40 Best Dark Anime Movies & TV Shows To Watch Right Now
Mystery arouses curiosity among the audience and makes them wait and crave more such series. None can entirely be watching a film or series with hidden meanings until they have got all of their answers. Dark anime is one of those excellent forms that almost everyone loves.
We witness some comic or fictional anime, but what if you get to witness horror, thrills, and fictional characters that seem to be accurate in a single series? Dark Anime Series is one of them. Secrets, mysteries, and animation are essential aspects of dark anime series, and nowadays, audiences love to watch such mature anime.
Anime fans have evolved with contemporary human nature, and thus psychological anime has been able to make a place of its own. The main characters in these horror or dark anime series have their dark side that enhances the overall plot.
With the new trend and demand, the dark world is being loved, and dark stories with intense psychological twists are witnessed in several series. It is impossible to mention all of them, so here is a list of 40 gruesome anime or unique dark anime series.
40. No Longer Human
- Director: Mika Ninagawa
- Writer: Kaeko Hayafune
- Cast: Yudai Chiba as Kaoru Ota, Tatsuya Fujiwara as Ango Sakaguchi, Kengo Kora as Yukio Mishima, Rie Miyazawa as Michiko Tsushima, Ryo Narita as Junichi Sakura, Fumi Nikaido as Tomie Yamazaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 5.5/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix
No Longer Human is one of the most popular dark anime series that shows the protagonist as a pang of hunger for lust. Dazai Osama is a famous man in Japan who excelled at writing novels and is loved and respected in general. But everyone has dark elements within themselves, and so is he.
Dazai is a married man, yet he craves other women. Apart from his wife, he also indulges in a physical relationship with two other women. This dark new twist gives it a new dimension and thus a famous dark anime.
39. Perfect Blue
- Director: Akihiro Karaki, Mineya Tanaka, Masashi Asami
- Writer: Junya Yamazaki, Yuya Takahashi
- Cast: Miori Takimoto as Kayoko Hasumi, Aya Hirayama as Nana Kimizuka, Kensei Mikami as Shunichi Miyamoto, Kumiko Shratori as Momoko Nagashima, Taishi Nakagawa as Shinya Morooka, Haori Takahashi as Itoko Hasumi.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 80%
- Watch Netflix, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes.
Perfect Blue depicts Hasumi Kayoko as the protagonist who is a rookie investigator by profession in Hasumi Detective Agency and is excellent at detecting lies. Her adept skills let her know who is guilty and who is not.
Her mother, Kyoko, is the agency’s director, and both of them go to find out what let Kayoko’s father commit suicide 7 years back. Several mysteries make the audience watch it without getting bored.
38. Red Garden
- Director: Kou Matsuo
- Writer: Tomohiro Yamashita, Mari Okada
- Cast: Kara Greenberg as Calire Forrest, Melissa Davis as Kate Ashley, Brittney Karbowski as Rose Sheedy, Maggie Flecknoe as Rachel Benning, Adam Jones, Mariela Ortiz, Jacob A. Gragard, Eden J. Barrera, Shelley Calene Black as Lula
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Gogoanime
Red Garden is a unique series that revolves around girls, namely Kate, Rachael, Rose, and Claire, who goes to a private school in New York. One day they all came to know that they were dead and had to work for an organization named Animus. The mystery then starts to know what happened to them, and the girls try out their best.
The story is quite different than the other series in this anime world, and the fantasy world created here will make you believe that it is all true.
37. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Hidenobu Kiuchi as Kenzou Tenma, Liam O’Brien as Kenzou Tenma, Mamiko Noto as Anna Liebert, Karen Strassman as Anna Liebert, Nozomu Sasaki as Johan Liebert, Tsutomu Isobe as Heinrich.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix
Monster is another brilliant dark anime that will give you goosebumps. The series depicts Kenzo Tenma, a great surgeon by profession from Germany. Everything seemed to be going well for him until he knew about Johan Liebert. Johan Liebert was one of his patients in the past days, and now it gets revealed that he is a murderer, a serial killer. This series deals with several dark and mature themes and psychological elements.
36. Magical girl Specs-Ops Asuka
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Writer: Makoto Fukami, Norimitsu Kaiho
- Cast: Trina Nishimura as Asuka, Lara Woodhull as Sacchu, Sara Ragsdale as Kurumi, Christopher Sabat as Iizuka, Morgan Berry as Nozomi, Jad Saxton as Shima, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Kaede, Bryn Apprill as Sayoko.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
This series is all about girl power and is full of actions and excitement. The story focuses on how a race popular as Disas has created a lot of chaos and trouble for the Earth dwellers. To help them, spirits hailing from other worlds extend their helping hand and form an alliance with Earth and provide confident girls a sort of supernatural power to fight with the Disas.
Asuka Otori is the main protagonist of this series. She was trying to lead a peaceful life after the war was over, but it seems she must be ready to witness an upcoming one.
35. Full Metal Panic
- Director: Koichi Chigira
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Tomokazu Seki as Sousuke Sagara, Satsuki Yukino as Kaname Chidori, Jason Douglas, Yukana as Teletha, Ikue Kimura as Kyoko, Shin’ichiro Miki as Kurz Weber, Michiko Neya as Melissa Mao, Akio Otsuka.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
This series has a well-fabricated plot that has been adapted in several other media. The story is about Sousuke Sgara and Kaname Chidori. Sousuke is a member of the Mithril who is given the charge to safeguard Kaname Chidori, a young teenage yet easily angered Japanese schoolgirl. It also highlights the tensions between the two, is full of crude humor, and is labeled a dark anime.
34. Higurashi: When They Cry
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer: Toshifumi Kawase
- Cast: John Snyder as Detective Oishi, Megan Hollinshed as Mion Sonozaki, Rebecca Forstadt as Rika Farude, Soichiro Hoshi as Keiichi Maebara, Mai Nakahara as Rena Ryugu, Satsuki Yukino as Mion Sonozaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Funimation, Netflix
The series is full of horror, and intense thrill as revelations are made and the plot progresses. The story focuses on the mysterious incidents happening in the village of Hinamizawa. A group of friends is mainly focused upon, and stories are narrated with their perspectives and experiences. It is revealed that in the Cotton Drifting Festival that happened in the Watanagashi night, a series of murders or deaths occurred that had created a panic among the dwellers.
33. Vinland Saga
- Director: Shuhei Yabuta
- Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more
- IMDb Rating:8.8/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
Vinland Saga shows several past events or historical accounts. The anime depicts Thorfinn as the protagonist who is determined to seek revenge for his father’s death and has to have an honorable death. He is a warrior and thus wants to pay his father homage by dying during a duel.
The anime is highly praised for depicting how once a blood-thirsty man changes into someone who aims to bring peace by any means and even seeks redemption for all his wrongdoings in the past.
32. Blue Literature Series
- Director: Morio Asaka, Tetsuro Araki, Shigeyuki Miya, Ryosuke Nakamura, Atsuko Ishizuka
- Writer: Satoshi Suzuki, Ken Iizuka, Mika Abe, Sumino Kawashima, Atsuko Ishizuka, Yuji Kobayashi
- Cast: Aya Endo as Mitsuki, Aya Hisakawa as Shizuko, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Takada, Rikiya Koyama as K, Houko Kuwashima as Ojousan, Mamoru Miyano as Kandata, Nana Mizuki as Akiko.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Where to Watch: 9anime
This anime series comprises of adaptation of half a dozen of Japanese classics. There are several plots from different classes included: No Longer Human, In the Forest, Under the Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom, The Spider’s Thread. It is one of the most popular and love dark anime to date and is genuinely worth watching.
31. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Umanosuke Iida, Yasunori Urata
- Writer: Chiaki J. Konaka
- Cast: Katie Gray, Crispin Freeman as Alucard, Victoria Harwood, Ralph Lister as Walter C. Dornez, Joji Nakata as Alucard, Fumiko Orikasa as Seras Victoria, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Gildart Jackson.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, iTunes
There are many series with Vampires, and so is Hellsing Ultimate. In this series, Alucard is the protagonist whose aim is to save the people of Cheddar Town. He will also let Seras Victoria choose whether she wants to die or live as a Vampire. He also engages in combat with a Vatican priest named Alexander Anderson. So there are several twists and turns in the story, and it is a famous dark anime to date.
30. Fate/Zero
- Directed by: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix
Fate/Zero is all the competition of mages to win the Holy Grail, which can fulfill any wish. Seven mages call for 7 Heroic Spirits to participate in the Holy Grail War for their respective mages. Among these 7 mages was a man who had an existential crisis and had no aim or goal to fulfill in life. There are ample mysteries to witness, but all of them get resolved in the end, so do not forget to watch this dark anime series.
29. Dororo
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Jason Douglas, Rio Suzuki as Dororo, Mugihito, Chaney Moore as Dororo, Adam Gibbs as Hyakkimaru, Hiroki Suzuki as Hyakkimaru, Ty Mahany as Jukai, Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwamaru, James Belcher as Biawamaru.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 65%
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
If you want thrill, horror, and adventure in a single dark anime, then Dororo is an excellent choice. The series revolves around Dororo, who is a thief. While trying a rob a group of men, he gets caught but is fortunately rescued by Hyakkimaru. The two seemed to like each other since their first meeting, and from then onwards, Dororo helps Hyakkimaru find his part that is under the grasp of the demons.
28. Death Note
- Director: Tetsuro Araki
- Writer: Toshiki Inoue
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano as Light Yagami, Brad Swaile as Light Yagami, Vincent Tong as Touta Matsuda, Ryo Naito as Touta Matsuda, Trevor Devall as Shuichi Aizawa, Brian Drummond as Ryuk, Naoya Uchida as Soichiro Yagami.
- IMDb Ratings: 9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 95%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Tokyo seems to be the center of chaos in this series as well. The story depicts how Light Yagami, the protagonist finds a notebook named Death Note which is not an ordinary notebook but a special one. The notebook can kill people, but to do so, the user must know the name of the killer and his face as well. The light uses it to kill criminals. Light also knows that it belongs to Ryuk, who can be seen by the one who has used the notebook. The series is fascinating to watch, and thus Death Note has been included in the list of Darkest anime.
27. Genocyber
- Director: Koichi Ohata
- Writer: Tony Takezaki
- Cast: Rosemary Elliot as Diana, Stuart Milligan as Davey, William Roberts as Kenneth, Vincent Bagnall, Louis Atlas as Ryu, David Berberian, Colin Bruce as Sakomizu.
- IMDb Ratings:
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:
- Where to Watch: crunchyroll
The story revolves around a mad scientist trying his best to combine the powers of Elaine, a mute girl, and her sister, Diana, a handicap to start the Genocyber itself. Unfortunately, he cares more about power than anyone’s life, and Elaine also unintentionally and unwillingly gets dragged into his plot. The series is disturbing at a point, but no one can deny that it is one of the best dark anime ever produced.
26. Gunslinger Girl
- Directed by: Morio Asaka
- Writer: Junki Takegami
- Cast: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Caitlin Glass, Alesa Watson, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ami Koshimizu, Jim Foronda, John Burgmeier, Troy Baker
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation
Gunslinger Girl anime has a dark story that often has offended many viewers. The story shows how the Social Welfare Agency of Italy takes young girls from the hospitals and provides them with life once again.
The story focuses on how the teenage girls are provoked and trained to work for the government officials and turned into killers or assassins. It is a popular dark anime series and shows how cruel human nature can be.
25. Talentless Nana
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Rumi Okubo as Nana Hiiragi, Yuichi Nakamura as Kyouya Onodera, Stephen Fu as Kyoya Onodera, Michelle Marie as Nana Hiiragi, Mai Nakahara as Michru Inukai.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Gogoanime
The story revolves around a group of students, most of whom possess supernatural abilities except Nanao Nakajima and are thus ridiculed by the rest. Two newcomers also join the class: Kyoka Onodera and Nana Hiirahi, who can read minds and help Nanao greatly. It is a psychological thriller and suspense series.
24. Gantz
- Director: Ichiro Itano
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya as Masanobu Hojou, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Kurono, Chris Patton as Joichiro Nishi, John Swasey as Naozumi Saito, Chris Ayres as Kei Kurono.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 50%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, 9anime
Gantz is a popular dark anime series that shows how people who have died are brought back to life to fight criminals on Earth. They are given life by a black ball named Gantz. It is a highly intriguing series that develops and arouses more interest as the plot progresses.
The story mainly highlights two friends, Kei Kurono and Kato Masaru, who might or might not have been killed in an accident while saving a man.
23. Paranoia Agent
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Shozo Izuka as Keiichi Ikari, Toshihiko Seki as Mitsuhiro Maniwa, Mamiko Noto as Tsukiko Sagi, Michael McConnohie as Keiichi Ikari, Liam O’Brien as Mitsuhi Maniwa.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll
This is a crime thriller under the genre of dark anime where a designer once gets attacked by two boys. The case is handed over to two police detectives named Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa, but they think she is simply lying. The attack becomes popular as Lil’ Slugger and is blamed for crimes in Tokyo city, but no one knows who the culprit is. The police now must find the truth and culprit behind these incidents.
22. Jormungand
- Directed by: Keitaro Takahashi
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Anastasia Munoz as Koko, Carli Mosier, Christopher Bevins, Shizuka Ito, Hitoshi Yanai, Unsho Ishizuka as Lehm, Mutsumi Tamura as Jonah, Sayaka Ohara.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Amazon Prime
This series depicts Koko Hekmatyar as an arms dealer associated with the export of weapons under HCLI. It is an illegal operation, and there is constant smuggling on. She is not alone but is supported by several of her companions. She is a natural beauty, and the overall execution of the plot with well-fabricated characters has made this series a famous and of the most brilliant darkest anime series.
21. Bokura no
- Director: Hiroyuki Morita
- Writer: Mohiro Kitoh
- Cast: Akira Ishida as Coemushi, Ao Takahashi as Chizuru Honda, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Takashi Waku, Hiroki Touchi as Kokopelli.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation
Bokuro no is a highly thrilling anime series where a group of children gets to know about a man who has been living in a cave near the seashore. The man said to have developed a game where 15 robots save Earth from alien attacks and asked children to try their hands out. The children agreed eagerly, but as they started playing, the game seemed horrific, and they did not know how to quit playing it.
20. Castlevania
- Director: Sam Deats, Adam Deats, Spencer Wan, Amanda Sitareh B.
- Writer: Warren Ellis
- Cast: Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, James Callis as Alucard, Grahan McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Tony Amendola as The Elder, Matt Frewer as The Bishop.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Videos, iTunes
If you want to watch some horror series under the genre of dark anime, then just go for Castlevania. In this series, the protagonist is Trevor Belmont, who will fight against all the demons to save humans. But unfortunately, the wife of Count Vlad Dracula Tepes was being held guilty of witchcraft. So she killed them mercilessly, which angered Dracula to such an extent that he is now summoning demons to kill the citizens of Wallachia and Trevor, along with Alucard is the only one who can save humans.
19. Death Parade
- Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa, Jun Shishido
- Writer: Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Cast: Jamie Marchi as Woman, Asami Seto as Black Haired Woman, Tomoaki Maeno as Decim, Anastasia Munoz, Alex Organ as Decim, Jad Saxton as Nona, Rumi Okubo as Nona, Koki Uchiyama as Clavis.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix, Funimation
Death Parade is a dark anime psychological thriller where it shows that after one’s death, the person is to go to heaven or Hell, but here they are sent to a Quindecim at first. The place is a bar that has an ample number of women to take care of the newcomers. They need to play a game, and Decim is the one who decides whether one must go to Hell or heaven.
18. Akame ga kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Soma Saito as Tatsumi, Corey Hartzog as Tatsumi, Sora Amamiya as Akame, Molly Searcy as Akame, Yu Asakawa as Leone, Risa Mizuno, Allison Keith- Shipp as Leone, Yukari Tamura as Mine.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%
- Where to Watch: Hulu Plus, Netflix
The story focuses on a young and simple village boy named Tatsumi who shifts to the Capital in search of some work to earn or raise money. In his attempts to do so, he is recruited by an assassin group called the Night Raid, and they all start their journey to fight against the Empire that is already corrupted. The group goes through dangerous situations, which makes the series watch-worthy.
17. Happy sugar life
- Director: Keizo Kusakawa Nobuyoshi
- Writer: Touko Machida
- Cast: Misaki Kuno as Koube Shio, Kana Hanazawa as Matsuzaka Satou, Natsuki Hanae as Mitsuboshi Taiyou, Kaito Ishikawa as Kitaumekawa Daichi, Kikuko Inoue as Satou no Oba, Yumiri Hanamori as Koube Asahi, Aya Suzaki as Hida Shouko.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10
- Where to Watch: 9anime, Amazon Prime Video
This anime series is dark and focuses on a relationship that provides comfort more than love. The story highlights the love of Sato Matsuzaka, a teenage high school girl who falls in love with a mysterious girl named Shio, who her mother left. It is a psycho horror series that lets Satou do anything, be it killing, stealing, or other crimes, to protect her feelings of love for Shio.
16. Black Bullet
- Director: Mayasuki Kojima
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Luci Christian as Enju Aihara, Yuki Kaji as Rentaro Satomi, Christina Marie Kelly as Kisara Tendo, Chris Patton as Rentaro Satomi, Caitlynn French as Tina Sprout, Tiffany Grant, Mark Laskowski.
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime
If you plan to watch a dark anime series, then Black Bullet will be a great choice as you can easily relate to it in contemporary times. Covid has impacted the lives of humans a lot, and so did a virus named Gastrea in this series. The series revolves around how the virus has already impacted all and what measures Rentaro, the protagonist, will take alongside his partner Enju to save Tokyo. It is a thrilling series that will surely entertain you.
15. Ghost in the Shell
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer: Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast: Shiro Saito as Gondo, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Major Motoko Kusanagi, William Frederick as Chief Daisuke, Richard Epcar as Batou, Crispin Freeman as Togusa, Peggy O’ Neil, Kari Wahlgren.
- IMDb Ratings:8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%
- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon
Ghost in the Shell is a thrilling anime series and one of the famous dark anime ever made. The story focuses on how people in the year 2030 use prosthetic bodies and are called cyborgs. It is set in a fictional world where a female is the main protagonist set to hunt the Puppet Master and is being helped by her partner. The story is new and creates an atmosphere of horror throughout the whole story.
14. Casshern Sins
- Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Toru Furuya as Casshern, Eric Vale as Casshern,Yuko Minaguchi as Ringo, Trina Nishimura as Luna, Akiko Yajima as Luna, Daniel Katsuk, Nami Miyahara as Lyuze, Cho as Ohji Gou Shinomiya as Robot.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 69%
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video
Casshern Sins focuses on a world suffering from ruin, a kind of plague. Everyone blames Casshern, the protagonist, for destroying a robot, Luna, and causing a mishap. But the twist is Casshern himself does not know how he did kill the robot. Is the blame even justified? But the humans blame him, so there must be some trust behind it.
Casshern thus determines to find out the truth and also what has exactly let the plague occur and spread its havoc on the human world.
13. Elfen lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi as Lucy, Chihiro Suzuki as Kota, Mamiko Noto as Yuka, Sam Saletta as Kohta, Kira Vincent-Davis, Cynthia Martinez as Mayu, Nancy Novotny as Yuka, Adam Conlon as Kohta.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Where to Watch: crunchyroll
Elfen Lied is a fresh and unique anime that deals with the concept of split personality and have successfully been able to portray it. The story revolves around Lucy, a split personality and a murderer, a serial killer who works for the government. However, she looks innocent to everyone, and thus it is impossible to know who she is. She is also a mutant, but nothing reflects in her outward appearance.
12. Devilman: Crybaby
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Cast: Koki Uchiyama as Akira Fudo, Ayumu Murase as Ryo Asuka, Griffin Burns as Akira Fudo, Kyle McCarley as Ryo Asuka, Christina Valenzuela as Miki Makimura, Megumi Han as Miki Makimura.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Gogoanime
This series is the story of two boys who want to fight against the demons and save this beautiful world and its dwellers. Ryo is witnessed to be knowing that demons are living in the Amazon rainforest, and the government knows about it yet is taking no such step. He tells all these to Akira, and the duo goes to showcase the existence of demons. This anime adaptation is excellent indeed, so try to watch it as soon as you can.
11. Hell girl
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer: Kenichi Kanemaki
- Cast: Mamiko Noto as Ai Enma, Masaya Matsukaze as Ichimoku, Takako Honda as Hone Onna, Takayuki Sugo as Wanyudo, Brina Palencia as Ai Enma, R. Bruce Elliot as Wanyuudou, Kate Bristol.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Hell Girl is one of the most popular dark anime series where the anime portrays how a girl named Ai Enma, popular as Hell Girl comes and sends the antagonist to Hell. Several other companions accompany her. The plot of every episode remains the same, yet it is different from other anime series and thus has gained much popularity.
Hell Girl torments the antagonist, for which eventually his death happens, which is why it is labeled as one of the best dark anime series.
10. School Live
- Director: Masaomi Ando
- Writer: Norimitsu Kaiho
- Cast: Inori Minase as Yuki Takeya, Ari Ozawa as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Mao Ichimichi as Yuuri Wakasa, Rie Takahashi as Miki Naoki, Ai Kayano as Megumi Sakura, Emiri Kato as Taromaru.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime
Do you love zombie-related movies? School-Live will then be a great choice to watch. The story highlights how school students try to lead an everyday life amid chaos and critical situations. The series chiefly focuses on a cheerful young girl named Yuki who wants to enjoy life and the constant support of her friends to save her from Zombie attacks that are creating havoc in the city.
9. Terror in Resonance
- Director: Shinichiro Watanabe, Yuzuru Tachikawa
- Writer: Shoten Yano, Hiroshi Seko, Jun Kumagai, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa as Nine, Soma Saito as Twelve, Atsumi Tanizaki as Lisa Mishima, Shunsuke Sakuya as Kenjiro Shibazaki, Aaron Dismuke as Toji, Jad Saxton as Lisa Mishima, Robert McCollum as Kenjiro Shibazaki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix
Terror in Resonance is one of the best dark anime series ever produced and did raise a lot of criticism. The story revolves around two boys named Nine and Twelve. The anime shows how these two boys call themselves Sphinx and threaten to destroy Tokyo unless their riddle is solved.
It is one of the most thrilling dark anime and brings about a great deal of dark themes with its plot and execution of the role of the characters.
8.Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer: Chuji Mikasano
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano. Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima, Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Nozomi Sasaki as Kaya Irimi, j. Michael Tatum, Mackenyu as Sota, Kana Hanazawa, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishio Nishiki.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video
Tokyo Ghoul is a thrilling classic fantasy series and is one of the most popular dark anime series. It depicts a world that has both humans and human-eating monsters called ghouls. It mainly focuses on how Kaneki Ken, a college student almost killed by a ghoul, somehow manages to escape and save himself.
The dark twist in Tokyo Ghoul comes when he realizes that he is slowly turning into a ghoul yet runs away from them to avoid being turning into a ghoul.
7. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa as Akane Tsunemori, Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori, Takahiro Sakurai as Shougo Makishima,Shizuka Ito as Yayoi Kunizuka, Kenji Nojima as Nobuchika Ginoza.
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 70%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Psycho-Pass is a well-fabricated plot that questions new technologies and inventions. The protagonist of this series is Akane Tsunemori, who joins the Police force and, like the rest, believes in the precognitive Sibyl System. However, this anime explores the loss of trust over the Sibyl System when Akane encounters a criminal who can even trick the system. From then onwards, she starts believing the method of action more and is supported by an old inspector.
6. Taboo tattoo
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Mayori Sekijima, Masamitsu Otake
- Cast: Monica Rial as Izzy, Justin Briner as Justice, Christopher Bevins as Tom, Carli Mosier as Arya, J, Michael Tatum as BB, Jamie Marchi as Lisa Lovelock, Jad Saxton as Touko, Sarah Wiedenheft, Jeremy Schwartz as Wiseman.
- IMDb Ratings: 5.5/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, VRV, Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store
This series is a unique anime series ever produced. The series focuses upon Seigi, the main character who, on helping a man, gets a stone in return. As soon as he touches it, a strange tattoo appears on his palm, hence the title.
From then onwards, incidents surround him, and he indulges in conflicts that he never meant to witness ever.
5. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao, Kei Tsunematsu
- Cast: Robbie Daymond as Lenka Utsugi, Cherami Leigh as Alisa Illinichina Amiella, Crispin Freeman as Soma Schicksal, Kira Buckland, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Patrick Seitz, Erika Harlacher, Wendee Lee.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0/10
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix
If you love action, then watching God Eater will be a good choice. The series shows how the world is on the brink of ending by the monsters known as Aragami. But, if it is evil, there ought to be good too. Fenrir, an organization, is the only one to save the world and fight against these monsters.
They used God’s Arcs, a kind of weapon to kill the monsters, and the ones who killed them were called God Eaters.
4. Boogiepop Phantom
- Director: Takashi Watanabe, Kenji Yasuda
- Writer: Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Kaori Shimizu as Boogiepop, Crispin Freeman as Manticore, Rachael Lillis as Nagi, Bill Rogers, Megan Hollingshead as Akane, Jessica Calvello, Carol Jacobanis as Kanae, Corey Marshall, Amanda Goodman.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Where to Watch: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Boogiepop Phantom has a downright twisted atmosphere. An event seemed to have shocked humanity 5 years back, and though people know about it, no one does speak a word regarding it. Then, however, the event led to the gruesome murder of humans, and in the present age, people once again seemed to have started talking about it.
Every story is being placed, and now the story of Boogiepop once again gets all the focus. Will it happen again? Watch and get the answer.
3. Made in Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise, Luci Christian as Reg, Brittany Lauda as Riko, Maaya Sakamoto, Shelley Calene-Black, Mutsumi Tamura as Nat, Manami Numakura as Shiggy.
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%
- Where to Watch: Vudu, Netflix, Amazon Prime
The series depicts the hope of a young girl named Riko to search for her lost mother. She lives in Orth, near a considerable hole known as Abyss. The Cave Raiders often go there to find relics, and some of them were also given the title of White Whistles for their courage. One of them was Lyza, Riko’s mother, who assumed dead for failing to return.
Riko also wants to become a White Whistle and quest to find her mother and her companion Reg.
2. Attack on Titan
- Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.
- Writer: Hajime Isayama
- Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.
This anime explores how giant creatures named Titans have made it crucial for humans to live. They kill or eat humans and want to make the human race extinct. Many people have already died, but the Titans want to end all of them.
A minimal number of humans have kept themselves safe and surrounded their land by building massive walls, but the Titans also demolish and kill Eren’s mother. Eren, from then, resolves to kill every titan.
1. Berserk 1997
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.
Dark anime series is full of dark secrets, and so does Berserk. The anime shows the life of Guts, who had no family of his own and was raised by Gambino but was killed by Guts to protect himself. He is the main protagonist of this series, and his fearful reputation soon lets Griffith meet him.
Griffith eventually makes Guts fight for him, proving his worth and becoming his best soldier. Guts also achieve the title of The Black Swordsman. The anime shows their journey from then onwards.
Conclusion
The Dark anime series are highly intriguing and have brought about themes that were not favored by anyone before. Horror, fantasy, mysteries are pretty standard, but the combination of all and the hero turning as the culprit is both shocking as well as exciting to watch. It is high time to watch anime with mature themes to know all that can happen in life or happen in someone else’s.
The Vampire Hunter D, The Future Diary, Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki are also some dark anime that shows how a beautiful world can turn into something that one cannot even imagine. If you like dark anime, then let’s admit that you are a true anime fan and have great taste.
The post 40 Best Dark Anime Movies & TV Shows To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Everything To Know About Chandan Roy, Actor Who Plays Vikas In Panchayat
The much-awaited season two of Amazon Prime’s Panchayat has become a crowd favorite and won everyone’s heart with its simple and relatable plot set in a small village. Jitendra Kumar plays the protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi who impressed everyone with his strong acting skills. But the actors with not so prominent roles have left quite an impression in Panchayat 2. One such actor is Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas in the show.
The simple and innocent character of Vikas Shukla who is portrayed as the right hand, the personal assistant of Abhishek Tripathi has won over the audience. Vikas is often found helping others with odd jobs around the village. He may not hold a position of power in the village, but Vikas is the most resourceful and has the most knowledge about what is going on around the village.
He is not high on the hierarchy chain, and yet, possibly has the most knowledge about the way things function in the village. He is dedicated to his job and always manages to keep a smile on his face. His humble and warm nature will catch hold of you.
In Panchayat 2, we got to the sarcastic side of the otherwise sweet and helpful Vikas. His actions are witty with a hint of humour.
In a recent interview with India Today, Chandan revealed that when he was offered the role of Vikas he was hesitant to accept it because he comes from a theatre background and he wasn’t sure if people are going to like the character, Vikas in Panchayat.
Meet Chandan Roy – Vikas In Panchayat
Chandan Roy’s native place is Vaishali, Bihar. The 26-year-old Chandan is an alumnus of IIMC who was passionate about acting and had to enter into the world of cinema against the wishes of his parents.
His parents didn’t want him to choose his career in acting because they had some financial issues as his father was a police constable in Patna and his mother was a homemaker. But Chandan was determined to stick to his decision.
Due to financial constraints, his father, who is a police constable posted in Patna, and his mother, who is a homemaker, were not in favour of him pursuing acting. Yet he was convinced that acting was the way for him.
How did Chandan get to play Vikas Shukla in Panchayat
Before moving to Mumbai Chandan worked for more than two years as a journalist in ‘Dainik Jagran’, Delhi, he also started as a theatre artist at the same time. After he moved to Mumbai in 2017, he faced a lot of challenges to find work.
A few years later Vikas initially auditioned for a small role in Panchayat. But after watching his audition tape, the production and casting crew invited him to audition for Vikas’ role. This is how Panchayat happened in Chandan’s life and he got the opportunity to share screen space with some of the most talented stars in the industry.
As Chandan hailed from Bihar he had to work on fixing his accent when he moved to Mumbai but in the web series Panchayat, Vikas calls Abhishek ‘Avisek’ and Sadak (road) ‘Srak’. So, the actor again had to go back to his Bihari dialect for playing Vikas.
Chandan once said in an interview that back home they used to rent a TV and VCR and watch Captain Vyom, Shaktimaan, Chitrahaar, and Rangoli. During his free time, he used to go to the hall to watch Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda films while his friends were busy playing cricket.
He also said that being a part of Panchayat was a learning experience for him, he even took notes like a devoted student. He used to look at Raghubir sir, Neena ma’am, and Jeetu bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) and get inspired by them.
There is no doubt that Chandan Roy impressed us with his stunning performance as Vikas in both seasons. From being endearing and helpful to nagging, annoying, and overbearing he displayed every emotion perfectly.
He also worked in a few films like Jamun, State of Siege: Temple Attack, and Sanak. Besides Panchayat he also worked on some web series like Hostel Daze, and Choona.
How life has changed for Chandan after the success of Panchayat 2
In a recent interview, Chandan revealed that his days of struggle have come to an end and he has become pickier about his work. All of this happened after Panchayat came into his life. Before that, he even worked for a thousand rupees and now he is thinking of buying a house for himself.
Now my days of struggle are behind me. I have become very choosy about work. All these changes have come after Panchayat. Otherwise, I used to agree to be a zombie on screen. Used to work even for a thousand rupees. To eat, I used to buy 3 bananas for 10 rupees, but now I am thinking of buying a house for myself at a good location so that the rich people don’t judge me by looking at my house
Fans cannot stop praising Chandan for his outstanding performance:
Just watched Panchayat-2. Brilliant, even more, brilliant than the first season IMO. A bit emotional at the end. The comradery between Sachib, Pradhan ji, Prahlad and Vikas is awesome. The whole series revolves around ” Abhishek Tripathi” and his little frustration is relatable.
— Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) May 24, 2022
Today I watched Panchayat 2 & one word comes to mind is simply great!!, It make feels relatable and at end leave strong impact with high class acting @TvFanClub @PrimeVideo I became fan of Vikas & Pralhad. must watch series.@jitendrajk06
— RD_Entertainment (@RDEntertainme10) May 24, 2022
Prahlad Ji and Vikas in Panchayat 2 are the most beautifully crafted roles ever in Indian Web series/TV scenes.
— Mayank (@fab_mayank) May 21, 2022
Just finished panchayat season 2
Jitendra Kumar aur Raghubir Yadav ki acting
Vikas ka character sabse best tha
And Rinky aaj se meri crush pic.twitter.com/CLBdyjX2Vo
— Ankur Shrivastava (@Ankurshrii9) May 23, 2022
sachiv ji , pradhan ji , up pradhan ji aur vikas ne fir se rang jama diya panchayat 2 me @PrimeVideoIN
— magadhi (@magahispeaker) May 24, 2022
The post Everything To Know About Chandan Roy, Actor Who Plays Vikas In Panchayat appeared first on MEWS.
The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022
Human beings have never experienced an emotion as strange and intense as love before. It can change everything. Even in an adverse situation, it gives you the motivation to get through it. An anime couple will express every emotion just like how you are feeling for your loved one!
Any form of entertainment media has a frequent theme of love, whether it be movies, T.V. shows, songs, books, cartoons, or anime. Anime has some of the cute anime couples we have ever seen. Let’s take a look at some of them. There are a few cute anime couples among them. You will also find couples who are in same-sex relationships here.
50. Tatsumi And Mine
- Anime: Akame Ga Kill
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Mine ends up getting married to Tatsumi in the manga. Therefore, this anime couple is inseparable, and the manga is wildly popular on top of the anime itself.
Akame Ga Kill is an action series. It still manages to reel you into the characters’ romance and relationships. And hits you in the feels! They share a deep connection too!
49. Kazuto Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Asuna and Kirito’s Story is now much more credible than before. There are N.S.F.W. parts of online dating, like meeting someone, falling in love, adopting a virtual child, etc.
However, their love did continue after their online relationship ended. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.
48. Ban and Elaine
- Anime: The Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
To topple the ruler of Liones, a small group of Knights turned their blades against their comrades. Even though the Holy Knights defeated them, there were still rumors that the legendary knights, referred to as the “Seven Deadly Sins,” were still alive. Anime fans know that this one had some killer relationships.
Based on the best-selling manga series of the same name, Nanatsu no Taizai follows the adventures of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, and her search for the Seven Deadly Sins. With their help, she endeavors to take back her kingdom from the Holy Knights and seek justice in an unjust world.
Something was intriguing about Ban and Elaine from a physical point of view and a thematic one. And he sticks to his guns, never giving up hope on his lost lover.
47. Yuuri and Viktor
- Anime: Yuri on Ice
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The couple of Viktor and Yuuri has been destined to make history from day one. The pairing of Viktor and Yuuri in Yuri on Ice stands out in a world of sports anime where homosexuality is implied.
They care about each other during their entire journey, as you can see throughout their interactions.
Victor gives Yuuri healthy confidence to help him realize his full potential. Yuuri and Viktor form a strong relationship throughout the series, leading to their love.
Not only does this couple make history, but they also represent an L.G.B.T. relationship in a realistic manner that does not feel forced. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
46. Ryuuji Takasu & Taiga Aisaka
- Anime: Toradora
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As one of the most popular rom-com anime couples, Toradora’s Ryuuji and Taiga feature a legendary love square.
Ryuuji, one girl in high school who has a scary look, gets connected to Taiga Aisaka, a tiny but fierce cat. However, things get complicated when their crushes do not reciprocate their feelings.
Ryuuji attempts to befriend Taiga, taking care of her, even though they don’t start well.
45. Banri Tada & Koko Kaga
- Anime: Golden Time
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Golden Time shifts the focus from high school relationships to university life as the protagonists begin their university careers. Banri runs into Koko one day, who holds a bouquet, as she is overwhelmed with all the classes and clubs she has to attend.
In much the same way as Ryuuji and Taiga, they are initially averse to each other’s affection before coming to accept it. They have a very refreshing love story from the anime world. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
44. Celty Sturluson & Shinra
- Anime: Durarara!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Durarara!! It is a very odd series, capturing the lives of many in Ikebukuro. Celty Sturluson, a fairy and our female lead, wears a helmet to conceal her “headless” appearance as she searches for ahead.
Her arrival in Japan wasn’t an accident, and Shinra Kishitani, an underground doctor, studied her and eventually became infatuated.The doctor has grown quite fond of Celty despite her inability to speak. Shinra also loves Celty, and her interactions with her are simply priceless.The two complement each other, despite a few slip-ups and secrets along the way.
43. Chiyo Sakura & Umetarou Nozaki
- Anime: G.S.N.K.
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Is it possible to get into a terrible misunderstanding after asking out your crush? When Chiyo, a high school girl, decides to confess her love to Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun, he takes this idea to a whole new To her surprise, Nozaki offers her an autograph after she gets up the courage.
In addition, Nozaki is well known for his shoujo manga work.
As Sakura becomes one of his assistants, they forge a beautiful friendship and enjoy life. They appear to be an official couple, even though Nozaki is primarily unaware of Sakura’s love for him.
42. Simon & Nia
- Anime: Gurren Lagann
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
One more couple in the Gurren Lagann saga stands out. The main character Simon, who was shy and reserved initially, is pushed around by other characters.
Over time, he gradually develops a more confident character as he gains more experience. He meets Nia as a result of his wacky adventures. She also emerges as a powerful character. Nia initially does not know how humans live, but she learns through Simon and Dai Gurren’s power.
They eventually get married in a very emotional scene in which Simon proposes. They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community.
41. Yuzuru Otonashi & Kanade Tachibana
- Anime: Angel Beats
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
An anime known for its emotional moments, Angel Beats has many moments that will make you tear up, especially among the main characters.
In this world, those who have died on earth are stuck in a high school limbo, trying to find their way to pass on. They attempt to take revenge on God for taking their lives by fighting against him.
40. Hinata Hideki & Yui
- Anime: Angel Beats
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Angel Beats’ main character is delightfully paired with her partner, but another couple in the show also deserves much attention.
Yui and Hinata Hideki have a touching moment because of their interaction and their relationship as a couple.
They end up having great chemistry and reveal that despite their antics, Yui and Hinata never hated one another. They start out feeling like they’re going to get into an argument.
39. Tomoya Okazaki & Nagisa Furukawa
- Anime: Clannad
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a top contender for having one of the best anime romances of all time, Clannad is considered by someone with the best love stories.
Get to know Tomoya, a boy whose views on life are negative. He learns how to appreciate friends and family through Clannad. As Nagisa teaches him, despite the past, finding love is possible. Her illness is a mystery, and she is kind and caring.
Tomoya’s life is filled with positivism when she helps him become more confident. C.L.A.N.N.A.D. -After Story- records the marriage of C.L.A.N.N.A.D. and an after Story detailing their child’s birth.
They are one of the cutest anime couples in the anime community who have genuine feelings for one another. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
38. Takeo Gouda & Yamato Rinko
- Anime: My Love Story
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A male love interest is often referred to as a “pretty boy” in shoujo anime, catching the heroine’s fancy.
Shoujo is also typically told from the perspective of a woman who has fallen in love. Sometimes, this may not always be the case.
With an unconventionally attractive male lead with a big heart, the primary couple of My Love Story breaks boundaries. The cute, petite girl has an instant effect on Gouda. Even though she feared she would fall for his friend, Gouda ends up being her favorite, making the love story more refreshing and heartwarming.
Yamato and Gouda are in such love that it’s almost sickly sweet. In addition, Gouda’s friend, the “bishounen” boy, is a great bro and supports the pairing.
37. Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuuga
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The fans of this demon anime have waited for years and episodes for the moment that Hinata and Naruto would become a couple.
After plenty of crushes on Naruto, Hinata finally fell in love with him after a very long journey. Throughout the series, both Naruto and Hinata develop their characters significantly, and many fans enjoy their relationship.
Through a movie and adventures of his own, Boruto carries on his parents’ legacy. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
36. Yato & Iki Hiyori
- Anime: Noragami
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In a world inhabited by gods and goddesses, humans live in the realm where spirits reside.
However, when one human sees a god who looks like a human, she decides to risk her life for him, which results in her Soul separating from her body.
As time goes on, Hiyori becomes Yato’s source of inspiration and love as he falls for the human girl who stumbled upon him.
Although he can be a bit carefree, Yato has a big heart and a tragic past. Hiyori’s obliviousness to his feelings also adds to the romantic tension. They are one of anime’s cutest couples.
Their romantic relationship is too cute.
35. Ryu Yamada & Urara Shiraishi
- Anime: Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Seven witches inhabit a school. He accidentally falls on Urara and accidentally kisses her; that’s what happens, at least. He discovers that by touching his lips, he can switch bodies.
When Yamada switches bodies with Urara during a comedy scene, he discovers that Urara is one of the seven witches at school, and he can copy the powers of others if their lips touch.
After Urara switches bodies, Yamada starts to learn what it’s like and falls for her even though her classmates ostracize her.
Gradually, Urara starts expressing more emotions as one of her first friends. Their power and mutual love connect Urara and Yamada despite being opposites.
34. Yuta and Rikka
- Anime: Love, Chuunibyou, and Other Delusions
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Despite the joys of everyday life, sometimes it is even better to escape it with fantasies and delusions. Chuunibyo is the Japanese term for those who live out their fantasies in their minds under the guise of imaginary characters.
He soon meets a girl with delusions similar to those he had as a child. A new love story begins when she becomes fascinated with his past, which he tried to hide.
Despite appearing silly, the “delusions” actually bring the two characters closer together and reveal details about their pasts. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
33. Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
For years, people have adored Sailor Moon x Tuxedo Mask, a ship that many grew up with and grew up with.
These two students, who are superheroes with secret identities, fall in love without knowing what each other’s lives are like. In the beginning, they play with each other. However, they always try to protect their standard forms from harm.
They deal with evil and undergo so much throughout the series that they become romantically involved after discovering their identities. In the end, the fan-favorite couple marries and has a child.
32. Natsuki Subaru and Emilia
- Anime: Re: Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In this fantasy world full of death, a NEET finds himself. Team Emilia deserves some love, too, not just because it’s canon, but because it’s also on Team Rem!
Subaru finds himself in a mysterious world and discovers Emilia, a beautiful yet mysterious girl searching for a lost pendant and lying about her name.
He is in situations involving his death in the course of his encounters. Their romantic relationship is too cute.
31. Lelouch vi Britannia and C.C.
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Code Geass is a fan-favorite anime series with a famous couple with fans, a political series with two very different characters from opposite ends of the political spectrum.
The powerful prince Lelouch leads Japan, using the power of Geass, in a revolutionary movement against oppressors. His powers are transferred to him by the immortal C.C. throughout the series.
C.C. and Lelouch have moments of romance that make the film work. As Lelouch views C.C.’s past experiences and past lives, an emotional bond develops between the two of them. Her second in command, Lelouch, also acts as her accomplice, and they share a mutual trust.
30. Kenshiro & Yuria
- Anime: Fist of the North Star
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The plot of Fist of the North Star began with a romantic conflict and a search for revenge. Kenshiro and his new wife set off to find a place to settle in the nuclear wasteland where they lived at the beginning of the Story.
Yuria, Kenshiro’s fiancé, is kidnapped by his rival, which turns the situation sour. After an intense fight, Kenshiro struggles to survive and finds his fiancée leaves him with seven scars on his chest.
Eventually, he learns she committed suicide after her kidnapping, which (spoilers) were staged. They finally reconnect at the end. After all, they’ve been through apart.
29. Misato Katsuragi & Kaji Ryoji
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Although many people mirror the relationship between the main character Shinji and the other E.V.A. pilots, there is a couple formed by Misato Katsuragi and Kaji Ryoji. Kaji and Misato don’t have a long history like many other couples on this list.
He’s an anime archetype that girls tend to love because she’s a powerful female character. A second first date leads to Misato’s feelings returning for Kaji. You can tell they care deeply for each other from their interactions.
28. Isaac Dian & Miria Harvent
- Anime: Baccano!
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Issac x Miria is a prime example of a couple who isn’t an angel. The pair are known for dressing up in costumes during the prohibition era and committing robberies.
They are “an idiotic couple of idiotic lovers and thieves” who are always enthusiastic. In addition, their targets for robbery differ from the norm, and they have a tremendous amount of trust among themselves.
Additionally, they provided comedic relief and were voted one of Anime News Network’s two best duos of 2009. A lively couple who entertains the viewers of Baccano, one of anime’s most popular series!
27. Nana Osaki & Ren Honjo
- Anime: Nana
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Two young females named Nana are portrayed in Nana, an anime that captures their lives in a surprisingly realistic manner. In Nana Osaki’s, a gothic-inspired singer, and Nana Komatsu’s, a boy-crazy but energetic girl, there are many differences in how they look at love and life.
Ren is Nana’s most memorable relationship. Since their love for each other is so evident, it’s clear the couple was never intended to break up. They both want to make it big in the music industry and have a lot in common.
Ren proposes to Nana in the manga, mainly so she doesn’t fall in love with another member of her band, Yazu. It is the perfect duet between Ren and Nana.
26. Ringo Noyamano & Itsuki “Ikki” Minami
- Anime: Air Gear
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In a world where youth compete in the fiercest version of the sport, epic skating can bring epic romances. Ikki, the protagonist, is a street fighter who lives with four “sisters,” all of whom are members of a gang that roams the streets.
The Sleeping Forest team member and Ikki’s primary love interest is Ringo, his childhood friend. Ringo and Ikki fight intense battles together.
A kiss is shared between Ringo and her friend when she confesses her feelings for her. The interactions between them are so interesting.
25. Ichigo Kurosaki & Orihime Inoue
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Irrespective of where you fall on the Rukia/Orihime divide, Ichigo and Orihime are official canon, disappointing and pleasing longtime fans.
From the start, Orihime was in love with Ichigo at school. They became closer as the series continued, and they both began to realize that they were in love. They have fought several times for their love and would do anything to protect it.
As a result, they could have a child together and finally love each other peacefully. Orihime and Ichigo are a good match despite facing many challenges together.
24. Saki & Akira Takizawa
- Anime: Eden of the East
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It’s all wacky in Eden of the East, and the two main characters are just the best part of the show. Saki travels to Washington DC for her graduation trip, where she meets Takizawa, an anonymous naked Japanese man who is running through the streets.
Having failed to find work, Saki decides to partner with Takizawa and the Eden of the East club she used to belong to. They return to Japan after the bizarre encounter. In the end, Takizawa is credited with a billion yen to save Japan.
Saki and Akira develop mutual respect as the series progresses, and Saki entirely agrees with Akira’s actions. Their romance is delightful from start to finish.
23. Kei Takishima & Hikari Hanazono
- Anime: Special A
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
The competitive type of people is sometimes brought together by rivalry. Kei is always superior to Hikari in Special A. Since childhood, it has always been a competition between them to see who will triumph in everything. As high school arrived, however, Kei still held the number one spot in the class, with Hikari right behind her.
Kei is romantically attracted to Hikari even though Hikari considers him an important person in her life. Despite their constant competition, Hikari finds love along the way. They are considered by many to be the most beloved anime couple.
22. Misaki Ayuzawa & Takumi Usui
- Anime: Maid Sama
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Can you keep your alter ego secret if you have one? That’s the essence of Maid Sama. Takumi Usui, a popular boy, trying to find out what Misaki Ayuzawa’s secret life is as a maid cafe worker, discovers that she was the first female president of an all-boys before school ousted her.
They clash and find out more about one another after discovering her secret. Takumi appreciates Misaki seeing past his looks because he doesn’t fawn over them. You’ll say ‘aww’ at the screen when they become a couple.
21. Inuyasha & Kagome
- Anime: Inuyasha
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Inuyasha, half-demon, half dog, is introduced to high school girl Kagome after being transported to the Sengoku period. As a result of extracting a gem from Kagome’s spirit, it is dispersed into several shards around Japan and must be assembled. Kagome and Inuyasha embark on a journey at a different time.
Despite some struggles and stubbornness, they show deep, caring feelings for each other. Inuyasha eventually marries Kagome three years after the final battle, three years after being thrown back into her era.
20. Kakeru & Naho
- Anime: Orange
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Could you save a friend and fall in love if you received a letter from the past that gave you step-by-step instructions? In a letter from her past self to Naho, a young high school girl, she predicted everything she would experience on that day. In their relationship, Naho falls in love with Kakeru, a friendly and easygoing student who is a transfer student to their school.
Naho’s future self, however, will stop at nothing to ensure Naho’s survival. By following the letters, Naho can prevent certain events from happening, even if they force her to be more outgoing and forward.
19. Maka Albarn & Soul Eater Evans
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
D.W.M.A. members work in pairs, with one meister transforming into a weapon while the other acts as a meister.
At times in the first season, their relationship seems immature. Over time, however, the two mature in their relationship, engaging in more battles and developing trust. Maka may sometimes find herself in a room where Soul must use his black blood when their souls connect.
18. Satomi Murano & Shinichi Izumi
- Anime: Parasyte
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It is still possible to find romance in the sickening, disturbing world of Parasyte. Shinichi, a high school student with a timid personality, finds an alien parasite living in his hand.
Humans are often overtaken and attacked by parasites in Japan, and Shinichi experiences the same thing, but he can control his brain. He grows in confidence and falls in love with a classmate in the process.
Her protector teaches her what it is to be human. Despite her crush, she watches him transform into something else and less and less like a human. Even when they are apart, they remain together.
17. Tomoe & Nanami Momozomo
- Anime: Kamisama Kiss
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One day, a girl wanders around after her father left her because of debt and became homeless. Her house is given to her by Mikage as a thank you for saving him. She meets one of the men she rescued in the shrine, Tomoe, a familiar.
Her love for him proliferates even though they are humans and yokai. He is not too happy with it at first, but eventually, he becomes enamored with her, making for a beautiful romance story.
16. Panty & Brief
- Anime: Panty & Stocking
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Panty and Brief are a funny couple on the bizarre comedy show despite Panty’s verbal abuse. One guy is always trying to date Panty, and she likes to sleep with many men. There is, however, one scene when they show mutual affection at the end of every time she rejects him.
The two attend a ball, and she finds him attractive, and the two enjoy their time together. Panty surprises him by treating him well, and they end up getting together a bit at the end, despite the rest of it is inappropriate to discuss.
15. Yukako & Koichi
- Anime: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It’s not the typical anime, but Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is anything but. She has robust features, wavering black hair, and stalker-like tendencies that set her apart from other heroines. Yukako appears like a crazy obsessive stalker at first but later becomes a worthy opponent and Stand user.
Having been defeated, Yukako recedes into the background for a while, up until she comes into contact with a stand user who claims to be capable of making her beautiful. As Koichi helps her through the predicament, he realizes that he has feelings for her. Yukako starts to calm down, and they start dating.
Their unconventional relationship works.
14. Hak & Yona
- Anime: Yona of the Dawn
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
On her birthday, Yona, a kind but spoiled princess to the throne, discovers her father has been murdered by her cousin. Her life has been entirely turned upside down ever since. Hak, her bodyguard, set out on an adventure to learn more about the kingdoms and the reincarnation of legendary dragons as they left the village.
Yona falls for Hak, a childhood friend who protects her at all costs even though many guys are in the series. They become a phenomenal couple as the series progresses and develop profound feelings for one another.
13. Ko & Futaba
- Anime: Ao Haru Ride
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Do you think you would forget your first love? It gets complicated and cute in Ao Haru Ride. Futaba crosses paths with her former love once again in high school when she encounters her former love. Her impression of him is quite different from before they met again.
Rather than being the kind, thoughtful person he used to be, Kou is now rude and has a different outlook on life. The Story of Ao Haru Ride admirably illustrates how people’s lives can change, as well as how it is possible to fall in love over and over again.
12. Shota Kazehaya & Sawako Kuronuma
- Anime: Kimi Ni Todoke
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Sawako scares her classmates because her appearance is similar to in The Ring, a horror movie. Her reputation even extends to believing she communicates with ghosts and the dead. Her idol, Kazehaya, is an encounter, however. As soon as he begins to talk to him, everything changes, and she becomes more confident and falls in love with him. Through their relationship, they overcome several obstacles.
11. Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama
- Anime: Sakura Trick
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuu and Haruka have been friends since middle school, so their bond is unique, and they can’t bear to see it end. They begin to kiss to build a deeper bond, and love grows as they are separated for the first time in their lives.
The continual kissing and secrecy make Haruka more embarrassed than Yuu. After the series ends, the pair realize that they have been dating for quite some time and begin dating in their second year of school.
10. Yuki & Zero
- Anime: Vampire Knight
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuki Cross. One student works to keep vampires and human students apart in a mysterious academy where vampires and human students are mixed. Zero, a human-turned vampire, falls for Yuki. Despite his desire to drink her blood, he tries to keep Yuki safe.
She does everything she can for Zero, even though she may shift her affections between him and another student. A child is born at the end of the series, and Zero is returned to a mortal, human state.
Twilight’s vampire love story pales compared to the one in Vampire Knight.
9. Saito & Louise
- Anime: Zero No Tsukaima
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Louise, a student at a magical academy, never succeeds in her magic studies classes. She regularly causes explosions. Louise is dubbed “the Zero” due to her failures.
Saito is at first treated rudely by Louise, who forces him to be her servant and do several chores for her. She treats him horribly at first, but as they work together and he proves to be more helpful and caring than she anticipated, she develops feelings for him.
8. Izumi & Ryouma
- Anime: Love Stage!!
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Love still has a place in show business. As an aspiring manga author, Izumi is thrust into the entertainment industry dominated by his family. This is a disappointment to him. In this case, though, he is forced to play the role of a girl instead of a guy.
Even though he is a boy, Ryouma, a star falls in love with his feminine side. Throughout the series, the two fall in love, developing an adorable relationship. What a great series! The only yaoi anime that portrays same-sex relationships positively.
7. Haru & Shizuku
- Anime: My Little Monster
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As previously mentioned, opposites sometimes attract. Shizuku’s only interests are centered on the future and being the top student in her class. She sits next to Haru, a troublemaker who rarely shows up in class.
Their paths cross on one occasion when Haru is asked to deliver papers to a classmate, and he claims that she is a friend. The rumor of him being violent is untrue. Despite Shizuku’s reputation, he can be caring.
6. Yuuko & Teiichi
- Anime: Tasogare Otome x Amnesia
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Is love capable of transcending life and death? An anime series called Tasogare Otome x Amnesia features a paranormal club investigating the old school buildings rumored to be haunted at their large academy. Teiichi runs into the ghost of a girl named Yuuko, killed many years ago.
The spirit is tied to the building, but Teiichi attracts her attention. Their relationship is undeniably cute. He tries everything to help her spirit pass on and finally find peace after discovering her brutal past.
5. Kyou and Tooru
- Anime: Fruits Basket
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Badboy phases are typical to every girl. The hot-headed troublemaker Kyou can’t be ignored by a sixteen-year-old? So much for that lousy boy element!
The curse of the Sohma clan does not stop Tooru from experiencing a tide of emotions as she gets to know her new roommates and learns more about the curse.
4. Winry and Edward
- Anime: Full Metal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 9.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Since early childhood, Winry and Edward have been close friends in Full Metal Alchemist. As both have strong personalities, they frequently argue because of stubbornness.
It takes him far too long to realize that Winry is falling for him, even though she is Edward’s constant and steady supporter.
Regardless of the outcome, these best friends were meant to be together regardless of the overprotectiveness and embarrassment of Full Metal Alchemist.
3. Risa and Otani
- Anime: Lovely★Complex
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
With the addition of music, this is another fantastic friends-to-lovers storyline.
Risa and Otani are known to quarrel at their school constantly. As Riza is the tallest girl and Otani is extremely short, their insecurities about their heights and jokester personalities made them the ultimately lovable characters.
Initially, they were attracted to each other because of their favorite hip-hop group, Umibouzu, and from there, they formed an unusual but perfectly compatible, cute anime couple. This adorable series will reveal how these two develop as lovers and people.
2. Haruhi and Tamaki
- Anime: Ouran High School Host Club
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Heran High School admits Haruhi, an intelligent, educated, down-to-earth girl even though she is much poorer than most students.
In the beginning, Tamaki doesn’t realize Haruhi’s true nature until he sees her I.D. He initially assumed that he was dating another girl, but when he looks at her I.D., he realizes that Haruhi is a boy.
The two of them finally realized that they were a perfect and excellent match when they realized they loved each other. They are such a cute couple, with Haruhi as a sensible, self-sufficient girl to balance out Tamaki’s overconfidence.
1. Kaori and Kousei
- Anime: Your Lie In April
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Fans worldwide are filled with an ocean of emotion due to these two adorable kids. There is a lot of “baggage” in Kao-chan’s past and Kousei’s. Beginning as young, naive adolescents, they’re trying to figure out what life has in store for them. On their own, they are helpless.
Together, they are more robust. Throughout the series, these two serenade us with sounds of hope, joy, and love!
The post The 50 Best Anime Couples (Cutest) In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The authors of light novels have created attractive, long-haired girls who can be termed the perfect girl in the anime community. Their hair colors their way of presenting themselves have made them extremely beautiful. However, different anime hairstyles depict personality reflection. Anime girls with long brown hair or blonde hair had made them more unique and recognizable. If a long hair anime girl is what you are looking for, you are on the right place.
40 Long Hair Anime Girl
40. Kurisu Makise
- Anime: Steins Gate
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurisu Makise is the daughter of Shouichi Makise, who is the character of Steins Gate. She is a genius girl who graduated from university at seventeen; she is a member of the Brain Science Institute at Viktor Chondria University and the Future Gadget Lab.
Kurisu is undoubtedly one of the essential characters of Steins Gate. She is a central posthumous character and is briefly mentioned in Chaos Child. She communicates via the in-universe Twitter. Kurisu is a slender young woman who has waist-length reddish hair, which she prefers to let loose, and dull violet eyes. She has an unusual outfit composed of a white long-sleeved blue-rimmed dress shirt tucked into a pair of black shorts on top of black tights with a red necktie.
39. Eru Chitanda
- Anime: Hyouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Eru Chitanda is the main character of Classic Literature Club Series and Hyouka. She is a student of Kamiyama High School, and she is also the president of the Classic Literature Club. She involves the club with solving various mysteries. Eru is the only daughter of the renowned Chitanda family.
Eru is an adorable young girl who is of average height. She is a stunning young lady with straight mid-back length black hair, which she sometimes wears in a high ponytail cut straight across her forehead. Her beautiful large indigo-purple eyes tend to sparkle when intrigued. Eru is a very polite and cheerful girl who is described as a very sensible, passionate, friendly, and innocent character in the show. Eru has a very positive demeanor and rarely seems to harbor negative emotions.
38. Shiro
- Anime: No Game, No Life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The central character of No Game, No Life has long, messy white hair with a tint of multiple colors like pale blue, purple, pink, green and yellow tint named Shiro. Her extraordinary hair color compliments her beautiful and large yellow-red eyes. Mainly, she wears an oversized sailor uniform that is purple and thigh-high stockings. She is a genius woman who faces many difficulties absorbing emotions and behavior.
37. Chika Fujiwara
- Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Chika is based on Kuramochi no Miko. The second suitor from The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter was tasked with finding the Jewelled Branch from Hourai. Chika is a cute fair-skinned young girl with shoulder-length silver hair. She has a beautiful black bow in the middle of her square bangs.
She got beautiful blue eyes, and she has a larger chest size despite being shorter. Chika sometimes tries her hair in a slightly high ponytail. She is usually seen in Shuchi’in Academy high School uniform. Chika is a bubbly, eccentric girl who is always seen with a smile on her face, and she is fun-loving. She is the one to come up with strange activities and ideas that entertain her and the others.
36. Shiraishi
- Anime: Tanaka-kun is Always Listless
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yoshitake Shiraishi is an ordinary built man whose upper body is covered in a tattooed map. He has light hair, which is buzz cut with side buns and a trim beard mixture. Shiraishi wears a purple hasten, which he got as a gift from a brothel girl who liked him.
Under that, he wears western-style clothes: a white shirt and a black vest. Shiraishi is seen as carefree and grumpy; he prefers to sneak his way out of trouble. Shiraishi is often seen lacking seriousness and prefers to spend on things like gambling and eating. He likes pretty women, he is romantic, but he’s never had a significant other and only had sexual relationships with prostitutes.
35. Maki Oze
- Anime: Fire Force
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maki is seen joining the Tokyo Army. She became a private and served under Sergeant Takehisa in the year 1905. During her time of enrolment, she is seen working harder than regular soldiers, and she went through training far beyond what was required of her.
Maki respects Takehisa Hinawa a lot due to them both being former soldiers. Despite Maki’s calm and driven exterior when on a mission, she is hopeless at being romantic at heart. She is also very courteous to everyone. Besides being kind-hearted, she is a competent fighter. Maki also likes using her ability for fun, as she enjoys creating fire creatures.
34. Luculia Marlborough
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Luculia is a fair-looking young lady of medium tallness with spots and olive green eyes. She has long, straight red hair, which tumbles down to her lower back, with two locks of hair outlining her face on each side.
In the wake of turning into a Doll, she wears her hair in a high braid with a brilliant band. She additionally styles her hair by wearing a plaited headband. Luculia is built as a kind and accommodating individual who will make a special effort to help others, shown by occasions, for example, her contribution Violet Ever garden a portion of her food the primary day they met or endeavoring to assist her with composing a letter to Gilbert Bougainvillea.
33. Yukino Yukinoshita
- Anime: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Yukino is a lovely young lady with midriff-length dark hair attached with two red stripes by each shoulder and precise blue eyes. She changed her haircut into twin tails when she went out with Hachiman and Komachi Hikigaya to purchase a birthday present for Yui. She is viewed as level chested contrasted with the more significant part of the other female characters, yet stays comparably excellent.
Yukino is generally seen wearing her school uniform, a dark overcoat with a white shirt under it, a red stripe tie, a plaid skirt and dark stockings dependent upon her knees. Yukino accepts that the “uncommon” obligation is to help the less lucky, which Hachiman alludes to as her wound respectability. She additionally has a freezing and antagonistic attitude for which Hachiman nicknames her as the “Ice Queen”.
32. Rin Tohsaka
- Anime: Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the main heroines of Fate/stay night is Rin Tohsaka. She is a female identity who has long brown hair with aqua eyes and flawless skin. She usually wears a red coat over a black turtleneck t-shirt. Rain is a serious girl and has a competitive nature. Her way of talking and hospitality encourage people to admire her.
31. Zero Two
- Anime: Darling in the FranXX
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Zero Two is a human-klaxon Sapien hybrid. She has red skin, with long sharp nails and fanged teeth. However, she has red sclera instead of white. This provides her with a perfect monster look. Moreover, her long pink hair acts as a compliment. A headband secures her long hair upon her horns. From childhood, she was surrounded by aggressive people, which has forced her to take out faith in others. However, she is a happy and youthful girl.
30. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime: Your Lie in April
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kaori Miyazono is a blonde girl with wavy hair with pale indigo eyes. She is a violinist who loses her temper very quickly. Despite depending on others, she prefers depending upon herself. She always carries her violin and a pink suitcase with her.
29. Yumeko Jabami
- Anime: Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yumeko Jabami is a long hair waist-length girl who has Burgundy eyes. However, that burgundy color changes into bright red when she gets excited. She has a curvy body with her lengthy hair and glossy pink lips. She appears in the tale wearing a red jacket with black with a white button-up dress shirt and a dark pleated skirt and a tie. Yumeko is such a personality in the anime community who likes to feel for the people around her. Her character force people to gain interest in her.
28. Reina Kousaka
- Anime: Sound! Euphonium
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Reina is a teenage girl who has straight black hair. She sometimes tied her hair in a ponytail and sometimes into two braids in the drama. Reina is a purple-eyed girl who prefers to wear Kitauji High School uniform. She is a quiet girl and has a great affection for music. Regina seems mysterious as she does not open up in front of everyone.
27. Emilia
- Anime: Re:Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A beautiful Half-Elf who has long silver hair and purple-blue colored eyes and always wears a white and purple outfit along with a white flower in her hair is Emilia. She is an energetic girl who tries to help people selflessly. Her clothes are portrayed in a similar sequence at a young age as she belongs from a forest.
26. Melty Q Melromarc
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Melty is a girl with blue hair, which is always tied up by two blue ribbons and blue eyes. To maintain royal status, she wears fancy clothes, mainly blue with different shades of white. She is a polite girl who always tries to be in her princess attire and persona. Melty also has a mature and grown-up side that depicts her moral values and practicality.
25. Holo
- Anime: Spice and Wolf
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Holo is a nonhuman which mainly means a wolf spirit. She is a 15-year-old girl with red eyes and long light brown hair. Her ears and the long tail give her a perfect t massive wolf look. Along with being smart and intelligent, she is manipulative and flirtatious. She loves alcohol and tries to have it when she gets an opportunity.
24. Shirley Fenette
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shirley Fenette is a prominent identity among the other characters of Code Geass. She has long light brown hair tied up in a ponytail. She is a student council member, and her activities in the swimming club depict her strenuous social character. However, Shirley is cheerful caring, with high intelligence and talkative nature.
23. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime: Nisekoi: False Love
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Just like other female anime characters, Chitoge Kirisaki is a notable one. She is a beautiful skinny girl with long blonde hair and a light pink tint at the end with Aqua blue eye color. Chitoge always has a red ribbon to secure her long blonde hair. She is a bold girl who never fails to help someone in difficult times.
22. Erza Scarlet
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A young woman with an artificial right eye is Erza Scarlet. She has long, scarlet hair and brown eyes. Erza preferably wears a blue skirt, black boots, and diamond-shaped silver earrings in the anime drama. She has a strict personality and does not like rude behavior and habits. Erza is an impatient woman who does not like people with late responses.
21. Jessie
- Anime: Pokémon
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Jessie is an anime identity with long magenta hair and blue-colored eyes. She prefers wearing customized uniforms, including a short black shirt, a high collared sleeved shirt with a white miniskirt, black leg-length boots, and long black arm-sleeves. Jassie is a short-tempered girl who has a lot of dramas in her life.
20. Albedo
- Anime: Overlord
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Albedo is one of the irreplaceable female characters of anime history. She perfectly describes beauty with long black hair and her shiny golden eyes. She is a lovable and loyal young girl who protects loved ones. Albedo likes to wear a white dress with silky gloves on her hands with a golden spiderweb necklace.
19. Chizuru Aizawa
- Anime: Squid Girl
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Chizuru Aizawa is the tallest and the eldest of the Aizawa siblings. Her hair color matches her eye color, which is indigo. She has long, indigo hair and her eyes are of the same shade. Like her sister Eiko, Chizuru’s hair is also parted on the left side. Nobody found Chizuru to be attracted to someone in romantic feelings in the entire drama. However, she appears to be a mother figure for everyone.
18. Elf Yamada
- Anime: Eromanga-sensei
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Yamada Elf is a beautiful young fictional character with curly blond hair. With this, she wears a pink and white lolita dress. She is very passionate about writing, because of which she became the best-selling author. At first glance, people consider her an arrogant one with high imagination, power, and strong sense. Yamada is also an intelligent girl who can quickly figure out the problem in every situation.
17. Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade
- Anime: Monogatari
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shinobu Oshino is the “human name” of the vampire Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. She is one of the most famous fictional characters. Despite being a vampire, she is soft-hearted and talkative.
She is the young identity of the anime drama with pointed ears, yellow eyes and long blond hair. In her teenage years, she used to tie her hair into a ponytail and wear a purple jacket with a black camisole along with a black skirt and black stocking. However, frequently she changes her appearance for the respective situations.
16. Cattleya Baudelaire
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cattleya Baudelaire is one of the most prominent characters in the Violet Evergarden series. She is an attractive woman with extremely long black hair and curls. She is an emotional woman who respects everyone’s emotions. Love is the symbol of happiness and a necessary thing for living peacefully. Cattleya follows this path in her life. On the other hand, she is also a mature personality who knows how to handle hard times.
15. Asuna
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yuuki Asuna, who is popularly known as Asuna, is one of the famous anime characters in the fantasy world. She has orange-brownish chestnut long hair with brown eyes. She is an avatar of Stacia, the Goddess of Creation, recognized by her chestnut hair and light brown eyes. Her respective costume is with that pearly-white breastplate and a long skirt with countless delicate fabrics. She is a kind and helpful personality and procures a powerful answer to those who speak about her physical ability.
14. C.C
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In Code Geass, a girl with light green long hair till her waist is C.C. She is an average height girl who has a scar in her left breast, a symbol of a Geass sigil. Code has a dual personality. She turns into an emotional and sometimes selfish and stubborn person in some situations.
13. Lucy Heartfilia
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair is the perfect description of one of the famous anime girls, Lucy Heartfilia. She likes to make a small ponytail on her right and keep the rest of the hair loose. She does not like to repeat her dress in the drama scenes. Lucy is a confident girl with some superficial ideas and thoughts with a caring personality. She left her home and tried to make her own decisions after her mother’s death. However, Lucy is a passionate writer who likes to put down her adventures just like a Fairy Tail world.
12. Asuka Langley Soryu
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the most memorable characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion with a case with extremely long hair is Asuka Langley Sohryu. She is the daughter of an American father and a German mother, which depicts her nationality. At a very young age, she started her training as a pilot for the Evangelion.
She is one of the famous girls among the long-haired anime girls. Asuka prefers to keep her hair in twin tails with a red headset. However, her passionate blue eyes complement her character. In the drama, she had always come up with a school uniform. Sometimes she has also emerged with a pale yellow dress with a lavender choker matching it with red Mary Jane shoes.
11. Maquia
- Anime: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maquia is the main character of Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, who is a 15-year-old Iorphian orphan. She is an anime character with long blonde hair and red and gold eyes.
After the destruction of their country by the attack of the Mezarte nation, she was adopted, Ariel, then she transformed her hair color to orange to just like her adoptive son Ariel. However, she always had worn traditional Iorphian clothes. Maquia is a soft-spoken personality and has faced a lot of problems. However, sometimes she often doubts herself as the mother of Ariel.
10. Eriri Spencer Sawamura
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Eriri Spencer Sawamura is considered the gorgeous girl in Toyogasaki High School. This beautiful girl has long, straight blonde hair, which she prefers to tie up in two tails with two blue ribbons. Eriri’s light blue eyes and pale skin perfectly resemble her father. She is an independent and sophisticated young woman who has a supportive nature. Her manners and etiquette inspire other students. Eriri is the perfect example of a hardworking and determined woman.
9. Elizabeth Liones
- Anime: Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Elizabeth Liones is a remarkable long-haired anime character. She has long, silver hair that touches her waist. Elizabeth has blue eyes, which symbolize her inner power and courage. However, when she embodies the powers of the Goddess Clan, her eyes turn orange after the appearance of a symbol.
According to her dresses, she wears a blue-colored earring that symbolizes negotiation of the sun, the moon and stars, and the mark of the royal family. She is a polite and gentle personality of the anime drama, which never steps back to show her courage by helping people.
8. Raphtalia
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Raphtalia is a known fiction character in the anime community. In the prior scenes of the drama, she appears to be a dirty identity, but when Naofumi has purchased her, Raphtalia’s appearance changes. She showed up to be a beautiful young woman, specifically demi-humans. The makers have designed her entire look more like a warrior. Her outfit consists of a hiding breastplate, skirt, lace-up boots, a pair of gloves, a small knife, and sometimes a full-sized sword. Initially, she appeared to be a shy girl, but as time passed, she turned fearless.
7. Usagi Tsukino
- Anime: Sailor Moon Crystal
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Usagi Tsukino is one of the leading female anime characters, Sailor Moon Crystal. She is a blonde girl with long hair length. Usually, she appears in the drama in a blue middle-school sailor uniform. The sailor suit has a blue sailor collar, three white stripes, and a red ribbon. On that ribbon, she clips her magical brooch. She is a cheerful and immature girl who tends to cry in every situation. Usage is a kind-hearted and courageous girl who can also stand for herself and others.
6. Alice Zuberg
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Alice Zuberg is the main supporting character of Sword Art Online among the long-haired anime girls. She is originally from the village with Alice has blue eyes with long, golden hair. However, she likes to secure her hair in a braid. Her white lace around her forehead makes her shine just like a ninja. Moreover, when Alice turns up as an Integrity Knight, she changes her costume in white armor with a blue cape, white leather boots, and a white skirt.
5. Shouko Nishimiya
- Anime: A Silent voice
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shōko Nishimiya can be a remarkable personality in many anime girls. The game has always found her in school dressed with brown hair in the drama. She always wears a navy blue blazer over a white blouse with a light brown sweater.
Along with that, her pale blue skirt with light blue details, navy socks and brown shoes puff up her entire appearance. Shoko is a sensitive girl who always cares for the people involved in her life. She has the means to blame herself for whatever wrong has happened to her.
4. Aqua
- Anime: Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Aqua can be considered an attractive anime girl. Her light blue hair eyes commend her hair as it’s the same color. She always wears a sleeveless dark-blue feather dress with white embellishments and a dark blue miniskirt. Aqua’s long blue hair is always partially tied with a clip into a loop.
Aqua is a cheerful girl who sometimes acts like an insensitive person in many situations. But her positive attitude and honesty made her identity shine. However, her green bow on her chest with a blue gem in the middle complements her entire look.
3. Utaha Kasumigaoka
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Utako Kasumi is an exciting character in Saekano: How to raise a boring girlfriend. She is a beautiful girl with mid-back long dark hair and white hair to secure her hair. Utako is a well-mannered girl who opts for writing as her hobby.
Utako’s self-centered nature and not disobeying her parents have added stars in her personality. She is a hardworking girl who is always with her plot composition. Utako is a person who has different shades in her personality. She is calm and quiet, with a sharp tongue and an aggressive attitude.
2. Sakie Satou
- Anime: Interviews With Monster Girls
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Sakie Sato is one of those anime girls who have Demi human origin. She can make herself a comfortable part of the puzzle of the human world. Sakie Sato is a Mathematics teacher who tries to be a Succubus. She is an attractive wan with highly long dark hair and purple eyes.
Generally, she appears in the scenes with a red tracksuit and glasses. However, she always tries her hair in a ponytail and blows it on the right side. According to Tetsuo Takahashi, one of the drama characters thinks that Sakie can increase sex appeal. She is a confident woman who avoids social contact with people, mainly men. But Sakie did not stop herself from admiring and caring for Tetsuo Takahashi.
1. Hakase Shinonome
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hakase is the main protagonist of the Nichijou series who lives to have snacks, Omelet rice, etc. She is a young scientist who has created Nano Shinonome, and eventually, every time, she tried to modify and add some functions innovatively to it. She is one of the adorable anime girls with light-ginger hair and sapphire-blue eyes. However, this anime character always wears an oversized white lab coat with not a single opening from the front.
Moreover, her red tie complements her entire look. Despite having so much intelligence and brightness, Hakase behaves like an 8-year-old child. She likes to be with everyone and enjoys every moment of her life, but she gets into trouble because of her childlike activities. Hakase is such an anime character who has a lot of intelligence but does not put her efforts and thoughts correctly. She tries to put forward all her inventions through a prank on others. She planned a prank on Nano and Sakamoto in which Hakase has used “Super Glue ”, which she has invented.
The characters mentioned above from seven deadly sins, violet evergreen, Squid girl can clearly say how long hatred girls have showcased their charm and attracted many anime fans. Hopefully, the above list will furnish anime fans with everything they want to know about long-haired anime girls.
The post 40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
