News
Tardiness, sleeping and ‘general stupidity’: Inside Kangaroo Court, the complex legal system in the Orioles’ clubhouse
Inside a box atop a table in the Orioles’ clubhouse, the little slips of paper hold the charges of each misdeed, awaiting judgement from the court — the Kangaroo Court. It’s a system as old as baseball itself, often kept out of the public eye.
But for Baltimore, there’s nothing to hide. The potential charges include being late for a team meeting, missing the national anthem or sleeping in the clubhouse. Then there’s a special rule, one that right-hander Jordan Lyles concocted: “General stupidity (field/clubhouse/anywhere),” it reads.
What falls under “general stupidity?”
“You know it when you see it,” infielder Chris Owings said.
It’s all part of the elaborate judicial system of a major league clubhouse, with a greater focus on laughs than real discipline. The fines vary from $50 to $500, depending on the severity of the infraction. When court is in session, no one can speak unless called upon by the judge, and while a player can appeal a charge, losing an appeal leads to double the fine.
For as long as first baseman Trey Mancini has been with the Orioles, there hasn’t been a Kangaroo Court setup. But he first experienced it at a youth baseball camp and again at Notre Dame — “you throw guys in for doing kind of questionable things,” he laughed — and with the addition of several veterans such as Lyles, catcher Robinson Chirinos and Owings, the system took shape in Baltimore this month, joining the Orioles for the first time on the recent road trip to St. Louis and Detroit.
They haven’t held court thus far this season. But as the box gets heavier, with about 20 slips of paper in there, that’s sure to come soon.
“The day we pull them all out and read them off, I’m sure it’ll be funny,” first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. “It’s getting close.”
When Mountcastle experienced the Kangaroo Court in the minor leagues, the fines hovered between $5 and $20, more reasonable sums for players making far less than those in the bigs. He still can be taken aback slightly by the price of infractions, so he’s never entered another player’s name.
He knows he’s in there, though. When he slid into second base and hurt his ankle on May 8, he assumed he was out. He began walking off the field until manager Brandon Hyde told him to stay on the field. Right-hander Logan Gillaspie might make an appearance in Kangaroo Court, too, after he threw the ball from his first major league strike to the dugout rather than saving his first strikeout ball.
“Guys are starting to, if they catch themselves, they’re a minute or two late to the meeting, they’re putting themselves in,” Mancini said. “That’s been pretty cool, too. But even more than that, it’s kind of a fun thing for the team to do. Team bonding. That’s the best part of it.”
The Orioles haven’t decided who will be the judge yet, although Lyles guessed it would likely be himself or Mancini and involve wearing a wig. There are also jurors selected to deliberate whether the player in question is guilty, leading to the fine. All the money pooled goes toward an end-of-season team dinner — a reward for putting up with the silly legal system that has infiltrated the Orioles’ clubhouse.
“It’s a long season,” Lyles said. “Guys make mistakes and don’t use their brain a lot and get called out for it.”
()
News
MN tax breaks, who knows? But here comes the campaign rhetoric.
Both Democrats and Republicans would love to give Minnesotans a tax cut.
It is, after all, an election year.
And both parties would very much like to say they’re doing their part to fight crime and improve the sense of security and trust in high-crime communities.
We are, after all, in a moment when fears of violent crime are high, and the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder has just been marked.
Instead, it looks like we’ll have to settle for finger-pointing and negative campaign rhetoric.
Minnesota politics now enters its next phase: the extended election season. And it’s starting while there’s unfinished business at the state Capitol — and no clear answer whether it will get finished.
Last week, lawmakers adjourned without finishing work that leaders of both parties had agreed to get done, including tax breaks and law enforcement investments. And while there’s a possibility they will return to complete their task, nothing of note has happened in the week since.
That’s especially frustrating for many lawmakers — and taxpayers — because it wasn’t like they were arguing about cutting services. There’s more extra money pouring into state accounts — in excess of $9 billion — than the state has ever had before.
ELECTION SEASON ALREADY?
There’s little doubt the election season will surge ahead, with campaigns gearing up throughout the summer, starting on social media and shifting to campaign fliers, TV ads and door knocking.
The state parties have endorsed their candidates. Tuesday is the last day to file for office. The races are just about set.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, both Democrats, filed; days earlier, former state Sen. Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL player Matt Birk, filed as the Republican-endorsed ticket.
Candidates for a bevvy of other races, from attorney general to congress to every seat in the state House and Senate, have also filed their papers or are about to. Same for candidates for many county, city and school board offices.
For some races, an Aug. 9 primary will determine which candidate will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. For many races, the primary will be a formality.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The landscape is also set: In Minnesota, no one knows which party — if either — will control the agenda, which could range from tax policy to abortion rights, from education spending to environmental regulations.
We’re a purple state to begin with: Statewide, Minnesota has leaned blue for years, but the Legislature is currently split, and history and recent polling suggest that President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings amid economic uncertainty could benefit Republicans.
We’re in that once-a-decade moment when every statewide Minnesota elected position, every U.S. House seat, every state legislative seat and nearly every other county and local seat based on redrawn geographical boundaries will be up for election. The process always happens the first election after the U.S. census.
In the Legislature, the mass election also comes with a wave of mass retirements, meaning that many seats held by longtime incumbents might be in play. In all, 51 lawmakers — about 1 in 5 — are set to vacate their seats by retiring or seeking other office.
But what can candidates, both newcomers and incumbents, run on?
Accomplishments were limited this session, and strategists from both parties are honing their messages. And many of them aren’t upbeat.
At one point, it looked like the legislative session might have a happy ending.
TAX BREAKS AND OTHER PRESENTS
Before the final week of session, Walz, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller appeared triumphantly in front of the Capitol to announce they had reached a deal for that state surplus: $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in new spending. Additionally, an anticipated $4 billion in future excess revenues would be uncommitted — either a thick safety valve or a gift to future lawmakers, depending on whether you’re an optimist or pessimist.
Things looked up even further when key Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the tax package. It included an end to the state income tax on Social Security payments that some Minnesotans currently pay. That’s a gift for seniors, who tend to vote in high numbers. Additionally, the package contained a reduction in the first tier of income taxes. That’s a gift for everyone who pays income taxes.
But the tax plan was contingent on lawmakers reaching accords on a host of other spending plans, all of which included initiatives that elected officials can easily see as making various constituencies happy:
- Public safety: Funds to recruit, hire and retain police officers could please police unions and those worried about violent crime. Funds for nonprofits and non-law-enforcement crime-prevention efforts would have been a victory for activists who don’t want to limit solutions to badges and guns. This made the prospects especially welcome for Democrats, who have made promises to those communities but know that unless they also invest in traditional law enforcement, they’re vulnerable to criticism from moderates and conservatives.
- Health and human services: Funding for nursing homes and long-term care centers wouldn’t just appeal to the industry, which is warning of an impending closure of potentially dozens of facilities hit hard by the pandemic, but also to anyone with parents or grandparents worried about how their loved ones will be cared for when they age. The issue is especially pressing in rural Minnesota.
- Infrastructure: Upwards of $1.5 billion in borrowing to fund public works projects is political bread-and butter. Construction and trade unions, local governments, state colleges and universities, and members of the public tired of aging infrastructure are all seen as beneficiaries of such work.
- Education: Lawmakers who want to win votes of parents in growing suburbs — often political battlegrounds — know that investing in education is a welcome campaign message. The perennial conflict is that fiscally conservative Republicans worry about growing government spending — and look askance at the requests of teachers unions, who tend to support Democrats.
But they couldn’t agree on any of that.
DEFAULT: NEGATIVE MESSAGES
There’s still a chance a breakthrough might emerge — if talks resume in earnest.
In the meantime, lawmakers from both parties have fallen back into a common phenomenon of Minnesota gridlock: the blame game.
Republicans say, for example, that Democrats weren’t sincere about hiring more police, while Democrats are saying Republicans weren’t sincere about wanting to invest in community crime-deterrent programs.
And those types of messages transition seamlessly into a well-worn phenomenon of election campaigns: negative messaging.
The first waves of messages are already crafted, and according to briefings with political operatives, they’re pretty straightforward.
REPUBLICAN MESSAGING
Expect Republicans to focus on the shaky economy and crime above all else.
It’s debatable how much influence state policy has on something like inflation, but Republicans want to underscore voters’ sense of economic insecurity, which will remind them that if you’re looking to blame one person, the man in the White House is a Democrat. It’s also a fact that Minnesota remains among high-tax-burden states, and historically, it’s been Democrats who have supported higher taxes.
As for crime, the darkest political Republican videos, which were featured by candidates vying for the state party endorsement, show flaming images of the riots that sprung out of protests over Floyd’s murder. The milder messages will feature statistics, such as high numbers of carjackings and shootings, while perhaps trying to equate all Democrats with the far-left abolish-the-police movement. Either way, the argument goes something like this: Walz failed to quell the riots fast enough, and Democratic lawmakers are more concerned with demonizing cops than stopping crime.
DEMOCRATIC MESSAGING
Democrats might see an opening to use crime to their advantage as well, based on recent developments — or lack of them — at the Capitol.
Even though it’s true that both sides are pointing fingers at the other for the failure of end-of-session talks, it’s also true that right now Democrats are the ones pleading for those talks to continue in hopes of reaching an accord that can be approved in a special session. Republicans, on the other hand, have been shrugging off the idea — although they haven’t completely closed the door on it. If Republicans don’t return to the table, Democrats might try to use that against them.
But the wider Democratic message is a descendant of their national message that was largely successful in 2020: We are the party of normalcy and sanity. Many Democratic strategists believe that Walz came through the pandemic, while not unscathed, with a basic level of trust from Minnesotans. This argument will try to tar Republicans as the party of former President Donald Trump and a mob of supporters denying that Biden won the election. In its darkest forms, videos of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol could be featured.
News
Felicity Blunt: Facts Stanley Tucci Wife & Emily Blunt Sister
Felicity Blunt is a British Literary agent. She is the elder sister of Emily Blunt, who is a Hollywood actress. She is also Stanley Tucci’s wife.
As we all know that every sibling is different from the other. It is applicable to celebrities’ siblings also. It is not necessary that if your brother and sister is an actor or actress so you will also become the same right. If you are from Bollywood or Hollywood those words are the same for you also. We also know many celebrities whose siblings are not from their profession. Now I will face Felicity Blunt.
Felicity Blunt: A literary agent
Felicity Blunt is a British Literary agent. She is the elder sister of Emily Blunt, who is a Hollywood actress. She is the main advisor of her sister and also works for ‘UK publishing house Curtis Brown’ as a Literary agent.
She prefers working with thrillers, suspense crime, historical and literary fiction as well as cookbooks.
Its a Connection with Hollywood
I think it is not shocking for you that the star siblings are not starred and are from different professions. But it is seriously important to do differently from others.
As I tell you something Felicity Blunt is not a celebrity but she has a huge connection with Hollywood. As she married Stanley Tucci who is an American actor, writer, producer, and also a former fashion model.
She also maintains the privacy
She likes to maintain privacy from the public in comparison to their husband and sister. But she really supports both of them. We all know very well that every elder sibling loves their younger one that’s why she also truly supports her sister.
Some facts behind her
There is a fact behind her connection according to the source, “While remaining super-private on her own end, Felicity has often joined her sister on the red carpet, and even gets to hang with stars like Blake Lively, too.
Felicity Blunt also regularly joins husband Tucci on the red carpet, where she gets to meet even more stars, like Dev Patel “.
Felicity married Stanley Tucci approx 2012. She has two children and three stepchildren because Tucci’s first wife died due to breast cancer and she also adopts them.
Her Works and Her Books
As we all know that she is a literary agent in the UK and there she started their training as a. Barrister.
Did you know that most men don’t read books by women?
Only 19% of readers of the bestselling female fiction authors are men. We want to change that.
We asked some brilliant men and women to recommend one novel written by a woman. Now we need your vote pic.twitter.com/gQbj1OI0Bq
— Women’s Prize (@WomensPrize) May 28, 2022
‘Her books at Curtis Brown focus on thrillers, suspense crime, historical and literary fiction as well as cookbooks.’
One of her books is Laura Marshall which is an international bestseller book.
What does Felicity Blunt Like To Do On Social media?
Felicity Blunt is very active on social media like Twitter and Instagram. She used Twitter most to share their best things with their fans.
But she also uses the media to share its truest intentions like sharing animal videos. She also roasts people who take an interest in her.
The post Felicity Blunt: Facts Stanley Tucci Wife & Emily Blunt Sister appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Skywatch: The great late June sky show
If you’re a night owl, this is the perfect time of year for you, as stargazing has now become a late-night delight! Catch an afternoon nap, grab a lawn chair, and enjoy the show!
The transition in the night sky is just about complete. The stars and constellations of winter are pretty much gone from our skies, setting well before the sun. Among the few bright winter stars left are Castor and Pollux, in the constellation Gemini the Twins. You can see them side by side in the low west-northwestern sky. A little higher above the western horizon, look for a right-leaning backward question mark. That question mark is the chest and head of the spring constellation Leo the Lion, with the bright star Regulus at the bottom of the question mark, marking the lion’s heart.
Face north and lie back on a lawn chair, and you’ll easily see the nearly upside-down Big Dipper almost overhead. The Big Dipper isn’t an official constellation, but it does outline the rear end and tail of Ursa Major, or the Big Bear. Just below is the fainter Little Dipper, standing sideways on its handle with Polaris, the North Star, at the end of the handle. The Little Dipper doubles as the actual constellation Ursa Minor, or Little Bear.
You’ll see a bright orange star not far from the end of the Big Dipper’s handle. That’s Arcturus, the brightest star in the evening sky this month, more than 20 times the diameter of our sun and around 37 light-years away. The light we see from Arcturus tonight left that star in 1985 when the first “Back to the Future” movie debuted. Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman, which really looks more like a giant nocturnal kite with Arcturus at the end of the tail.
Over in the east, summer stars are making their initial evening appearance. Leading the way is Vega, the brightest star in Lyra the Harp. To the lower left of Vega is Deneb, the brightest shiner in Cygnus the Swan, otherwise known as the “Northern Cross,” rising sideways in the east. Deneb is an enormous star that lies at the head of the cross and is at least 1,400 light-years from Earth, and maybe a lot farther.
The full moon in June will officially be on the 14th. It’s often referred to as the Strawberry Moon in Native American culture, and it’s also called the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon, along with other monikers. This month, the full moon is considered a supermoon because it’s physically much closer to Earth than average, and it may appear a little larger in the sky on average. This time of year you’ll notice that the full moon this month takes a very low arc across the sky from rising to setting. It’s nearly mirroring the path taken by the sun on the first day of winter.
Speaking of seasons, the summer solstice is on Tuesday, June 21, with the sun directly overhead at noon along the Tropic of Cancer. It’s the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the shortest night of the year. See if you can pull an all-nighter under the stars!
The early evening planet drought continues this month, but after midnight planets start rising one by one. The first one to appear is the ringed wonder of our solar system. Saturn rises in the southeast, appearing as a moderately bright star after 2 a.m. in early June and a little after midnight later in the month. You can see Saturn’s ring system and maybe a few of its brighter moons even with a small telescope. By mid-August Saturn will be much brighter and will rise well before midnight for a prime-time late summer performance.
Meanwhile, this weekend and early next week, check out the Jupiter-Mars celestial hugging in the early morning twilight sky!
Mars will be passing just below the much brighter planet Jupiter in the low southeastern sky, best seen in the early stages of twilight. Mars and Jupiter will be separated by less than a degree, appearing almost to touch each other. They’re actually a long way from each other, but they’re nearly in the same line of sight. Check out Mars and Jupiter, a great way to start the day!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
