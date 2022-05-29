News
What Happened To Greg Abbott? Why Is He In A Wheelchair
Vince Lombardi Junior’s words -‘ The difference between a successful person and others is not the lack of strength; not a lack of knowledge but a lack in the will,’ fit to the T, the journey of Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas.
Known to many as the longest-serving Attorney General in the history of the state of Texas; Greg Abbott’s journey is one of unwavering perseverance through seemingly impossible curve balls that life threw at him.
Greg Abbott – An Introduction
Gregory Wayne Abbott (born November 13, 1957) is an American politician, attorney, and former jurist who has served as the 48th governor of Texas from 2015 to 2020.
He also has served as 50th Attorney general of The State Of Texas for the longest term in the history of Texas; from 2002 to 2015.
From a Vanderbilt Law University graduate to a Texas Supreme court; to Attorney General, and ultimately to the Governor of The State Of Texas, his journey has been a tough yet illustrious one.
He has been in a wheelchair for about 38 years since an accident in 1984, but he has been persevering and mounting new highs since then. His life partner, Cecilia Abbott, has been his pillar of support since 1981.
Greg And Wheelchair – A Tragic Accident
It is only natural for anybody to wonder why he has been in a wheelchair for about 4 decades. Greg Abbott has never shied in telling the tragic tale that left him paralyzed, waist down permanently; and taking support of a wheelchair.
His official website gives an accurate account of his accident.
In the summer of 1984, as a recent graduate of law school, he went on a jog near West Houston like he had done frequently before.
Not aware that this was just the last jog of his life, he went on jogging when suddenly a crash reached his ears; and a split second later, an excruciating pain blinded him. An Oak Tree of large proportion has cracked and fallen on the young Greg Abbott; causing serious and nearly fatal damage to his body.
With every breath in a fight against death, he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
The medical examination revealed the grim severity of his injuries. Many Vertebrae of his Spine had been crushed, splintering into his spinal cord and serious damage to his back muscles and vital organs.
The doctors had a hard time saving his life. They inserted steel rods in his Vertebrae column that would remain there for the rest of his life to contain the damage to his backbone.
The damage to his spinal cord ultimately damaged his neuro system to the extent that he was completely paralyzed from the waist down.
His injuries were so severe that it took him a year in rehabilitation to get back to normalcy; now including a wheelchair.
A Study In Perseverance
An accident that might have broken the will of the mightiest of them all, it only, in Greg Abbott’s words, taught him a lesson in perseverance.
He has managed to survive the accident and thrive inspite of it. His illustrious career is a self-proclaiming proof of that.
He literally and figuratively has a spine of steel. His journey is an inspiration to all those who have faced any seemingly insurmountable obstacle in their life’s journey.
He proves that-‘ A Man is not finished when he is defeated, he is finished when he quits.’
The post What Happened To Greg Abbott? Why Is He In A Wheelchair appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Seimone Augustus’ Lynx legacy defined by big moments
The No. 33 will be the second Lynx jersey to hang from the Target Center rafters when it’s elevated up Sunday ahead of Minnesota’s contest with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Seimone Augustus is firmly entrenched on the Lynx’s Mount Rushmore and, in some ways, is the founding mother of the franchise’s dynasty.
Ahead of her honoring Sunday, here’s a look at four of the greatest moments in one of the greatest Lynx careers:
Augustus wins 2007 Rookie of the Year: The Lynx, frankly, were a middle franchise in their early existence. Such is to be expected in the early tenure of an expansion franchise.
Credit to Katie Smith for powering a couple playoff of appearances, but Minnesota’s best season through seven campaigns was a two-games-over.500.
Coming off a 14-20 campaign in 2005, the Lynx needed a spark. It appeared via Augustus, who was selected No. 1 overall by Minnesota in 2006. Fresh out of LSU, Augustus was a scintillating scorer from the moment she was dropped into the WNBA. Augustus earned all-star selections in each of her first two seasons in the WNBA. As a rookie, she averaged 21.9 points, eclipsing the 30-point mark on six occasions.
While her individual achievements didn’t equal team success in her early campaigns, Augustus gave Lynx fans a reason to tune in, and hope that better days were still to come.
Game 2 of the 2011 WNBA finals: Sparked by the recent arrivals of Rebekkah Brunson, Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore, Minnesota emerged as a title threat in 2011 and possessed home-court advantage in the championship round.
Minnesota downed Atlanta in Game 1, and a Game 2 victory at Target Center would send the Lynx to Atlanta needing just one more win to secure their first title.
That wouldn’t come easy, with Dream wing Angel McCoughtry erupting for 38 points. Minnesota, though, countered with Augustus. The star scorer went off to the tune of 36 points on 11 for 14 shooting, while going 13 for 16 from the free-throw line.
Her excellence was enough to propel Minnesota to a six-point Game 2 victory, in which the Lynx rallied from down nine points with 11 minutes to play. Augustus scored 12 points over the game’s final 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
The Lynx went on to sweep Atlanta for their first title.
Game 2 of the 2013 WNBA first round: The 2013 title run may go down as the most dominant of Minnesota’s dynasty.
The Lynx didn’t drop a game that postseason.
They almost did, though, in Game 2 of the first round in Seattle. Frankly, Augustus wasn’t that good for much of that evening, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-16 shooting.
When it mattered most, though, she was on point.
Augustus scored six of those points in the game’s final seven minutes, including the contest’s most important bucket. The Lynx squandered a fourth-quarter lead and trailed the Storm by one with fewer than 30 seconds to play.
But with 21 seconds to play, Augustus rose up for an 18-foot jumper. If it hadn’t fallen, the Lynx were likely heading back to Minnesota for a winner-take-all Game 3 in which anything could happen. But, of course, she buried it to put the Lynx in front for good.
Minnesota went on to win the game and the series, and then the title.
Game 5 of the 2017 WNBA Finals: By 2017, Augustus certainly wasn’t the same dominant force she’d been earlier in her career. There were still plenty of flashes of brilliance, but there were also performances like Game 3 of the WNBA finals, in which Augustus went scoreless in a Lynx loss.
But with all the chips in the center of the table in the decisive Game 5, the wing delivered at a high level. Augustus played a season high 35 minutes and was effective throughout.
She finished with 14 points — not a gaudy number for someone with her resume — but added six rebounds and six assists to play an integral role in the fourth and final championship of the Lynx’s dynasty.
News
What Happened To Jessie Graff
Jesse Graff, an American professional Stuntwoman known for her splendid performances in American Ninja Warrior, An athletics reality show of rigorous cutthroat competition, has to back off from season 12 of American Ninja Warrior due to surgeries she had to go through attributable to the injuries she sustained in the grand finale of season 11 of American Ninja Warrior.
Jesse Graff – A Daredevil
Graff, 38, is a professional Stuntwoman from the United States of America known for her work in the series American Ninja Warrior, Make it or Break it, Another period, etc. She has also briefly appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 and is a leading choice for Gal Gadot’s Stunt doubles.
Her list of accolades is quite long. She is a black belt in Taekwondo, a black sash in Kungfu, and knowledgeable in reportedly 5 martial art forms.
Moreover, she is a gymnast and a nationwide pole vault champion.
She is known best for her daredevilry and endurance in American Ninja Warrior; where she has shown exemplary physical and mental strength and endurance.
What Happened To Jesse Graff?
While every show in its finale has more than enough expectations and high voltage suspense as to its ending; the finale of American Ninja Warrior season 11 certainly had moments of gloom and dips of excitement.
One of the many disappointments was Jesse Graff’s injuries while competing in the third obstacle on the course.
The fall was crucial enough to require surgeries to help her heal. She has had double shoulder surgery and knee surgery, both in a short while after the season ended.
This injury, its resultant surgeries, and the recuperating time needed that she had to take a break from physical exertion and focus on healing. Therefore she has been unable to dazzle everyone with her performance in season 12 of the show.
Road To Recovery
Like all other athletes, Jess Graff does not like being forced to do limited physical activity as a result of being injured. However, being a smart person, she has decided to take a year off and give her body sufficient time to recover.
She has shared her entire recovering journey, including her surgeries and the slow path to healing; with her fans on Instagram to keep them updated on her health.
Reports suggest that she has also enrolled in the kinesiology grasp’s diploma program and tested the waters in vitamin, corrective preparation, and neuromuscular stabilization. It’s quite apparent that her injuries have not paused her zeal to mount greater heights.
Plans Of Future
Jesse Graff is excited about joining season 13 and season 14; although it’s not yet clear whether her injuries will allow her this pleasure or not; what fans know for sure is that she is a fighter and will come back stronger than ever before.
The post What Happened To Jessie Graff appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Marshall Avenue Bridge
A man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by vehicle at the Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul.
Police were called to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his mid-40s, lying in a traffic lane with severe head trauma. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Officers did not detect any signs of impairment, police said.
A witness reported that the pedestrian was seen walking in the middle of the road before the crash, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
