Jenny Bicks developed the American mockumentary sitcom “Welcome To Flatch” which is based on This Country by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. It was aired on Fox on March 17, 2022, for the first time. However, the sitcom “ Welcome To Flatch “ consists of half-hour episodes. To be very precise it is a total of fourteen episodes have been released in the first season. The executive producers of the show include Jenny Bicks, Daisy May Cooper, Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper. The sitcom revolves around a group of eccentric residents in a fictional town named Flatch in Ohio. Nonetheless, the series has been renewed for the second season on May 16, 2022. This series was a co-production between Fox Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, Fiegco Entertainment, and Perkins Street Production.

‘Welcome To Flatch’ Filming Locations

Filming locations of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ mostly consists of the places around North Carolina, United States. The filming is set to have occurred in various places in North Carolina. However, the shooting of the sitcom started in March 2020. As a part of the COVID-19 outbreak, the production and filming of various shows and series have been disrupted. It has also affected the production of Welcome To Flatch.

The places where significant filming took place include Wilmington, a port city in New Hanover County. With this several shots were filmed at the famous Chinese restaurant Double Happiness at Wrightsville Avenue, New Hanover County, Burgaw in Pender County. Additionally, Wallace town of Duplin County, Kelly Road, Plaza Drive, Macedonia A.M.EChurch in Walker Street, and places like Brunswick Town State Historic Site, in the community farming village of Winnabow are also on the list.

About the Sitcom

Welcome To Flatch is an American sitcom that mainly explores the lives of very few residents of a fictional town Flatch. This is an Ohio state situated in the midwestern region of the US. Both the eccentric cousins Kelly Mallett and Shrub Mallet are the main focus of this sitcom. However, it has taken away a long route to complete the production work affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sitcom completed the works by 2021 and aired in 2022. This American show which has been based on the This Country has a static response from the fans. It was considered an experimental program on Fox.

The Cast Of Welcome To Flatch

The cast includes Chelsea Holmes as Kelly Mallet, Sam Straley as Lloyd Mallet(Shrub), Aya Cash as Cheryl Peterson, and Seann William Scott as Father Joe. Additionally, Taylor Ortega as Nadine Peterson, Krystal Smith as Mandy Mathews( Big Mandy), and Justin Linville as Mickey St. Jean are also there.

Erin Bowles as Beth, William Tokarsky as Len, Kyle Selig as Dylan, Troy Hammond as Blind Billy, and Kyle Selig as Dylan have also played prominent characters.

