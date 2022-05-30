Finance
5 Things to Keep in Mind Before You Hire a Plumber
Are you going to hire a plumber for the first item? If so, you need to ask some important questions first. Hiring a plumber is an important decision that may bring joy or problems in your life. Therefore, we suggest that you consider 5 things before making your ultimate decision. Read on to find out more.
1. Total Cost
Although you can get quotes on the phone, don’t just make your decision based on these quotes alone. Typically, good plumbers don’t give quotes unless they have inspected your piping system first.
Apart from this, good contractors provide a quote only after adding the cost of parts that need to be replaced. So, make sure that the final quote includes both labor costs and the price of parts to be replaced.
2. Subcontractors
Some plumbers use the services of subcontractors or helpers. If your contractor is one of them, make sure their helpers are qualified. After all, you don’t want to end up hiring an untrained professional. So, don’t forget to ask about the experienced of the professional that you are going to hire.
3. Licensing Information
In some states, only licensed professionals are allowed to offer their services. If your state has these rules, make sure that they have passed the tests and received the license. They will produce their license upon your request.
Although experienced and licensed plumbers charge more for their service, the additional cost is totally worth it. They will provide you with a much better service. Plus, they are much more reliable than inexperienced contractors.
4. Insurance
Make sure that the plumber is insured. They will show you the evidence of their insurance and bonding. Hiring a licensed professional is a good idea as the insurance provider will be responsible for the injury or loss that occurred during the job. So, you should ask this question during the interview phase.
5. Charges
To avoid surprises, make sure you ask the professional if they charge by the hour or have a fixed fee. If they charge by the hour, ask them about their experience and the number of hours they will take to get the job done.
It’s better that you hire the most experienced plumber as they will be able to give you the most accurate quote.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these 5 things before you hire a good plumber. This will ensure you will get the best experience.
Finance
Affordable Real Estate Tips to Think Beforehand
Affordable real estate tips include a number of things you can do to get the best deal if you are a buyer or a seller. There are many ideas for buyers, sellers and people with mortgages and you also have some things to think about before you take your next step. Affordable real estate tips are not hard to find and are certainly worth it. Here are some things to consider.
If you are looking to buy a house and given that we are living in turbulent financial times, the one thing to really think of is if you want a new house or a used one. A new house costs more than a used one. This is true. However, a new house has the advantage of being ready. There is no need for repairs and maintenance. The cost for you is limited to the cost of the house. A used house could cost less but you will certainly have to pay extra for repairs or things that you don’t like and are going to change. One must affordable real estate tip is to make an inspection to every room and calculate the extra amount of money you will need. Then add it to the price. Check if it would be better to get a new house from the start.
If you are trying to sell your house, there are a few affordable real estate tips you can follow that can benefit anyone. The first thing is to de-clutter it. Having a house that shows that it can’t hold the owner’s stuff is not good for the potential buyer. Make your house look tidy and as if it can provide a nice, cosy clean atmosphere. Another thing you can do is to fix things that are easy for you to fix. This means that if you have a licking faucet and you know it is not a bigger problem, you should fix it instantly. A buyer might think that there is a bigger problem in the pipes and be reluctant to buy it. Fix everything that you can. The buyer will want to inspect the house and if there are a lot of things that need fixing will be reluctant to buy it.
Lastly, there are a few things to consider for your mortgage. First of all, make sure you have a financial plan. This will help you in being certain you can pay the mortgage at all circumstances. Calculate an amount of money that you can afford for your house. Then calculate all extra costs. This is very important as many people don’t add costs correctly and they end up having much bigger expenses from what they initially thought. Don’t add amounts of money you are expecting to get as they may never come. After doing that, you have a limited but safe plan on how much you can spend. Adjust your monthly payments according to that amount. This way you will be sure that you can enjoy your new house.
Finance
Practical Agile – 6 Implementation Principles to Secure Project Success
A couple of years back I was engaged on a project to help recover an agile project run amok. The project was one of the first in the organization to use an agile development methodology and consisted of eight four-week sprints with six capability development teams. The project manager was a very theoretical scrum master who was more concerned with having an agile “design win” than he was with ensuring the business sponsor was satisfied with the project result. After about the third sprint there were significant issues with capabilities not working together, interfaces with external systems breaking, and problems with meeting sprint dates for committed capabilities. To save the project, we had to take a number of steps that violated the purist agile model but were necessary if we were going to keep moving forward on the project. Our implementation looked like a mishmash of agile and waterfall. It wasn’t pretty, but we eventually got the project done.
Ah, agile development. I love the speed, focus, and excitement of seeing capabilities roll off the agile assembly line. I’ve had the pleasure of running some very successful projects where we delivered capability much faster than under waterfall. I’ve also been involved in recovery projects like my earlier example where the brand of agile being used was fraught with schedule and scope issues and management was demanding change to get the project righted. Through these experiences a few tenets became painfully clear:
- Business stakeholders want something when they want it; they don’t care how well the project adhered to a particular development methodology.
- Agile principle adherence shouldn’t become the focus of the project. It is the vehicle in which a project gets implemented, not the reason for the project.
- Agile doesn’t mean skipping any kind of testing, particularly integration and regression testing. It just means you are compressing and overlapping and being less “over the wall” in test stages.
- Successful agile requires focused business user involvement through design, development, and testing. None of this “let me know when it’s done” stuff.
- Top down project management orchestration is crucial. Empowering teams is important, but can’t be taken to a point of anarchy.
Depending on where an organization is at in its systems development methodology journey, it may not be able to jump to a purist agile model and be successful. I’ve learned that the following six principles are paramount in a successful agile project.
- Embedded Power User – Having an experienced and forward-thinking dedicated user who can guide capability development and bring other users to the table as needed ensures that the capabilities under development will align to the business and will minimize capability gaps after implementation.
- Time Fences – Rather than having team members set their own delivery dates, the project team needs to work to defined time fences and flex the work to hit the time fence. Key to this is the project manager having some flexibility to alter a time fence if it makes sense to do so.
- Governing Architecture – I watched an agile project with six capability teams go off the rails because each team was given too much architectural freedom of choice. About five sprints into the project the capabilities didn’t fit together because of individual decisions made by capability teams, creating massive rework. There needs to be a concise functional and technical architecture that capability teams must snap to.
- Small, Frequent Deployments – I like executing plans that have monthly capability releases. It keeps the energy going, gives business users and stakeholders something to look forward to each month, and gives everyone something to celebrate each month.
- Persistent Testing – Developers tend to like “grand reveals.” where a capability isn’t shown to others until the developer is sure everything works 100%. I prefer to have testing and power users involved as close as possible to development to find problems early on. There is a big trust issue that has to be overcome when you take this approach; the developer needs to not be randomized by “Are you done yet?” questions and needs to know that if something breaks during development the power user won’t start launching flares that the product is of poor quality. The developer, in turn, needs to avoid the grand reveals where fixing problems later in the schedule becomes more expensive.
- Strong Project Management – Agile isn’t code for anarchy, and it’s not a time when the PM is relegated to administrative errand-running. The PM needs to be driving accountability, ensuring issues are being addressed, risks are being mitigated, dates are being met, and scope is being adhered. At the end of the day, the PM gets the first bullet if the project fails and needs to ensure everyone is doing his or her job to meet scope, schedule, and budget goals.
I’ve never seen a project manager get points because he or she followed the rules of agile on a failed project. The first and foremost goal is agreed-upon scope delivered on time and within budget. Keep the above principles in mind as you take on your next agile implementation to better ensure success and not get tied up in whether or not you’re doing agile right.
Finance
Pros and Cons of the Fair Tax Act
Let’s start out by examining what the Fair Tax Act is. The Fair Tax Act is a tax designed to replace all federal income taxes. The plan was created by Americans for Fair Taxation, an advocacy group formed to change the tax system, this group states that, together with economists, it developed the plan and the name “Fair Tax”, based on the desires of the general public. Because the word “fair” is subjective, the name of the plan has been criticized as deceptive advertising by some, while being publicized as true to its name by others.
The Fair Tax Act has a lot of arguments going both ways, some of which are for it while others are completely against it. The following are some arguments in favor of the Fair Tax Act:
- Federal income taxes will be completely eliminated, and in its place a single broad national consumption tax on retail sales.
- With the repeal of federal income taxes, the IRS would basically cease to exist.
- The Fair Tax will not punish businesses for expanding and creating more jobs, investing in research and development, or donating to charity.
- All current government services will continue to be fully funded, such as Social Security and Medicare.
- Because this tax system is consumption-based rather than income-based, people will be able to exercise a certain amount of control over how much tax they pay.
- Tax evasion will be reduced because people who currently resist paying income taxes and derive their income from black market sources would be taxed automatically at the point of sale whenever they purchase new goods and services.
- The bottom price of goods and services will be lower because the embedded costs of the present income tax system will no longer be a factor.
- A national sales tax such as this will be much more transparent than the current tax system. The people of America will be able to see the amount of taxation, and hopefully cut down on wasteful spending, corruption, and inefficiency in the government.
These things all lined up may make the Fair Tax Act seem to be quite a deal but before the American people decide they should also examine some of the following the arguments that are made against the Fair Tax Act:
- If the income tax is not fully repealed as promised or a future president or perhaps even Congress decides to replace some part of the income tax code we could end up with a national sales tax and an income tax, which would be catastrophic for our economic liberty.
- The national sales tax proposal is not indexed for inflation, meaning that as inflation increases the base price of goods and services will also increase.
- People who have paid into the Social Security system and private savings accounts for retirement will be effectively double taxed when they begin withdrawing their money and spending it, because all the money that they have managed to save up has already been taxed by the present tax system.
- The retail price of new goods and services will increase, and the first sight of apparently higher prices could have a diminishing effect on the economy.
- Because tax rates will be under the national sales tax system, this could allow the government to raise the tax rate on certain items that it deems “unhealthy” or “dangerous”.
- The “prebate” in the Fair Tax system could actually do a lot of harm over time, possibly causing people to rely to heavily on the government.
- If the Fair Tax becomes really high, this could urge more people to enter the black market in order to avoid the tax.
- The Fair Tax does nothing to fix the main cause of high taxation, which is extreme government spending. Simply changing the method of taxation is not going to change the root causes of unfair taxes.
As can be seen there are two sides to the coin, which needs careful consideration by the American people before we just permit the government to make all the decisions. If mistakes are made in allowing this bill in, there could very possibly be bad repercussions in the future.
