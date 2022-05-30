News
40 Best Long Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The authors of light novels have created attractive, long-haired girls who can be termed the perfect girl in the anime community. Their hair colors their way of presenting themselves have made them extremely beautiful. However, different anime hairstyles depict personality reflection. Anime girls with long brown hair or blonde hair had made them more unique and recognizable. If a long hair anime girl is what you are looking for, you are on the right place.
40 Long Hair Anime Girl
40. Kurisu Makise
- Anime: Steins Gate
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurisu Makise is the daughter of Shouichi Makise, who is the character of Steins Gate. She is a genius girl who graduated from university at seventeen; she is a member of the Brain Science Institute at Viktor Chondria University and the Future Gadget Lab.
Kurisu is undoubtedly one of the essential characters of Steins Gate. She is a central posthumous character and is briefly mentioned in Chaos Child. She communicates via the in-universe Twitter. Kurisu is a slender young woman who has waist-length reddish hair, which she prefers to let loose, and dull violet eyes. She has an unusual outfit composed of a white long-sleeved blue-rimmed dress shirt tucked into a pair of black shorts on top of black tights with a red necktie.
39. Eru Chitanda
- Anime: Hyouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Eru Chitanda is the main character of Classic Literature Club Series and Hyouka. She is a student of Kamiyama High School, and she is also the president of the Classic Literature Club. She involves the club with solving various mysteries. Eru is the only daughter of the renowned Chitanda family.
Eru is an adorable young girl who is of average height. She is a stunning young lady with straight mid-back length black hair, which she sometimes wears in a high ponytail cut straight across her forehead. Her beautiful large indigo-purple eyes tend to sparkle when intrigued. Eru is a very polite and cheerful girl who is described as a very sensible, passionate, friendly, and innocent character in the show. Eru has a very positive demeanor and rarely seems to harbor negative emotions.
38. Shiro
- Anime: No Game, No Life
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The central character of No Game, No Life has long, messy white hair with a tint of multiple colors like pale blue, purple, pink, green and yellow tint named Shiro. Her extraordinary hair color compliments her beautiful and large yellow-red eyes. Mainly, she wears an oversized sailor uniform that is purple and thigh-high stockings. She is a genius woman who faces many difficulties absorbing emotions and behavior.
37. Chika Fujiwara
- Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Chika is based on Kuramochi no Miko. The second suitor from The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter was tasked with finding the Jewelled Branch from Hourai. Chika is a cute fair-skinned young girl with shoulder-length silver hair. She has a beautiful black bow in the middle of her square bangs.
She got beautiful blue eyes, and she has a larger chest size despite being shorter. Chika sometimes tries her hair in a slightly high ponytail. She is usually seen in Shuchi’in Academy high School uniform. Chika is a bubbly, eccentric girl who is always seen with a smile on her face, and she is fun-loving. She is the one to come up with strange activities and ideas that entertain her and the others.
36. Shiraishi
- Anime: Tanaka-kun is Always Listless
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yoshitake Shiraishi is an ordinary built man whose upper body is covered in a tattooed map. He has light hair, which is buzz cut with side buns and a trim beard mixture. Shiraishi wears a purple hasten, which he got as a gift from a brothel girl who liked him.
Under that, he wears western-style clothes: a white shirt and a black vest. Shiraishi is seen as carefree and grumpy; he prefers to sneak his way out of trouble. Shiraishi is often seen lacking seriousness and prefers to spend on things like gambling and eating. He likes pretty women, he is romantic, but he’s never had a significant other and only had sexual relationships with prostitutes.
35. Maki Oze
- Anime: Fire Force
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maki is seen joining the Tokyo Army. She became a private and served under Sergeant Takehisa in the year 1905. During her time of enrolment, she is seen working harder than regular soldiers, and she went through training far beyond what was required of her.
Maki respects Takehisa Hinawa a lot due to them both being former soldiers. Despite Maki’s calm and driven exterior when on a mission, she is hopeless at being romantic at heart. She is also very courteous to everyone. Besides being kind-hearted, she is a competent fighter. Maki also likes using her ability for fun, as she enjoys creating fire creatures.
34. Luculia Marlborough
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Luculia is a fair-looking young lady of medium tallness with spots and olive green eyes. She has long, straight red hair, which tumbles down to her lower back, with two locks of hair outlining her face on each side.
In the wake of turning into a Doll, she wears her hair in a high braid with a brilliant band. She additionally styles her hair by wearing a plaited headband. Luculia is built as a kind and accommodating individual who will make a special effort to help others, shown by occasions, for example, her contribution Violet Ever garden a portion of her food the primary day they met or endeavoring to assist her with composing a letter to Gilbert Bougainvillea.
33. Yukino Yukinoshita
- Anime: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Yukino is a lovely young lady with midriff-length dark hair attached with two red stripes by each shoulder and precise blue eyes. She changed her haircut into twin tails when she went out with Hachiman and Komachi Hikigaya to purchase a birthday present for Yui. She is viewed as level chested contrasted with the more significant part of the other female characters, yet stays comparably excellent.
Yukino is generally seen wearing her school uniform, a dark overcoat with a white shirt under it, a red stripe tie, a plaid skirt and dark stockings dependent upon her knees. Yukino accepts that the “uncommon” obligation is to help the less lucky, which Hachiman alludes to as her wound respectability. She additionally has a freezing and antagonistic attitude for which Hachiman nicknames her as the “Ice Queen”.
32. Rin Tohsaka
- Anime: Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the main heroines of Fate/stay night is Rin Tohsaka. She is a female identity who has long brown hair with aqua eyes and flawless skin. She usually wears a red coat over a black turtleneck t-shirt. Rain is a serious girl and has a competitive nature. Her way of talking and hospitality encourage people to admire her.
31. Zero Two
- Anime: Darling in the FranXX
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Zero Two is a human-klaxon Sapien hybrid. She has red skin, with long sharp nails and fanged teeth. However, she has red sclera instead of white. This provides her with a perfect monster look. Moreover, her long pink hair acts as a compliment. A headband secures her long hair upon her horns. From childhood, she was surrounded by aggressive people, which has forced her to take out faith in others. However, she is a happy and youthful girl.
30. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime: Your Lie in April
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kaori Miyazono is a blonde girl with wavy hair with pale indigo eyes. She is a violinist who loses her temper very quickly. Despite depending on others, she prefers depending upon herself. She always carries her violin and a pink suitcase with her.
29. Yumeko Jabami
- Anime: Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yumeko Jabami is a long hair waist-length girl who has Burgundy eyes. However, that burgundy color changes into bright red when she gets excited. She has a curvy body with her lengthy hair and glossy pink lips. She appears in the tale wearing a red jacket with black with a white button-up dress shirt and a dark pleated skirt and a tie. Yumeko is such a personality in the anime community who likes to feel for the people around her. Her character force people to gain interest in her.
28. Reina Kousaka
- Anime: Sound! Euphonium
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Reina is a teenage girl who has straight black hair. She sometimes tied her hair in a ponytail and sometimes into two braids in the drama. Reina is a purple-eyed girl who prefers to wear Kitauji High School uniform. She is a quiet girl and has a great affection for music. Regina seems mysterious as she does not open up in front of everyone.
27. Emilia
- Anime: Re:Zero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A beautiful Half-Elf who has long silver hair and purple-blue colored eyes and always wears a white and purple outfit along with a white flower in her hair is Emilia. She is an energetic girl who tries to help people selflessly. Her clothes are portrayed in a similar sequence at a young age as she belongs from a forest.
26. Melty Q Melromarc
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Melty is a girl with blue hair, which is always tied up by two blue ribbons and blue eyes. To maintain royal status, she wears fancy clothes, mainly blue with different shades of white. She is a polite girl who always tries to be in her princess attire and persona. Melty also has a mature and grown-up side that depicts her moral values and practicality.
25. Holo
- Anime: Spice and Wolf
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Holo is a nonhuman which mainly means a wolf spirit. She is a 15-year-old girl with red eyes and long light brown hair. Her ears and the long tail give her a perfect t massive wolf look. Along with being smart and intelligent, she is manipulative and flirtatious. She loves alcohol and tries to have it when she gets an opportunity.
24. Shirley Fenette
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shirley Fenette is a prominent identity among the other characters of Code Geass. She has long light brown hair tied up in a ponytail. She is a student council member, and her activities in the swimming club depict her strenuous social character. However, Shirley is cheerful caring, with high intelligence and talkative nature.
23. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime: Nisekoi: False Love
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Just like other female anime characters, Chitoge Kirisaki is a notable one. She is a beautiful skinny girl with long blonde hair and a light pink tint at the end with Aqua blue eye color. Chitoge always has a red ribbon to secure her long blonde hair. She is a bold girl who never fails to help someone in difficult times.
22. Erza Scarlet
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A young woman with an artificial right eye is Erza Scarlet. She has long, scarlet hair and brown eyes. Erza preferably wears a blue skirt, black boots, and diamond-shaped silver earrings in the anime drama. She has a strict personality and does not like rude behavior and habits. Erza is an impatient woman who does not like people with late responses.
21. Jessie
- Anime: Pokémon
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Jessie is an anime identity with long magenta hair and blue-colored eyes. She prefers wearing customized uniforms, including a short black shirt, a high collared sleeved shirt with a white miniskirt, black leg-length boots, and long black arm-sleeves. Jassie is a short-tempered girl who has a lot of dramas in her life.
20. Albedo
- Anime: Overlord
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Albedo is one of the irreplaceable female characters of anime history. She perfectly describes beauty with long black hair and her shiny golden eyes. She is a lovable and loyal young girl who protects loved ones. Albedo likes to wear a white dress with silky gloves on her hands with a golden spiderweb necklace.
19. Chizuru Aizawa
- Anime: Squid Girl
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Chizuru Aizawa is the tallest and the eldest of the Aizawa siblings. Her hair color matches her eye color, which is indigo. She has long, indigo hair and her eyes are of the same shade. Like her sister Eiko, Chizuru’s hair is also parted on the left side. Nobody found Chizuru to be attracted to someone in romantic feelings in the entire drama. However, she appears to be a mother figure for everyone.
18. Elf Yamada
- Anime: Eromanga-sensei
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Yamada Elf is a beautiful young fictional character with curly blond hair. With this, she wears a pink and white lolita dress. She is very passionate about writing, because of which she became the best-selling author. At first glance, people consider her an arrogant one with high imagination, power, and strong sense. Yamada is also an intelligent girl who can quickly figure out the problem in every situation.
17. Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade
- Anime: Monogatari
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shinobu Oshino is the “human name” of the vampire Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. She is one of the most famous fictional characters. Despite being a vampire, she is soft-hearted and talkative.
She is the young identity of the anime drama with pointed ears, yellow eyes and long blond hair. In her teenage years, she used to tie her hair into a ponytail and wear a purple jacket with a black camisole along with a black skirt and black stocking. However, frequently she changes her appearance for the respective situations.
16. Cattleya Baudelaire
- Anime: Violet Evergarden
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cattleya Baudelaire is one of the most prominent characters in the Violet Evergarden series. She is an attractive woman with extremely long black hair and curls. She is an emotional woman who respects everyone’s emotions. Love is the symbol of happiness and a necessary thing for living peacefully. Cattleya follows this path in her life. On the other hand, she is also a mature personality who knows how to handle hard times.
15. Asuna
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yuuki Asuna, who is popularly known as Asuna, is one of the famous anime characters in the fantasy world. She has orange-brownish chestnut long hair with brown eyes. She is an avatar of Stacia, the Goddess of Creation, recognized by her chestnut hair and light brown eyes. Her respective costume is with that pearly-white breastplate and a long skirt with countless delicate fabrics. She is a kind and helpful personality and procures a powerful answer to those who speak about her physical ability.
14. C.C
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In Code Geass, a girl with light green long hair till her waist is C.C. She is an average height girl who has a scar in her left breast, a symbol of a Geass sigil. Code has a dual personality. She turns into an emotional and sometimes selfish and stubborn person in some situations.
13. Lucy Heartfilia
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair is the perfect description of one of the famous anime girls, Lucy Heartfilia. She likes to make a small ponytail on her right and keep the rest of the hair loose. She does not like to repeat her dress in the drama scenes. Lucy is a confident girl with some superficial ideas and thoughts with a caring personality. She left her home and tried to make her own decisions after her mother’s death. However, Lucy is a passionate writer who likes to put down her adventures just like a Fairy Tail world.
12. Asuka Langley Soryu
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
One of the most memorable characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion with a case with extremely long hair is Asuka Langley Sohryu. She is the daughter of an American father and a German mother, which depicts her nationality. At a very young age, she started her training as a pilot for the Evangelion.
She is one of the famous girls among the long-haired anime girls. Asuka prefers to keep her hair in twin tails with a red headset. However, her passionate blue eyes complement her character. In the drama, she had always come up with a school uniform. Sometimes she has also emerged with a pale yellow dress with a lavender choker matching it with red Mary Jane shoes.
11. Maquia
- Anime: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Maquia is the main character of Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, who is a 15-year-old Iorphian orphan. She is an anime character with long blonde hair and red and gold eyes.
After the destruction of their country by the attack of the Mezarte nation, she was adopted, Ariel, then she transformed her hair color to orange to just like her adoptive son Ariel. However, she always had worn traditional Iorphian clothes. Maquia is a soft-spoken personality and has faced a lot of problems. However, sometimes she often doubts herself as the mother of Ariel.
10. Eriri Spencer Sawamura
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Eriri Spencer Sawamura is considered the gorgeous girl in Toyogasaki High School. This beautiful girl has long, straight blonde hair, which she prefers to tie up in two tails with two blue ribbons. Eriri’s light blue eyes and pale skin perfectly resemble her father. She is an independent and sophisticated young woman who has a supportive nature. Her manners and etiquette inspire other students. Eriri is the perfect example of a hardworking and determined woman.
9. Elizabeth Liones
- Anime: Seven Deadly Sins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Elizabeth Liones is a remarkable long-haired anime character. She has long, silver hair that touches her waist. Elizabeth has blue eyes, which symbolize her inner power and courage. However, when she embodies the powers of the Goddess Clan, her eyes turn orange after the appearance of a symbol.
According to her dresses, she wears a blue-colored earring that symbolizes negotiation of the sun, the moon and stars, and the mark of the royal family. She is a polite and gentle personality of the anime drama, which never steps back to show her courage by helping people.
8. Raphtalia
- Anime: The Rising of the Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Raphtalia is a known fiction character in the anime community. In the prior scenes of the drama, she appears to be a dirty identity, but when Naofumi has purchased her, Raphtalia’s appearance changes. She showed up to be a beautiful young woman, specifically demi-humans. The makers have designed her entire look more like a warrior. Her outfit consists of a hiding breastplate, skirt, lace-up boots, a pair of gloves, a small knife, and sometimes a full-sized sword. Initially, she appeared to be a shy girl, but as time passed, she turned fearless.
7. Usagi Tsukino
- Anime: Sailor Moon Crystal
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Usagi Tsukino is one of the leading female anime characters, Sailor Moon Crystal. She is a blonde girl with long hair length. Usually, she appears in the drama in a blue middle-school sailor uniform. The sailor suit has a blue sailor collar, three white stripes, and a red ribbon. On that ribbon, she clips her magical brooch. She is a cheerful and immature girl who tends to cry in every situation. Usage is a kind-hearted and courageous girl who can also stand for herself and others.
6. Alice Zuberg
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Alice Zuberg is the main supporting character of Sword Art Online among the long-haired anime girls. She is originally from the village with Alice has blue eyes with long, golden hair. However, she likes to secure her hair in a braid. Her white lace around her forehead makes her shine just like a ninja. Moreover, when Alice turns up as an Integrity Knight, she changes her costume in white armor with a blue cape, white leather boots, and a white skirt.
5. Shouko Nishimiya
- Anime: A Silent voice
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Shōko Nishimiya can be a remarkable personality in many anime girls. The game has always found her in school dressed with brown hair in the drama. She always wears a navy blue blazer over a white blouse with a light brown sweater.
Along with that, her pale blue skirt with light blue details, navy socks and brown shoes puff up her entire appearance. Shoko is a sensitive girl who always cares for the people involved in her life. She has the means to blame herself for whatever wrong has happened to her.
4. Aqua
- Anime: Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Aqua can be considered an attractive anime girl. Her light blue hair eyes commend her hair as it’s the same color. She always wears a sleeveless dark-blue feather dress with white embellishments and a dark blue miniskirt. Aqua’s long blue hair is always partially tied with a clip into a loop.
Aqua is a cheerful girl who sometimes acts like an insensitive person in many situations. But her positive attitude and honesty made her identity shine. However, her green bow on her chest with a blue gem in the middle complements her entire look.
3. Utaha Kasumigaoka
- Anime: Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Utako Kasumi is an exciting character in Saekano: How to raise a boring girlfriend. She is a beautiful girl with mid-back long dark hair and white hair to secure her hair. Utako is a well-mannered girl who opts for writing as her hobby.
Utako’s self-centered nature and not disobeying her parents have added stars in her personality. She is a hardworking girl who is always with her plot composition. Utako is a person who has different shades in her personality. She is calm and quiet, with a sharp tongue and an aggressive attitude.
2. Sakie Satou
- Anime: Interviews With Monster Girls
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: crunchyroll
Sakie Sato is one of those anime girls who have Demi human origin. She can make herself a comfortable part of the puzzle of the human world. Sakie Sato is a Mathematics teacher who tries to be a Succubus. She is an attractive wan with highly long dark hair and purple eyes.
Generally, she appears in the scenes with a red tracksuit and glasses. However, she always tries her hair in a ponytail and blows it on the right side. According to Tetsuo Takahashi, one of the drama characters thinks that Sakie can increase sex appeal. She is a confident woman who avoids social contact with people, mainly men. But Sakie did not stop herself from admiring and caring for Tetsuo Takahashi.
1. Hakase Shinonome
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hakase is the main protagonist of the Nichijou series who lives to have snacks, Omelet rice, etc. She is a young scientist who has created Nano Shinonome, and eventually, every time, she tried to modify and add some functions innovatively to it. She is one of the adorable anime girls with light-ginger hair and sapphire-blue eyes. However, this anime character always wears an oversized white lab coat with not a single opening from the front.
Moreover, her red tie complements her entire look. Despite having so much intelligence and brightness, Hakase behaves like an 8-year-old child. She likes to be with everyone and enjoys every moment of her life, but she gets into trouble because of her childlike activities. Hakase is such an anime character who has a lot of intelligence but does not put her efforts and thoughts correctly. She tries to put forward all her inventions through a prank on others. She planned a prank on Nano and Sakamoto in which Hakase has used “Super Glue ”, which she has invented.
The characters mentioned above from seven deadly sins, violet evergreen, Squid girl can clearly say how long hatred girls have showcased their charm and attracted many anime fans. Hopefully, the above list will furnish anime fans with everything they want to know about long-haired anime girls.
40 Best Short Hair Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The best anime girls with short hair have proven that women do not need long hair to express femininity. In this list, we list the short-haired anime girls. Personality, attractiveness, design, charm – Short-haired girls are cute and oh so fun, especially in anime. So let’s get to it and see the list of these female anime characters. An anime girl with short hair will make the Appearance a little more interesting!
40. Kallen Stadtfeld
- Anime: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kallen is part of the Japanese and Britannia with short hair. Kallen’s personality in his school compared to a terrorist group is contradictory. You are probably living a double life.
39. Haruhi Fujioka
- Anime: Ouran High School Hosting Club
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The one who hides his sexuality. Yes, you read that well. Haruhi is a central character in the manga Ouran High School Host Club. Although a woman replaces a male manager at a host club, she has short hair. I have to say that Haruhi looks good wearing his men’s school uniform. She is famous, and many people love this character.
38. Ryuko Matoi
- Anime: Kill la Kill
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ryuko is no ordinary person. She is the creator of research done by her father and mother. Her black hair with feathers and eyes with Iris shaped differently makes her look completely different. However, she looks different and pretty at the same time.
37. Minori Kushieda
- Anime: Toradora
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kushieda, from the anime Toradora, always seems to be full of energy. Her pink hair and eyes show the same strength. As happy a character as she is, She is also a good athlete. Minori is a fun-loving and joyful kind of person. Minori somewhat looks like the anime version of Strawberry Shortcake.
36. Ritsu Tainaka
- Anime: K-ON!
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ritsu Tainaka is one of the characters of the anime K-ON! He is the drummer of the ‘Ho kago tea time’ band. Ritsu’s light brown eyes and short light brown hair give her a beautiful look. She and Yui are best friends sometimes. Ritsu is a package of humor and sarcasm. A brilliant version of Chandler Bing, I think!
35. Mayuri Shiina
- Anime: Steins;Gate
- IMDb rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mayuri is also known as Mayushii, and he is a character in Steins Gate and Steins Gate 0. She is a very young and inexperienced character. Although he has a good heart, she does not understand much. Mayuri is a short, beautiful girl with dark hair. Her childish behavior and appearance make her look like a pretty girl.
34. Patricia Thompson
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Patricia, from the anime Soul Eater. Patty is one of the girls with short hair has bright yellow hair and blue eyes. Although she looks older than others, she behaves like a child. Patty is most visible in cowgirl clothes, along with her sister Liz. Her soul is pink and has two triangles representing her hat. Her child-like pronunciation of “hello” such as “huuullo” and “sorry” as “sowwieeee” is so innocent and cute.
33. Hinami Fueguchi
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hinami is one of the main characters in the anime Tokyo Ghoul. She is tolerant. She has a strong sense of smell and hearing. Hinami, the ‘ghost daughter,’ is like her mother. With her beautiful brown eyes and her gentle heart, she is one of our favorites on the list.
32. Tenten
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tenten strongly believes that the female shinobi can be as powerful as the male shinobi. Tenten is portrayed as a curious and observant person with a personal dream of a famous like Tsunade. She is highly enthusiastic, and everyone loves her company. It’s enjoyable to be with her, And she loves the ninja and uses his tools.
31. Shirayuki
- Anime: Snow White and Red Hair
- iMDb rating:7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Shirayuki from Snow White and Red Hair is one of the anime girls with short hair and has a solid and bright personality. She is often self-reliant but accepts the help of others when needed. At times, her determination to stand up for herself is a challenge, and she is known for her relentless efforts to get sick.
30. Lisbeth / Rika
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Lisbeth is an amiable person who can get along with almost everyone he meets. He works hard and is proud of his skills as a blacksmith. However, he would be defensive and aggressive if someone put up with his arrogance as a blacksmith, as did Kirito after accidentally breaking his best sword. He is vicious and can be very violent, as when he grabbed Kirito by the collar after he had broken one of his fine swords. Lisbeth is also teasing.
29. Shizuka Minamoto
- Anime: Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s New Great Adventure into the Underworld
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Shizuka’s appearance has changed slightly during the Doraemon franchise years, and she is thin, light-skinned, has dark eyes, and her hair is usually black and tied with short pigtails. She is always seen in a pink dress. Shizuka is an intelligent and kind girl. She is not like Nobita, a brilliant and active child. Shizuka’s favorite time is bathing time. She is a perfect friend and a beautiful girl.
28. Fran Bow
- Anime: Mobile Suit Gundam
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Fraw, who has a cheeky forest, is a caring and caring young woman who always holds the flames of hope in her heart, even in the most challenging times of war. She was disturbed when she found her family’s bodies, but she healed and calmed herself down. So when he is not in the military, Fraw volunteers his time to care for orphans or wounded soldiers.
27. You Morisawa
- Anime: Creamy Mami
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yū has short blue hair and dark eyes. She wears a T-shirt under a white hooded vest and a yellow hood. She is a 10-year-old girl, and she looks cute and pretty.
26. Rei Ayanami
- Anime: Evangelion
- IMDb rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Rei has short pale blue hair with medium bangs and has red eyes. At the beginning of the series, he wore bandages that matched his arm and one eye. She wears the same uniform but wears white loafers and black ankle socks. Her plugsuit is very white, with black, red, and dark green stripes styled in many areas of her plugsuit. Sometimes you wear other plug suits.
25. Mako Mankanshoku
- Anime: Kill La Kill
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mako is a young girl with brown hair cut in a bowl. She is often seen wearing the usual Honnōji Academy No-Star uniform; a blue mini skirt, A white short-sleeve shirt along with a blue neckerchief, a blue mini-skirt, and white stockings. At the end of the series, Mako wears purple shorts, a pink top and white underwear, and a purple bag for her day with Ryūko.
24. Mafuyu Hoshikawa
- Anime: Blend S
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mafuyu has chin-length brown hair, brown eyes, is a mature girl, and is often seen with a straight face that rarely smiles unless she enters the character. She is a yellow maid with an old, regular uniform paired with white gloves, socks, and accessories. Despite the excellent character of Mafuyu in Stile, she is an older girl who is sometimes annoyed with Dino. In one or two episodes, he annoys Dino because he watches the anime all night and falls asleep at work, so he keeps hitting him on the head. She has short hair for the rest of the season.
23. Tsukasa
- Anime: Lucky Star Tsukasa
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Tsukasa from Lucky star Tsukasa has a medium shape, though no curves. Like Konata, she is much younger than her peers. She has shoulder-length hair light purple hair accessed with an orange, yellow headband with a bow; the hair bow often changes position according to its shape. Her calm “tareme” eyes are blue, seemingly helpless, scared, and emotional.
22. Yuuko
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuuko Aioi has white skin and has short chestnut hair with pointed bangs in the middle. The other part of his bang from the outer edges is short and straight. She has outward pointed ends. She has brown eyes and is wearing her school uniform.
21. Ringo
- Anime: Daily Life of High School Boys
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ringo has large brown eyes and short auburn hair, usually kept in place by light green hair. She is skinny, a fact she feels insecure about. His most notable feature is the constant blurring on his cheeks. Her appearance becomes wild when she is happy. He is often wearing a typical Sanada East High uniform, complete with a gray jacket.
20. Nami
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Nami is a thin woman with medium-length orange hair and brown eyes. Many people consider her to be beautiful. He has a black tattoo (blue in anime) on his left shoulder, representing mikan, and pinwheels, where he used to have a tattoo of being a member of the group. Arlong’s team. Her whole body suddenly matured. Her fashion often changes, as does her hairstyle.
19. Sakura
- Anime: Cardcaptor Sakura
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sakura’s clothes constantly change throughout the series. Her most alluring everyday attires are her school uniform, the last of which changes depending on the season. She wears a black leather jacket with a school logo on the back on frigid days.
18. Vignette
- Anime: Gabriel Dropout
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
She usually takes care of Gabriel, who lives in the same building as hers, contrary to her natural role as a demon, and often washes cleans, and cooks in Gabriel’s house. She noticed that Gabriel’s squeal was sweet when he put the cream on his back.
17. Misaka Mikoto
- Anime: Toaru Majutsu
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Misaka is one of the characters in Toaru Majutsu no index and later plays a vital role in the anime Toaru Kagaku and Railgun. He was nicknamed Railgun because of his signature. Her hair and eyes are of the same color are brown. Misaka is also a good student, always getting high marks in school.
16. Rem and Ram
- Anime: Re: Zero
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ram has medium-length pink hair covering his left eye, large dark pink eyes, and small features. She also has suitable haircuts for her hair. She wore a flower-shaped ribbon, along with a maid’s hairband. Rem has shoulder-length hairs. The twin demon sisters dress the same have the same short hairstyle. She also has hair clips that look to the left side of her hair.
15. Mizore Shirayuki
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Mizore is one of the leading characters in the anime Rosario + Vampire. She is a fairy tale or Yuki Onno. He can free anyone. Mizore is not always understood and is afraid to trust anyone. People run away from him when they know his truth. Mizore has turquoise blue eyes and is very pretty.
14. Rin Hoshizora
- Anime: Love Live!
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Rin looks like a tomboy, though it has a girly streak. She is a short-haired anime girl and loves sports, and she doesn’t like to wear skirts. Like Honoka, Rin is powerful, hardworking, and hardworking; her hardworking and determined personality is shown in season 1.
13. Hinata
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hinata is a thin anime girl with short hair, which like Hyūga, her most distinctive feature is Byakugan, giving her pure white eyes (lavender in anime). In addition, she has dark blue hair and is one of the most loved short-haired girls.
12. Lotte
- Anime: Little Witch Academia
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Lotte from Little Witch Academia is a girl with less than average height. She is an anime girl with short hair who wore a blue headband. It has a pale skin tone, spots on the cheeks, and a bridge on the nose. Her regular Luna Nova Magical Academy uniform, along with a red band on her head and a red belt. When she does not wear her uniform, she loves to wear a blue headband.
11. Sailor Mercury
- Anime: Sailor Moon
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Sailor Mercury is from Sailor Moon Ami Mizuno, is an anime girl with shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is also one of the short-haired girls.
10. Ichigo Momomiya
- Anime: Tokyo Mew Mew
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Ichigo is a fun, short-haired girl, and it is perfect. She is in love with Masaya. Ichigo takes excellent care of his friends, and he can’t bear to see someone injured. However, he too is a brave man and is very friendly. She works hard too and is brave.
9. Heidi
- Anime: Girl of the Alps
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Heidi Girl of the Alps is an orphan of anime girls with short hair since she was a child. She was forced to live with her grandfather (Alm Uncle), whom she had never met. In a small hut in the Swiss Alps, her grandpa used to stay alone until her aunt found a job.
8. Fubuki
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Fubuki is a little girl with short hair with a long, thin, curved body. Her outfit contains a long white wool coat, a dark blue dress that matches the form, long black boots, and many necklaces. Sometimes, she wears other clothes. When Fubuki was young, he was very self-conscious about his appearance, especially her big breasts.
7. Faye Valentine
- Anime: Cowboy Bebop
- IMDb rating: 8.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Faye is an arrogant and one of the lazy anime girls with short hair, as she is often seen sleeping while others suddenly work and spend most of her time taking care of her appearance. He introduced many bad habits, such as gambling, alcoholism, tobacco and tobacco abuse, unnecessary violence, and forced labor. Because of his violent temper, he often quarrels with his friends.
6. Najenda
- Anime: Akame Ga Kill!
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
Najenda from Akame Ga Kill! is one of the anime girls with short hair and purple eyes. He fitted an eyebrow where his right eye was. He has a mechanical right arm. She wore long hair and styled them into braids when she was a kid.
5. Rukia
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb rating: 8.2 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One of the anime girls with short hair, Rukia, has light pale skin with purple eyes. Her hair is black. Byakuya said she is very similar to her sister, Hisana Kuchiki. Like the Shinigami of Gotei 13, Rukia wears the usual shihakushō. Seventeen months after Aizen’s defeat, Rukia wears her bob-cut hair hanging from her face. He is wearing a white fingerless tekkō, similar to Byakuya’s, extending beyond his elbows.
4. Haruhi Suzumiya
- Anime: Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Haruhi Suzumiya has pale skin, big brown eyes, and is an anime girl with short hair. At the beginning of the series, her lengthy hair reaches her waist. She always had different hair every day. However, after a conversation with Kyon about his hair, he cuts himself off his shoulders. After styling her hair, Haruhi is often seen wearing a yellow-orange headband with ribbons on the side, in her hair.
3. Ichigo
- Anime: Darling on Franxx
- IMDb rating: 7.4 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ichigo has soft and large light blue eyes and a small, shortest structure among parasites in Squad 13. He wears his straight and short blue hair on a cropped haircut, where his hair hangs long to the right of his face. She also wore white haircut bangs on the left side, which was a present from Hiro.
2. Bulma
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb rating: 8.5 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
I once listed Bulma as one of the top anime characters with bob-style hairs- the most appropriate place. She has milky-colored skin. At a young age, she has short hair, but she keeps her short hair longer as she grows up. In Dragon ball, she is a fierce character. Bulma’s annoyance when trapped in the wild Bulma has a gentle personality while tomboyish and girl at the same time. Though known for her superhuman intelligence, Bulma is highly corrupt and worthless, using her incredible beauty to excuse her selfish behavior.
1. Yui
- Anime: K-ON!
- IMDb rating: 7.8 / 10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yui Hirasawa is a leading guitarist and singer of Ho-Kago Tea Time, a group she founded with members of the Light Music Club. She has short hair and uses two yellow pins. She looks adorable.
In anime AND real life, short-haired girls are often seen as tomboys or “not” as women. So stop being sexy or attractive. But who can say that short hair is not attractive in anime or otherwise? Whether famous or not, these best anime girls have to say it for different reasons. And that is all for this article! I hope you all liked it.
Imran Shah welcomes decision on extension of PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh for five more years
Imran Shah welcomes decision on extension of PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh for five more years
Thanks PM Modi and Minister for Human resources.
Anantnag May 29: Senior Socio Political leader has welcomed the recent decision of Central Government under the leadership of honorable PM Modi to extend the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh for further five years.
Shah said that this significant and historic move will not only benefit more than 5000 meritorious students of UT’s but also increase the faith and hope for seeking better knowledge to build best career among young generations a head every year.
Shah said that under the able and visionary leadership of PM Modi not only our state but the whole country is gaining popularity and development day by day and this is the vision of PM Modi that India is flourishing on the highest page of development in the world.
Shah while thanking the honorable Prime minister of India Modi and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for extending PMSSS for J&K students for another 5 years, said that by making thousands of scholarships available every year, this scheme will provide opportunities to our youth to dream big & means to realize their dreams at large in our erstwhile state, he added.
35 Best Orange Hair Anime Girl (Most Beautiful) In 2022
The article talks about the orange-haired anime girls who have impacted the audience’s appearance in different anime shows and series. Each of them is unique in its way, making this article interestingly digging for you people! cheer up for your anime girl with orange hair!
35. Seryu Ubiquitous
- Anime: Akame Ga Kill!
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll
Seryu is the anime girl with orange-brown hair who used to be a member of the Police. She used to look like someone who is very compassionate in the beginning, but as the show goes on, she comes out as a very ruthless and mentally unstable person.
Seryu has fun in killing someone, which scares the audience thinking about her personality.
34. Kaguya Yamai
- Anime: Date a Live
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Kaguya Yamai is among the orange-haired anime girls who speak their hearts out. She has beautiful blue eyes and has an extroverted personality. People think of her as kiddish and somewhat immature at times.
She is so self-involved in her words at times that she speaks things without thinking about how someone might feel because of it or what the consequences will be to it.
33. Fuyou Kaede
- Anime: Shuffle
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation and Amazon Prime Video
Fuyou Kaede is an anime girl whose mother has died a long time ago, and therefore she stays with her best friend. She is pure of heart and has a perfect nature.
She is among those anime girls who care for other people a lot. In the case of Kaede, it’s her friend Rin, and she loves her soo much that nothing else matters to her. Even with all this, our lady has mental health issues, which makes her rude when she is under stress.
32. Holo
- Anime: Spice and Wolf
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video
Holo the wolf anime girl with orange hair is the series’s main protagonist. She is half human and half wolf, which makes it difficult for her to live in this human world.
Holo does many things to hide her wolf self, like wearing a scarf and a skirt to hide her ears and tail. She entered this world to bring the harvest, which the citizens promised.
31. Makoto Sawatari
- Anime: Kanon
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Makoto has beautiful long orange hair and is the protagonist of the series. She ties her beautiful hair with ribbons. She has a very stubborn personality and seems like an insulting person.
To the watchers, she looks like someone who is quite spoiled. Even after she gets into the house of Minase, she remains the same and is of no use.
30. Sora Tkenouchi
- Anime: Digimon
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Netflix
Sora Tkenouchi is the anime girl with orange hair from the 1st season of the series. She has tomboyish characteristics and goes on various adventured with Biyomon.
Sora has been rescued by her adventure partner Biyomon various times. She is a very hard soccer lover and enjoys playing the game way too much. Her best friend in the series is Tai Kamiya, and she is pretty close to her.
29. Hakase
- Anime: Nichijou
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Funimation
Hakase is a little girl with orange hair in the anime series Nichijiou. Let’s not go on her size or age when it comes to her brain, which is extraordinary. She is one of those characters who can build anything and everything the imagination through science.
Hakase had proved her intelligence in numerous ways, especially when she created a human-robot with emotions. But we all know that she is a kid, and that’s what they do! She has been known to create many problems through her invention due to her childish inventions.
28. Enju Aihara
- Anime: Black Bullet
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Enju is the anime girl with orange hair in the series Black Bullet. She is among the anime characters who break the stereotypes, and she does it very well by falling in love with a much older man.
Enju is one of those characters who have extraordinary powers and strength. This power is a curse to her as much as a boon, as kids with superhuman strength are considered cursed in her society.
27. Misty
- Anime: Pokemon
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Misty is among the orange-haired girls in one of the most loved series, i.e., Pokemon. Her character has shown her a different level of growth throughout the story.
From a character who started with kiddish traits and as we go on in the series acts all grown up in certain areas, it was a change that every pokemon lover noted and appreciated. Misty has also helped our main character, who has cultivated a lot through her.
26. Nakiri Erina
- Anime: Food Wars
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix and Crunchyroll
Nakiri Erina is an orange hair anime girl among the main characters in the series Food Wars. She is one of the top anime characters and belongs to one of the best families known for cooking. Erina is also one of the best students in her class and has a set in “Eline Ten Council”.
She is among the anime characters who try to be perfect in everything as she has always lived a life filled with quality things. Some people find her very hot due to her personality traits, but this does not help her make friends.
25. Rena Ryuuguu
- Anime: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix and Funimation
Rena Ryuuguu is an anime girl with orange hair and beautiful blue eyes. She is very kind-hearted and has an amicable nature. But don’t consider her good nature as a means to take advantage of her as she can set the wires straight when provoked.
The anime girl has a great belief system towards Oyashiro Sama, which sometimes makes her a bit annoying as she does not like people who share the same beliefs as hers.
24. Mikuru Asahina
- Anime: Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mikuru Asahina is among the long orange-haired anime girls who play the main character in Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu. She has beautiful looks and has come from the future for taking care of Haruhi, Interesting?
As she is a time traveler, her clothes keep changing throughout the series, whatever way she likes. At times it just gets more embarrassing as per the outfits she wears. The different personality of the props makes it worth our while to watch her during the show.
23. Nanoha Takamachi
- Anime: Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Nanoha Takamachi is among the anime characters who has fantastic personality. She is among the anime girls with beautiful brains that make her even more enjoyable.
She has magical powers about which she is unaware until an incident occurs. The person she considers her rivals at the start of the series becomes her life partner later. With all the exciting facts about her life, her orange hair still more charisma to her personality.
22. Hakaze Kusaribe
- Anime: Zetsuen No Tempest
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Hakaze Kusaribe is among the main characters of the anime series Zatsuen No Tempest. She is one of the most beautiful anime girls with orange hair, pointing out her beautiful stars. She is full of humor and mischief.
Hakaze does and speaks what she likes without thinking about its impact on the other person. All these things accumulatively make her come out as rude in the series. But, one thing about Hakaze is that it gives strength to her character, i.e., her loyalty. She is one of those characters who stand on their words and never break promises.
21. Asako Natsume
- Anime: Princess Tutu
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video and HiDive
Asako Natsume is one of the main characters with orange hair in the Princess Tutu anime series. She isn’t among the very academically profound girls, but her looks keep other characters stuck to her, resulting in boys often have a crush on her.
Getting proposals from boys all around the school is very typical for her. Even after all this, she is often left alone and feels lonely. She has a very compassionate nature and keeps everyone in her footsteps. She even goes forward with a friendly hand first whenever she can.
20. Rin Hoshizora
- Anime: Love Live
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll
Rin Hoshizora is a girl who is full of energy and brings a different charm to the Love Live anime series. The show becomes pretty interesting as we watch Rin and her enthusiastic nature, making anyone smile.
She is too adorable not to be loved by the audience. The silly things she does have never annoyed the audience but made them love her more.
19. Marika Tachibana
- Anime: Nisekoi
- IMDb Rating: 9.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Marika Tachibana is the leading anime character with long orange hair. In the initial stage of the series, she used to keep short hair, but her life changed after she met Raku, who expressed his likings for long hair. Haven’t we all done these things for our crushes at some point in life?
The charm for Marika even comes from her great personality. She is pretty honest and loyal. She even values the good words people tell her and gives them a lot of importance.
18. Erina Nakiri
- Anime: Shokgeki No Soma
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Erina Nakiri is a very sexy orange-haired anime girl. She keeps the audience hooked with her body even though she isn’t among the main characters in the series. With all this beauty, she is also a great cook, and at some point in the series, we all want to try the food she makes.
17. Lina Inverse
- Anime: Slayers
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Crunchyroll
Lina Inverse is a gorgeous lady with orange hair in the anime series Slayers. Lina carries herself into a beautiful dress designed with her “Demon Blood Talisman,” which gives her more power when she needs it in the battle.
The line is one of the best characters in the series that gives life to it. The girl has common yet significant wishes to get a lot of money and become rich to enjoy life in all the ways she wants. That’s quite a common wish to have. Am I right, people.
16. Nami
- Anime: Full Metal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video
The name is the orange-haired anime girl who made her debut in the latest season of the Full Metal Alchemist series. She is a very sensible and focused character who would do anything to achieve the goals she has set in her mind.
Even though she has been added recently, her sincerity and other characteristics have changed the show for the better, making her presence worthwhile.
15. Yui Yuigahama
- Anime: Oregairu
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: HiDive
Yui Yuigahama is an orange-haired anime girl who has developed a liking for the main character who friend zones her. She has an entertaining loving nature and always keeps smiling. In her school, i.e., Sobu High School, she is a service club member.
14. Chiho Sasaki
- Anime: The Devil is a Part-Timer
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Chiho Sasaki is an adorable girl with short hair that she keeps tied with the help of a ribbon. She looks mesmerizing with her orange hair, which makes other girls jealous of her.
Chiho has mastered the Idea Link Spell, which helps her tell people if she ever comes in danger. She also starts understanding the “Ente Isla” language because of her likings for the devil even though she was not meant to learn it.
13. Yui Kiriyama
- Anime: Kokoro Connect
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchy roll and HiDive
Yui Kiriyama is a very expressive orange-haired girl in the series Kokoro Connect. Even though she is a little girl, she has won tournaments in Karate. She has quite a cute room filled with fancy stuff.
Even with all the girly behaviors, she can kick asses as she is a black belt in Karate. She is the one you should be aware of.
12. Itori
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Itori has long orange hair and a mysterious personality in Tokyo Ghoul’s series. She is usually wearing body-revealing clothes, which helps her distract the enemies.
Itori has an amiable nature. She likes having fun and talking around with people. Even though she works as an underworld informant, she likes to pull pranks here and there.
11. Nami
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Hulu
The name is a beautiful girl with a slim body and orange hair in the series One Piece. Her nature is quite rude and bossy, and she wants people to do things as she orders them to. She is known as the Cat Burglar in the series.
Nami keeps herself on the top of her list and always tries to save herself in every situation. She likes it when other people participate in her fights, and she doesn’t have to make her hands dirty.
10. Yuuki Asuna
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuuki Asuna has long orange hair with a brown tint. She looks lovely with the pretty hazel eyes she has. She is portrayed as a deuteragonist in the series Sword Art Online.
yuuki is very kind-hearted and always believes in helping people in whatever way she can, even if she has to risk herself in the process. She is very focused on the game until Kirito tells her to enjoy it.
9. Shirley Fenette
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Hulu
Shirley Fenette is an orange-haired anime girl in the series Code Geass where her character is portrayed as very decent and kind-hearted. She has one of the most fantastic traits of caring about other people. She always tries to solve any problems that occur between her and anyone.
Even though Shirley doesn’t have different abilities compared to other anime, she won’t be left unnoticed by anyone who watches the series. Our girl likes Lelouch, who is among the main characters in the series, and if he comes close with other girls, Yui gets a bit jealous. She is pretty fun to watch in the series.
8. Chiyo Sakura
- Anime: Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchyroll
Chiyo Sakura is a girl with orange hair who has a very reserved nature. She never says things out loud that are in her mind due to her shy and reserved nature. Her beauty and hair top her character up in the Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun series.
Chiyo Sakura is full of fun and has a wide array of antiques. The anime series is made more worthwhile to watch with the antiques of Chiyo Sakura and the other characters that become her friends down the series.
7. Itsuka Kendo
- Anime: My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
The orange-haired anime girl of My Hero Academia “Itsuka Kendo” is among the female side characters in the series, a disciple in UA’s academy. She has a great personality and deals with things in a very professional manner. She has excellent control over her herself and handles things with patience.
Even though the girl isn’t among the main characters in the series My Hero Academia, her presence has improved.
6. Rangiku Matsumoto
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchy Roll
Rangiku Matsumoto is among the orange-haired anime girls in the Bleach Anime. She has a mesmerizing figure and is very noticeable in the series due to her ample chest. All the bleach series fans like her.
Rangiku Matsumoto loves to tease and be seductive with Ichigo Kurosaki even though she knows that the seduction won’t attract Ichigo Kurosaki much, but she still does it for fun.
She is a girl with great ethical values and does everything to win. She is a fantastic character to watch in the series.
5. Yotsuba Nakano
- Anime: Quintessential Quintuplets
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Crunchy Roll
Yotsuba Nakano is an orange-haired anime girl who is among the twin sisters in the series Quintessential Quintuplets with a very loyal, honest, caring, gentle, and can be easily talked to. She is easily distinguished around from her twins as she wears green ribbons in the form of rabbit ears.
She is not very academically profound, but her characteristics form the real essence. People like her due to her easy-going nature and pure heart. She has genuine feelings for the male character Uesugi Kun, and therefore she always supports him in whatever way she can.
4. Emma
- Anime: The promised neverland
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Hulu
The girl in Promised Neverland “Emma” is an orange-haired anime epitome of beauty with a kind heart. She is always ready to help whoever she can without any expectations. This helping nature of hers is portrayed extraordinarily throughout the series.
The positivity she has in her is commendable in many ways. You can be a total stranger to our girl, but she will help you in every way she can if you are in any problem. With all this, she is constantly thinking throughout the show as she has fantastic thinking capabilities. Due to all she has to offer, she is among the favorite character of everyone in the show.
3. Orihime Inoue
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu and Crunchy Roll
Orihime Inoue has beautiful hair and a scorching and beautiful body. In the Bleach anime series, Orihime Inoue has long orange hair. The girl has her heart over for the main character in the Bleach Series.
The girl Orihime Inoue is known for her kindness, simplicity and faithfulness throughout the bleach anime series, which is often taken advantage of due to her straightforward nature, which is considered dumb by some people.
2. Kyouko Mogami
- Anime: Skip Beat
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchy Roll and Amazon Prime Video
The main character Kyouko Mogami is among the beautiful orange-haired anime characters in Skip Beat. She has a fantastic character with beauty as she is very laborious and good at heart.
People all around have feelings of jealousy for her beauty and even comment on it by saying that it’s not her natural looks. Though her appearance differs from time to time in the series, the rumor says she looks way different in real life compared to reel one.
1. Asuka Langley
- Anime: Neon Genesis Evangelion
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Asuka Langley is an anime girl with orange hair named neon genesis Evangelion. She is gorgeous with the long orange hair tied together, and according to her, the most iconic dress she has is her school uniform which she loves to wear. The character is a very high skilled pilot who is loved and cherished by every person due to her skills.
These were the Lot of orange-haired anime girls with different personality traits and features. Each of them has made the series they have been in worthwhile to watch with their unique appearance and the twists they bring.
We hope you enjoyed the journey of these girls with us. Do watch a series of the orange-haired anime girls if you haven’t till now!
