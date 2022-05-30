40 Best Blonde Girls In Anime (Most Beautiful)

Share Pin 0 Shares

Whether it’s Beatrice from Re: Zero or Hikari Takanashi from Demi Chan, we all must have crushed over gorgeous anime girls with long blonde hair at least once in our lives. A blond anime girl is all your eyes are for!

These blonde girls with sea-blue eyes certainly have a unique charm and aura which sets them apart from any regular girl. Some boys are so intoxicated by their beauty that they no longer find ordinary girls attractive! They watch anime just because they get to experience all these gorgeous anime girls who are out of their league.

You must have come across any anime series, and the reason you continue watching the anime is because of these long blonde hair girls with blue eyes, then you are not alone! I can’t get over Misa Amane from Death Note. The kind of bold attitude portrayed by this anime girl is something to die for. So, in case you are searching for more such attractive anime blonde girls, then you stumbled upon the right article as we are going to tell you about 40 stunning anime blonde girls who are nothing but a delight to watch on your screen:

40. Lucy Heartfilia

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

This anime girl has brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair usually tied up in sweet ribbons of different colors. Her hairstyle kept on changing throughout the season. Her personality is cheerful and lively. We can all agree that we have a massive crush on Lucy, and she is the most popular character in the Fairy Tail series. Fairy Tail is nothing without Fairy Tail Lucy Heartfilia. We believe some anime fans might have stuck to the show just for blonde anime Lucy. She is the kind of anime character who deserves all the hype from the anime community.

39. Tsumugi “Mugi” Kotobuki

Anime: K-ON!

K-ON! IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Tsumugi has straight sandy blonde hair. Her hair and style make her look even more attractive and are followed by many females nowadays for fashion purposes. She has a charming personality. Mugi has been a piano player since she was four years old. Hence, we can say that she is gifted. She is from a wealthy background. She finds happiness in little things, and this character trait is something the younger generation lacks. This blonde anime is sure to leave you amazed as this anime girl is physically strong as she is seen lifting amps and instruments with absolute ease. K-ON series is a must-watch series because of the innocent character of Tsumugi.

38. Chitoge Kirisaki

Anime: Nisekoi

Nisekoi IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Chitoge Kirisaki is the most famous blonde anime girl and the main character of the anime series Nisekoi. She has blonde hair with a pin in the end. Chitoge kept her hair down and pulled back with a stunning red bow. She wears short hair that is positioned on the sides of her face. Her hairstyle is quite trendy in Japan. She has had a typical American-style aggressive personality since she grew up in the United States. However, she is nice once you get to know her. She is a well-written character.

37. Asuna Yuuki

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Asuna Yuuki is a well-dressed blonde anime girl from a series known as Sword Art Online. Her simple hairstyle is well-suited for her. Asuna is a professional woman when it comes to using swords. She handles sword art with absolute elegance and dedication. This anime girl with blonde hair is the most influential female character we have ever experienced.

36. Kirino Kousaka

Anime: Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Na

Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Na IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Kyoto animation did a fantastic job making this anime girl’s hair one of the most elegant and sophisticated. This blonde anime girl’s hair color is the exact representation of her fiery personality. Kirino is one of the most attractive blonde girls from the tsundere!

35. Kaori Miyazono

Anime: Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Kaori Miyazono is the main character of the anime series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso. This golden blonde anime girl typically wears a long ponytail. Her hairstyle truly represents her personality which is chaotic and free-spirited. In addition, her violin playing creates a sense of delight in viewers’ minds.

34. Mami Tomoe

Anime: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Mami Tomoe is an anime girl with blonde hair. She is the main character of the anime series Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica. She has the most straightforward hairstyle, and she carries the same hairstyle and hair color throughout the series, which is a slightly parted look and curly low hair pigtails.

33. Margery Daw

Anime: Shakugan no Shana

Shakugan no Shana IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

This golden blonde girl is undoubtedly the most attractive young woman in the anime community. Her blonde hair extends to her calves tied up in a long ponytail. Margery Daw is elegant, classy, and stylish, and this blonde character certainly deserves all our hearts! This blonde anime girl is mighty, and she is a complete fox. This exciting revenge story makes you fall for her even more as the story progresses.

32. Yue

Anime: Arifureta Commonplace to the World’s Most Powerful

Arifureta Commonplace to the World’s Most Powerful IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Yue is one of the very few vampires with an adorable anime girl personality. She has beautiful blonde hair with crimson-red eyes and a white complexion. What’s exciting is the fact that although this mysterious vampire girl lived for over 300 years, she surprisingly appears like a 12-year-old kid. Another reason to watch the show, isn’t it?

31. Onna Shinkan

Anime: Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Priestess (Nu Shen Guan, Onna Shinkan) is the main female character of the famous anime TV show Goblin Slayer. She is a cute anime girl with blonde hair. She is pretty determined and passionate about doing something for society. Goblin Slayer priestess is adventurous as well. After Goblin Slayer saves her life, she becomes the first member to join the group that works for society in getting rid of the dangerous goblins.

30. Rachel Gardner

Anime: Satsuriku no Tenshi

Satsuriku no Tenshi IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Rachel Gardner is one of the most adorable blonde girls out of all the anime girls we have seen until now. This blonde girl is the game’s main character, manga, and anime Satsuriku no Tenshi. She is a teenage girl with hip-length blonde hair and sea blue eyes. Rachel is the first female character you can experience through a game. She is an innocent-looking girl who wakes up in a place utterly clueless about what she is doing there.

29. Illyasviel von Einzbern

Anime: Fate/kaleid liner PrismaIllya

Fate/kaleid liner PrismaIllya IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Illyasviel von Einzbern is the main female protagonist from the film PRISMAILLYA. She is a cute anime girl with blonde hair. She is one of the Caster-class Servants summoned from Ritsuka Fujimaru in Grand Orders of Fate/Grand Order.

28. Sarah Dupont

Anime: Kaleido Star

Kaleido Star IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Sarah Dupont is an attractive young woman with waist-length long hair and brown eyes that elevates her look. This anime girl is the main singer and dorm director at a world-class American performance venue, Kaleido Star. Not only this, this blonde-haired girl is an expert in martial arts.

27. Launch

Anime: Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

The launch is a beautiful anime girl from the Dragon Ball series. This anime girl has blonde curly hair, which further adds to her beauty. She is an attractive woman with a strange disorder that changes between two personalities each time she sneezes. Her first personality is a sweet, blue-haired woman who is also kind-hearted. However, her second personality is precisely opposite to her first personality, which is angry aggressive. Her blue hair instantly turns to beautiful blonde hair, and she is also seen committing crimes just for fun.

26. Mai Valentine

Anime: Yu Gi Oh!

Yu Gi Oh! IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Mai Valentine is the most popular supporting character of the Yu Gi Oh!. She certainly has a unique persona that makes her stand out from other blonde anime girls. Mai is fair-skinned with purple eyes, oversized hoop earrings, and spiky blonde hair. Talking about personality, Mai is a self-absorbed person who only cares about prize money, personal satisfaction, and power.

25. Yuzu

Anime: Konohana Kitan

Konohana Kitan IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Yuzu is the main protagonist from the Konohana Kitan series. Yuzu is an adorable anime girl with a sweet personality. She is also a hardworking country fox. Her amazing blond hair goes quite well with her sweet personality. She is also known as she has a vast knowledge of the world.

24. Riza Hawkeye

Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist IMDb rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Riza Hawkeye is a fair-skinned blonde character from our beloved Fullmetal Alchemist series. The way she carries her blonde hair tied on the back with an adjustable clip gives an impression of the most incredible woman in town. This blond girl is brown-eyed, and both the ears are decked up with silver earrings. Talking about her personality, Riza is quiet with a courteous demeanor. Her colleagues view her as the perfect soldier, strictly disciplined and highly rational.

23. Winry Rockbell

Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist IMDb rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Winry Rockbell is a beautiful young girl with straight long blonde hair tied up in a long ponytail most of the time. Winry is emotionally intense and sensitive at the same time. She puts all her heart and soul into completing her work. She is utterly passionate about machines. Winry feels the most comfortable when near gears that crank or whirring bearings. She even persuades Edward to call her an “engineering otaku” or a “crazy gearhead”.

22. Tsunade

Anime: Naruto

Naruto IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Tsunade is a beautiful girl from the Naruto series. However, her physical abilities certainly have a different fan base. Tsunade is the granddaughter of the First Hokage. She’s among the most revered of Sannin. Tsunade is everything an ideal leader is supposed to be – friendly, patient, and understanding. She also has the supreme ability to take down enemies effectively. I am pretty sure she got enough reasons for you to watch the show.

21. Mashiro Shiina

Anime: Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo

Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Mashiro Shiina is the anime series The Pet Girl of Sakurasou or Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo. She is the resident of room 202. She is a world-famous artist. However, apart from being exceptionally talented in drawing, she lacks common sense and living ability. Mashiro Shiina will amuse you as we finally get to witness a refreshing character apart from all these so-called perfect anime girls.

20. Shinobu Oshino

Anime: Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Shinobu Oshino is a mysterious vampire girl with long blonde hair and yellow eyes. Shinobu was initially a human child princess known as Rola. This blonde character has an adorable demeanor because she has an aggressive personality. She acts as a Meme Oshino’s mate in the ruins of Eikou Cram School. You are sure to fall for the story because it attempts to present a whole new perspective in front of you.

19. Misa Amane

Anime: Death Note

Death Note IMDb rating: 9/10

9/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

We all must have heard about the legendary anime series Death Note. Let’s just all collectively agree to the fact that we have fallen for the blonde female protagonist Misa Amane countless times. Misa is a famous actor, singer, and model. She is a highly active person. The kind of sassiness she adds to the dark world makes the show even more tempting. In short, she is an attractive young woman with long, straight golden blonde hair. Her green eyes complement her hairstyle. Misa has the shinigami eyes, which allows her to see a person’s name and lifespan on their head, making it easier to kill people with the Death Note.

If you haven’t seen this popular series, you must be living under a rock. There are so many mind-blowing reasons to watch the show. This series is nothing more than a masterpiece. We assure you that this series is not going to disappoint you.

18. Hikari Takanashi

Anime: Demi Chan

Demi Chan IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Hikari Takanashi is the main character of the popular anime series Demi Chan. she has beautiful blonde hair with classic bangs and unique gold eyes, which sets her apart from the other blonde girls. Hikari is a mysterious vampire girl who requires blood to survive. Unlike other vampires, she is pretty cheerful and active, completely deviating from being a vampire. She is also quite fluent in sarcasm. You are sure to love this intriguing character.

17. Shiemi Moriyama

Anime: Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Shiemi Moriyama is the lead heroine of the anime series Blue Exorcist. Shiemi has straight, shoulder-length, platinum-blonde hair. She also has green eyes and fair skin. Initially, shiemi appears to be extremely shy and quiet in school. She couldn’t attend school because of her illness, so that she couldn’t make friends of her age. However, this anime girl is kind and optimistic and respects everyone. You are sure to fall in love with her innocence. Because she spent the central part of her life in her home, she is naive and vulnerable. As she grew up without any friends, she has no idea what a typical adolescent experience feels like. However, she is also a patient, loyal, and hardworking girl.

16. Alicia Florence

Anime: Aria The Animation

Aria The Animation IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Alicia Florence is a young adult woman of average height with mysterious blue eyes. She is a central supporting character of AQUA and ARIA. Alicia has long blonde hair with a cute fishtail plait reaching down her thighs. She is a kind and easygoing person, just like Akari. She likes to tease the people around her, especially her best friend, Akira. However, her mentoring style encourages people instead of scolding them.

15. Sachiko Tanaka

Anime: Denpa Kyoushi

Denpa Kyoushi IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming platform: Funimation

Sachiko Tanaka is a character from the anime series Denpa Kyoushi. She is passionate about working as a mangaka, so she skipped school to work on her manga under the pen name “Kisaki Tenjouin”.

Sachiko has long blonde hair with red eyes. Talking about this blonde girl’s personality, she is relaxed and easygoing, and she only seems to care about her fans. But, on the other hand, she is pretty particular about her work, and most of her time and energy is spent doing what she likes and becoming better at it.

14. Anzu

Anime: Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri IMDb rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Our next blonde girl is a superhuman with telekinetic powers like Hina. She is sent to kill Hina, but she eventually loses in a battle of strength, and therefore, she abandons the mission. She has blonde hair with a side ponytail. At first, Anzu appears to be a rebellious and aggressive girl. Still, after becoming homeless and being defeated by Hina, her character went through significant character development, and she found a home within the homeless community.

13. Sana Kashimura

Anime: Alice & Zouroku

Alice & Zouroku IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Sana Kashimura can shatter the entire planet into thousands of pieces if she wants to. Alice & Zoroku is an exciting anime series with the magical power to turn her imagination into reality. Sana was researched at a secret research facility until she decided to escape. She eventually meets Zouroku, who decides to take her in. This blonde anime girl with red eyes has an abundance of power. That’s why she is called the Red Queen.

12. Violet Evergarden

Anime: Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Violet Evergarden is the main character of the incredible anime series Violet Evergarden. The series aims to showcase a young female ex-soldier who gets a job as a ghostwriter in an agency. Her primary objective is to create letters that can remove people’s distance and connect them.

Violet Evergarden is a beautiful young blonde woman with childlike facial features, which give her a doll-like appearance. She is raised how to use weapons and not love like a normal human being. As a result, she faces a lot of difficulty in understanding human emotions. Violet is a straightforward, secretive, and expressionless woman made of iron which never hesitates when she does something. Her story is sure to make you ride an emotional roller coaster.

11. Jeanne D’Arc

Anime: Fate Apocrypha

Fate Apocrypha IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Jeanne D’Arc is the Standard-Bearer who Correctly Guides the Holy Grail War. Jeanne has beautiful amethyst-colored eyes. She has long blonde hair, reaching down her waist, tied into a braid with a blue ribbon at the end. Jeanne is a Servant of the Ruler class and appears to be a protagonist in the novel Fate/Apocrypha. She is portrayed as a highly determined and fearless woman.

10. Rio Nakamura

Anime: Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Rio Nakamura has long, straight strawberry blonde hair with considerably long eyelashes. She appears to be a stereotypical caucasian girl, even though we know that she is Japanese. Rio is the most incredible anime girl. Rio is an energetic, friendly girl who is also a trickster. She is highly playful, and people love her for her intelligence. She is sure never to let you down‌ because she has complete faith in her optimistic attitude. Rio is one such anime blonde girl who is quite inspiring as the level of confidence in herself is pretty unmatched.

9. Maria Oosawa

Anime: Canaan

Canaan IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maria Oosawa is one of the main characters of the anime series known as Canaan. Despite being aware of Canaan’s dangerous life, Maria tries her best to stay connected with her best friend at all costs. The way they care for each other reflects this kind of bond. Canaan protects Maria from unknown dangers, and Maria too comforts Canaan by understanding her emotions. In other words, Maria emotionally supports Canaan. Hence, we can say that Maria is a very kind-hearted person.

8. Ikumi Mito

Anime: Food Wars

Food Wars IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Ikumi Mito has short blonde hair with a strand of hair that stands out, which compliments her style. Her brown skin and dreamy green eyes make her stand out from the rest of the anime girls. Her curvy body makes up for an attractive young woman. Ikumi Mito is known to flaunt her status and abilities to people who have a lower status. She is pretty aggressive and is famous for having a combative personality. She takes pride in calling herself a meat expert.

7. Mitsuba Sangu

Anime: Owari No Seraph

Owari No Seraph IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

Mitsuba Sangu is one of the female leads of the anime series Owari No Seraph. She has long blonde hair tied up in cute pigtails on both sides of her head. She has beautiful violet eyes. Mitsuba Sangu is one of Tsundere” types and a blonde anime character. She deeply cares for the people she loves. Her anger is a reflection of her loyalty towards her friends and colleagues. She always places the safety of others before herself. Owari No Seraph is for people who like severe themes like violence and trauma.

6. Irina Jelavic

Anime: Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Irina plays the role of a teacher in a series called Assassination Classroom. Irina’s work is linked to murderers and assassinations (hit-woman). This anime girl is tall, fair-skinned, and has light blonde hair. Her large blue eyes are like the cherry on top. She even uses her beauty to manipulate the assassins. Talking about her personality, she is cunning and arrogant and is disliked by her students. However, because of her high hit count and model-like appearance, she considers herself a confident and experienced woman.

5. Milly Ashford

Anime: Code Geass

Code Geass IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Milly Ashford is undoubtedly an attractive anime girl. She has blonde hair, light blue eyes, fair skin, and a curvy figure. This blonde girl appears to be an antihero with a bullying demeanor in the series. This anime girl has a curious and playful personality. She is often seen teasing her friends. She deeply cares about the people around her and remains serious when there is a severe situation, often becoming internally upset when people don’t acknowledge her kindness.

4. Harime Nui

Anime: Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

Audiences worldwide loved the character of Harime Nui as it presented something new and exciting in the form of an anime girl antagonist. Anime fans greatly appreciate her adorable appearance with evil motives and incredible fighting power. This anime girl is a teenager of medium height. She has long golden blonde hair styled in drill-like pigtails, with smaller locks. Her sapphire blue eyes further elevate her beauty. Nui is a chirpy and free-spirited anime girl. She does whatever she wants. However, when she finds herself injured, she becomes violent and aggressive, dropping all kinds of her cheerful demeanor.

3. Elizabeth Midford

Anime: Black Butler

Black Butler IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

This blonde-haired anime girl is a bold, fearless, and talented swordswoman. Her brother once admitted that her swordsmanship is superior to his. Her emerald green eyes and long blonde hair are undoubtedly the epitome of beauty. She is often seen wearing classy gowns and dresses with gorgeous jewels. Elizabeth portrays a strong woman with a cheerful personality. Elizabeth is a unique combination of grace and innocence. This anime character is a perfect example of how a strong modern woman should be in today’s world. This girl with blonde hair has every reason you need to watch the anime series.

2. Suzuka Darienji

Anime: Tokyo Ravens

Tokyo Ravens IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming platform: Hulu

If you are an anime fan, you probably must have heard about the fantastic anime series Tokyo Ravens and the godly female protagonist, Suzuka Darienji. Suzuka, also known as “The Prodigy,” is the youngest of Twelve Divine Generals. Her messed-up past played a significant role in molding her personality. And that’s the reason why you will end up making a soft corner for this blonde hair girl in your heart. Talking about the appearance, Suzuka checks all the boxes of a typical blonde anime girl with blue eyes and long and thick eyelashes. These features of this attractive blonde hair girl are enough to make you fall in love with her.

1. Ravel Phenex

Anime: High School DxD

High School DxD IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming platform: Netflix

We can all agree that Ravel Phenex is the most beautiful female protagonist in the anime series High School DxD. She is a second-year high school student at a prestigious Kuoh Academy and a former member of Riser’s peerage.

Ravel is an evil demon who can’t resist obsessing over the main character Issei Hyoudo. What’s impressive is that she is way more knowledgeable than the other demons in her community, even though she is just a teenager. Apart from being the eldest daughter of the Phenex family and being the most determined, she isn’t the best at managing her anger. She is often seen shouting at her parents. Ravel knows how to get what she wants. She is often seen shouting at her parents. She knows how to get what she wants.

Conclusion

Anime blonde girls still occupy the central portion of our hearts. We can never stop finding any sweet kawaii girl in one of the anime TV shows and thinking about her all day and even dreaming about it! Anime is not anime without these gorgeous blonde girls, and we can never get tired of obsessing over them.

