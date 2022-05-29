The Big Conn On Apple TV+: Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

“The Big Conn” the series portrays the story of a Kentucky attorney named Eric C. Conn, who utilized the U.S. Government’s Social Security program steal a whopping 550 million dollars. This documentary is directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. The directors did a lot of research on the scandalous case that brought Conn down.

Why Should You Stream It?

The Big Conn is the documentary on an attorney named Eric. C. Conn, who scammed the U.S. Government with the help of a lawyer under him and lived life king size with the money. They obtained doing these activities, many true crime documentaries are stretched between two to three hours and there isn’t a considerable storyline to compensate for the extra stretched duration. But, the series The Big Conn is worthy of being divided into 4 episodes and each episode lasts anywhere between 55 minutes to 60 minutes. All the episodes are filled with twists and turns that will put the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the storyline.

The lead character of the Series “The Big Conn” is Eric.C. Conn and he is one of the best attorneys in Kentucky, Conn specializes in getting his clients’ disability applications endorsed and that money coming their way. However, Conn lived his life as large as his ods looked like, full of traveling women, and cars. Conn somehow managed to construct such an enormous empire by using the SSI claims alone.

In the first episode, we get a glimpse of how outstanding Conn was on the eastern side of Kentucky. There are so many twists and turns in Conn’s case. Conn explains the frauds he did, and the federal administration starts the investigations but they can’t find out anything. This is a huge case so that is why the series is divided into four episodes and each episode is worth the time.

About The Show

The directors used the first episode to demonstrate just how royally Conn was living his life. When Conn started to spend the money he got from approving people’s disability applications it started to gain unnecessary attention. Then the whistleblowers decided to involve the National Media. The directors involved very few people in the interviews. So that they can focus more on the crime story.

Paletta is also one of the main characters because he is the guy who rotted out that he can do fraud using the disability system. Paletta had hip problems when he was a child and that’s when he found out he can do such fraud to get money.

Tig Conn is one of the unique storylines out there, that shows how people use different methods to get rich and try to not get caught. The series “Tig Conn” is a very well scripted crime-solving documentary that set goals for the genres of crime series. This is how a well-written crime documentary should look like and The big Conn is a good recommendation for binge-watching.

