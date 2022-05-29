News
With newfound defensive versatility finally gets Nick Gordon a toehold with Twins
One of five Twins first-round draft picks to play at Target Field this season, Nick Gordon came through the organization primarily as a middle infielder. He’s finally finding a toehold in the majors as, well, just about everything.
While the other first-round picks that have played for the Twins this season have essentially played their minor league positions – Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Royce Lewis – Gordon has finally found a toehold as a utility man. Since making his big league debut in May of last season, Gordon has played every position but first and catcher. Yes, that includes pitching.
“You’ve got to embrace every single situation that you’re in and every opportunity to make the best out of it,” said Gordon, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.
He can hit a little, too. After coming through with a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits in Friday’s 10-7 victory over Kansas City, Gordon was hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and five RBIs in 17 games this month heading into Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. first pitch against the Royals.
That’s not easy for a player who isn’t playing every day, but Gordon said that’s just because baseball isn’t easy.
“It’s just as difficult as anything else in this game, you know?” he said. “You have to look at the guys who play everyday; it’s tough to stay hot in those situations, as well. It’s the game that we play.”
Gordon, 26, was penciled in as the Twins’ left fielder on Saturday, his 15th game there this season. He also has played center field, shortstop, second base and been the designated hitter.
“What Nick has done in opening up his options, our options, with his versatility has been fantastic,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s done that through a lot of work. It’s not very long ago where he was mainly a one-to-two position type of guy right there in the middle of the infield and that was it. He’s added some other things to his toolbox and he’s been very motivated to move around the field.
“I think it’s the best thing for his career, for us winning games, and I think he’s taken to it very well. He has the right mentality to do this kind of job.”
The son of longtime major league starter Tom “Flash” Gordon, and brother to Washington shortstop Dee, Gordon credited teammates Buxton and Gilberto Celestino for what has been a smooth transition to the outfield. He said Buxton, arguably baseball’s best center fielder, has been “hands-on” with him and rookie Celestino.
When the understudies make a highlight-reel catch in center in his stead, Buxton is the first one to greet them in the dugout.
“Buck, man. Buck is big,” Gordon said. “I don’t think people really understand how helpful Byron Buxton is as an individual player. Having him there when trying to play in a new position like that, it definitely helps.”
It’s unlikely Gordon would ever catch in the major leagues, but he has been practicing playing first, which has been manned by rookie third baseman Jose Miranda and veteran second / third baseman Luis Arraez since Miguel Sano was sidelined by a torn meniscus in his left knee suffered April 26.
No, Gordon does not have a first baseman’s glove, but he does have access to one.
“Luis Arraez, I use his glove,” he said. “But if I do go over there, I’m sure they’ll send me one.”
UPS AND DOWNS
Another game, another new pitcher for the Twins. Two actually, as Minnesota recalled left-hander Jovani Moran and right-hander Juan Manaya from St. Paul for Saturday’s game.
“They’re going to be in there,” Baldelli said. “They’re going to be pitching.”
The Twins optioned Yannier Cano to St. Paul after Friday night’s game, and on Saturday put left-hander Danny Coulombe back on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement, the same injury that put him here on May 11.
Activated before Friday’s game, Coulombe pitched an inning and gave up a run on a hit and a pair of walks in the one-third of an inning.
“We obviously thought he was a hundred percent and ready to go,” Baldellii said. “But when he was out there … he re-aggravated the hip. And once we got postgame and we were talking with him, you could tell it was more than just minor, and something he was not going to be pitching with.”
News
What Happened To Josh Duggar
Joshua James Duggar is a former television personality from the TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. He is the eldest of Jim Bob Duggar(James Robert Duggar) and Michelle Duggar’s nineteen children, born on March 3, 1988.
Lately, the 34- year-old was found guilty of his crimes over the past years and became the most hated person on the internet. Josh Duggar married Anna Renee Duggar in 2008and they had seven children together. His seventh child, Madison, was born just before Josh Duggar’s trial.
Josh Duggar’s Crimes
U.S Marshals arrested Josh Duggar for receiving and possessing child pornography on April 29, 2021. He was found guilty of all the charges against him in December 2021. On May 25, 2022, he was sentenced to federal prison for 151 months or twelve and seven months. When he was just a young teenager, Josh Duggar molested countless underage girls, including his sisters and a five-year-old.
Josh Duggar’s scandals led to the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015. He became one of the most hated men in the country for all his dirty crimes.
Family
Joshua James Duggar was born on March 3, 1988, as the eldest child of James Robert Duggar, aka Jim Bob Duggar, and Michelle Duggar, who later led the show titled “19 Kids and Counting”. Josh Duggar was married to Anna Renee Keller in 2008 when both were in their 20s.
They share seven children, Mackynzie Renée Duggar, Michael James Duggar, Marcus Anthony Duggar, Meredith Grace Duggar, Mason Garett Duggar, Maryella Hope Duggar, and Madyson Lily Duggar. His youngest daughter Madyson Lily Duggar was born just before the case trials. Being found out about Josh’s crimes, many of his sisters openly supported Anna by telling her that it isn’t wrong to divorce and man like Josh.
Charges Raised Against Josh Duggar
In the early 2000s, when Josh was a teenager, he was found to be molesting his sisters. This came into Jim’s and Michelle’s awareness and sent Josh away from home for a period where reports suggest that he must have been sent to a facility in Little Rock.
According to Jim, he was disciplined at home for the incestuous molesting he conducted in his teenage. This led to the cancelation of the Duggar Family’s appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
Later in 2015, Jim admitted to the Arkansas State Police that Josh had molested five underage girls from 2003 to 2004 when Josh was 14-15 years old. Police found through the investigation that four of the five girls were Josh’s sisters and the remaining one was a babysitter.
This misconduct was not known to the public before 2015. After revealing all his dirty crimes, Josh apologized and was disciplined. Josh Duggar resigned from his position At FRC Action on the same day the article was published.
Criminal Penalty
On April 29, 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested for all his past crimes of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was found guilty of his crimes in December 2021. On May 25, 2022, he was sentenced to federal prison for twelve years and seven months.
The post What Happened To Josh Duggar appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
What Happened To Greg Abbott? Why Is He In A Wheelchair
Vince Lombardi Junior’s words -‘ The difference between a successful person and others is not the lack of strength; not a lack of knowledge but a lack in the will,’ fit to the T, the journey of Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas.
Known to many as the longest-serving Attorney General in the history of the state of Texas; Greg Abbott’s journey is one of unwavering perseverance through seemingly impossible curve balls that life threw at him.
Greg Abbott – An Introduction
Gregory Wayne Abbott (born November 13, 1957) is an American politician, attorney, and former jurist who has served as the 48th governor of Texas from 2015 to 2020.
He also has served as 50th Attorney general of The State Of Texas for the longest term in the history of Texas; from 2002 to 2015.
From a Vanderbilt Law University graduate to a Texas Supreme court; to Attorney General, and ultimately to the Governor of The State Of Texas, his journey has been a tough yet illustrious one.
He has been in a wheelchair for about 38 years since an accident in 1984, but he has been persevering and mounting new highs since then. His life partner, Cecilia Abbott, has been his pillar of support since 1981.
Greg And Wheelchair – A Tragic Accident
It is only natural for anybody to wonder why he has been in a wheelchair for about 4 decades. Greg Abbott has never shied in telling the tragic tale that left him paralyzed, waist down permanently; and taking support of a wheelchair.
His official website gives an accurate account of his accident.
In the summer of 1984, as a recent graduate of law school, he went on a jog near West Houston like he had done frequently before.
Not aware that this was just the last jog of his life, he went on jogging when suddenly a crash reached his ears; and a split second later, an excruciating pain blinded him. An Oak Tree of large proportion has cracked and fallen on the young Greg Abbott; causing serious and nearly fatal damage to his body.
With every breath in a fight against death, he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
The medical examination revealed the grim severity of his injuries. Many Vertebrae of his Spine had been crushed, splintering into his spinal cord and serious damage to his back muscles and vital organs.
The doctors had a hard time saving his life. They inserted steel rods in his Vertebrae column that would remain there for the rest of his life to contain the damage to his backbone.
The damage to his spinal cord ultimately damaged his neuro system to the extent that he was completely paralyzed from the waist down.
His injuries were so severe that it took him a year in rehabilitation to get back to normalcy; now including a wheelchair.
A Study In Perseverance
An accident that might have broken the will of the mightiest of them all, it only, in Greg Abbott’s words, taught him a lesson in perseverance.
He has managed to survive the accident and thrive inspite of it. His illustrious career is a self-proclaiming proof of that.
He literally and figuratively has a spine of steel. His journey is an inspiration to all those who have faced any seemingly insurmountable obstacle in their life’s journey.
He proves that-‘ A Man is not finished when he is defeated, he is finished when he quits.’
The post What Happened To Greg Abbott? Why Is He In A Wheelchair appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Seimone Augustus’ Lynx legacy defined by big moments
The No. 33 will be the second Lynx jersey to hang from the Target Center rafters when it’s elevated up Sunday ahead of Minnesota’s contest with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Seimone Augustus is firmly entrenched on the Lynx’s Mount Rushmore and, in some ways, is the founding mother of the franchise’s dynasty.
Ahead of her honoring Sunday, here’s a look at four of the greatest moments in one of the greatest Lynx careers:
Augustus wins 2007 Rookie of the Year: The Lynx, frankly, were a middle franchise in their early existence. Such is to be expected in the early tenure of an expansion franchise.
Credit to Katie Smith for powering a couple playoff of appearances, but Minnesota’s best season through seven campaigns was a two-games-over.500.
Coming off a 14-20 campaign in 2005, the Lynx needed a spark. It appeared via Augustus, who was selected No. 1 overall by Minnesota in 2006. Fresh out of LSU, Augustus was a scintillating scorer from the moment she was dropped into the WNBA. Augustus earned all-star selections in each of her first two seasons in the WNBA. As a rookie, she averaged 21.9 points, eclipsing the 30-point mark on six occasions.
While her individual achievements didn’t equal team success in her early campaigns, Augustus gave Lynx fans a reason to tune in, and hope that better days were still to come.
Game 2 of the 2011 WNBA finals: Sparked by the recent arrivals of Rebekkah Brunson, Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore, Minnesota emerged as a title threat in 2011 and possessed home-court advantage in the championship round.
Minnesota downed Atlanta in Game 1, and a Game 2 victory at Target Center would send the Lynx to Atlanta needing just one more win to secure their first title.
That wouldn’t come easy, with Dream wing Angel McCoughtry erupting for 38 points. Minnesota, though, countered with Augustus. The star scorer went off to the tune of 36 points on 11 for 14 shooting, while going 13 for 16 from the free-throw line.
Her excellence was enough to propel Minnesota to a six-point Game 2 victory, in which the Lynx rallied from down nine points with 11 minutes to play. Augustus scored 12 points over the game’s final 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
The Lynx went on to sweep Atlanta for their first title.
Game 2 of the 2013 WNBA first round: The 2013 title run may go down as the most dominant of Minnesota’s dynasty.
The Lynx didn’t drop a game that postseason.
They almost did, though, in Game 2 of the first round in Seattle. Frankly, Augustus wasn’t that good for much of that evening, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-16 shooting.
When it mattered most, though, she was on point.
Augustus scored six of those points in the game’s final seven minutes, including the contest’s most important bucket. The Lynx squandered a fourth-quarter lead and trailed the Storm by one with fewer than 30 seconds to play.
But with 21 seconds to play, Augustus rose up for an 18-foot jumper. If it hadn’t fallen, the Lynx were likely heading back to Minnesota for a winner-take-all Game 3 in which anything could happen. But, of course, she buried it to put the Lynx in front for good.
Minnesota went on to win the game and the series, and then the title.
Game 5 of the 2017 WNBA Finals: By 2017, Augustus certainly wasn’t the same dominant force she’d been earlier in her career. There were still plenty of flashes of brilliance, but there were also performances like Game 3 of the WNBA finals, in which Augustus went scoreless in a Lynx loss.
But with all the chips in the center of the table in the decisive Game 5, the wing delivered at a high level. Augustus played a season high 35 minutes and was effective throughout.
She finished with 14 points — not a gaudy number for someone with her resume — but added six rebounds and six assists to play an integral role in the fourth and final championship of the Lynx’s dynasty.
With newfound defensive versatility finally gets Nick Gordon a toehold with Twins
What Happened To Josh Duggar
7 Things to Avoid in Skin Lightening Products
What Happened To Greg Abbott? Why Is He In A Wheelchair
Seimone Augustus’ Lynx legacy defined by big moments
Hiring An Interior Designer Is Not An Expense, But An Investment
What Happened To Jessie Graff
Inside Sales and Service: Your Frontline to Gaining Competitive Advantage
Scrum User Stories
How to Properly Budget a Film – Some Expenses Most First-Time Directors Forget
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼