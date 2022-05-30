11,258 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 329,220,439 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

The transaction took place on Sunday, May 29th, at 10:16:51 UTC.

Despite strong support at that level, the Bitcoin (BTC) price was pounded down from a falling trend line exhibiting a descending triangle pattern at $28500. Three weeks into a narrowing pattern’s apex, the coin price may be ready to break out. While price and indicator activity may indicate a prospective breakout on either side, traders must wait for an actual breakout to make a profit.

Early in May, the Bitcoin (BTC) price fell below key support levels, including $36000, $33000, and $30000. A 44.57 percent drop from the March 28th high of $48086 was seen in the coin price, which fell to a low of $26350.

However, the BTC price was able to find some support at around $28500, which is a little higher than the previous low. In a downward triangle pattern, the coin’s price has also been swaying over this support for the previous three weeks. It’s a bearish situation, with lower highs indicating that purchasers are losing control of the currency. The BTC sellers must break the $31500 neckline to sustain the current trend.

Whale Alert

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 11,258 #BTC (329,220,439 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/am0viK88lj — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 29, 2022

Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format in its databases. An unknown whale sent 11,258 BTC from an anonymous wallet to an unknown wallet. A blockchain analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert said that the transaction was valued at $329,220,439 USD.

We're seeing a resurgence of the crypto whales, with overnight transfers totaling several hundred million dollars in BTC.