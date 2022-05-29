The Essex Serpent On Apple TV+: Why Should You Stream It? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Anna Symon has written it and Clio Bernard took care of the direction. The television series The Essex Serpent is a Gothic Romance Period drama based on the Novel “The Essex Serpent” penned by Sarah Perry. Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston as the lead roles. The series started airing on Apple TV+ on the 13th of May 2022. However, the series aired almost 4 out of 6 Episodes and the 5th Episode is set to be aired on the 3rd of June 2022. On the other hand, the 6th episode is set to be aired on the 10th of June 2022. Each episode run time is somewhere between 40 minutes to 50 minutes.

Why Should You Stream It?

The Essex Serpent has been adapted by Anna Symon from the Novel released in 2016 named “The Essex Serpent” penned by Sarah Perry. The show took a lot of time to introduce and build up the characters played by Clarie Danese and Tom Hiddleston in “The Essex Serpent”. The story follows a newly widow named Cora Seaborne from London View, she travels to Essex to investigate the reports of mythical serpents. In that investigation process Cora forms a unique bond with the local pastor, and as time passes by she will be blamed for attracting some creatures.

The acting skills and performance of Clarie Danese, Tom Hiddleston, and others are exceptional which makes the series more indulging to watch.

What is it about?

The series “The Essex Serpent” is a gothic period romance drama starring Claire Danese playing Cora Seaborne and Tom Hiddleston was seen as Will Ransome. The series “The Essex Serpent” is about a newly widowed Cora Seaborne from London View. However, the travels to Essex to investigate the reports of mythical serpents, in that investigation process Cora forms a unique bond with the local pastor. As time passes by she will be blamed for attracting some creatures.

When the lead characters Cora and Will meet for the first time they have no idea who they are, even though she helps him in saving his goat from doom. He still acts like a big jerk, after they introduce themselves properly. Then he decided to help her with the research. This is not an ideal way how two people to meet but this goes well with the theme of the series.

Another interesting subject that the series “The Essex Serpent” leans on is the debate on faith vs science, Cora desires to find a plausible explanation for the serpent, and Cora takes a lot of time to decide which outfit she’s going to wear when she goes to dig the fossils and she comes in conflict with many people in the town, what makes the story interesting is that will is The Essex Serpent who is stuck in the middle because he gets confused between the supernatural things affecting the town and a bit about his beliefs in how much he is being able to serve the community he lives in.

The Series “The Essex Serpent” is a show that elegantly describes the chaos that comes from the conflict between two things like Science and Faith, Love and Hate, or a depressing little town.

