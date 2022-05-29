Finance
Virginia Workers Compensation & the Social Security Offset
In Virginia, you can get workers compensation if you are unable to do your job due to an injury or disease. You also may be able to get Social Security Disability if you are disabled. But Social Security Disability benefits can be reduced if you are receiving Virginia workers compensation payments. There are some ways around this “bad impact” on a disabled person’s benefits.
THE HISTORY OF THE OFFSET
Congress decided many years ago that if a worker received both workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability at the same time this would be a “double payment” of benefits. Workers compensation in Virginia pays an injured worker two-thirds (2/3) of his average weekly salary when he is out due to an injury or disease. Social Security on the other hand pays the disabled worker a benefit based on his/her lifetime earnings. Congress decided if the combination of the two benefits exceeded 80% of what was considered to be the worker’s salary then the Social Security benefit should be reduced by each dollar that its payment exceeds 80% of the injured worker’s salary.
THERE IS NO OFFSET FOR RETIREMENT BENEFITS
The reduction talked about above does not apply to early retirement benefits. Thus, if the injured worker is claiming Social Security retirement benefits, there would be no offset. Thus, if one is 62 or older in some circumstances it may be wiser to claim the retirement benefits so that one avoids the offset. This is a strategic decision that should be discussed with an attorney who is a specialist in the field.
AVOIDING THE OFFSET BY WORKING OUT A LUMP SUM SETTLEMENT
An experienced attorney can avoid the offset in another way. That is done by settling the disabled worker’s workers compensation case. But in the settlement the money is pro-rated over the person’s life expectancy. For example, if the person is 40 years old, the person may have a life expectancy of 40 more years or 2,080 weeks. Then, one can take the settlement of $100,000 (for example) and divide that by the 2,080 weeks. This would yield a weekly amount of only $48.07. This amount of only $48.07 per week would be too small to reduce the federal disability benefit.
THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR NOT USING AN EXPERIENCED LAWYER
When a settlement is submitted to the Commission in Virginia the Commission will try to make sure it is in the claimant’s best interest. But an attorney who is a specialist in this field should be used.
Internet Banking: Relevance in a Changing World
Surprising, but true – Internet-based activity is not the preserve of the young “digital native” generation alone. A 2008 survey says that Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1976) uses Internet banking significantly more than any other demographic segment, with two thirds of Internet users in this age group banking online.
Gen X users have also professed their preference for applications such as Facebook, to share, connect and be part of a larger community.
This is some irony in this, since online banking, as we know it today, offers minimal interactivity. Unlike in a branch, where the comfort of two way interaction facilitates the consummation of a variety of transactions, the one way street of e-banking has only managed to enable the more routine tasks, such as balance enquiry or funds transfer.
It’s not hard to put two and two together. A clear opportunity exists for banks that can transform today’s passive Internet banking offering into one that provides a more widespread and interactive customer experience.
It is therefore imperative that banks transform their online offering, such that it matches the new expectations of customers. Moreover, Internet banking must journey to popular online customer hangouts, rather than wait for customers to come to it.
There are clear indications that the shift towards a “next generation” online banking environment has already been set in motion. It is only a matter of time before these trends become the norm.
Leveraging of Social Networks
Forward thinking banks are leveraging existing social networks on external sites to increase their visibility among interested groups. They are also deploying social software technology on their own sites to engage the same communities in two way discussions. Thus, their Internet banking has assumed a more pervasive persona – customers are engaging with the bank, along with its products and services even when they’re not actually transacting online.
Heightened visibility apart, banks can gain tremendous customer insight from such unstructured, informal interactions. For example, a discussion on the uncertain financial future among a group of 18 to 25 year olds could be a signal to banks to offer long term investment products to a segment that was previously not considered a target. Going one step further, a positive buzz around a newly launched service can create valuable word-of-mouth advertising for the business.
Collaborating through Web 2.0
The collaborative aspect of Web 2.0 applications has enabled banks to draw customers inside their fold more than ever before. Traditional methods such as focus group discussions or market research suffer from the disadvantages of high cost, limited scope and potential to introduce bias. Feedback forms merely serve as a post-mortem. In contrast, Web 2.0 has the ability to carry a vast audience along right from the start, and continue to do so perpetually. Thus, an interested community of prospects and customers participate in co-creating products and services which can fulfil their expectations.
The pervasiveness of Web 2.0 enables delivery of e-banking across multiple online locations and web-based gadgets such as Yahoo!Widgets, Windows Live or the iPhone. This means next generation online banking customers will enjoy heightened access and convenience
A New York based firm of analysts found that 15% of the 70 banks tracked by them had adopted Web 2.0, a number of them having done so within the last 12 months.
Standard Chartered Bank employees connect with their colleagues through Facebook and use the platform to share knowledge, clarify questions and participate in discussions on ongoing company activities.
Bank of America, Wachovia Bank and Commonwealth Credit Union have built a presence within interactive media to create awareness and keep up a dialogue with interested communities. They have employed a variety of methods, ranging from creating YouTube communities to launching campaigns on Current TV, a channel in which viewers determine content.
Personalisation of Online Banking
Vanilla e-banking divides customers into very large, heterogeneous groups – typically, corporate, retail or SME, with one type of Internet banking page for each. That’s in sharp contradiction to how banking organisations would like to view their clientele. Banks are moving towards customer-specificity, almost viewing each client as a “segment of one”, across other channels, and online banking is set to follow suit. For instance, a specific home page for home loan customers and another for private banking clients could well be a possibility in future.
Interestingly, National Bank of Kuwait had the foresight to do this several years ago – they enabled customers to determine which products they would view and access, and were rewarded with a dramatic increase in online transactions.
Money Monitor from Yes Bank allows customers to choose their landing page – for example, they can set “all transactions”, “net worth” or “portfolio” as their default view. Other features include the ability to categorise transactions as per customers’ convenience and the printing of custom reports.
Empowerment Online
Beyond doubt, Internet banking has created a more informed, empowered class of customers. This is set to climb to the next level once customers are allowed to proactively participate in many more transaction-related processes. The Internet has already made it possible for customers to compare product loan offerings, simulate financial scenarios and design custom retirement portfolios. Going forward, they would be able to consummate related transactions – which means, after comparing interest rates, they could originate a loan online, and once secured, they can begin to repay it online as well.
Portalisation
The emergence of Web 2.0 technology coupled with banks’ desire to personalise their e-banking to the highest degree is likely to result in “portalisation” of Internet banking. The idea of banking customers being able to create their own spaces online, filled with all that is relevant to them, is not that far-fetched. Customers can personalise their Internet banking page to reflect the positions of multiple accounts across different banks; they could include their credit card information, subscribe to their favourite financial news, consolidate their physical assets position, share their experiences with a group and do more – all from one “place”.
Money Monitor enables customers to add multiple “accounts” (from a choice of 9,000) to their page. Accounts could be savings or loan accounts with major Indian banks, or those with utilities providers, credit card companies, brokerage firms and even frequent flyer programs. Users can customise their pages as described earlier.
As banks seek to develop their Internet banking vision for the future, in parallel, they will also need to address the key issues of security and “due defence”. While it is every marketer’s dream to have customers work as ambassadors, adequate precaution must be taken to prevent the proliferation of malicious or spurious publicity. Therefore, before an individual is allowed to participate in a networking forum, he or she must have built up a favorable track record with the bank. The individual must be a recognized customer of the bank, having used a minimum number of products over a reasonable length of time. Qualitative information about the person’s interaction with the bank’s support staff (for example frequency and type of calls made to their call centre, outcome of such interaction and so on) may be invaluable in profiling the “right” type of customer who can be recruited as a possible advocate.
Collaborative Web 2.0 applications may necessitate opening up banks’ websites to outside technology and information exchange with third party sites, raising the spectre of data and infrastructure security. A robust mechanism of checks and balances must be built to ensure that the third party sites are secure, appropriately certified and pose no threat to the home banks’ sites. Likewise, before a third party widget is allowed to be brought on to a site, it must have passed through stringent security control.
Due diligence must be exercised before permitting users to place a link to another site to guard against the possibility of inadvertent download of malicious software, which could, in the worst case, even result in phishing originating from the banks’ sites.
It is equally important for a bank to guard its customers against invasion of privacy, data theft or misuse. The concept of portalisation envisages deploying technology to bring information from other banks’ or financial service providers’ websites into the home bank’s site. The home bank must ensure that its customers’ personal or transaction related information, which may be shared with the other providers, is not susceptible to leakage or outright misuse.
Banks will do well to partner with an Internet banking solution provider which has not only the expertise to translate their vision into a cutting edge e-banking experience for the user, but also the foresight to define boundaries for safety. With security concerns adequately addressed, next generation Internet banking is full of exciting possibilities. Banks that seize the opportunity may find that Internet banking can become a means of differentiating themselves from competitors, rather than a mere cost cutting tool. Clearly, providing a more powerful and interactive e-banking experience, is the way forward.
Introduction to Contract Management: Types of Contract
Contract management in today’s market plays a huge role for every business across the globe. Put simply, this is a company’s management of contracts between themselves and employees, vendors, customers and partners. It is imperative that every party understands the expectations, cost, risk and success of each business move at all levels.
Generally, the use of contract management boasts four main benefits:
• Reduced administrative costs
• Better accountability
• Enhanced forecasting
• Happier customers
Before you go rushing in to purchase your contract management software you should make sure that you understand it all completely. Here we will run through the various types of contracts that crop up time and time again alongside the different applications you may need.
Different types of contracts
A contract can be defined as a legally-binding agreement, oral or written, that is accepted by two parties under the premise that they can fulfill the terms and conditions of their initial agreement. Previously, this was enforced by the signature of a written contract but, as with everything, the world of contract management has expanded.
There are various types of contracts that can be signed between parties, and these include:
• Sales contracts – This is probably the most common form of a contract; where the company agrees to sell services and/or products to the buyer (customer). As a result, the customer is thus obligated to pay for these products or services.
• Purchasing contracts – This is the opposite to a sales contract, whereby the company is the buyer and they agree with a supplier to sell their services and/or products under agreed terms and conditions. As a result, the buyer acknowledges these services or products and pays for the liability.
• IP – An Intellectual Property contract is a contract between institutions that explains the responsibilities and rights of each relating to the intellectual property that arises through collaboration.
• Real Estate – Simply, this is the contract between parties for the sale and purchase of real estate. These are usually agreed by two parties, specifying contract law and enforced in writing.
• Employment – This is the employee/employer contract and one that attributes responsibilities to two parties through labor law.
• Government – Similar to commercial contracting in its principles, government procurement is a diverse and intricate process. As it includes the use of public funding, accountability and transparency are vital.
These are the main contracts that you will probably need to deal with. However, other contracts include:
• Trade agreement – Also known as a trade pact, this is usually where free trade and preferential types are agreed to reduce quotas, trade restrictions and tariffs between signatories. This can be a complex type of contract and ranges widely.
• Partnership agreement – Articles of Partnership often involve multiple components and sections and is a voluntary contract which means that partners understand there will be a division of losses or profits among the partners who give their labor, capital and skills to a business.
• Insurance agreement – Customers want the cheapest premiums and the biggest payouts whilst the customer wants it to work the other way. Insurance contracts are often managed by underwriters who determine the details.
• Reimbursement – There may come a contract in which the contractor is unsure whether he or she can fulfill the terms of the agreement. In this case, a reimbursement contract which promises a monetary return in the event of an unfulfilled contract may be written up.
• Legal – Another form of contract management is a legal dispute. When there has been a disagreement over a contract it will go to court and the judge will rule the outcome.
• Management – This is given to the manager who agrees to supervise a certain project under specific conditions. Monetary compensation is promised upon completion, and this type of contract is often managed by both parties.
A Simplified Staffing Business Model
In much the same way Amazon and eBay have helped many get their start in starting, developing and running an e-commerce business, this same help is now available in starting a staffing business.
There are now well over two million third-party sellers on Amazon. The infrastructure that is on Amazon and eBay is plug_ and_ play for all who try and claim their stake on these selling platforms.
With this in mind, the traditional route for those seeking an opportunity to start their own staffing business included the need for a large capital infusion, a payroll system, access to high-cost worker’s compensation insurance and many other costs that were prohibitive for most to enter the industry.
For many who do have the resources to enter the staffing industry, they often turn to high-cost franchise staffing companies who enjoy a large slice of earnings for the lifetime of the business. This relationship can grow strained over time and at some point the operator may feel they are contributing more to the franchise than the franchise is contributing to the operator. When this occurs, the separation from the business can grow messy and can even end in litigation.
The simplicity of both Amazon and eBay and their policies are a big draw for many who are looking to sell products online. There are no long-term agreements or costs that can easily cripple a new business. Being able to be flexible in a new venture is always a great asset and both these platforms allow for it.
This flexibility platform is now available in the world of staffing and has over 150 firms using this unique business model to grow impressive sized businesses with many reaching over a million in first-year billing. With over half a billion under management in less than 10 years in operation, one can see this is becoming a great alternative to going it alone or entering into a long-term agreement with a franchise.
What you get on the platform:
- Worker’s compensation insurance with no liability to the operator.
- An unlimited funding source for all payroll and client billing.
- A complete back-office for all management and personnel needs.
- Access to professionals with over 40 years of staffing experience.
With all the boxes checked, this platform can be summed up as the Amazon or eBay of the staffing industry. If mitigation of risk is high on your list for starting a sustainable, prosperous business there are few options that can match what is now available.
