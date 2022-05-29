Slow Horses On Apple TV+: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Slow Horses is 2022 series on Apple TV+. It is a suspense, fiction, spy thriller show with a phenomenal cast and an even better story. The series premiered on April 1, 2022, on Apple TV+ and received many great reviews. It is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Mick Herron. The series has 6 episodes filled with not-so-glamorous but organic and thrilling espionage.

The series will have a second season because it is a returning series and has been renewed. However, not much can be said about this next season so far because the details are very secretive. With an uber impressive cast and crew with a compelling story, know more about the series.

What Is The Show About?

“Slow Horses” is an espionage thriller series that follows a rag-tag team of essentially deemed Losers, working in the career lowest branch of MI5, a waste ground for MI6 who are never utilized and are considered to be useless by the rest of the organization.

All these people in the team are there because they made such terrible mistakes that they were either going to be fired or sent to work here under their extremely disliked and off-putting boss, Jackson Lamb. The team includes River Cartwright, Sid Baker, Nick Duffy, Min Harper, Struan Loy, Roddy Ho, Jed Moody, Louisa Guy, etc. They find themselves involved in a major crime that is supposed to be handled by so-called “real agents,” but they have to solve it with their involvement.

Cast And Crew Of Slow Horses

The show has got a splendid cast with Academy award winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, BAFTA Scotland winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Bake, Academy nominee Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright and Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, etc.

The series is written by Morwenna Banks and Will Smith, among others. It is directed by James Hawes and Jeremy Lovering etc., while produced by Jane Robertson.

Stream It Or Skip It?

After everything mentioned above, I guess there shouldn’t be a speck of doubt that this is a great series worth watching. It only has 6 episodes, which means it is small and binge-worthy. Do stream it, then; what are you waiting for?

