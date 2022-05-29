Finance
What About Whole Life Insurance And Bankruptcy?
Your Detroit Bankruptcy Lawyer always gets asked if a whole life insurance policy can be protected in bankruptcy. A whole life insurance policy is a life insurance policy that has a cash value to it. It is usually more expensive than a normal term life insurance policy, but many people use a whole life insurance policy as a retirement tool.
As with any item of personal property and bankruptcy, whether the whole life insurance policy can be protected depends on each individual’s situation and how much personal property you own and their value.
If you file a Chapter 13, more than likely you will be able to protect the full value of the whole life insurance value. This is because in a Chapter 13, you are paying your creditors back so you will be able to keep all your assets, even those that fall above the exemption amount.
However, if you are in a Chapter 7, the question whether you can keep them or not depends on a lot of things. First off, are you using the Federal Exemptions, or the Michigan Exemptions? You must choose one set and cannot mix and match. Also, how much are your assets worth? House, car, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, personal items, etc. all come into play here in deciding which set to use. Make sure you speak with an attorney to find out which set would be beneficial to you before you file. If not, you risk losing your assets.
The federal exemption, under 11 U.S.C 522 (d) (8) (which is adjusted every three years) allows an exemption of $11,525.00 of the cash value. So if your cash value is only $10,000.00, then you can exempt your whole life insurance policy. Then your creditors or the Trustee cannot take them. You can also deduct the amount of the loan you have against the cash value when determining the exemption amount. So if you have a $25,000.00 cash value, but have a loan of $15,000.oo against it, then you need only exempt $10,000.00. You are safe.
The Michigan exemption is much more generous. Under Michigan’s exemptions, you can exempt the entire amount of the cash value. Sounds great? Well, remember that you must choose either the Federal Exemptions or the State Exemptions, you can’t pick and choose. While the Michigan Exemptions has some greater allowances than the Federal, the Federal does have some greater allowances than the State.
It is important to speak with your Detroit bankruptcy Lawyer and discuss all your assets and their values. Only then can I provide an analysis on which set would be beneficial to you and to protect what you own. You do not want to attempt this on your own, because only an experienced bankruptcy attorney can protect what you worked so hard to get.
If you have a whole life insurance policy and need to get out of debt, call us today at (586) 439-4297, Extension 0, and set up your free consultation. We will discuss your situation and decide whether the Federal or State exemptions would be best for you.
Benefits of Whole Term Life Insurance
Whole term life insurance has suffered a set back these days because of the growing trend of individuals opting for short-term everyday living insurance cover. People today tend to pay for term life insurance mainly because its cheaper than Whole term life insurance. Even though a sound phrase insurance plan can get care of most individuals insurance plan wants.
one major benefit of your whole term life insurance is how the death benefit in such a circumstance is assured to remain level for the overall period in the plan. On giving that some thought you would soon realize that it means it lasts an overall lifetime. That is a single guarantee that has to become taken seriously. An additional gain is that the premium of the full term living insurance policy is guaranteed to certainly not undergo increase. Also one more feature that can not be set aside is this kind of plan can by no means be struck off from the insurance plan company.
A term life insurance [http://www.budayalife.com/61/whole-term-life-insurance] also has money values and that money is accessible for you to make use of in situation you should need it, at any point of time. You’ve the option to surrender your policy and receive the income that the plan has accumulated.
You also can opt to have the cash in a loan form and still keep your plan intact. The accumulating money values of the policy are tax-deferred. This signifies that whilst simultaneously your money is accumulating interest you don’t need to pay any taxes on the interest. Your borrowing of income is also on a tax-free basis. Only whenever you withdraw the money do you pay out tax. w
Breakdown of Conventional and Non-Conventional Loans
Qualifying for a loan on an investment property can be difficult for several investors, considering the rules and regulations required to meet, financial concerns for a down payment or credit ratings to qualify for a particular loan, so as you continue on in this article find out the difference and breakdown of conventional and non-conventional loans to give you a better sense of what to expect as you apply for a home loan.
Conventional Loans
Conventional loans are any mortgage loan that is not guaranteed or insured by the federal government however they are considered to be mortgage loans that follow the guidelines of government sponsored enterprises (GSE), such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The conventional loans are then broken down into conforming or non-conforming loans.
Conforming loans follow terms and conditions set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Non-Conforming loans do not meet the requirements of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, but still considered conventional loans.
The conventional loan is typically recommended if the investor is unsure of their credit score or not financially stable to make a significant down payment. This loan is ideal for investors who need flexible payment options or looking to receive low closing costs.
Requirements of a Conventional Home – The home buyer must invest in at least 5% -20% of the sale price in cash for the down payment and closing costs. For example, if the sale price is $100,000 the home buyer is required to invest in at least $5,000 – $20,000.
Eligibility – This loan can be used to finance primary residences, second homes and investment properties, along with capabilities to purchase warrantable condos, planned unit developments, modular homes, family residence of 1-4 and manufactured homes.
Conventional Programs Offer the Following Loans –
Fixed rate loans – Most often Conventional Mortgages are fixed-rate mortgages and typically your interest rate will remain the same during the entire loan period. Of course in a fixed rate Conventional Mortgage you will always know the exact amount on your monthly payment and how many payments remain.
Adjustable rate loans – The initial interest rates and monthly payments for an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) are relatively low, but can change throughout the life of that loan.
Non-Conventional Loans
The non-conventional loans are just the opposite of conventional loans, as there can be several surprises appearing not to mention taking into consideration the adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) on this type of loan. The surprises of non-conventional loans are particularly directed towards those who are under in their mortgage. If you are considered to be one of those homeowners underwater in your mortgage find out if you’re required to any of the following:
1. Change in future interest rates
2. Loans of interest and principal never go down
3. Large payment due at the end of loan
4. Lender has authority to change amount you pay if certain instances occur.
The adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) begins with a rate that may start off low and could go lower, or higher, depending on several factors. This is the unknown for how much you will pay on the future of this loan. Two other types popular unconventional loans include interest only loans, and loans with a balloon payment (a big payment at the end of the loan period).
Requirements of a Non-Conventional Loan – According to Mortgage311, federally backed non-conventional mortgage loans frequently come with low or even no down payments as well as lower credit score requirements. For example, down payment requirements for FHA-insured mortgage loans can be as low as 3.5 percent. Qualifying credit scores for non-conventional mortgages, however, can be as low as 540, though lenders typically require a 640. Depending on the non-conventional mortgage loan product, interest rates may be higher than conventional mortgage rates.
Eligibility – Applicants for this loan will need to meet requirements, as not every loan product insured or guaranteed by the federal government is open to every homebuyer. For example, VA mortgages are only eligible to military veterans or family members. Mortgage loan products offered by the USDA typically are available to low-income rural homebuyers. The federal government’s main non-conventional loan product, the FHA loan, is open to almost all first-time homebuyers.
Whichever loan you choose or are required to apply for, be sure to do your research and understand the benefits, consequences and requirements before you become a home buyer. This breakdown of Conventional and Non-Conventional Loans should help prepare you for the “surprises” before unexpected interest rates rise or large payments are due at the end of your home loan.
Brake Laws – Motorhome and Travel Trailer
Most U.S. States and Canadian Provinces have their own laws on the requirement for brakes on a towed trailer. The word trailer also applies to a vehicle being towed behind a motor home. These laws are normally based on the amount of weight being towed. One problem with this is that it might be legal to tow a 2,000 pound trailer with no brakes in the state where you live, but as soon as you cross the state line of a bordering state it is illegal to tow the same trailer without brakes. Add to this your insurance company may not cover you in the event of an accident involving a trailer with no braking system. Again, the most important reason is for your safety and the safety of others.
The brakes on a tow vehicle or motor home are designed by the vehicle manufacturer to stop the weight of that particular vehicle, not the additional weight being towed behind it. This additional weight adds a substantial increase to the distance required to stop safely.
Travel trailers and 5th wheels come equipped with electric brakes and RV dealers educate the RV consumer on the requirements for adding an electronic brake control to the tow vehicle. Some pop-ups are ordered with brakes and some without. Again, this is often times based on the braking laws for the state you live in. Keep in mind that once you cross a state line it could become illegal. My advice is if you’re going to purchase a pop-up get one that has brakes.
The real culprit for disregarding braking laws is a motor home towing a vehicle behind it. Most people assume that because of the size of the motor home there is no need for a supplemental brake system on the towed vehicle and sometimes RV dealers fail to communicate the requirement for a supplemental braking system.
I for one was guilty of towing a vehicle without a braking system for quite some time. A close call, while driving through a major city during rush hour, suddenly educated me on how important it is. Another thing that surprises people is how much the vehicle they’re towing actually weighs. Take your towed vehicle to a set of scales and have it weighed. Make sure it has everything in it that will be in it when you are towing it. After you weigh it double check to make sure the receiver on the motor home is rated to tow that amount of weight and that you aren’t exceeding any of the motor home weight ratings like the Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR). The GCWR is the maximum permissible weight of the fully loaded motor home and the fully loaded towed vehicle combined. Most RV chassis manufacturers base their GCWR on the assumption that a supplemental brake system is being used.
Regardless of the brake system that best suits your individual needs the important thing is that you have one. There are many reasons to have a braking system on your towed vehicle.
1) It’s the law
2) It can void your vehicle warranty
3) It can void your insurance
4) It will reduce wear and tear on RV brakes and other components
5) Liability
But, most importantly it SAFELY reduces the stopping distance and helps to protect you, your loved ones and the safety of others.
Happy Camping!
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk owner of RV Education 101
