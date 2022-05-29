Finance
Watercraft Insurance Protects More Than Vessels
With summer in full swing, many people have their boats and other crafts out on the water, and that means something bad could happen at any moment that might ruin what otherwise might have been a great day. Many things can go wrong when boating, and with the proliferation of personal watercraft and other vessels in recent years, there are more people making recreation use of the nation’s waterways than ever before.
There are nearly 13 million types of vessels registered in the United States, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. And there are many that ply the waters without state-mandated registration tags, making busy waterways a potential source of problems for boat owners and others.
Fortunately, a good watercraft insurance policy can protect owners of vessels against damage or loss of their property as well as provide liability protection in case a passenger or someone else is injured or killed or their property damaged or destroyed in the course of recreational activity. Even something as simple as a canoe or flat-bottom boat can tip and send someone into the water, which might result in an injury or fatality that could wind up putting the owner in financial ruin.
Nearly all property and casualty insurance companies underwrite protection for personal watercraft, and a good policy can be had for as little as a couple hundred dollars per year. Such plans will insure boats and personal watercraft against theft, damage, destruction or causing damage or destruction to other people’s properties. If accidentally ramming another craft or striking a dock or other structure and damaging or destroying it, the policy would pay up to policy limits to repair or replace it.
And with many people enjoying water skiing and other activities, there is a possibility of an accident resulting in serious injury or death for which the boat owner might be held liable. But a good policy will insure against that as well. Even personal effects lost or stolen from a vessel could be covered by a good plan.
While such policies can be affordable and somewhat comprehensive in what they cover, there are limitations and exclusions. Generally, any watercraft that has been modified or built for high speed will be excluded, and that speed might be as low as 65 miles per hour, which many craft can exceed these days. And males under age 25 tend to be charged higher rates due to a greater likelihood of risky behavior from the demographic subgroup.
A common liability range for vessels ranges from about $100,000 to $300,000 but can go higher. And the insured amount for the craft in question can be determined by its replacement value or its actual cash value. Replacement value policies run more than actual cash value coverage, but the more someone enjoys being on the water, the more the higher priced protection makes sense.
Facebook – A Perfect Place for Marketers
You all know that you can drive free traffic from Facebook and this is only one of many marketing opportunities provided by this social network. Some other opportunities include groups, pages, ads, and hashtags that are much better. But, before you start using them let’s try to understand why Facebook is important to marketers.
We cannot deny the existence of some other great marketing opportunities, but what sets Facebook apart is its reach. Being the largest social network, Facebook is used by thousands if not millions of users to reach almost everybody who uses the web, because even if they don’t use it daily, over a billion of people have Facebook accounts.
What also makes Facebook special is that is provide a lot of information on users interests. Thus, it means that when you are going to place an ad targeted at 25-35 year old females interested in hair care, Facebook can match this ad wonderfully.
Marketing Opportunities
Today Facebook has become one of the best marketing tools due to its exceptional targeting abilities in almost every niche. It provides a lot of opportunities both free and paid. Let’s analyze some of them.
1. Simple Posts and Comments
Ordinary posts and comments represent the main way to get visible. Of course, it’s not the shortest path to sales, but still it’s an effective method to get free exposure and build a network. Obviously, you could make sales, but this is not the main reason you are posting or commenting.
2. Brand Pages
Facebook pages are similar to profiles but designed for brands, companies and public individuals. Such pages are open for everybody. When people like a page, they will automatically receive updates each time you post new things. Due to Page Insights and Page Metrics you can get useful information about how well you perform, the number of users you reached and how many of them liked or shared a post, how many comments you got, etc.
3. Groups
Groups represent another way to engage with people around your product. Groups are like forums where you can always create and manage a new group dedicated to your product. Nonetheless, you should bear in mind than this is time-consuming and if you take off, think of whether you can do it or not.
4. Ads
Ads are not free as other Facebook options, but they have a lot of advantages. If you know what you are doing, Facebook ads can be really effective and bring amazing results.
5. Hashtags
Hashtags were generated on Twitter where they have been popular. They are advantageous for both marketing and SEO since they are a kind of keywords. In order to benefit from hashtags, you must use them on public pages or posts only.
These marketing opportunities provided by Facebook are highly effective and if you have the time and money to take full advantage of them, you can see overwhelming success.
The Importance of Motorcycle Insurance
In most states, motorcycle insurance is necessary through local laws. Having this insurance will protect from the loss of assets, such as savings or your house, in the event personal injuries may result in legal action against you. Insurance also covers against vandalism, theft, medical bills, and damage. If you have the bike on a loan or through a lease, you are usually required to buy coverage.
This coverage is the legal amount that is required for motorcycle insurance. The amount can cover any loss of wages to the injured party whether through disability or death. It does not matter if you are at fault or the other person may have some responsibility, you may still be sued and have to pay for any coverage that you did not secure at the time of the accident. Any property damage that ensues will be paid for the replacement or repair. Insurance also covers any defense needs.
Uninsured motorist policies are available for purchase based on the other driver being underinsured or not insured at all at the time of accident. In this event, you will be paid the amount needed for bills due to medical service, wages lost, and any time needed for pain and suffering.
These costs can add up to a lot of money and having the right protection ensures that you are able to have the money to protect your assets. Any medical and funeral expenses that may result from an accident can also be covered through the personal injury protection policy. These cover yourself and any passengers on the motorcycle.
Collision coverage motorcycle insurance pays to replace or repair the motorcycle in the event it has been in an accident. The accident can be the result of other drivers or a mishap with a tree. Animals are not covered under collision but are with comprehensive coverage. Being protected by insurance for your motorcycle provides coverage that you need in the unfortunate event of an accident.
Here is a listing of some additional accessory coverage you may want to purchase for your motorcycle.
• Roadside assistance will cover any towing needed, repairs that are minor, and fuel or other fluids needed if you become stalled and stranded.
• Rental coverage will cover the cost for renting a replacement vehicle or motorcycle for transportation if in an accident.
• Trailer coverage will cover trailers that are used to transport the bike.
• Trip interruption covers any expenses that are incurred if the bike is broken down while on a trip.
There are many more aspects to motorcycle insurance that you will need to contact your local insurance agent to find out the details. They are able to assist you with locating a policy for your benefit. If you already have home and vehicle insurance, you could look at combining these to receive discounts on the insurance for your motorcycle. Talking to the agent can also uncover many additional discounts that are available for certain reasons. Coverage for your motorcycle provides the ease of knowing that you are protected.
The Importance of Bookkeeping
Most people look at bookkeeping as a chore that must be done to simply get back some much needed cash at the end of the year. With this perspective, it is no wonder so many businesses fail from the gate. Actually, accurate bookkeeping and tax reporting (although important) is so far at the bottom of the list, it really is not funny.
Product pricing is likely the single most important aspect of a business. Be it pricing a “widget” or pricing the services you provide, if your pricing is not accurate, you can hang up ever creating a profitable business. It sounds quite simple in the beginning, charge more than it costs, right? Well, several factors can come into play: insurance, packaging, delivery, marketing, etc. All facets of the business must be factored in when considering how much it costs to deliver whatever it is that you are selling.
Cash flow is probably the next largest aspect of a business. Many small businesses do not consider maintaining a positive cash flow as a vital element. Some go into business thinking that the demand will simply cover this element and in conjunction with ineffective pricing, they simply put themselves into the poor house within the first 24 months of operation. It is sad to see, but occurs in the business world quite frequently. Proper small business bookkeeping could have allowed them to grow in proportion to their profits and allowed the dream to flourish.
If you are going to borrow cash to get started, another huge aspect of small business bookkeeping is to get to know your banker well. Develop a rapport and your banker can provide vital assistance if your business takes an unexpected downturn. A good banker will give you credit options and help your business with differing payment plans until things swing back up again.
Small business bookkeeping can be the backbone of your business. As much as it seems to be a laborious task for many, it will make or break your business. Keeping accurate records, especially for the first few years is what will create the wind in the sails of your business vessel. Do Not take your small business bookkeeping lightly. Research these basic aspects and research it some more. Check with local and federal small business administration agencies for more guidance.
