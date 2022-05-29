Finance
Tips For Hiring Professional Land Surveyors
When it comes to hiring a land surveyor, price alone should not be the deciding factor. A land surveyor or a land surveying company is there to map and measure your land. Land surveying is an exact science. Here are some valuable tips that should help you engage the right land surveyor:
Make sure the land surveyor is licensed by the appropriate authorities to render professional land surveying services. Hiring an unlicensed surveyor is illegal and his survey report will also not be recognized as valid. It may even be worthwhile to crosscheck with the licensing board to reconfirm whether the land surveyor you propose engaging is indeed licensed.
Surveyors should have Professional Liability Insurance: Secondly the surveyor should also possess Professional Liability Insurance. This is necessary to protect yourself if the surveyor errs and his report is faulty. Please bear in mind that even a very competent surveyor is fallible and prone to committing mistakes.
surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance: The surveyor should possess workers compensation insurance as somebody has to pay for the expenses if the surveyor or his employees, get injured while surveying the land? Of course, in some states workers compensation insurance is optional.
Does this surveyor have experience in performing the services?: Exercise caution while choosing the right type of surveyor as most surveyors specialize in certain select areas like construction layout, topographic surveys, mapping, geodetic, land development and boundary surveys. Also make it a point to verify how long the surveyor has been working as a professional land surveyor as an experienced surveyor may be more knowledgeable and perform a perfect job.
Technological changes in surveyors profession: Discreetly enquirer whether the surveyor keeps abreast of technological changes in his profession and is update with any modifications in the statutory requirements. Also ascertain if he is aware of the latest developments like Global Positioning Systems, Computer Aided Drafting (CAD), Robotic Survey Systems, and Laser Scanning that aid greater accuracy in land survey.
Does this surveyor have a professional demeanor?: It is good to engage a land surveyor who is professional in his approach. He should be business-like and promptly return your calls, promptly answer your emails and should even to explain to you how a survey is conducted.
Remind to ask for written contract: Insist on having a written contract clearly laying out what services he will render and the payment terms. The common practice is for a professional land surveyor to receive part of the total fee when signing the written contract and to send the bill for the balance amount when the work is completed.
Important that surveyor marks the property corners: It is critically important that the surveyor marks the property corners with permanent markers that will remain indelible over the years. The basic purpose of hiring a professional land surveyor is to determine the extents, or outline, of your property. The appropriate permanent markers include Plastic Stakes, Iron Rods, Iron Pipes, Railroad Spikes, Magnetic Nails and other nails in paved areas.
o Make sure the professional land surveyor is willing to walk your property along with you to identify the actual monuments and markers that mark your property corners.
Please know your land is your prized possession and you need to hire the best professional land surveyor even if it means paying marginally more and you develop cordial relationship with this professional throughout.
Keep in mind that you need the services of a land surveyor when you buy a property or wanting refinancing of your home or seeking a mortgage as a requirement of the bank. Even when you are unsure if you can build a fence or plant a tree, you need a surveyor to reassure you are building on your property.
How to Use E-mail Marketing for Lead Generation
E-mail is used as a marketing technique by businesses for a reason: It works. This form of communication allows you to reach out to prospects quickly and easily, but you need to do it right if you are going to reap the benefits of this powerful marketing tool.
Why Use E-mail for Lead Generation
E-mail as a marketing tool has a number of benefits. For one thing, it’s a very cost-effective way to contact prospects. Rather than sending out a message by regular mail and incurring the cost of postage, you can deliver your message to a prospect in a very short time.
Plan Your E-mail Marketing Strategy
If you want to make the most of this strategy, you are going to have to do more than simply do a mass e-mail blast to anyone you think may be interested in your message. A much better choice is to target your e-mails to prospects you believe will be interested in hearing your message.
The idea here is not to do a mass e-mail blast in hope of getting a few good leads. If you do your homework in the planning stage and think about how you can make your e-mail message relevant to the reader your Return on Investment (ROI) will be much higher.
Use Your Subject Line to Create a Hook for the Reader
If you can’t get your prospect to open your e-mail, you have no chance of connecting with him or her. Get creative when composing your subject line so that the person receiving your e-mail will be curious enough to click on it.
Get to the point quickly.
Your e-mail marketing campaign is not the place to have a long dissertation. You may have a lot of information you want to share with your reader, but now is not the time to overwhelm him or her. At this point, you want to walk the fine line between providing enough information to make your reader take the next step and making the e-mail so long that your reader closed it before getting to your call to action.
Tell the Reader What to Do
If you are sending out e-mail marketing messages, make sure you let your reader know what you want him or her to do next. An effective next-step strategy is to provide a link to a special landing page where your prospect can sign up for your mailing list. You will want to give the reader an incentive for doing this, so make sure you offer a free report or a discount coupon at this point.
If you follow these strategies to generate more leads through e-mail, you will be able to continuously add new prospects to your mailing list, which will ultimately lead to increased sales for your online business.
Watercraft Insurance Protects More Than Vessels
With summer in full swing, many people have their boats and other crafts out on the water, and that means something bad could happen at any moment that might ruin what otherwise might have been a great day. Many things can go wrong when boating, and with the proliferation of personal watercraft and other vessels in recent years, there are more people making recreation use of the nation’s waterways than ever before.
There are nearly 13 million types of vessels registered in the United States, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. And there are many that ply the waters without state-mandated registration tags, making busy waterways a potential source of problems for boat owners and others.
Fortunately, a good watercraft insurance policy can protect owners of vessels against damage or loss of their property as well as provide liability protection in case a passenger or someone else is injured or killed or their property damaged or destroyed in the course of recreational activity. Even something as simple as a canoe or flat-bottom boat can tip and send someone into the water, which might result in an injury or fatality that could wind up putting the owner in financial ruin.
Nearly all property and casualty insurance companies underwrite protection for personal watercraft, and a good policy can be had for as little as a couple hundred dollars per year. Such plans will insure boats and personal watercraft against theft, damage, destruction or causing damage or destruction to other people’s properties. If accidentally ramming another craft or striking a dock or other structure and damaging or destroying it, the policy would pay up to policy limits to repair or replace it.
And with many people enjoying water skiing and other activities, there is a possibility of an accident resulting in serious injury or death for which the boat owner might be held liable. But a good policy will insure against that as well. Even personal effects lost or stolen from a vessel could be covered by a good plan.
While such policies can be affordable and somewhat comprehensive in what they cover, there are limitations and exclusions. Generally, any watercraft that has been modified or built for high speed will be excluded, and that speed might be as low as 65 miles per hour, which many craft can exceed these days. And males under age 25 tend to be charged higher rates due to a greater likelihood of risky behavior from the demographic subgroup.
A common liability range for vessels ranges from about $100,000 to $300,000 but can go higher. And the insured amount for the craft in question can be determined by its replacement value or its actual cash value. Replacement value policies run more than actual cash value coverage, but the more someone enjoys being on the water, the more the higher priced protection makes sense.
Facebook – A Perfect Place for Marketers
You all know that you can drive free traffic from Facebook and this is only one of many marketing opportunities provided by this social network. Some other opportunities include groups, pages, ads, and hashtags that are much better. But, before you start using them let’s try to understand why Facebook is important to marketers.
We cannot deny the existence of some other great marketing opportunities, but what sets Facebook apart is its reach. Being the largest social network, Facebook is used by thousands if not millions of users to reach almost everybody who uses the web, because even if they don’t use it daily, over a billion of people have Facebook accounts.
What also makes Facebook special is that is provide a lot of information on users interests. Thus, it means that when you are going to place an ad targeted at 25-35 year old females interested in hair care, Facebook can match this ad wonderfully.
Marketing Opportunities
Today Facebook has become one of the best marketing tools due to its exceptional targeting abilities in almost every niche. It provides a lot of opportunities both free and paid. Let’s analyze some of them.
1. Simple Posts and Comments
Ordinary posts and comments represent the main way to get visible. Of course, it’s not the shortest path to sales, but still it’s an effective method to get free exposure and build a network. Obviously, you could make sales, but this is not the main reason you are posting or commenting.
2. Brand Pages
Facebook pages are similar to profiles but designed for brands, companies and public individuals. Such pages are open for everybody. When people like a page, they will automatically receive updates each time you post new things. Due to Page Insights and Page Metrics you can get useful information about how well you perform, the number of users you reached and how many of them liked or shared a post, how many comments you got, etc.
3. Groups
Groups represent another way to engage with people around your product. Groups are like forums where you can always create and manage a new group dedicated to your product. Nonetheless, you should bear in mind than this is time-consuming and if you take off, think of whether you can do it or not.
4. Ads
Ads are not free as other Facebook options, but they have a lot of advantages. If you know what you are doing, Facebook ads can be really effective and bring amazing results.
5. Hashtags
Hashtags were generated on Twitter where they have been popular. They are advantageous for both marketing and SEO since they are a kind of keywords. In order to benefit from hashtags, you must use them on public pages or posts only.
These marketing opportunities provided by Facebook are highly effective and if you have the time and money to take full advantage of them, you can see overwhelming success.
