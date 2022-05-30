40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

The authors of light novels have created attractive, long-haired girls who can be termed the perfect girl in the anime community. Their hair colors their way of presenting themselves have made them extremely beautiful. However, different anime hairstyles depict personality reflection. Anime girls with long brown hair or blonde hair had made them more unique and recognizable. If a long hair anime girl is what you are looking for, you are on the right place.

40 Long Hair Anime Girl

40. Kurisu Makise

Anime: Steins Gate

Steins Gate IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kurisu Makise is the daughter of Shouichi Makise, who is the character of Steins Gate. She is a genius girl who graduated from university at seventeen; she is a member of the Brain Science Institute at Viktor Chondria University and the Future Gadget Lab.

Kurisu is undoubtedly one of the essential characters of Steins Gate. She is a central posthumous character and is briefly mentioned in Chaos Child. She communicates via the in-universe Twitter. Kurisu is a slender young woman who has waist-length reddish hair, which she prefers to let loose, and dull violet eyes. She has an unusual outfit composed of a white long-sleeved blue-rimmed dress shirt tucked into a pair of black shorts on top of black tights with a red necktie.

39. Eru Chitanda

Anime: Hyouka

Hyouka IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Eru Chitanda is the main character of Classic Literature Club Series and Hyouka. She is a student of Kamiyama High School, and she is also the president of the Classic Literature Club. She involves the club with solving various mysteries. Eru is the only daughter of the renowned Chitanda family.

Eru is an adorable young girl who is of average height. She is a stunning young lady with straight mid-back length black hair, which she sometimes wears in a high ponytail cut straight across her forehead. Her beautiful large indigo-purple eyes tend to sparkle when intrigued. Eru is a very polite and cheerful girl who is described as a very sensible, passionate, friendly, and innocent character in the show. Eru has a very positive demeanor and rarely seems to harbor negative emotions.

38. Shiro

Anime: No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The central character of No Game, No Life has long, messy white hair with a tint of multiple colors like pale blue, purple, pink, green and yellow tint named Shiro. Her extraordinary hair color compliments her beautiful and large yellow-red eyes. Mainly, she wears an oversized sailor uniform that is purple and thigh-high stockings. She is a genius woman who faces many difficulties absorbing emotions and behavior.

37. Chika Fujiwara

Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Chika is based on Kuramochi no Miko. The second suitor from The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter was tasked with finding the Jewelled Branch from Hourai. Chika is a cute fair-skinned young girl with shoulder-length silver hair. She has a beautiful black bow in the middle of her square bangs.

She got beautiful blue eyes, and she has a larger chest size despite being shorter. Chika sometimes tries her hair in a slightly high ponytail. She is usually seen in Shuchi’in Academy high School uniform. Chika is a bubbly, eccentric girl who is always seen with a smile on her face, and she is fun-loving. She is the one to come up with strange activities and ideas that entertain her and the others.

36. Shiraishi

Anime: Tanaka-kun is Always Listless

Tanaka-kun is Always Listless IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yoshitake Shiraishi is an ordinary built man whose upper body is covered in a tattooed map. He has light hair, which is buzz cut with side buns and a trim beard mixture. Shiraishi wears a purple hasten, which he got as a gift from a brothel girl who liked him.

Under that, he wears western-style clothes: a white shirt and a black vest. Shiraishi is seen as carefree and grumpy; he prefers to sneak his way out of trouble. Shiraishi is often seen lacking seriousness and prefers to spend on things like gambling and eating. He likes pretty women, he is romantic, but he’s never had a significant other and only had sexual relationships with prostitutes.

35. Maki Oze

Anime: Fire Force

Fire Force IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Maki is seen joining the Tokyo Army. She became a private and served under Sergeant Takehisa in the year 1905. During her time of enrolment, she is seen working harder than regular soldiers, and she went through training far beyond what was required of her.

Maki respects Takehisa Hinawa a lot due to them both being former soldiers. Despite Maki’s calm and driven exterior when on a mission, she is hopeless at being romantic at heart. She is also very courteous to everyone. Besides being kind-hearted, she is a competent fighter. Maki also likes using her ability for fun, as she enjoys creating fire creatures.

34. Luculia Marlborough

Anime: Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Luculia is a fair-looking young lady of medium tallness with spots and olive green eyes. She has long, straight red hair, which tumbles down to her lower back, with two locks of hair outlining her face on each side.

In the wake of turning into a Doll, she wears her hair in a high braid with a brilliant band. She additionally styles her hair by wearing a plaited headband. Luculia is built as a kind and accommodating individual who will make a special effort to help others, shown by occasions, for example, her contribution Violet Ever garden a portion of her food the primary day they met or endeavoring to assist her with composing a letter to Gilbert Bougainvillea.

33. Yukino Yukinoshita

Anime: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yukino is a lovely young lady with midriff-length dark hair attached with two red stripes by each shoulder and precise blue eyes. She changed her haircut into twin tails when she went out with Hachiman and Komachi Hikigaya to purchase a birthday present for Yui. She is viewed as level chested contrasted with the more significant part of the other female characters, yet stays comparably excellent.

Yukino is generally seen wearing her school uniform, a dark overcoat with a white shirt under it, a red stripe tie, a plaid skirt and dark stockings dependent upon her knees. Yukino accepts that the “uncommon” obligation is to help the less lucky, which Hachiman alludes to as her wound respectability. She additionally has a freezing and antagonistic attitude for which Hachiman nicknames her as the “Ice Queen”.

32. Rin Tohsaka

Anime: Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

One of the main heroines of Fate/stay night is Rin Tohsaka. She is a female identity who has long brown hair with aqua eyes and flawless skin. She usually wears a red coat over a black turtleneck t-shirt. Rain is a serious girl and has a competitive nature. Her way of talking and hospitality encourage people to admire her.

31. Zero Two

Anime: Darling in the FranXX

Darling in the FranXX IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Zero Two is a human-klaxon Sapien hybrid. She has red skin, with long sharp nails and fanged teeth. However, she has red sclera instead of white. This provides her with a perfect monster look. Moreover, her long pink hair acts as a compliment. A headband secures her long hair upon her horns. From childhood, she was surrounded by aggressive people, which has forced her to take out faith in others. However, she is a happy and youthful girl.

30. Kaori Miyazono

Anime: Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kaori Miyazono is a blonde girl with wavy hair with pale indigo eyes. She is a violinist who loses her temper very quickly. Despite depending on others, she prefers depending upon herself. She always carries her violin and a pink suitcase with her.

29. Yumeko Jabami

Anime: Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Yumeko Jabami is a long hair waist-length girl who has Burgundy eyes. However, that burgundy color changes into bright red when she gets excited. She has a curvy body with her lengthy hair and glossy pink lips. She appears in the tale wearing a red jacket with black with a white button-up dress shirt and a dark pleated skirt and a tie. Yumeko is such a personality in the anime community who likes to feel for the people around her. Her character force people to gain interest in her.

28. Reina Kousaka

Anime: Sound! Euphonium

Sound! Euphonium IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Reina is a teenage girl who has straight black hair. She sometimes tied her hair in a ponytail and sometimes into two braids in the drama. Reina is a purple-eyed girl who prefers to wear Kitauji High School uniform. She is a quiet girl and has a great affection for music. Regina seems mysterious as she does not open up in front of everyone.

27. Emilia

Anime: Re:Zero

Re:Zero IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

A beautiful Half-Elf who has long silver hair and purple-blue colored eyes and always wears a white and purple outfit along with a white flower in her hair is Emilia. She is an energetic girl who tries to help people selflessly. Her clothes are portrayed in a similar sequence at a young age as she belongs from a forest.

26. Melty Q Melromarc

Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Melty is a girl with blue hair, which is always tied up by two blue ribbons and blue eyes. To maintain royal status, she wears fancy clothes, mainly blue with different shades of white. She is a polite girl who always tries to be in her princess attire and persona. Melty also has a mature and grown-up side that depicts her moral values and practicality.

25. Holo

Anime: Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Holo is a nonhuman which mainly means a wolf spirit. She is a 15-year-old girl with red eyes and long light brown hair. Her ears and the long tail give her a perfect t massive wolf look. Along with being smart and intelligent, she is manipulative and flirtatious. She loves alcohol and tries to have it when she gets an opportunity.

24. Shirley Fenette

Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Shirley Fenette is a prominent identity among the other characters of Code Geass. She has long light brown hair tied up in a ponytail. She is a student council member, and her activities in the swimming club depict her strenuous social character. However, Shirley is cheerful caring, with high intelligence and talkative nature.

23. Chitoge Kirisaki

Anime: Nisekoi: False Love

Nisekoi: False Love IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Just like other female anime characters, Chitoge Kirisaki is a notable one. She is a beautiful skinny girl with long blonde hair and a light pink tint at the end with Aqua blue eye color. Chitoge always has a red ribbon to secure her long blonde hair. She is a bold girl who never fails to help someone in difficult times.

22. Erza Scarlet

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

A young woman with an artificial right eye is Erza Scarlet. She has long, scarlet hair and brown eyes. Erza preferably wears a blue skirt, black boots, and diamond-shaped silver earrings in the anime drama. She has a strict personality and does not like rude behavior and habits. Erza is an impatient woman who does not like people with late responses.

21. Jessie

Anime: Pokémon

Pokémon IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Jessie is an anime identity with long magenta hair and blue-colored eyes. She prefers wearing customized uniforms, including a short black shirt, a high collared sleeved shirt with a white miniskirt, black leg-length boots, and long black arm-sleeves. Jassie is a short-tempered girl who has a lot of dramas in her life.

20. Albedo

Anime: Overlord

Overlord IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Albedo is one of the irreplaceable female characters of anime history. She perfectly describes beauty with long black hair and her shiny golden eyes. She is a lovable and loyal young girl who protects loved ones. Albedo likes to wear a white dress with silky gloves on her hands with a golden spiderweb necklace.

19. Chizuru Aizawa

Anime: Squid Girl

Squid Girl IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Chizuru Aizawa is the tallest and the eldest of the Aizawa siblings. Her hair color matches her eye color, which is indigo. She has long, indigo hair and her eyes are of the same shade. Like her sister Eiko, Chizuru’s hair is also parted on the left side. Nobody found Chizuru to be attracted to someone in romantic feelings in the entire drama. However, she appears to be a mother figure for everyone.

18. Elf Yamada

Anime: Eromanga-sensei

Eromanga-sensei IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Yamada Elf is a beautiful young fictional character with curly blond hair. With this, she wears a pink and white lolita dress. She is very passionate about writing, because of which she became the best-selling author. At first glance, people consider her an arrogant one with high imagination, power, and strong sense. Yamada is also an intelligent girl who can quickly figure out the problem in every situation.

17. Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade

Anime: Monogatari

Monogatari IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Shinobu Oshino is the “human name” of the vampire Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. She is one of the most famous fictional characters. Despite being a vampire, she is soft-hearted and talkative.

She is the young identity of the anime drama with pointed ears, yellow eyes and long blond hair. In her teenage years, she used to tie her hair into a ponytail and wear a purple jacket with a black camisole along with a black skirt and black stocking. However, frequently she changes her appearance for the respective situations.

16. Cattleya Baudelaire

Anime: Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cattleya Baudelaire is one of the most prominent characters in the Violet Evergarden series. She is an attractive woman with extremely long black hair and curls. She is an emotional woman who respects everyone’s emotions. Love is the symbol of happiness and a necessary thing for living peacefully. Cattleya follows this path in her life. On the other hand, she is also a mature personality who knows how to handle hard times.

15. Asuna

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Yuuki Asuna, who is popularly known as Asuna, is one of the famous anime characters in the fantasy world. She has orange-brownish chestnut long hair with brown eyes. She is an avatar of Stacia, the Goddess of Creation, recognized by her chestnut hair and light brown eyes. Her respective costume is with that pearly-white breastplate and a long skirt with countless delicate fabrics. She is a kind and helpful personality and procures a powerful answer to those who speak about her physical ability.

14. C.C

Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

In Code Geass, a girl with light green long hair till her waist is C.C. She is an average height girl who has a scar in her left breast, a symbol of a Geass sigil. Code has a dual personality. She turns into an emotional and sometimes selfish and stubborn person in some situations.

13. Lucy Heartfilia

Anime: Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair is the perfect description of one of the famous anime girls, Lucy Heartfilia. She likes to make a small ponytail on her right and keep the rest of the hair loose. She does not like to repeat her dress in the drama scenes. Lucy is a confident girl with some superficial ideas and thoughts with a caring personality. She left her home and tried to make her own decisions after her mother’s death. However, Lucy is a passionate writer who likes to put down her adventures just like a Fairy Tail world.

12. Asuka Langley Soryu

Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

One of the most memorable characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion with a case with extremely long hair is Asuka Langley Sohryu. She is the daughter of an American father and a German mother, which depicts her nationality. At a very young age, she started her training as a pilot for the Evangelion.

She is one of the famous girls among the long-haired anime girls. Asuka prefers to keep her hair in twin tails with a red headset. However, her passionate blue eyes complement her character. In the drama, she had always come up with a school uniform. Sometimes she has also emerged with a pale yellow dress with a lavender choker matching it with red Mary Jane shoes.

11. Maquia

Anime: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Maquia is the main character of Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, who is a 15-year-old Iorphian orphan. She is an anime character with long blonde hair and red and gold eyes.

After the destruction of their country by the attack of the Mezarte nation, she was adopted, Ariel, then she transformed her hair color to orange to just like her adoptive son Ariel. However, she always had worn traditional Iorphian clothes. Maquia is a soft-spoken personality and has faced a lot of problems. However, sometimes she often doubts herself as the mother of Ariel.

10. Eriri Spencer Sawamura

Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Eriri Spencer Sawamura is considered the gorgeous girl in Toyogasaki High School. This beautiful girl has long, straight blonde hair, which she prefers to tie up in two tails with two blue ribbons. Eriri’s light blue eyes and pale skin perfectly resemble her father. She is an independent and sophisticated young woman who has a supportive nature. Her manners and etiquette inspire other students. Eriri is the perfect example of a hardworking and determined woman.

9. Elizabeth Liones

Anime: Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Elizabeth Liones is a remarkable long-haired anime character. She has long, silver hair that touches her waist. Elizabeth has blue eyes, which symbolize her inner power and courage. However, when she embodies the powers of the Goddess Clan, her eyes turn orange after the appearance of a symbol.

According to her dresses, she wears a blue-colored earring that symbolizes negotiation of the sun, the moon and stars, and the mark of the royal family. She is a polite and gentle personality of the anime drama, which never steps back to show her courage by helping people.

8. Raphtalia

Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Raphtalia is a known fiction character in the anime community. In the prior scenes of the drama, she appears to be a dirty identity, but when Naofumi has purchased her, Raphtalia’s appearance changes. She showed up to be a beautiful young woman, specifically demi-humans. The makers have designed her entire look more like a warrior. Her outfit consists of a hiding breastplate, skirt, lace-up boots, a pair of gloves, a small knife, and sometimes a full-sized sword. Initially, she appeared to be a shy girl, but as time passed, she turned fearless.

7. Usagi Tsukino

Anime: Sailor Moon Crystal

Sailor Moon Crystal IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Usagi Tsukino is one of the leading female anime characters, Sailor Moon Crystal. She is a blonde girl with long hair length. Usually, she appears in the drama in a blue middle-school sailor uniform. The sailor suit has a blue sailor collar, three white stripes, and a red ribbon. On that ribbon, she clips her magical brooch. She is a cheerful and immature girl who tends to cry in every situation. Usage is a kind-hearted and courageous girl who can also stand for herself and others.

6. Alice Zuberg

Anime: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Alice Zuberg is the main supporting character of Sword Art Online among the long-haired anime girls. She is originally from the village with Alice has blue eyes with long, golden hair. However, she likes to secure her hair in a braid. Her white lace around her forehead makes her shine just like a ninja. Moreover, when Alice turns up as an Integrity Knight, she changes her costume in white armor with a blue cape, white leather boots, and a white skirt.

5. Shouko Nishimiya

Anime: A Silent voice

A Silent voice IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Shōko Nishimiya can be a remarkable personality in many anime girls. The game has always found her in school dressed with brown hair in the drama. She always wears a navy blue blazer over a white blouse with a light brown sweater.

Along with that, her pale blue skirt with light blue details, navy socks and brown shoes puff up her entire appearance. Shoko is a sensitive girl who always cares for the people involved in her life. She has the means to blame herself for whatever wrong has happened to her.

4. Aqua

Anime: Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Aqua can be considered an attractive anime girl. Her light blue hair eyes commend her hair as it’s the same color. She always wears a sleeveless dark-blue feather dress with white embellishments and a dark blue miniskirt. Aqua’s long blue hair is always partially tied with a clip into a loop.

Aqua is a cheerful girl who sometimes acts like an insensitive person in many situations. But her positive attitude and honesty made her identity shine. However, her green bow on her chest with a blue gem in the middle complements her entire look.

3. Utaha Kasumigaoka

Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Utako Kasumi is an exciting character in Saekano: How to raise a boring girlfriend. She is a beautiful girl with mid-back long dark hair and white hair to secure her hair. Utako is a well-mannered girl who opts for writing as her hobby.

Utako’s self-centered nature and not disobeying her parents have added stars in her personality. She is a hardworking girl who is always with her plot composition. Utako is a person who has different shades in her personality. She is calm and quiet, with a sharp tongue and an aggressive attitude.

2. Sakie Satou

Anime: Interviews With Monster Girls

Interviews With Monster Girls IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming Platform: crunchyroll

Sakie Sato is one of those anime girls who have Demi human origin. She can make herself a comfortable part of the puzzle of the human world. Sakie Sato is a Mathematics teacher who tries to be a Succubus. She is an attractive wan with highly long dark hair and purple eyes.

Generally, she appears in the scenes with a red tracksuit and glasses. However, she always tries her hair in a ponytail and blows it on the right side. According to Tetsuo Takahashi, one of the drama characters thinks that Sakie can increase sex appeal. She is a confident woman who avoids social contact with people, mainly men. But Sakie did not stop herself from admiring and caring for Tetsuo Takahashi.

1. Hakase Shinonome

Anime: Nichijou

Nichijou IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Hakase is the main protagonist of the Nichijou series who lives to have snacks, Omelet rice, etc. She is a young scientist who has created Nano Shinonome, and eventually, every time, she tried to modify and add some functions innovatively to it. She is one of the adorable anime girls with light-ginger hair and sapphire-blue eyes. However, this anime character always wears an oversized white lab coat with not a single opening from the front.

Moreover, her red tie complements her entire look. Despite having so much intelligence and brightness, Hakase behaves like an 8-year-old child. She likes to be with everyone and enjoys every moment of her life, but she gets into trouble because of her childlike activities. Hakase is such an anime character who has a lot of intelligence but does not put her efforts and thoughts correctly. She tries to put forward all her inventions through a prank on others. She planned a prank on Nano and Sakamoto in which Hakase has used “Super Glue ”, which she has invented.

The characters mentioned above from seven deadly sins, violet evergreen, Squid girl can clearly say how long hatred girls have showcased their charm and attracted many anime fans. Hopefully, the above list will furnish anime fans with everything they want to know about long-haired anime girls.

