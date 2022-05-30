News
40 Best Blonde Girls In Anime (Most Beautiful)
Whether it’s Beatrice from Re: Zero or Hikari Takanashi from Demi Chan, we all must have crushed over gorgeous anime girls with long blonde hair at least once in our lives. A blond anime girl is all your eyes are for!
These blonde girls with sea-blue eyes certainly have a unique charm and aura which sets them apart from any regular girl. Some boys are so intoxicated by their beauty that they no longer find ordinary girls attractive! They watch anime just because they get to experience all these gorgeous anime girls who are out of their league.
You must have come across any anime series, and the reason you continue watching the anime is because of these long blonde hair girls with blue eyes, then you are not alone! I can’t get over Misa Amane from Death Note. The kind of bold attitude portrayed by this anime girl is something to die for. So, in case you are searching for more such attractive anime blonde girls, then you stumbled upon the right article as we are going to tell you about 40 stunning anime blonde girls who are nothing but a delight to watch on your screen:
40. Lucy Heartfilia
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
This anime girl has brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair usually tied up in sweet ribbons of different colors. Her hairstyle kept on changing throughout the season. Her personality is cheerful and lively. We can all agree that we have a massive crush on Lucy, and she is the most popular character in the Fairy Tail series. Fairy Tail is nothing without Fairy Tail Lucy Heartfilia. We believe some anime fans might have stuck to the show just for blonde anime Lucy. She is the kind of anime character who deserves all the hype from the anime community.
39. Tsumugi “Mugi” Kotobuki
- Anime: K-ON!
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
Tsumugi has straight sandy blonde hair. Her hair and style make her look even more attractive and are followed by many females nowadays for fashion purposes. She has a charming personality. Mugi has been a piano player since she was four years old. Hence, we can say that she is gifted. She is from a wealthy background. She finds happiness in little things, and this character trait is something the younger generation lacks. This blonde anime is sure to leave you amazed as this anime girl is physically strong as she is seen lifting amps and instruments with absolute ease. K-ON series is a must-watch series because of the innocent character of Tsumugi.
38. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime: Nisekoi
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Chitoge Kirisaki is the most famous blonde anime girl and the main character of the anime series Nisekoi. She has blonde hair with a pin in the end. Chitoge kept her hair down and pulled back with a stunning red bow. She wears short hair that is positioned on the sides of her face. Her hairstyle is quite trendy in Japan. She has had a typical American-style aggressive personality since she grew up in the United States. However, she is nice once you get to know her. She is a well-written character.
37. Asuna Yuuki
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Asuna Yuuki is a well-dressed blonde anime girl from a series known as Sword Art Online. Her simple hairstyle is well-suited for her. Asuna is a professional woman when it comes to using swords. She handles sword art with absolute elegance and dedication. This anime girl with blonde hair is the most influential female character we have ever experienced.
36. Kirino Kousaka
- Anime: Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Na
- IMDb rating: 6.4/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Kyoto animation did a fantastic job making this anime girl’s hair one of the most elegant and sophisticated. This blonde anime girl’s hair color is the exact representation of her fiery personality. Kirino is one of the most attractive blonde girls from the tsundere!
35. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime: Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso
- IMDb rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Kaori Miyazono is the main character of the anime series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso. This golden blonde anime girl typically wears a long ponytail. Her hairstyle truly represents her personality which is chaotic and free-spirited. In addition, her violin playing creates a sense of delight in viewers’ minds.
34. Mami Tomoe
- Anime: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Mami Tomoe is an anime girl with blonde hair. She is the main character of the anime series Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica. She has the most straightforward hairstyle, and she carries the same hairstyle and hair color throughout the series, which is a slightly parted look and curly low hair pigtails.
33. Margery Daw
- Anime: Shakugan no Shana
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
This golden blonde girl is undoubtedly the most attractive young woman in the anime community. Her blonde hair extends to her calves tied up in a long ponytail. Margery Daw is elegant, classy, and stylish, and this blonde character certainly deserves all our hearts! This blonde anime girl is mighty, and she is a complete fox. This exciting revenge story makes you fall for her even more as the story progresses.
32. Yue
- Anime: Arifureta Commonplace to the World’s Most Powerful
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
Yue is one of the very few vampires with an adorable anime girl personality. She has beautiful blonde hair with crimson-red eyes and a white complexion. What’s exciting is the fact that although this mysterious vampire girl lived for over 300 years, she surprisingly appears like a 12-year-old kid. Another reason to watch the show, isn’t it?
31. Onna Shinkan
- Anime: Goblin Slayer
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Priestess (Nu Shen Guan, Onna Shinkan) is the main female character of the famous anime TV show Goblin Slayer. She is a cute anime girl with blonde hair. She is pretty determined and passionate about doing something for society. Goblin Slayer priestess is adventurous as well. After Goblin Slayer saves her life, she becomes the first member to join the group that works for society in getting rid of the dangerous goblins.
30. Rachel Gardner
- Anime: Satsuriku no Tenshi
- IMDb rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Rachel Gardner is one of the most adorable blonde girls out of all the anime girls we have seen until now. This blonde girl is the game’s main character, manga, and anime Satsuriku no Tenshi. She is a teenage girl with hip-length blonde hair and sea blue eyes. Rachel is the first female character you can experience through a game. She is an innocent-looking girl who wakes up in a place utterly clueless about what she is doing there.
29. Illyasviel von Einzbern
- Anime: Fate/kaleid liner PrismaIllya
- IMDb rating: 6.1/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Illyasviel von Einzbern is the main female protagonist from the film PRISMAILLYA. She is a cute anime girl with blonde hair. She is one of the Caster-class Servants summoned from Ritsuka Fujimaru in Grand Orders of Fate/Grand Order.
28. Sarah Dupont
- Anime: Kaleido Star
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
Sarah Dupont is an attractive young woman with waist-length long hair and brown eyes that elevates her look. This anime girl is the main singer and dorm director at a world-class American performance venue, Kaleido Star. Not only this, this blonde-haired girl is an expert in martial arts.
27. Launch
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
The launch is a beautiful anime girl from the Dragon Ball series. This anime girl has blonde curly hair, which further adds to her beauty. She is an attractive woman with a strange disorder that changes between two personalities each time she sneezes. Her first personality is a sweet, blue-haired woman who is also kind-hearted. However, her second personality is precisely opposite to her first personality, which is angry aggressive. Her blue hair instantly turns to beautiful blonde hair, and she is also seen committing crimes just for fun.
26. Mai Valentine
- Anime: Yu Gi Oh!
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
Mai Valentine is the most popular supporting character of the Yu Gi Oh!. She certainly has a unique persona that makes her stand out from other blonde anime girls. Mai is fair-skinned with purple eyes, oversized hoop earrings, and spiky blonde hair. Talking about personality, Mai is a self-absorbed person who only cares about prize money, personal satisfaction, and power.
25. Yuzu
- Anime: Konohana Kitan
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Yuzu is the main protagonist from the Konohana Kitan series. Yuzu is an adorable anime girl with a sweet personality. She is also a hardworking country fox. Her amazing blond hair goes quite well with her sweet personality. She is also known as she has a vast knowledge of the world.
24. Riza Hawkeye
- Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist
- IMDb rating: 9.1/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Riza Hawkeye is a fair-skinned blonde character from our beloved Fullmetal Alchemist series. The way she carries her blonde hair tied on the back with an adjustable clip gives an impression of the most incredible woman in town. This blond girl is brown-eyed, and both the ears are decked up with silver earrings. Talking about her personality, Riza is quiet with a courteous demeanor. Her colleagues view her as the perfect soldier, strictly disciplined and highly rational.
23. Winry Rockbell
- Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist
- IMDb rating: 9.1/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Winry Rockbell is a beautiful young girl with straight long blonde hair tied up in a long ponytail most of the time. Winry is emotionally intense and sensitive at the same time. She puts all her heart and soul into completing her work. She is utterly passionate about machines. Winry feels the most comfortable when near gears that crank or whirring bearings. She even persuades Edward to call her an “engineering otaku” or a “crazy gearhead”.
22. Tsunade
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Tsunade is a beautiful girl from the Naruto series. However, her physical abilities certainly have a different fan base. Tsunade is the granddaughter of the First Hokage. She’s among the most revered of Sannin. Tsunade is everything an ideal leader is supposed to be – friendly, patient, and understanding. She also has the supreme ability to take down enemies effectively. I am pretty sure she got enough reasons for you to watch the show.
21. Mashiro Shiina
- Anime: Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Mashiro Shiina is the anime series The Pet Girl of Sakurasou or Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo. She is the resident of room 202. She is a world-famous artist. However, apart from being exceptionally talented in drawing, she lacks common sense and living ability. Mashiro Shiina will amuse you as we finally get to witness a refreshing character apart from all these so-called perfect anime girls.
20. Shinobu Oshino
- Anime: Bakemonogatari
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Shinobu Oshino is a mysterious vampire girl with long blonde hair and yellow eyes. Shinobu was initially a human child princess known as Rola. This blonde character has an adorable demeanor because she has an aggressive personality. She acts as a Meme Oshino’s mate in the ruins of Eikou Cram School. You are sure to fall for the story because it attempts to present a whole new perspective in front of you.
19. Misa Amane
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb rating: 9/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
We all must have heard about the legendary anime series Death Note. Let’s just all collectively agree to the fact that we have fallen for the blonde female protagonist Misa Amane countless times. Misa is a famous actor, singer, and model. She is a highly active person. The kind of sassiness she adds to the dark world makes the show even more tempting. In short, she is an attractive young woman with long, straight golden blonde hair. Her green eyes complement her hairstyle. Misa has the shinigami eyes, which allows her to see a person’s name and lifespan on their head, making it easier to kill people with the Death Note.
If you haven’t seen this popular series, you must be living under a rock. There are so many mind-blowing reasons to watch the show. This series is nothing more than a masterpiece. We assure you that this series is not going to disappoint you.
18. Hikari Takanashi
- Anime: Demi Chan
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Hikari Takanashi is the main character of the popular anime series Demi Chan. she has beautiful blonde hair with classic bangs and unique gold eyes, which sets her apart from the other blonde girls. Hikari is a mysterious vampire girl who requires blood to survive. Unlike other vampires, she is pretty cheerful and active, completely deviating from being a vampire. She is also quite fluent in sarcasm. You are sure to love this intriguing character.
17. Shiemi Moriyama
- Anime: Blue Exorcist
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Shiemi Moriyama is the lead heroine of the anime series Blue Exorcist. Shiemi has straight, shoulder-length, platinum-blonde hair. She also has green eyes and fair skin. Initially, shiemi appears to be extremely shy and quiet in school. She couldn’t attend school because of her illness, so that she couldn’t make friends of her age. However, this anime girl is kind and optimistic and respects everyone. You are sure to fall in love with her innocence. Because she spent the central part of her life in her home, she is naive and vulnerable. As she grew up without any friends, she has no idea what a typical adolescent experience feels like. However, she is also a patient, loyal, and hardworking girl.
16. Alicia Florence
- Anime: Aria The Animation
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Alicia Florence is a young adult woman of average height with mysterious blue eyes. She is a central supporting character of AQUA and ARIA. Alicia has long blonde hair with a cute fishtail plait reaching down her thighs. She is a kind and easygoing person, just like Akari. She likes to tease the people around her, especially her best friend, Akira. However, her mentoring style encourages people instead of scolding them.
15. Sachiko Tanaka
- Anime: Denpa Kyoushi
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Streaming platform: Funimation
Sachiko Tanaka is a character from the anime series Denpa Kyoushi. She is passionate about working as a mangaka, so she skipped school to work on her manga under the pen name “Kisaki Tenjouin”.
Sachiko has long blonde hair with red eyes. Talking about this blonde girl’s personality, she is relaxed and easygoing, and she only seems to care about her fans. But, on the other hand, she is pretty particular about her work, and most of her time and energy is spent doing what she likes and becoming better at it.
14. Anzu
- Anime: Hinamatsuri
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Our next blonde girl is a superhuman with telekinetic powers like Hina. She is sent to kill Hina, but she eventually loses in a battle of strength, and therefore, she abandons the mission. She has blonde hair with a side ponytail. At first, Anzu appears to be a rebellious and aggressive girl. Still, after becoming homeless and being defeated by Hina, her character went through significant character development, and she found a home within the homeless community.
13. Sana Kashimura
- Anime: Alice & Zouroku
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
Sana Kashimura can shatter the entire planet into thousands of pieces if she wants to. Alice & Zoroku is an exciting anime series with the magical power to turn her imagination into reality. Sana was researched at a secret research facility until she decided to escape. She eventually meets Zouroku, who decides to take her in. This blonde anime girl with red eyes has an abundance of power. That’s why she is called the Red Queen.
12. Violet Evergarden
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Violet Evergarden is the main character of the incredible anime series Violet Evergarden. The series aims to showcase a young female ex-soldier who gets a job as a ghostwriter in an agency. Her primary objective is to create letters that can remove people’s distance and connect them.
Violet Evergarden is a beautiful young blonde woman with childlike facial features, which give her a doll-like appearance. She is raised how to use weapons and not love like a normal human being. As a result, she faces a lot of difficulty in understanding human emotions. Violet is a straightforward, secretive, and expressionless woman made of iron which never hesitates when she does something. Her story is sure to make you ride an emotional roller coaster.
11. Jeanne D’Arc
- Anime: Fate Apocrypha
- IMDb rating: 6.6/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Jeanne D’Arc is the Standard-Bearer who Correctly Guides the Holy Grail War. Jeanne has beautiful amethyst-colored eyes. She has long blonde hair, reaching down her waist, tied into a braid with a blue ribbon at the end. Jeanne is a Servant of the Ruler class and appears to be a protagonist in the novel Fate/Apocrypha. She is portrayed as a highly determined and fearless woman.
10. Rio Nakamura
- Anime: Assassination Classroom
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Rio Nakamura has long, straight strawberry blonde hair with considerably long eyelashes. She appears to be a stereotypical caucasian girl, even though we know that she is Japanese. Rio is the most incredible anime girl. Rio is an energetic, friendly girl who is also a trickster. She is highly playful, and people love her for her intelligence. She is sure never to let you down because she has complete faith in her optimistic attitude. Rio is one such anime blonde girl who is quite inspiring as the level of confidence in herself is pretty unmatched.
9. Maria Oosawa
- Anime: Canaan
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Maria Oosawa is one of the main characters of the anime series known as Canaan. Despite being aware of Canaan’s dangerous life, Maria tries her best to stay connected with her best friend at all costs. The way they care for each other reflects this kind of bond. Canaan protects Maria from unknown dangers, and Maria too comforts Canaan by understanding her emotions. In other words, Maria emotionally supports Canaan. Hence, we can say that Maria is a very kind-hearted person.
8. Ikumi Mito
- Anime: Food Wars
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Ikumi Mito has short blonde hair with a strand of hair that stands out, which compliments her style. Her brown skin and dreamy green eyes make her stand out from the rest of the anime girls. Her curvy body makes up for an attractive young woman. Ikumi Mito is known to flaunt her status and abilities to people who have a lower status. She is pretty aggressive and is famous for having a combative personality. She takes pride in calling herself a meat expert.
7. Mitsuba Sangu
- Anime: Owari No Seraph
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
Mitsuba Sangu is one of the female leads of the anime series Owari No Seraph. She has long blonde hair tied up in cute pigtails on both sides of her head. She has beautiful violet eyes. Mitsuba Sangu is one of Tsundere” types and a blonde anime character. She deeply cares for the people she loves. Her anger is a reflection of her loyalty towards her friends and colleagues. She always places the safety of others before herself. Owari No Seraph is for people who like severe themes like violence and trauma.
6. Irina Jelavic
- Anime: Assassination Classroom
- IMDb rating: 8/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Irina plays the role of a teacher in a series called Assassination Classroom. Irina’s work is linked to murderers and assassinations (hit-woman). This anime girl is tall, fair-skinned, and has light blonde hair. Her large blue eyes are like the cherry on top. She even uses her beauty to manipulate the assassins. Talking about her personality, she is cunning and arrogant and is disliked by her students. However, because of her high hit count and model-like appearance, she considers herself a confident and experienced woman.
5. Milly Ashford
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Milly Ashford is undoubtedly an attractive anime girl. She has blonde hair, light blue eyes, fair skin, and a curvy figure. This blonde girl appears to be an antihero with a bullying demeanor in the series. This anime girl has a curious and playful personality. She is often seen teasing her friends. She deeply cares about the people around her and remains serious when there is a severe situation, often becoming internally upset when people don’t acknowledge her kindness.
4. Harime Nui
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
Audiences worldwide loved the character of Harime Nui as it presented something new and exciting in the form of an anime girl antagonist. Anime fans greatly appreciate her adorable appearance with evil motives and incredible fighting power. This anime girl is a teenager of medium height. She has long golden blonde hair styled in drill-like pigtails, with smaller locks. Her sapphire blue eyes further elevate her beauty. Nui is a chirpy and free-spirited anime girl. She does whatever she wants. However, when she finds herself injured, she becomes violent and aggressive, dropping all kinds of her cheerful demeanor.
3. Elizabeth Midford
- Anime: Black Butler
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
This blonde-haired anime girl is a bold, fearless, and talented swordswoman. Her brother once admitted that her swordsmanship is superior to his. Her emerald green eyes and long blonde hair are undoubtedly the epitome of beauty. She is often seen wearing classy gowns and dresses with gorgeous jewels. Elizabeth portrays a strong woman with a cheerful personality. Elizabeth is a unique combination of grace and innocence. This anime character is a perfect example of how a strong modern woman should be in today’s world. This girl with blonde hair has every reason you need to watch the anime series.
2. Suzuka Darienji
- Anime: Tokyo Ravens
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming platform: Hulu
If you are an anime fan, you probably must have heard about the fantastic anime series Tokyo Ravens and the godly female protagonist, Suzuka Darienji. Suzuka, also known as “The Prodigy,” is the youngest of Twelve Divine Generals. Her messed-up past played a significant role in molding her personality. And that’s the reason why you will end up making a soft corner for this blonde hair girl in your heart. Talking about the appearance, Suzuka checks all the boxes of a typical blonde anime girl with blue eyes and long and thick eyelashes. These features of this attractive blonde hair girl are enough to make you fall in love with her.
1. Ravel Phenex
- Anime: High School DxD
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming platform: Netflix
We can all agree that Ravel Phenex is the most beautiful female protagonist in the anime series High School DxD. She is a second-year high school student at a prestigious Kuoh Academy and a former member of Riser’s peerage.
Ravel is an evil demon who can’t resist obsessing over the main character Issei Hyoudo. What’s impressive is that she is way more knowledgeable than the other demons in her community, even though she is just a teenager. Apart from being the eldest daughter of the Phenex family and being the most determined, she isn’t the best at managing her anger. She is often seen shouting at her parents. Ravel knows how to get what she wants. She is often seen shouting at her parents. She knows how to get what she wants.
Conclusion
Anime blonde girls still occupy the central portion of our hearts. We can never stop finding any sweet kawaii girl in one of the anime TV shows and thinking about her all day and even dreaming about it! Anime is not anime without these gorgeous blonde girls, and we can never get tired of obsessing over them.
35 Best Green Hair Anime Girl (Most Beautiful) In 2022
We all are very well aware that the world of anime is filled with imagination and creativity. The anime characters can be of varied shapes and sizes with unique and never heard names and powers. But we can add one more thing to the list here: the hair color. They can vary from purple, red, green, yellow, black, brown, and almost every possible color in the rainbow! But we got you the list of green hair anime girl in the category.
Be it a famous anime series or not, irrespective of genre, green-colored characters, especially female anime characters, is what we all can find cute and attractive. These green-haired girls come in an array of series from One Punch Man to Fairy tail and are loved by the audience.
So if you are someone who is searching for the green hair anime girl, then we have just the correct list of the famous characters for you. So could you stick with us till the very end?
35. Botan Saotome
- Anime: Seven Seeds
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Botan Saotome is the Team Summer B guide and bears excellent skills in survival techniques. In addition, she is skilled with defense moves, owing to her previous profession as a policewoman in the previous world.
She is a mature woman who is straightforward and confident and will do anything to safeguard her teammates.
34. Tsubomi Kido
- Anime: Mekakucity Actors
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now
Tsubomi Kido is the green-haired girl in Mekakucity Actors who happens to be tomboyish in appearance and is the leader of Mekakushi Dan. She has long hair reaching her hips and black eyes and wears a dark hoodie.
Although she is kind-hearted, she loses her cool very quickly and is hard to keep the group members in line.
33. Suu
- Anime: Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, HiDive, Hulu, VRV
Suu is the Slime Girl in Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou that has entered the house of Kurusu without realizing it while searching for the source of water. Although unofficially, she is among the fourth girl to move in with him.
She has green hair with an antenna on top. To interact with humans, she has taken the human form of humanoid.
32. Flora Klemm
- Anime: The Asterisk War
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, VRV, Crunchyroll
The green-haired girl is an orphan in The Asterisk War who willingly extends help by Julis Riessfeld. She Has green hair of medium length and green eyes and wears maid dress.
31. Asa Shigure
- Anime: Shuffle!
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Hulu
Asa Shigure is a prominent character in the anime with her energetic personality. She works as a senior at the Verbena Academy and in the cooking club with Kaede Fuyou. She is my best friend, Kareha. Asa makes a return as a side character in Princess x Princess.
30. Bridget Verdant
- Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Streaming Platform: N/A
The short green-haired Bridget Verdant is the second member of the Mew Mews who can change her legs to porpoise tail when under the water, aiding her to swim. Unfortunately, she is a self-confident girl but is bullied.
But as the story progresses, she slowly changes into a strong person by the encouragement of other Mew Mew.
29. Akeno Shiranui
- Anime: My Bride is a Mermaid
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Akeno Shiranui is a mermaid herself and works as a mermaid examiner. Like Erza Scarlet, the green-haired girl has an intense personality that wants authority and respect for those around her.
28. Rina Touin
- Anime: Mermaid Melody
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: N/A
The green-haired girl is one of the series’s protagonists with green eyes when in mermaid form and grey eyes when a human. She is severe and fearless by nature and is regarded as beautiful and with the best voice of all the mermaids.
27. Alice Carroll
- Anime: Aria the Animation
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: VRV, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll
Alice Carroll gets introduced in volume 3 and is the trainee for Orange Planet. It is the company that is currently leading in the water guide business. Despite being just a trainee, whereas Akari and Aika are apprentices, she has good talent that would enable her to surpass the two.
But she enjoys their company alot and gets called Kohai-chan by Aika. She is an average height with blue eyes and long green hair. Her character gets to know more as the story progresses and is unlike the one portrayed initially.
26. Alpha Hatsuseno
- Anime: Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: N/A
The green-haired main character in the anime, Alpha Hatsuseno, is one of the first A7 series and is named Alpha. She is not like other characters and is sweet just in the right way. She has many friends and customers due to her friendly and approachable attitude.
In the story, she interacts more with her surrounding people as the story progresses and gains experiences in her life.
25. Minami Iwasaki
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now
Minami is one of the significant characters of the anime Lucky Star. She studies with Yutaka Kobayakawa and is the childhood buddy of Miyuki Takara. She has tall height as compared to her age and is green-haired with blue eyes.
Minami mostly remains quiet and, for that reason, is taken to be rude and cold-hearted but, in reality, is warm-hearted. The Lucky star character is disappointed by her breast size, often are commented on by Konata.
24. Futaba Igarashi
- Anime: My Senpai Is Annoying
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now
Futaba Igarashi is among the main characters in the anime My Senpai Is Annoying. She thinks that her senpai Harumi Takeda is annoying but eventually develops feelings for him but does not know how to feel about them.
She is a short-statured green-haired woman who has their length till shoulder and ties them in a ponytail and Oliver green eyes. Thus, due to her childlike appearance, she gets treated that way, and this is why she ends up getting irritated when patted on the head by her senpai.
23. Ritsuko Kunihiro
- Anime: Shiki
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: N/A
Ritsuko Kunihiro is an elder sister to Midori Kunihiro and works as a nurse at Ozaki Clinic. She is a tall green-haired woman that reaches upto her knees and spiral curl towards the end and has blue eyes. She is either seen in a white shirt with pink pants and boots, a white skirt with stockings, boots, and a blue blazer, or her nurse uniform.
Ritsuko Kunihiro is a caring and kind-hearted woman who diligently works to help people who have been affected by Shiki and readily comes ahead to care for patients and aid doctors. Moreover, she is not seen getting angry or rude to anyone ever.
22. Hanako Koyanagi
- Anime: Wotakoi
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hanako Koyanagi is the green-haired spectacled senpai of Narumi Momose in the office. She is married to Tarō Kabakura and often loves playing games and indulges in reading yaoi manga. Secretly, she is a famous cosplayer who dresses up as a male.
She is a beautiful woman with fair skin, dark green medium hair tied in a ponytail, and purple eyes. Hanoko is an attractive woman with noticeable breasts and big hips. She is a hard-working woman with a strict demeanor and is often admired by her colleagues.
21. Erin
- Anime: Kemono no Souja Erin
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: N/A
Erin is the main character in the anime Kemono no Souja Erin. She is a 10-year-old young girl who lives in the small village of Ake in the Tai-Koh Region along with her mother. She is extremely fond of animals. Specifically, the dragon-like creatures used in war are named Touda.
20. Yotsugi Ononoki
- Anime: Nisemonogatari
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: VRV, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll
Initially introduced to be an antagonist, Yotsugi Ononoki became a supporting character in the anime. Later, to protect Koyomi Araragi, she pretends to be the doll of Tsukihi Araragi and starts to live at their place.
She is the protagonist of three arcs, namely, Yotsugi Doll, Yotsugi Buddy, and Yotsugi Shadow, and also of two minor arcs, namely, Yotsugi Future and Yotsugi Stress.The lead appears to be a young girl with short green hair, pointy ears, and green eyes. She seemingly lacks any kind of emotion and speaks in a flat voice.
19. Lucoa
- Anime: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, VRV, Crunchyroll
Lucoa, also known as Quetzalcoatl, is the supporting character in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, while is the main protagonist in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Lucoa is my xx. She appears to be the most intelligent, wise, and rational among all the dragons.
She was also the former dragon goddess and old pal of Tohru and got exiled from the goddess after consuming a cursed liquor and getting involved in an affair. Lucoa is a tall woman with large breasts and fair complexion, hair color having shades of green and turquoise towards the end, and is carefree by nature.
18. Lenalee Lee
- Anime: D.Gray-man
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Tubi TV, Funimation Now, Hulu
Lenalee Lee is among the significant female protagonist of the anime. She is the younger sister of Chief Komui Lee and works as an Exorcist for the Black Order. She happens to be the only one to show kind behavior towards Allen Walker and becomes his first friend.
In the Japanese version, Lenalee Lee is voiced by Shizuka Itō, while Luci Christian lends her voice in the English version. She has a tall figure, with long dark green hair, purple eyes, and a fair complexion. She happens to be a kind-hearted, caring person who deeply cares for her friends and the ones she considers her family.
17. Arania Web
- Anime: Mermaid Heel
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Tubi TV, Hulu, VRV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now
Arania Web is the Mage of the Mermaid Heel Guild, and the members compete in the Grand Magic Game. She has average height with pale green hair tied back in dreadlock-like curls. Arania has pale green eyes with long lashes and pale skin.
She has flirtatious nature that can be seen when she greeted the audience with a kiss at the Grand Magic games.
She can produce spider webs from her body by being true to her nature. They appear to be sticky, just like those of their counterparts and are used to entangle the enemies in them whenever required.
16. Michiru Kaiou
- Anime: Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Hulu
Michiru Kaiou in Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S is the civilian and present-day incarnation of Sailor Neptune. She is part of the Sailor Soldiers responsible for protecting the Solar System from evil. She was introduced in the third story arc and fought with a lover and partner named Sailor Uranus.
In the series, she is a calm, polite character that hates being patronized. However, she gets energy from deep waters and puts it on her enemies.
15. ETO
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Hulu
In Tokyo Ghoul, ETO Yoshimura is the founder of Aogiri Tree. She is the One-Eyed Owl, half-ghoul, and half-human daughter of Ukina and Yoshimura. After losing with Kichimura Washuu, she is the main body for Taxidermied Owl. But she somehow managed to retrieve herself and get back to life.
In physical appearance, she has short height, mainly with a sleepy expression on her face. In addition, she owns long green tresses that are often messy. Although she is usually unkempt, she still has many admirers of her beauty as she dramatically resembles her mother, Ukina.
14. Bisca Connell
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video
Bisca Connell is the character in Fairy Tail who originally hailed from West but came to Magnolia and joined the Fairy Tail Guild. In X785, she married Alzack Connell and became the mother of Asuka Connell.
She has long, straight green hair that reaches her lower back and has face-framing bangs. Bisca owns noticeable breasts and big purple eyes and is always wearing red lipstick. She is a determined girl who has the complete will to fight for the good of her comrades. Moreover, she is exceptionally loyal to her guild.
13. Mion Sonozaki
- Anime: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (When They Cry)
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: HiDive, Funimation Now, Hulu
She is the twin of Shion Sonozaki and is the younger one in the Sonozaki twins. She is the class president and is looked upto by people as a great leader. Her social skills are equivalent to Keiichi, and the former respects him as a friend and a rival.
Although she calls herself a tomboy, she still owns a girlish side. She is spotted with a holstered airsoft gun but never seen using it. Instead, she organizes various games and works as a leader of an after-school club that comprises the main characters.
12. Shion Sonozaki
- Anime: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: HiDive, Funimation Now, Hulu
Being one of the main characters in Higurashi no Naku Koro ni, Shion Sonozaki is the twin sister of Sonozaki Mion and is the elder in the duo. She is the antagonist of question arc Watanagashi-hen and its answer arc Meakashi-hen.
Shion has long green hair with a yellow ribbon and turquoise eyes. She wears a white shirt with a navy blue skirt.
Like her twin Mion, she is a manipulative, friendly, and cheerful girl. She is also good with guns in Matsuribayashi-hen along with Kasai.
11. Ranka Lee
- Anime: Macross Frontier
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: N/A
Also known as Little Queen, Ranka Lee is among the main characters of Macross Frontier. She dreams of becoming an idol singer and is related to Brera Sterne, and has a pet named Ai-kun. Ranka lee is a young and lively girl with an optimistic attitude.
She is among the green-haired characters who is a big fan of Sheryl Nome and has a crush on Alto Saotome. She is one-quarter Zentradi, which enables her to move her hair according to her feelings and has excellent resistance to vacuum space.
10. Kayano Kaede
- Anime: Assassination Classroom
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Hulu, DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand, Adult Swim
Earlier known as Akari Yukimura, Kaede Kayano in Assassination Classroom is a student of Class 3 E in Kunugigaoka Junior High School and is taught by Korosensei. She also happens to be the best friend of Nagisa Shiota.
She has a diminutive stature with light green hair tied in pigtails and hazel eyes. Akari is often the center of criticism because she does not own noticeable breasts like other students for her class and is nicknamed Forever Flat.
The girl is a passive, kind, and cheerful class student who supports the assassination, assesses the situation and adapts herself to it.
9. Mashiro Kuna
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Tubi TV, VRV, Hulu, Netflix, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV
Mashiro Kuna is the character in Bleach who works as a co-lieutenant of the 9th Division and is a member of Visored. She is a young woman with pale green hair and brown eyes.
She wears a white bodysuit, orange gloves, boots and scarf, and a pair of goggles placed in her head. Despite her position, she has a childlike attitude and manners. She usually uses powerful kicks and on-hand combat in which she excels.
8. Nelliel Tu Odershvank
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Tubi TV, VRV, Hulu, Netflix, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV
Bleach Nelliel is a woman of bold personality with sleek, long hair that is green colored with a bull skull placed over the head. On her face, she has a crimson line across her nose with brown eyes, and a large scar comes down from her forehead to her nose.
Also known as Nel Tu, Nelliel is a good-natured mall Arrancar. She lives with her adoptive brothers named Pesche Guatiche and Dondochakka Birstanne and pet Bawabawa in the desert of Hueco Mundo. She happens to be more mature, intelligent, composed, and logical than her childlike appearance.
7. Ibara Shiozaki
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, VRV, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll
Previously known as Maria and also known as Vine, Ibara Shiozaki in My Hero Academia, just like Tsuyu Asui, trains to become a pro hero at the UA High School. She has a medium stature with medium-length green hair that is thorn-covered vines.
She can grow them according to her will but keeps them to a manageable length till the waist. As a result, she has dark green eyes and longer lower eyelashes.
She is a capable individual that uses her tresses like vines to grow to great lengths and attack or grapple the enemies with them, forms the second line of defense, or captures the things that come in their contact.
6. Tsuyu Asui
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, VRV, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll
Also known as the Rainy Season Hero: Froppy, Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia is a class 1A in UA High School, where she trains to become a pro hero. She is relatively shorter in height than her classmates, has noticeably large hands and mouth in the shape of a frog, and owns few abilities like the animal.
Her hair color is green, and their length is till the waist and tied in the form of a bow towards the end. She is blunt and does not shy away from speaking out about what comes to her mind. She is a capable individual and makes efficient use of her frog-like abilities.
5. Monet
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hoopla, Pluto TV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now, Tubi TV, Hulu
She has the original name of Mone and is the tertiary antagonist of the Punk Hazard Arc, where she worked as the assistant under Caesar Clown in a research facility. But in truth, she was a member of Don Quixote Pirates who was sent as the secret agent by Doflamingo.
Also known as Snow Woman, she bears long wavy green hair with amber eyes. She owns the ability to fly and has wings that also double as hands. She is also a good researcher, a capable fighter, and a calm personality.
4. Mai
- Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: VRV, HBO Max, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll
Mai is a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High and is the twin sister of Maki. She made her appearance in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen is a minor antagonist and left quite an impression owing to the complexity in her character.
Mai has short, very dark green hair that was black in the manga with black eyes. She is seen in a black suit with long black sleeves and pants. She is a good sniper with her gun and is the grade three sorcerer. Although she believes that she is more versed than her elder sibling Maki, she does not possess the physical strength to contend with her.
3. Maki
- Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: VRV, HBO Max, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, Netflix
Maki is one of the prominent supporting characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Her family abandoned her due to a lack of cursed energy, so she worked hard to become a skilled sorcerer despite her family being against it.
She bears a tall physique with long green hair tied in a ponytail and golden eyes. Maki wears a pair of glasses to look for the curses. She has a very blunt and straightforward personality. She bears a high level of strength, intellect, speed, reflexes, durability, and vitality.
2. CC.
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now
She is the third most crucial character in Code Geass. CC has long light green hair with eyes of golden color. She is a headstrong character by presenting a solid demeanor. She is granted the ability never to age or die and heals from the wounds that appear. On her forehead, a Geass sigil appears whenever she uses her powers.
She was awarded the third position in the 29th Anime Grand Prix. Furthermore, at the annual Anime Grand Prix of Animage magazine, she was selected as the famous female character of 2007 and 2008. In Code, Geass Yukana has voiced for the character in Japanese, while in English, it is done by Kate Higgins.
1. Tatsumaki
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, Peacock, Peacock Premium, Tubi TV, VRV, Pluto TV, Sling TV
One Punch Man Tatsumaki is one of the most powerful heroes in the Hero Association. The name also knows her of Tornado of Terror. She is the self-proclaimed teacher of Fubuki and is the older sister, and along with her younger sister, they are both known as the Psychic Sisters.
One Punch Man Tatsumaki is a petite woman with emerald green eyes and green hair. She is dressed in a black fitted dress with long sleeves and is a moody and hot-headed individual. She possesses high strength and endurance, immense speed, and reflexes.
We hope this list of anime girls with green hair has enabled you to acknowledge the unique characters present in anime series and how their presence sets the story to a different level!
50 Best Purple Hair Anime Girl (Most Beautiful) In 2022
Many anime characters have different hair colors, ranging from blue to black to green hair colors, but anime girl with purple hair is different indeed. These are pretty vibrant and make the character unique. These colors add more flair to the personality and looks of the virtual world characters, giving the viewers some fantastical imaginings.
So we decided upon the purple-haired anime girls, which the anime community loves the most. According to IMDb, the characters are ranked according to the highest to lowest rated anime.
Today, we bring you another kind of list: the list of 50 best anime girls with purple hair. Scroll below to check whether we have included your favorite anime character or characters.
The List of Purple-haired Anime Girls
1. Faye Valentine
- Anime: Cowboy Bebop
- IMDb Ratings: 8.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu
In Cowboy Bebop, Faye Valentine is a wanted bounty hunter. She is a decorated member of the bounty hunting team en route on the Bebop. She looks like a 23-year-old woman, but she is, in reality, 77 years old. The secret behind this age situation put her in a cryogenic freezer, and she spent 54 years in that due to a spaceship accident.
Faye is of Singaporean descent. She has dark purple hair and green eyes with a pale complexion.
Thank you for reading the list we compiled. We have ranked the characters on the IMDb ratings of the series they appear in. The list follows the best from worst-rated series. After reading this list, we hope that all the anime fans’ hearts’ wishes have been fulfilled.
2. Cornelia li Britannia
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cornelia li Britannia is Prince Lelouch’s half-sister who takes up the throne after being killed. She is a skilled warrior and has established Area 18 before taking up Area 11. Initially, she was an antagonist in the first season, but her character grows neutral in later seasons.
As the second to the throne after Lelouch, Cornelia’s physical appearance is beautiful. She has long hair in the color fuchsia. She sometimes wears it up in a crown braid, and sometimes she keeps them loose. Cornelia has lavender-tinted eyes and naturally pink lips. However, she does wear lipstick. She is slightly taller than her half-brother.
3. Misato Katsuragi
- Anime: Evangelion
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ikari’s classmate cited’ babe’ throughout the series, Evangelion’ Misato Katsuragi is a young woman with attractive looks. She has long dark violet wavy hair with bangs on the sides.
Misato initially worked in NERV as the operations director with the rank of captain. Later in the series, she was promoted to the rank of major. Apart from working in the field, she also handled the bureaucracy in the organization.
4. Jirou Kyouka
- Anime: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kyoka Jiro is a student in class 1-A at UA High School. Also known as the Hearing Hero, Kyoka is training for becoming a Pro Hero. Appearance-wise, she is a petite girl with onyx eyes. She has short purple hair which falls around her chin. Her dark purple-colored hair has an asymmetrical fringe with odd reflections on the side of her head, the likelihood of two heartbeat monitor waves.
5. Dorothy Unsworth
- Anime: Black Clover
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dorothy Unsworth is a young-looking witch from the Witches’ Forest. She is the captain of the Clover Kingdom’s Coral Peacock Squad. She is also a human host for Reve the elf.
Dorothy has lilac-colored hair with fair skin and a below-average height.
6. Anko Mitarashi
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
One of the female ninjas in Naruto, Anko Mitarashi, has a point of distinction which can be seen through her dark purple hair with violet hues. She belongs to Konohagakure from both anime and manga. She and Ochmaru shared a past that turned out well.
7. Yoruichi Shihouin
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yoruichi Shihouin, the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and the former commander of the Onmitsukidō, abandoned her command of both positions, now working with Kisuke Urahara and Tessai Tsukabishi.
Yoruichi is a slender and well-endowed woman with an average height. She has dark skin, golden irises, and black hair, which is seen dark purple, almost violet in the light.
8. Hanyuu
- Anime: When They Cry 2
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Furude Hanyuu or Hanyuu is the true identity of the goddess Oyashiro-same, which appeared in Minagoroshi-hen and beyond. Her past is a secret, but she often called herself a demon who became a goddess. She is married to Furude Riku and had his son, Furude Oka.
In her human form, she has an appearance of a girl floating with long purple hair, dark violet eyes and uniquely a pair of dark-purple, almost black horns on her head. Her appearance changes when she is a goddess, and her eyes turn red. When in her spirit form, she wears a dress similar to a shrine maiden of Shinto.
9. Ritsu
- Anime: Assassination Classroom
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ritsu, a class 3-E in Kunugigaoka Junior High School, is artificial intelligence. She is in Korosensei’s class, an Autonomously Intelligent Fixed Artillery.
Ritsu has lilac hair and red eyes. However, her eye color changed when she made specific updates and turned into fading light blue.
10. Revy
- Anime: Black Lagoon
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Rebecca Lee or as referred to by her nicknames Revy and Two Hands, is the female protagonist of the Black Lagoon series.
Revy is of Chinese-American descent with tanned skin. She is of moderate height and is in her mid-twenties. Revy has burgundy hair in anime and brown hair in the manga series. She keeps her hair in a loose ponytail, and bangs fall onto her forehead.
11. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime: Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
12. Nozomi Tojo
- Anime: Love Live! School Idol Project
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime
Nozomi Tojo is one of the main characters of the anime series. She shares this with eight other main characters. Nozomi has purple hair, with purple serving as her character palette. She is a member of lily-white.
13. Ryou Fujibayashi
- Anime: Clannad
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime
Ryou Fujibashi, a secondary character, is Tomoya’s classmate. She is the younger sister out of the Fujibayashi twins. She is the class representative of the class.
Ryou looks like her sister Kyou, but there are some dissimilarities. Ryou has short hair and blue eyes. She wears her hairpiece to the right, unlike her twin sister.
14. Azusa Hamaoka
- Anime: Grand Blue
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Grand Blue’s supporting character of anime and manga series Asuza Hamaoka is a third-year Oumi Women’s University student.
Azusa’s defining characteristic is her curly, neck-length purple hair and cat-like pupils. She has a curvy body. Due to her attractiveness, Azusa gains a lot of make attention, so much so that she is considered to be in the same league of attractiveness as Nanaka Kotegawa.
15. Laki Olietta
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Laki Olietta, a Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild, is a slim young woman of average height. She has straight, pale lavender hair and brown eyes. Mainly her hairstyle will be a bowl cut. But often, she is seen onscreen with longer hair.
16. Touka Kirishima
- Anime: Tokyo ghoul
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Touka Kirishima is an ex-waitress known by her hunting alias, Rabbit. She is a second-year student when she is first introduced to the viewers. When disguised, she either wears blonde or pink hair wigs, a long coat, and a rabbit mask. Later in the series, she dyes her hair to violet or blue with a short bob and her signature bangs.
17. Kamishiro Rize
- Anime: Tokyo ghoul
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A ghoul and a foster daughter of Matasaka Kamishiro, Rize Kamishiro is nicknamed the Binge Eater in the Tokyo Ghoul universe. She was reckless, which was a danger to the ghoul species.
Ghoul is a slender girl with purple eyes and an hourglass figure. She has chest-length long purple hair. She also has bangs that are swept to the left side.
18. Sheele
- Anime: Akame ga Kill
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sheele, a slender and curvy woman, is a Revolutionary Army assassin group named Night Raid. She is the one who can use Teigu Extase.
Sheele usually has her Teigu with her. She has beautiful long purple hair and purple eyes. However, During her earlier appearances, she used to wear a hat.
19. Blair
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Blair, a cat witch, got mistaken as a real one by Maka Albarn and Soul Eater, who offers residence at their apartment. She takes a job at Chupa Cabra’s as an employee. She sometimes works with them and helps on their adventures.
Blair has two forms: human form and cat form. When she is in her human form, Blair is quite a specimen. She becomes a young and tall woman with an alluring figure. She has short violet hair with log strands on either side, which, after curling, s=resembles something of her tail. Blair initially wore a hat.
20. Yuki Nagato
- Anime: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Yuki Nagato may seem like an ordinary human who is an introvert and a quiet bibliophile. However, she later reveals to Kyon her secret that she is an alien created by the Data Overmind. Due to her creation, she can possess supernatural powers.
Nagato is short-heightened compared to her peers with never-growing messy, short lavender hair and golden-brown eyes. Initially, she wore glasses but stopped when Kyon insisted that she looked better without them.
21. Renge Miyauchi
- Anime: Non-Non Biyori
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In the stellar character ensemble of Non-Non Biyori, Renge Miyauchi is one of the main characters of manga and its anime adaptation with lavender hair. She is the youngest of her siblings in the Miyauchi family. She studies in the first class in the Asahigaoka Branch School.
22. Road Kamelot
- Anime: D.Gray-man
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The ninth disciple of the Noah Family, Road Kamelot, is the current reincarnation of Road. She represents the Dreams of Noah and the only member to survive Nea’s attack.
The Road has purple-blue hair with dark eyes. Her eyes transform when she is in her Noah form.
23. Izuna Hatsuse
- Anime: No Game No Life
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Izuna Hatsuse is the former ambassador of the Werebeast race in Immunity. She was coerced into following Shiro and Sora and learning from the Commonwealth of Elkia. The duo has a habit of petting Izuna’s tail, which she likes very much. It is noticed that she is similar to the duo especially lacking common sense.
Like the other Werebeats, Izuna has both animal and human traits. She has fox ears and a fluffy tail. Izuna also has dark purple hair and chestnut eyes in the anime. She has cat-like eyes. While using her ability of blood break, her tail grows and her fur changes to the color red.
24. Yuri Nakamura
- Anime: Angel Beats!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
25. Konno Yuuki
- Anime: Sword art online
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll
In Sword Art Online, anime character Konno Yuuki has been a side character in the Mother’s Rosario act and a protagonist in the Sisters’ Prayer act of the anime series. She has an older sister, Konno Aiko.
Konno was the co-founder and second leader of the Sleeping Knights guild. She had short, black-brown hair and pale skin.
In ALfheim online, she had a hint of purple skin with long, purplish-black hair and red eyes.
26. Chihiro Shindou
- Anime: Ef a Tale of Memories
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The little sister and younger twin of KeiShindou, Chihiro Shindou, is one of the memorable female characters of Memories. She lost her left eye in an accident, resulting in brain damage. She still suffers from the accident as she developed anterograde amnesia, in which she can only form memories for thirteen hours. Beyond that is not possible for her.
Chihiro lives with a legal guardian in Australia. She has purple hair which falls around shoulder length with the bangs in the front of her forehead above her eyes.
27. Shinoa Hiiragi
- Anime: Seraph of the End
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Shinoa Hiiragi belongs to a wealthy and prestigious Hiiragi family. Her older sister is Mahiru Hiiragi. While working with Guren Ichinose, she was appointed as Yuuichirou Hyakuna’s supervisor when he was suspended. Shinoa was the sergeant of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army while also being a member of the Moon Demon Company. She led the Shinoa Squad during that time.
Shinoa was shorter than her peers with a petite figure as a teenager. She has brownish-orange eyes. She pins up her purple hair with a pink bow and has side braids.
28. Minene Uryuu
- Anime: Future Diary
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
29. Haqua du Herminium
- Anime: The World God Only Knows
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Haqua du Lot Herminium is the district chief of Area 32 in Nagumo City and also the role model and friend of Elsie. She is one of the most intelligent students. However, she is not the best member of the Runaway Spirit Squad.
Haqua has long violet-blue hair, which comes down to her waist.
30. Kagami Hiiragi
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Tsukasa Hiiragi’s twin sister Kagami Hiiragi is one of the central characters of the anime Lucky Star. She is an older one and has two best friends, Konata Izumi and Miyuki Takara.
Kagami has an average physique with messy purple hair. She wears it in long pigtails with brown ribbons. Kagami has some dissimilarities compared to her twin. She is a little more curvaceous than her twin and has messier hair.
31. Tsukasa Hiiragi
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Tsukasa Hiiragi, one of the four central characters of the anime, is the younger twin sister of Kagami Hiiragi. Thus, a member of the Hiiragi family.
Tsukasa has light purple hair of shoulder-length, which she wears with a yellow headband. The hairband has a bow on the top, which is moved as it showcases her mood. She has droopy, blue-violet eyes.
32. Chisaki Hiradaira
- Anime: Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Along with Munaka Mukaido, Chisaki Hiradaira is the protagonist of the series. She studies at Shioshishio. Since childhood, she has been friends with Munaka and Hikari Sakishima and Kaname Isaki. Chisaki is a fair-skinned woman who has deep-rooted issues with her body.
Before the Timeskip, she had long, wavy purple hair, which she tied up in the long, side ponytail on the left side with blue eyes and a curvy body.
After the Timeskip, she has developed more and grown taller and more voluptuous. She has short shoulder-length hair, which is wavier than before. She wears it on her right side, turning it in braids with tiny blue bows.
33. Medusa
- Anime: Fate/ Stay Night
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Medusa, better known as ‘Bewitching Black Serpent’, is a rider class servant. She serves Sakura Matou in the Fifth Holy Grail War. When Sakura expresses his unwillingness, Shinji Matou is given control over Rider.
Medusa looks different from the legends. Instead of snake hair, she has long purple hair.
34. Aoi Yamada
- Anime: Working!!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll
Aoi Yamada is a mysterious and openly avowed 15-year-old teenager. The teenager works at the Wagnaria Restaurant as a waitress-in-training with billowy purple-black hair.
35. Hifumi Takimoto
- Anime: New Game!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hifumi Takimoto works in the character design team in the game production company. She is socially awkward and avoids talking to people. Hifumi is so shy that she does not even look at people while talking. She interacts with employees via a computer messenger system. When she communicates, her personality changes, and she becomes very lively and outgoing. She has dark purple hair.
36. Kurumi Ebisuzawa
- Anime: Gakkou Gurashi!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurumi Ebisuzawa, a former teenage student at Megurigaoka Private High School, is the primary “zombie killer”/strategist of the School Life Club. Her abilities are invaluable to the club.
Kurumi is a fair-skinned and pretty girl with violet-colored eyes and long, straight, dark purple hair in the pigtails tied with violet ribbons. On each side.
37. Maya Natsume
- Anime: Tenjou Tenge
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
One of the main protagonists of Tenjou Tenge, Maya Natsume, is the captain of the Juken Club. Her family members included her late elder sister, Shin Natsume and a younger sister Aya Natsume.
Maya is a beautiful individual with a curvy figure and blue eyes. She has long, light purple hair, which she shortens to shoulder length.
38. Tohka Yatogami
- Anime: Date A Life
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tohka Yatogami is one of the attractive and central characters of the anime series. She is the first spirit whom Shido saved. She has another personality, which comes out during her Inverse Form.
Tohka has long, dark purple hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail. She has dark purple eyes and has a golden tint. She is described as an ‘impossibly beautiful girl’ by Shido.
39. Akane Shinjou
- Anime: SSSS. Gridman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The secondary villain of SSSS. Gridman, Akane Shinjou is a popular student. She is a classmate of Yuta and his friends and is very popular for her talent and appearance. Akane dons light purple, almost white hair. Behind the face of a popular girl is a troubled individual.
40. Rize Tedeza
- Anime: Is The Order A Rabbit?
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Rize, a tough, cool and headstrong girl, is the main character of the anime series. She has beautiful violet eyes and dark purple hair. Along with her character aesthetic, she wears the purple variant of her uniform while working at the Rabbit House Cafe.
This brutally opinionated and kind character mainly styles her purple locks into pigtails with loose bangs.
41. Sumire Kakei
- Anime: Boruto
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sumire Kakei, a kunoichi of Konohagakure’s Scientific Ninja Weapons team, was a former Team 15. Born as Sumire Shigaraki, the young girl has purple eyes and long purple hair with two layers.
Boruto’s Class Representative’s hair frames the face. She has bangs that end above her eyes. One part of her hair ends at the chin, and the other is tied as two braided pigtails.
42. Mizore Shirayuki
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mizore Shirayuki is one of the romantic admirers of Tsukune Aono and became part of the Newspaper Club at Yōkai Academy. She is obsessed with him.
Mizore has long, light purple hair and blue eyes during her initial introduction. She later cut her long hair to shoulder length. Her unique character trait is that she always has a lollipop that helps maintain her body temperature.
43. Neptune
- Anime: Hyperdimension Neptunia
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Neptune or Purple Heart is the Console Patron Unit (CPU) of Planeptune. She is the main character of the Hyperdimension Neptunia.
She has a very purple-filled color palette, with everything from her hair to her dresses and her themes are purple.
44. Kirin Tondo
- Anime: The Asterisk War
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A student of Seidoukan Academy, Toudou Kirin has long silver-purple hair worn around as pigtails and grey eyes. She has changed her hairstyle once when instead of two pigtails, she has worn it as one ponytail.
45. Kae Serinuma
- Anime: Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me)
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kae Serinuma, or Kae Mutsumi, is the show’s main character. A second-year student, Kae is a chubby girl with circular glasses and dark purple hair. She was ridiculed for her looks and once called a ‘cushion’ by Nozomu Nanashima.
However, she transformed when her favorite anime character died. She was so sad that she did not even eat. Due to this, she lost quite a significant amount of weight. She started to keep her hair down and stopped wearing her glasses which made her blue-green eyes more noticeable.
46. Scar
- Anime: Sunday Without God
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Apple TV
Scar works as a grave keeper with whom Ai and Hampnie had a chance to encounter. Due to the ScarScar running from the right brow to her eyelid, she is called ScarScar. She also has earned the names of Murderer and Grim Reaper.
The ScarScar is a pretty girl with long purple hair. She has lilac eyebrows and eyes. To match with her purple aesthetic, her outfit is also in purple.
47. Mitsuhide Akechi
- Anime: The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A young samurai and second-in-command to Dousan Saitou, Mitsuhide Akechi is described as a “young genius.” She mastered literature and combat. She is the principal adviser and military strategist and often works alongside Yoshiharu Sagara, Nobuna Oda and Dousan.
Mitsuhide has knee-length violet hair tied back with the help of a yellow ribbon. She has large violet eyes.
48. Kyoh Goshouin
- Anime: And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Kyoh Goshouin, a teenage girl, is the Alley Cats’ guild leader and the main character of the series. Her experience as a leader was exceptional, and she also served as the Student Council president. Kyoh has purple-colored long hair with yellow eyes.
49. Motoko Kusanagi
- Anime: Ghost in the Shell
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Motoko Kusanagi, often referred to as ‘The Major’, is an advanced cyborg with highly advanced capabilities. Due to this, she is recognized as a true professional in her line of duty. She is regarded as one of the best police agents. She is pretty aloof as she has some deep secrets and traumas from her childhood.
Motoko often switches her prosthetic bodies but keeps some distinguishable traits. Her body frames consist of a slim and well-endowed young woman with violet-colored hair and crimson red eyes.
50. Hotaru Shidara
- Anime: Dagashi Kashi
- IMDb Ratings: 6.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Coming from the city to a suburban where Shikada’s Candy Company is open, Hotaru Shidare, the main heroine of the anime/ manga series, has lilac hair that falls on her shoulder and blue eyes. She accessorizes her hair with a black hairband with flowers.
Hotaru is a passionate person and is very passionate about dagashi. She has the ambition and will to inherit her father’s company that deals with sweets. Her goal is to make the best sweets in the world.
The 35 Cute Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) Of All Time
Anime’s are all about creativity and making many characters come alive. Anime is full of protagonists, antagonists, confidants, love interests, foil characters, Deuteragonist, Tertiary characters, and many others. Many anime girls’ characters who might be protagonists, antagonists, or some other type of character are cute. Down here is a list of 35 cute anime girls.
Many characters are considered cute by the viewers, but not all are well known to the fans. And this is not a ranking list so. Please ignore the placement of the character. The characters are put on the list without ranking them, so enjoy the list down.
35. AE3803
- Anime: Cells at Work
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
She is a red blood cell the size of a brown-eyed person with bright red hairs with hog keys pointing outwards. He is wearing a uniform of red blood cells, with a helmet resembling an honest living red blood cell. AE3803 is a red blood cell that has been amputated but whose brain is dislocated due to its deficiency which often affects its birth. Despite this, he is dedicated to his job and thus strives to be as reliable as his peers, though this does not prevent him from losing his job.
34. Kanna Kumui
- Anime name : Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/ 10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Kanna is a child dragon taken by Miss. Kobayashi lived with her for a few years. Kanna is a charming and adorable dragon child. She is one of the cutest anime girls. She needs to learn human culture and human life, and that’s why she lives with Miss. Kobayashi and become friends with other people too. She is one of the cutest anime girls.
33. Asuna
- Anime name : Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating : 7.3 / 10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Crunchyroll
Sword Art Online is a popular anime and manga. Asuna is a female character who develops feelings for the protagonist named Kirito. Asuna was just a side character, not expecting to be as vital as she turns out it be. However, she is one of the cutest anime girls.
32. Nezuko
- Anime name: Demon Slayer
- IMDb Rating : 9.7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation
Nezuko is a charming character from Demon Slayer, a popular manga and anime. She is an interesting character because she is not under the control of the master demon. She is a young girl who is smile is cute. And she is very adorable too.
She has a love for her brother, which never goes away even after becoming a demon at a young age. So she always protects her brother. Although there are times when she gets dangerous for the enemy, she becomes cold-hearted sometimes. But to her brother, she is a cute younger sister. She is an anime girl whose cute looks will make you fall in LoveLove with her and her cute face. She is one of the cutest anime girls.
31. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime name : Nisekoi
- IMDb Rating : 7.2/10
- Platform Available : Hulu
Chitoge Kirisaki is a beautiful and intelligent young girl. And she is the daughter of the most influential person in Japan. She has a kind side, but she also has a fiery personality. Chitoge Kirisaki has blond hair, blue eyes, and a slim figure. She is like a supermodel.
30. Rikka Takanashi
- Anime name: Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix
Rikka Takanashi is an adorable anime girl. She studies in a high school. Rikka has a syndrome called Chuunibyou. As she would love to be an ordinary girl, she can see things no one else can.
29. Louise
- Anime name : The Familiar of Zero
- IMDb Rating : 7/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Amazon prime video
Louise is a link-haired petite anime girl. She is a female protagonist of the series The Familiar of Zero. She is confined to learning magic. However only diversion from this fate was Saito. She becomes friends with him and later falls in LoveLove. Her obsessive LoveLove turns more romantic as she starts understanding him.
28. Chika
- Anime name : Kaguage Sama Love is War
- IMDb Rating : 8.5/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Chika is a protagonist of the anime series Kaguage Sama Love is War which is adopted from a manga series called the same. She is the secretary of the Shuchiin Academy student council. She is cute, but she also tends to gossip. But she is an adorable anime girl, and she is very ADR.
27. Eri
- Anime name : My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating : 8.4/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
Eri is an adorable girl from My Hero Academia amine. She is an adorable and innocent anime girl. Eri was a girl struggling with brutal experiments, but later she gets rescued by Deku and his team. It is hard not to love this character after seeing everything she went through and seeing her first smile during a class festival.
26. Mio Akiyama
- Anime name : K-On
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, VRV, Funimation
Mio is a member of the K-On. She always takes care of her friends, and she has a very gentle personality. mio is a prevalent character in the show. She is a tennis club member, and she has many similar qualities of a model student.
25. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime name : Your lie in April
- IMDb Rating : 8.5/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, amazon prime video
Kaori is a free-spirited and self-motivated anime girl. She has a very bright and very cheerful personality. koari is one of the beautiful anime girls. kaori loves music, and it helps her to overcome her physical weakness. She is energetic, and she stays positive even in difficult times.
24. Kagura
- Anime name : Gintama
- IMDb Rating : 8.7/10
- Platform Available : Amazon prime video, Netflix, Hulu
Kagura is an overpowered member of the Yato clan. She had pretty blue eyes and red hair. kagura was raised as a warrior so that she could protect her homeland. She has a great hairstyle, she is loud, innocent and her sense of humor cuteness makes her identifiable to other fans.
23. Kiriha Kurano
- Anime name : Invaders of the Rokujouma
- IMDb Rating : 6.5/10
- Platform Available : Amazon prime video
Kiriha is a cute, black-haired anime girl. She has a beautiful body too. She has a very cheerful personality. Kiriha is the series’s protagonist, and she plans to build a shrine and have her revenge on the surface world. She uses Karama and Koroma to either spy or harness her magic.
22. Shiina Mashiro
- Anime name : Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, Crunchyroll
Shiina Mashiro is a blonde anime girl from Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo anime. She is a teenager who wants to become a novelist. She lives with five other people who have different and unique talents. Shiina is also a voice actress and an artist.
21. Yuri Nakamura
- Anime name : Angle beats
- IMDb Rating : 7.6/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix
Yuri Nakamura is an actual angle from an anime Angel Beats series. She has a deep and dark personality that she hides from others by showing her cheerful side. Yuri is one of the main characters in the series. She is assigned to Otonashi, which is why she acts to whatever Otonashi says and guides her. Yuri is a cute angle.
20. Hinata Hyugo
- Anime name : Naruto
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll
Hinata Hyugo is an adorable anime girl from the anime series called Naruto. Hinata is the elder sister of Hanabi Hyuga and the daughter of Hiashi Hyuga. She is a famous character from the Naruto series. Hiashi is a girl who doesn’t talk much but is Sweet. She has feelings for Naruto, visible whenever she sees Naruto.
19. Konata Izumi
- Anime name : Lucky star
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Hulu, Funimation
Kanata Izumi is a cute anime character from the Lucky Star series. She is a spunky, very energetic, pretty and expressive, and sweet girl. Konata is obsessed with video games. She spends her time talking about games to her friends and playing with them.
18. Kurumi
- Anime name : Date a life
- IMDb Rating : 7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Hulu
Kurumi Tokisake is a primary antagonist who turned into an anti-heroin in Date alive’s anime series. She is the third spirit that is encountered in the anime. Kurumi is a very dangerous spirit. She is also called Nightmare. She has black hair in long twin tails. Her right eye is red, and her left eye is golden in colour. The left eye has an inorganic clock face.
17. Atsuko Kagari
- Anime name : Little Witch Academia
- IMDb Rating : 7.9/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Atsuko Kagari is a girl who is obsessed with magic. She joins a school for witches called Luna Nova Academy to achieve her dreams. Akko is determined and has a lot of spirits. She is always determined to do what she loves.
16. Yuki Nagato
- Anime name : The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Yuki Nagato is the most popular character in the anime series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. she is a character with a shy personality. Yuki Nagato has short Purple hair and Golden brown eyes. She used to wear glasses. But later, she stops wearing it when Kyon says she looks more beautiful without them.
15. Sakura Haruno
- Anime name : Naruto
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Sakura Haruno is a female character in the Naruto anime series. She is also one of the main characters in the manga series and anime series. sakura is one of team 7, and she is the only girl. She is also one of the main characters of the series.
Sakura has long pink hair and has green eyes. she wears a red dress with white or black trim. She wears red shoes with stockings that cover her whole leg. Sakura has been granted her Chakra by Kuubbi no Kitsune. And that allows her to use medical ninjutsu.
14. Madoka Kaname
- Anime name : Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magic
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Madoka Kaname is the main character and the protagonist of the anime series Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica. She is a fourteen-year-old girl who is generous and kind. madako always does everything she can do to help anyone. She has a strong sense of justice and always tries to do the right thing. Madoka Kaname becomes a magical girl and starts facing the cruel realities of the world that come with this.
13. Yui
- Anime name : K-On!
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, VRV
Yui is the protagonist (main character) of the show. She is a guitarist who plays in a band called Haukago Teatime. Yui joins her school’s light music club to avoid going home. Yui is a girl who has a lot of interest in music. And it’s not only for one genre, but she is interested in various genres and eras.
12. Hanayo Koizumi
- Anime name : Love live
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Love live an anime series with nine main characters, and Hanayo Koizumi is one of the main characters. Hanayo has a shy personality, but she has a strong sense of justice. Sue is also very mindful of other people’s feelings and very sweet. Even though she is a shy person, she speaks her mind when she feels something substantial.
You can say that Hanayo Koizumi is one of the essential characters in the anime LoveLove live! And one of the most kawaii anime girls ever. She is impulsive, and Umi’s coldness and kind heart make her an essential part of the group.
11. Sawako Kuronuma
- Anime name: Kimi ni Todoke
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Kim-ni- Todoke is a Shojo manga series, and the anime is adapted from it. Sawako is a pretty and cute girl. But her classmates resemble her with a horror film character called Sadako Yamamura.
Sawako’s story is about the struggle she faces as an introvert. She is cute but very self-conscious. Sawako thinks she is not good enough. She meets Kazehaya, a boy she has had a crush on since they were in 6th grade, and things start changing.
10. Rin Tohsaka
- Anime name : Fate/stay Night
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Rain Tohsaka from the anime fate/ stay Night is one of the prettiest anime girls you could see. She has a complex but exciting personality. She is portrayed as an intelligent, calm, and collected person. However, later in the series emotions, she doesn’t show them to anyone. She is a cute girl with blue eyes.
9. Asumi Nase
- Anime name : Hikaru No Go
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Asumi Nase is a cute anime girl from a popular anime series called Hilaru No Go. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. Asumi is a student learning how to play Go Class one. She has a friend Hikaru Shindo to who Asumi is like an older sister. And Asumi also helps him out a lot.
8. Shiro
- Anime name: No Game No Life
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Shiro is a gamer who plays net games in the anime No Game No Life. In one of the games, she meets Sora. They become friends, and they become inseparable gamers together. She is on the list because Shiro is charming with everything she does. And this not only makes Sora attracted to her but also the anime fans.
7. Koko Kia
- Anime name : Golden time
- IMDb Rating : 9.1/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Koko Kaga is the female main character of the anime Golden time. She is a talented pianist and also very beautiful. Her dream is to become a professional musician, but her parents have objections and don’t want that. As anime moves forward, Koko falls for Banri, but she doesn’t tell him about her feelings because she feels rejected.
6. Kosaki Onodera
- Anime name : Nisekoi
- IMDb Rating : 7.2/10
- Platform Available : Hulu
Kosaki Onodera is a very kind girl, but she also has an aggressive side that comes out in front of people from time to time. Kosaki Onodera’s aggressive side comes out when she sees Kaku ( Kosaki has a crush on him) with other girls and when her friends provoke her. She is among the cutest anime girls. Kosaki has a very gentle personality. She has beautiful Brown eyes, and she cares about her friends over deeply and always tries to help them.
5. Amu Hinamori
- Anime name : Shugo Chara!
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available :Crunchyroll
Amu Hinamori is one of the best cute anime girls who appear in the Shugo Chara! Series. Amu Hinamori is a cute female character they first introduced in the manga Shugo Chara! And then the anime, which was adapted from the manga. Amu is an introverted and shy girl. But she thinks of herself as being a spicy and calm girl.
She is a student of Seiyo Elementary. Amu is kind-hearted. She always goes out of her way to help others. Amu is also presented as brutal even when she is not that person. She is very carrying. And she has an adorable personality.
4. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime name : Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Rating : 8/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Many characters fit the role of a protagonist, but Hitagi Senjougahara is a character who is the perfect example of a protagonist from the Bakemonogatri anime. She is young and beautiful. hitagi has purple hair, blue eyes, and glamorous body features. She has two personalities she has her shy self and her harsh outer shell.
Hitagi Senjougahara, her name means ‘to rule over. And that reflects her strong personality and the pride that she carries with herself.
3. Sakura kinomoto
- Anime name : Cardcaptor Sakura
- IMDb Rating : 8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Sakura Kinomto is a girl who is an energetic girl, challenging, happy, cute, giggly, cheerful, beautiful, and sweet girl. She is a Protagonist of the Cardcaptor Sakura anime series. Sakura is very athletic in her school’s cheerleading squad. She is very good at skating, sport, and video games.
2. Maron Kusakabe
- Anime name: Kamikaze Kaitous Jeanne
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Available platform: anime freak, YouTube, Crunchyroll
Maron Kusakabe is the main character from the anime Kaimkaze Kaitous Jeanee. Maron is an adorable sixteen-year-old girl. She is short and petite with her brown hair. She has light brown eyes, and she has a fit body too. People think she looks like an angel because of her beauty. She keeps her feelings to get her heart sometimes as he never let her sadness show up at school about her parent’s fights. But she is a very energetic, happy, caring, and loyal girl.
1. Akiho Senomiya
- Name of the anime: Robotics; notes
- IMDb Rating :6.9 / 10
- Platform Available :Amazon, Crunchyroll, Funimation
Akiho Senomiya is the Robotics’ protagonist (main character); notes series. Akiho Senomiya is the president of the Robot Research Club. She is quick to act, and she rarely considers the practicality of her decisions. Akiho follows the dream of completing the GunBuild-1 gain robot following the design of the Gunvarrel robot ( Gunvarrel robot is a robot from the anime started by Misaki Senomiya). Akiho loves robots and is passionate about engineering. She is hardworking and creative, and she has a great personality too.
Her eyes are brown. The hair is usually styled in a ponytail. Her hair goes past her shoulder when they are not tied. Akiho is obsessed with robots and is very talented in robotics and engineering. And she uses this talent to make her invention.
This is just a small list of 35 cute anime girls. But the anime world is full of cute anime girls and many other cute anime characters. There are thousands and more anime ma and more than that, and cute girls are in them. And these were some on our list. Hope you enjoyed the list being an anime fan. These anime girls are the one who takes their viewer’s hearts. My favorite rite is Nezuko because sometimes she makes these cute faces. Hope you enjoyed the list above.
