mass. Their RV was pulled by a pickup truck, so Gossett had the truck to go to work. They shipped Pressley’s car to
Worcester, giving her the ability to get around on her own.
“The best part was doing the every-day activities and doing them outside,” Gossett said of the experience. “Like cooking breakfast, drinking your morning coffee. It was nice.”
The decision to sell had a lot to do with Lucy reaching an age where she needed more space. But overall, Gossett said, the journey had run its course.
As for what he will miss the most, Gossett said it is the freedom to just up and go when the feeling hits. “And, knowing that everything I own would go with me wherever I was,” he said.
“Usually, you pack up for spring training and you get to take whatever fits in your suitcase.”
The 29-year-old Gossett last pitched in the major leagues in 2018. He missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has made eight appearances for the Saints this season,
including three starts. He is 1-1 with an earned-run average of 8.72.
“We’re just trying to tinker around and get some things ironed out,” Gossett said of his season to date. “Hopefully it all comes together.”
If this season has shown anything for the Saints — and Twins — it’s that anyone who gets the job done in St. Paul has a good chance of making the move across the river.
“It’s why we’re all still here,” Gossett said of his teammates. “If we can put a few things together and see if the old mule still kicks … it would nice. Let’s keep playing and see what happens.”
Briefly
• Royce Lewis played left field and threw out a runner trying to go first to third on a base hit.
• Jake Cave and Spencer Steer homered for the Saints.
19 Days Chapter 392: Release Date and Read Manga Online
19 Days Chapter 392 release date is announced, it is set to release on 1 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of 19 Days Chapter 392.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
19 Days Chapter 392 Release Date
19 Days is a very popular Manga series created by Mangaka Old Xian. It is an ongoing series and the chapters are usually released every 10 days or so.
The latest chapter of 19 Days Chapter 389 was released on 27 April 2022, so it will take some time before the all-new 19 Days Chapter 392 is released. Therefore we can predict that 19 Days Chapter 392 is going to release on 1 June 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
19 Days Chapter 392 Release Date Countdown
19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 392 of 19 Days is set for 1 June 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find 19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
19 Days Chapter 392 Raw Scan Release Date Countdown
All you need to know about the 19 Days series
The strange thing about 19 Days is that you get to know the names of its four main characters–Jian Yi, Zhan Zheng Xi, He Tian, and Mo Guan Shan after reading at least a hundred pages of the Manga.
To give each couple of friends a story of their own, Old Xian has grouped the four boys into groups of two. The readers are allowed a brief insight into the past of each of the characters who are best friends.
Then, we are brought back to the present where a couple of friends establish a new start to their relationship after we get to know that Jian Yi and He Tian had left their partners for some mysterious reason. Again, we get to experience some snippets from the past to get an idea about the backstory of each of the boys.
In the beginning, the story only had two protagonists–Jian Yi and his childhood friend Zhan Zheng Xi. In the very first chapter, we see the messy Jian Yi being very fond of his friend, Zhan Zheng Xi.
But, on the other hand, Zhan Zheng Xi hates skinship and we can find him often packing brutal punches aimed at Jian Yi.
In an interesting turn of events, Zheng Xi tells us–the readers–about how Jian Yi suddenly disappeared on the second day of high school.
As the story progresses, we later get to know about all the stuff going on behind the scenes of this “happy” manhua. As the story progresses, Zhang Xi warms up to his good friend Jian Yi after finding out that Jian Yi has been crushing on him for a long time.
Now, a new character enters–He Tian. He is Jian Yi’s good-looking friend as well as the “hottie” of the four. His romantic interest is Mo Guan Shan, who is of the rule-breaker type. Mo and the others fail to start off on the right foot.
However, they soon accept him as one of their own and includes him in their tribe although he “hates” them. He Tian is rather aggressive with Mo, which makes the latter genuinely hate him and his affection. Again, he slowly warms up to all three of them on his own terms.
Robert Thomasser Q&A: Departing assistant police chief on his career from L.A. to St. Paul
Robert Thomasser’s career in law enforcement was bookended by cases that led to protests and how officers do their work: Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991 and George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
In between, Thomasser returned to his hometown of St. Paul and eventually served as assistant chief under two police chiefs — Thomas Smith and Todd Axtell. As Axtell finishes his term as chief, Thomasser just wrapped up his time at the St. Paul Police Department, where he was second in command.
He recently sat down with the Pioneer Press to talk about his career and the St. Paul police. The interview is edited for clarity and conciseness:
What part of St. Paul did you grow up in?
My family started out in Highland Park, across from Cretin-Derham High School. When my mom and dad got divorced, we moved out to the East Side. I was a paper boy. Went to Harding, graduated in ’85.
I decided I wanted to get into policing and looked at what it took to become a cop here in the state. At the time, it was an expensive, long process. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was hiring from all over the country and they sought out people from the Midwest because of the work ethic.
I went to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and I was actually in the academy in 1991 when Rodney King happened (Los Angeles police officers beat him during his arrest).
As a Midwest kid working in the L.A. County jail, that experience opened my eyes up. If you’ve ever seen those videos of the Crips and the Bloods fighting each other through the bars, it was that time. Five years later, I came home.
Why did you leave California?
I’m a hometown kid, I didn’t like living in California. I liked the quality of life here in town. I ended up getting hired in St. Paul and went to the Eastern District patrol.
How long were you on patrol?
About four years. I later got promoted to sergeant and worked in the Western District. I was the officer in charge of Operation Red Rocket and Operation Sunrise in Frogtown, which were undercover drug operations. Drugs were driving other crimes in the area, too. The crime index dropped so much we had to write a letter to the FBI (which collects crime statistics) to explain.
I worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration taskforce (on loan from St. Paul police). Later, I was commander of the narcotics and vice unit at the police department. With the advent of the internet and cellphones, a lot of crimes were occurring differently, and we were constantly trying to evolve our tactics to keep up with that.
What was your time like as assistant police chief?
Todd Axtell had a vision of how he wanted this department to do policing, and I was part of his team to implement the changes. One was changing our pursuit policy (to be more restrictive, except when seeking people in the most violent cases). We’re measuring the risk to the community and the people doing the pursuits.
For the good-hearted police officer on the street who’s trying to catch a person who has done wrong to somebody else, I’ve made their job tougher (by restricting vehicle pursuits). But we made the change for the right reasons, for safety reasons. Trying to connect that conversation with the officers who have to do that job, that was a challenge. But I think we’ve able to connect the “why” of a lot of what we’re doing.
You were the face of the police department during some difficult discussions about the budget before the city council. What was that like?
I really very much believe in the mission that our frontline officers are doing. The role that I had in the agency allowed me to advocate for the mission — and that was to hold people accountable who were doing wrong in the city, and standing up for people who were victimized. We have to have enough resources to do that.
We never really got to talk enough about what are the outcomes we’re trying to achieve. And the crime rate that exists right now is not the outcome that I think we should have for St. Paul. I think we could have, with the right investments, far better outcomes in St. Paul.
Akiko Matsuura: Charlie Heaton’s Ex and Archie Heaton Mom
Yes, Akiko Matsuura Charlie Heaton’s ex-partner and also the mother of Charlie Heaton son, Archie Heaton, who was born in 2014.
Charlie Heaton has garnered a decent fan following with his performance in Netflix science-fiction horror series, Stranger Things. The English actor appears as Jonathan Byers, the brother of Will Byers in the series. Heaton is currently dating his co-star Natalia Dyer, who also plays his on-screen girlfriend, Nancy Wheeler.
The duo has been in a relationship since early 2016 following their meeting on the set of Stranger Things. However, Charlies Heaton was in a serious relationship with another woman before starting dating, Natalia. Her name is Akiko Matsuura
Who is Akiko Matsuura? Who is Charlie Heaton Son?
Heaton and Natalie are in a rock-solid relationship and they are strongly going together in 2021, as well. However, there is another important figure in Heaton’s life — Charlie Heaton son, Archie Heaton Matsuura.
The 27-year-old has a son from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Akiko Matsuura. Yes, Akiko Matsuura is the mother of Charlie Heaton’s son, Archie Heaton, who was born in 2014.
5 Untold Facts About Akiko Matsuura!
There isn’t much known about Heaton’s former lover on the internet, apart from the fact that she is a drummer and Heaton’s baby mother.
Matsuura is a drummer and vocalist
Akiko Matsuura is a music lover and has dedicated her life to music. She is part of the English music band, Pre. Also, she is part of another group called Comanechi with guitarist, Simon Petrovich. Matsuura, who is a talented drummer has played for The Big Pink, as well.
Matsuura is from Japan
Akiko has worked and spent her childhood in London, but she is originally from Osaka, Japan.
Akiko Matsuura is also known as Keex
Fans who have been listening to songs from her bands like Comanechi, Pre, and Sperm Javelin know that her stage name is not Akiko. In the world of punk rock, noise rock, and experimental rock, she is better known as Keex.
She has unique stage antics
Matsuura has her own ways of enjoying the moment and delivering performance. She believes that artists must make things interesting while performing. Akiko Matsuura usually performs in various interesting outfits, which are unique in their own ways. She also performs a lot of dives, so that viewers would find the performance interesting.
Heaton once was part of her music band
Before focusing on his acting career, Heaton used to be on the same music band as his former lover. Heaton used to play drums for the band Comanechi. But now the 27-year-old has moved away from the music and is concentrating on acting.
