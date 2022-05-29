News
Skywatch: The great late June sky show
If you’re a night owl, this is the perfect time of year for you, as stargazing has now become a late-night delight! Catch an afternoon nap, grab a lawn chair, and enjoy the show!
The transition in the night sky is just about complete. The stars and constellations of winter are pretty much gone from our skies, setting well before the sun. Among the few bright winter stars left are Castor and Pollux, in the constellation Gemini the Twins. You can see them side by side in the low west-northwestern sky. A little higher above the western horizon, look for a right-leaning backward question mark. That question mark is the chest and head of the spring constellation Leo the Lion, with the bright star Regulus at the bottom of the question mark, marking the lion’s heart.
Face north and lie back on a lawn chair, and you’ll easily see the nearly upside-down Big Dipper almost overhead. The Big Dipper isn’t an official constellation, but it does outline the rear end and tail of Ursa Major, or the Big Bear. Just below is the fainter Little Dipper, standing sideways on its handle with Polaris, the North Star, at the end of the handle. The Little Dipper doubles as the actual constellation Ursa Minor, or Little Bear.
You’ll see a bright orange star not far from the end of the Big Dipper’s handle. That’s Arcturus, the brightest star in the evening sky this month, more than 20 times the diameter of our sun and around 37 light-years away. The light we see from Arcturus tonight left that star in 1985 when the first “Back to the Future” movie debuted. Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman, which really looks more like a giant nocturnal kite with Arcturus at the end of the tail.
Over in the east, summer stars are making their initial evening appearance. Leading the way is Vega, the brightest star in Lyra the Harp. To the lower left of Vega is Deneb, the brightest shiner in Cygnus the Swan, otherwise known as the “Northern Cross,” rising sideways in the east. Deneb is an enormous star that lies at the head of the cross and is at least 1,400 light-years from Earth, and maybe a lot farther.
The full moon in June will officially be on the 14th. It’s often referred to as the Strawberry Moon in Native American culture, and it’s also called the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon, along with other monikers. This month, the full moon is considered a supermoon because it’s physically much closer to Earth than average, and it may appear a little larger in the sky on average. This time of year you’ll notice that the full moon this month takes a very low arc across the sky from rising to setting. It’s nearly mirroring the path taken by the sun on the first day of winter.
Speaking of seasons, the summer solstice is on Tuesday, June 21, with the sun directly overhead at noon along the Tropic of Cancer. It’s the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the shortest night of the year. See if you can pull an all-nighter under the stars!
The early evening planet drought continues this month, but after midnight planets start rising one by one. The first one to appear is the ringed wonder of our solar system. Saturn rises in the southeast, appearing as a moderately bright star after 2 a.m. in early June and a little after midnight later in the month. You can see Saturn’s ring system and maybe a few of its brighter moons even with a small telescope. By mid-August Saturn will be much brighter and will rise well before midnight for a prime-time late summer performance.
Meanwhile, this weekend and early next week, check out the Jupiter-Mars celestial hugging in the early morning twilight sky!
Mars will be passing just below the much brighter planet Jupiter in the low southeastern sky, best seen in the early stages of twilight. Mars and Jupiter will be separated by less than a degree, appearing almost to touch each other. They’re actually a long way from each other, but they’re nearly in the same line of sight. Check out Mars and Jupiter, a great way to start the day!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
Letters: How can legislators say they’re doing their job?
How can they say they’re doing their job?
What a joke. We have $9 billion in surplus tax money and they can’t agree on how to spend it.
The elderly are struggling to pay for health insurance, medications, rent, and all of their other bills.
The poor are being evicted from their homes and can’t afford to pay their bills.
Young couples with kids are losing their homes because of high taxes and child care.
And they can’t agree on tax relief or to stop taxing Social Security for the elderly.
But they can agree to let breweries sell bigger jugs of beer and sign that bill into law before they adjourn.
I wonder how these people can look in the mirror and say they are doing their job.
Jerry Wiertzema, Woodbury
Hardened security
As a U.S. Air Force Veteran who once controlled access to nuclear weapon storage areas and alert aircraft facilities, I have a different perspective on school security measures than some people.
Whether one is protecting military installations from terrorist threats or schools from active shooters, the process of threat assessment and counter measures should be similar. Our children deserve that same level of protection as our politicians and government buildings.
Although background checks can be completed before someone buys a gun, past school shooters had no criminal history to flag. Certainly, mental health screenings can be done as well to deny someone the right to buy a gun. However, these measures have failed time and again too.
Some Americans want greater restrictions on buying certain types of guns, but banning assault rifles will not stop the threat because those intent on killing innocent people will simply use another weapon.
The measure that will greatly reduce the frequency and severity of a school shooter are physical security measures deployed at every school that prevent entry to the school by an active shooter, and that contain and minimize the threat of an intruder.
The hardened security features that can stop a school shooter include a single point of entry and exit to schools, bulletproof glass at entry points, an entry control system that denies access to unauthorized personnel, a “Sally” gate entry system with buzzer-controlled doors, fire doors throughout the building that can automatically close and lock to seal off hallway access by an intruder, an armed officer positioned in every school, and active-shooter protocols with local law enforcement.
The U.S. gives tens of billions of dollars to other countries in order to help provide them greater security. It is high time that we do the same for our kids.
Corby Pelto, Minneapolis
Of course?
In response to the school shootings Letter to the Editor in Thursday’s paper: Of course it’s the guns? Doesn’t a person’s finger have to pull the trigger? Guns do not shoot themselves.
Michael Nohava, Prescott
What do they mean by that?
After this tragic shooting in Texas, the President came out and once again called for “common sense gun legislation” as is always the mantra by Democrats. But they never tells us what “common sense gun legislation” is.
Now that they control the House, Senate, and the Oval office, it’s time for them to put their money where their mouth is and introduce “common sense gun legislation” and show us exactly what they mean by that.
Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove
News
ASK IRA: Will defense, shooting, turnovers outweigh homecourt in Heat-Celtics Game 7?
Q: For Game 6, as much as I can “appreciate and soak in this one for all it was worth,” wouldn’t losing three out of four home games in a series be looked at as unacceptable? – T.G, Queens, New York.
A: Not against an opponent of this caliber, arguably the more talented team, arguably the healthier team. That’s not to make excuses if it were to happen, just that I would not overstate homecourt in a matchup like this. Both teams have shown the ability to look very good, regardless of the venue. And both teams have shown the inconsistency to also look rotten at home. Of all the factors in play for Game 7, I’m no longer sure that venue would be at the top of that list. Seemingly more significant is which team defends better, which team shoots the 3-pointer better, and which team cuts down on the turnovers.
Q: Isn’t it weird that the year the Heat had that great finish, 30-11, Dion Waiters, who was playing great, got hurt and the Heat didn’t make the playoffs. In the last two deep runs in the playoffs, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were hurt two years ago and now Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry this year. Strange for the best conditioned team. Go figure. – Stuart.
A: In a way, you also answered part of your question, when you mentioned “deep runs.” The longer you play, the greater chance of injury. And I know many will point to the supposed grueling practices and extensive training sessions. But that simply has not been true this season. The Heat barely held practice at all this season, especially over the second half of the season, particularly during the playoffs. They also cut back, way back, on game-day shootarounds. Often the lone prep for games was a pregame walkthrough of less than an hour. Sometimes injuries just happen. And sometimes they happen at all the wrong times.
Q: Miami Heat are preparing prospects for the summer league? To do what with them? Sit them on the bench the entire playoffs like Omer Yurtseven, while like him they could have helped the team tremendously in a series like the one with the Celtics? That’s preposterous. – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: The jump from summer standout to rotation player rarely is a one-season proposition. So in many ways, Omer Yurtseven is right on schedule. The point of the piece about the Heat working with young players even amid the playoffs is that a youth injection is important with so many older players on the roster. So you can do both: win now and prepare for the future. In many ways, that has made these past six weeks a win-win proposition.
News
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About?
“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” is a 2022 action and adventure with comedy movie; it is a live-action adaptation of the Chip ‘n Dale series that was a massive success in 1989 and many other renditions of Chip n Dale since the 1940s 1950s, 1970s and then late 1980s. These characters have been classics and extremely famous for about 6 to 7 decades.
The movie was released on May 16, 2022; in theaters and then premiered on Disney plus Hotstar on May 20, 2022. This is a hilarious and unique movie that creates a world of its own. The movie is so Disney that the person has to either be blind or live inside a rock for at least half a century to miss it. The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics as of yet and a great response from the audience.
What Is The Movie About?
The movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is about Chip and Dale, two former best buddies; who live in a world where humans and animations live together. They used to work in a successful show back in the day, but Dale left as he got his bond-like show leaving Chip behind.
About 30 years later, Chip is an insurance salesman while Dale, who had a CGI surgery, is surrounded by fan convention. The best friends reunite, and all hell breaks loose as they get into their good old days, groove back, and solve the investigation and a lot of action, adventure, and comedy.
Cast And Crew
The movie has a hilarious and talented cast like John Mulaney as Chip, the funniest Andy Samberg as Dale, Will Arnett as Sweet Pete, Eric Bana as Monterey Jack, Keegan-Michael Key as Bjornson the Cheesemonger, Seth Rogen as Bob, J. K. Simmons as Captain Putty and KiKi Layne as Ellie Steckler, etc.
The movie is directed by Akiva Schaffer (in Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, and produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman.
Why Should You Stream It?
This is one hilarious ride of nostalgia, friendship, and good old investigative action. The cast associated should be enough for you to watch it; Andy Samberg has not a single bone in his body that isn’t funny. He’s one of the best in the whole comedy-drama scene today. So are John Mulaney and Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogan, William Arnett, and the rest of the cast.
The post Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
