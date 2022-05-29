Tips For Hiring Professional Land Surveyors

Share Pin 0 Shares

When it comes to hiring a land surveyor, price alone should not be the deciding factor. A land surveyor or a land surveying company is there to map and measure your land. Land surveying is an exact science. Here are some valuable tips that should help you engage the right land surveyor:

Make sure the land surveyor is licensed by the appropriate authorities to render professional land surveying services. Hiring an unlicensed surveyor is illegal and his survey report will also not be recognized as valid. It may even be worthwhile to crosscheck with the licensing board to reconfirm whether the land surveyor you propose engaging is indeed licensed.

Surveyors should have Professional Liability Insurance: Secondly the surveyor should also possess Professional Liability Insurance. This is necessary to protect yourself if the surveyor errs and his report is faulty. Please bear in mind that even a very competent surveyor is fallible and prone to committing mistakes.

surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance: The surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance as somebody has to pay for the expenses if the surveyor or his employees, get injured while surveying the land? Of course, in some states workers compensation insurance is optional.

Does this surveyor have experience in performing the services?: Exercise caution while choosing the right type of surveyor as most surveyors specialize in certain select areas like construction layout, topographic surveys, mapping, geodetic, land development and boundary surveys. Also make it a point to verify how long the surveyor has been working as a professional land surveyor as an experienced surveyor may be more knowledgeable and perform a perfect job.



Technological changes in surveyors profession: Discreetly enquirer whether the surveyor keeps abreast of technological changes in his profession and is update with any modifications in the statutory requirements. Also ascertain if he is aware of the latest developments like Global Positioning Systems, Computer Aided Drafting (CAD), Robotic Survey Systems, and Laser Scanning that aid greater accuracy in land survey.

Does this surveyor have a professional demeanor?: It is good to engage a land surveyor who is professional in his approach. He should be business-like and promptly return your calls, promptly answer your emails and should even to explain to you how a survey is conducted.

Remind to ask for written contract: Insist on having a written contract clearly laying out what services he will render and the payment terms. The common practice is for a professional land surveyor to receive part of the total fee when signing the written contract and to send the bill for the balance amount when the work is completed.



Important that surveyor marks the property corners: It is critically important that the surveyor marks the property corners with permanent markers that will remain indelible over the years. The basic purpose of hiring a professional land surveyor is to determine the extents, or outline, of your property. The appropriate permanent markers include Plastic Stakes, Iron Rods, Iron Pipes, Railroad Spikes, Magnetic Nails and other nails in paved areas.

o Make sure the professional land surveyor is willing to walk your property along with you to identify the actual monuments and markers that mark your property corners.

Please know your land is your prized possession and you need to hire the best professional land surveyor even if it means paying marginally more and you develop cordial relationship with this professional throughout.

Keep in mind that you need the services of a land surveyor when you buy a property or wanting refinancing of your home or seeking a mortgage as a requirement of the bank. Even when you are unsure if you can build a fence or plant a tree, you need a surveyor to reassure you are building on your property.