What Happened To Josh Duggar

Share Pin 0 Shares

Joshua James Duggar is a former television personality from the TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. He is the eldest of Jim Bob Duggar(James Robert Duggar) and Michelle Duggar’s nineteen children, born on March 3, 1988.

Lately, the 34- year-old was found guilty of his crimes over the past years and became the most hated person on the internet. Josh Duggar married Anna Renee Duggar in 2008and they had seven children together. His seventh child, Madison, was born just before Josh Duggar’s trial.

Josh Duggar’s Crimes

U.S Marshals arrested Josh Duggar for receiving and possessing child pornography on April 29, 2021. He was found guilty of all the charges against him in December 2021. On May 25, 2022, he was sentenced to federal prison for 151 months or twelve and seven months. When he was just a young teenager, Josh Duggar molested countless underage girls, including his sisters and a five-year-old.

Josh Duggar’s scandals led to the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015. He became one of the most hated men in the country for all his dirty crimes.

Family

Joshua James Duggar was born on March 3, 1988, as the eldest child of James Robert Duggar, aka Jim Bob Duggar, and Michelle Duggar, who later led the show titled “19 Kids and Counting”. Josh Duggar was married to Anna Renee Keller in 2008 when both were in their 20s.

They share seven children, Mackynzie Renée Duggar, Michael James Duggar, Marcus Anthony Duggar, Meredith Grace Duggar, Mason Garett Duggar, Maryella Hope Duggar, and Madyson Lily Duggar. His youngest daughter Madyson Lily Duggar was born just before the case trials. Being found out about Josh’s crimes, many of his sisters openly supported Anna by telling her that it isn’t wrong to divorce and man like Josh.

Charges Raised Against Josh Duggar

In the early 2000s, when Josh was a teenager, he was found to be molesting his sisters. This came into Jim’s and Michelle’s awareness and sent Josh away from home for a period where reports suggest that he must have been sent to a facility in Little Rock.

According to Jim, he was disciplined at home for the incestuous molesting he conducted in his teenage. This led to the cancelation of the Duggar Family’s appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Later in 2015, Jim admitted to the Arkansas State Police that Josh had molested five underage girls from 2003 to 2004 when Josh was 14-15 years old. Police found through the investigation that four of the five girls were Josh’s sisters and the remaining one was a babysitter.

This misconduct was not known to the public before 2015. After revealing all his dirty crimes, Josh apologized and was disciplined. Josh Duggar resigned from his position At FRC Action on the same day the article was published.

Criminal Penalty

On April 29, 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested for all his past crimes of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was found guilty of his crimes in December 2021. On May 25, 2022, he was sentenced to federal prison for twelve years and seven months.

The post What Happened To Josh Duggar appeared first on Gizmo Story.