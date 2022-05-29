Top 3 Altcoins For Investors: XRP, XLM and XDC

XDC Network is up 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering for investors in 2022.

XRP (XRP)

Open source, permissionless, and decentralized, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) was launched in 2021. Faster transactions, greater scalability, and environmental friendliness are just some of the advantages of using the XRP Ledger. As part of a consensus protocol, selected independent servers called validators agree on the sequence and result of XRP transactions on the XRPL network.

According to CMC, the XRP price today is $0.382791 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $808,600,912 USD. XRP is down 0.78% in the last 24 hours.

Stellar (XLM)

The Stellar Development Foundation, often known as Stellar.org, launched the Stellar (XLM) network in 2014 as a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network. It was launched with the goal of integrating the world’s financial systems and establishing a standard protocol for payment providers and financial institutions. Financial resources may be transferred quickly and reliably at a low cost using the platform. It connects individuals, banks and payment processors, allowing users to generate, transmit and exchange a variety of cryptocurrencies, as well.

According to CMC, the Stellar price today is $0.123441 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $167,534,836 USD. Stellar is up 1.53% in the last 24 hours.

XDC Network (XDC)

Hybrid blockchain featuring public and private states and interoperable smart contracts, the XDC Network (formerly XinFin Network) is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, hybrid blockchain. The XDC Network uses a delegated proof of stake (dPoS) method that allows for a two-second transaction time, near zero gas prices, and more than 2,000 transactions per second.

According to CMC, the XDC Network price today is $0.038600 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,359,617 USD. XDC Network is up 2.41% in the last 24 hours.