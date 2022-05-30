5 Things to Keep in Mind Before You Hire a Plumber

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are you going to hire a plumber for the first item? If so, you need to ask some important questions first. Hiring a plumber is an important decision that may bring joy or problems in your life. Therefore, we suggest that you consider 5 things before making your ultimate decision. Read on to find out more.

1. Total Cost

Although you can get quotes on the phone, don’t just make your decision based on these quotes alone. Typically, good plumbers don’t give quotes unless they have inspected your piping system first.

Apart from this, good contractors provide a quote only after adding the cost of parts that need to be replaced. So, make sure that the final quote includes both labor costs and the price of parts to be replaced.

2. Subcontractors

Some plumbers use the services of subcontractors or helpers. If your contractor is one of them, make sure their helpers are qualified. After all, you don’t want to end up hiring an untrained professional. So, don’t forget to ask about the experienced of the professional that you are going to hire.

3. Licensing Information

In some states, only licensed professionals are allowed to offer their services. If your state has these rules, make sure that they have passed the tests and received the license. They will produce their license upon your request.

Although experienced and licensed plumbers charge more for their service, the additional cost is totally worth it. They will provide you with a much better service. Plus, they are much more reliable than inexperienced contractors.

4. Insurance

Make sure that the plumber is insured. They will show you the evidence of their insurance and bonding. Hiring a licensed professional is a good idea as the insurance provider will be responsible for the injury or loss that occurred during the job. So, you should ask this question during the interview phase.

5. Charges

To avoid surprises, make sure you ask the professional if they charge by the hour or have a fixed fee. If they charge by the hour, ask them about their experience and the number of hours they will take to get the job done.

It’s better that you hire the most experienced plumber as they will be able to give you the most accurate quote.

Long story short, we suggest that you consider these 5 things before you hire a good plumber. This will ensure you will get the best experience.