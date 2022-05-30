News
50 Best Purple Hair Anime Girl (Most Beautiful) In 2022
Many anime characters have different hair colors, ranging from blue to black to green hair colors, but anime girl with purple hair is different indeed. These are pretty vibrant and make the character unique. These colors add more flair to the personality and looks of the virtual world characters, giving the viewers some fantastical imaginings.
So we decided upon the purple-haired anime girls, which the anime community loves the most. According to IMDb, the characters are ranked according to the highest to lowest rated anime.
Today, we bring you another kind of list: the list of 50 best anime girls with purple hair. Scroll below to check whether we have included your favorite anime character or characters.
The List of Purple-haired Anime Girls
1. Faye Valentine
- Anime: Cowboy Bebop
- IMDb Ratings: 8.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu
In Cowboy Bebop, Faye Valentine is a wanted bounty hunter. She is a decorated member of the bounty hunting team en route on the Bebop. She looks like a 23-year-old woman, but she is, in reality, 77 years old. The secret behind this age situation put her in a cryogenic freezer, and she spent 54 years in that due to a spaceship accident.
Faye is of Singaporean descent. She has dark purple hair and green eyes with a pale complexion.
Thank you for reading the list we compiled. We have ranked the characters on the IMDb ratings of the series they appear in. The list follows the best from worst-rated series.
2. Cornelia li Britannia
- Anime: Code Geass
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cornelia li Britannia is Prince Lelouch’s half-sister who takes up the throne after being killed. She is a skilled warrior and has established Area 18 before taking up Area 11. Initially, she was an antagonist in the first season, but her character grows neutral in later seasons.
As the second to the throne after Lelouch, Cornelia’s physical appearance is beautiful. She has long hair in the color fuchsia. She sometimes wears it up in a crown braid, and sometimes she keeps them loose. Cornelia has lavender-tinted eyes and naturally pink lips. However, she does wear lipstick. She is slightly taller than her half-brother.
3. Misato Katsuragi
- Anime: Evangelion
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ikari’s classmate cited’ babe’ throughout the series, Evangelion’ Misato Katsuragi is a young woman with attractive looks. She has long dark violet wavy hair with bangs on the sides.
Misato initially worked in NERV as the operations director with the rank of captain. Later in the series, she was promoted to the rank of major. Apart from working in the field, she also handled the bureaucracy in the organization.
4. Jirou Kyouka
- Anime: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kyoka Jiro is a student in class 1-A at UA High School. Also known as the Hearing Hero, Kyoka is training for becoming a Pro Hero. Appearance-wise, she is a petite girl with onyx eyes. She has short purple hair which falls around her chin. Her dark purple-colored hair has an asymmetrical fringe with odd reflections on the side of her head, the likelihood of two heartbeat monitor waves.
5. Dorothy Unsworth
- Anime: Black Clover
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dorothy Unsworth is a young-looking witch from the Witches’ Forest. She is the captain of the Clover Kingdom’s Coral Peacock Squad. She is also a human host for Reve the elf.
Dorothy has lilac-colored hair with fair skin and a below-average height.
6. Anko Mitarashi
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
One of the female ninjas in Naruto, Anko Mitarashi, has a point of distinction which can be seen through her dark purple hair with violet hues. She belongs to Konohagakure from both anime and manga. She and Ochmaru shared a past that turned out well.
7. Yoruichi Shihouin
- Anime: Bleach
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Yoruichi Shihouin, the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and the former commander of the Onmitsukidō, abandoned her command of both positions, now working with Kisuke Urahara and Tessai Tsukabishi.
Yoruichi is a slender and well-endowed woman with an average height. She has dark skin, golden irises, and black hair, which is seen dark purple, almost violet in the light.
8. Hanyuu
- Anime: When They Cry 2
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Furude Hanyuu or Hanyuu is the true identity of the goddess Oyashiro-same, which appeared in Minagoroshi-hen and beyond. Her past is a secret, but she often called herself a demon who became a goddess. She is married to Furude Riku and had his son, Furude Oka.
In her human form, she has an appearance of a girl floating with long purple hair, dark violet eyes and uniquely a pair of dark-purple, almost black horns on her head. Her appearance changes when she is a goddess, and her eyes turn red. When in her spirit form, she wears a dress similar to a shrine maiden of Shinto.
9. Ritsu
- Anime: Assassination Classroom
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ritsu, a class 3-E in Kunugigaoka Junior High School, is artificial intelligence. She is in Korosensei’s class, an Autonomously Intelligent Fixed Artillery.
Ritsu has lilac hair and red eyes. However, her eye color changed when she made specific updates and turned into fading light blue.
10. Revy
- Anime: Black Lagoon
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Rebecca Lee or as referred to by her nicknames Revy and Two Hands, is the female protagonist of the Black Lagoon series.
Revy is of Chinese-American descent with tanned skin. She is of moderate height and is in her mid-twenties. Revy has burgundy hair in anime and brown hair in the manga series. She keeps her hair in a loose ponytail, and bangs fall onto her forehead.
11. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime: Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.

Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
12. Nozomi Tojo
- Anime: Love Live! School Idol Project
- IMDb Ratings: 8.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime
Nozomi Tojo is one of the main characters of the anime series. She shares this with eight other main characters. Nozomi has purple hair, with purple serving as her character palette. She is a member of lily-white.
13. Ryou Fujibayashi
- Anime: Clannad
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime
Ryou Fujibashi, a secondary character, is Tomoya’s classmate. She is the younger sister out of the Fujibayashi twins. She is the class representative of the class.
Ryou looks like her sister Kyou, but there are some dissimilarities. Ryou has short hair and blue eyes. She wears her hairpiece to the right, unlike her twin sister.
14. Azusa Hamaoka
- Anime: Grand Blue
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Grand Blue’s supporting character of anime and manga series Asuza Hamaoka is a third-year Oumi Women’s University student.
Azusa’s defining characteristic is her curly, neck-length purple hair and cat-like pupils. She has a curvy body. Due to her attractiveness, Azusa gains a lot of make attention, so much so that she is considered to be in the same league of attractiveness as Nanaka Kotegawa.
15. Laki Olietta
- Anime: Fairy Tail
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Laki Olietta, a Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild, is a slim young woman of average height. She has straight, pale lavender hair and brown eyes. Mainly her hairstyle will be a bowl cut. But often, she is seen onscreen with longer hair.
16. Touka Kirishima
- Anime: Tokyo ghoul
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Touka Kirishima is an ex-waitress known by her hunting alias, Rabbit. She is a second-year student when she is first introduced to the viewers. When disguised, she either wears blonde or pink hair wigs, a long coat, and a rabbit mask. Later in the series, she dyes her hair to violet or blue with a short bob and her signature bangs.
17. Kamishiro Rize
- Anime: Tokyo ghoul
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A ghoul and a foster daughter of Matasaka Kamishiro, Rize Kamishiro is nicknamed the Binge Eater in the Tokyo Ghoul universe. She was reckless, which was a danger to the ghoul species.
Ghoul is a slender girl with purple eyes and an hourglass figure. She has chest-length long purple hair. She also has bangs that are swept to the left side.
18. Sheele
- Anime: Akame ga Kill
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sheele, a slender and curvy woman, is a Revolutionary Army assassin group named Night Raid. She is the one who can use Teigu Extase.
Sheele usually has her Teigu with her. She has beautiful long purple hair and purple eyes. However, During her earlier appearances, she used to wear a hat.
19. Blair
- Anime: Soul Eater
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Blair, a cat witch, got mistaken as a real one by Maka Albarn and Soul Eater, who offers residence at their apartment. She takes a job at Chupa Cabra’s as an employee. She sometimes works with them and helps on their adventures.
Blair has two forms: human form and cat form. When she is in her human form, Blair is quite a specimen. She becomes a young and tall woman with an alluring figure. She has short violet hair with log strands on either side, which, after curling, s=resembles something of her tail. Blair initially wore a hat.
20. Yuki Nagato
- Anime: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
In The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Yuki Nagato may seem like an ordinary human who is an introvert and a quiet bibliophile. However, she later reveals to Kyon her secret that she is an alien created by the Data Overmind. Due to her creation, she can possess supernatural powers.
Nagato is short-heightened compared to her peers with never-growing messy, short lavender hair and golden-brown eyes. Initially, she wore glasses but stopped when Kyon insisted that she looked better without them.
21. Renge Miyauchi
- Anime: Non-Non Biyori
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In the stellar character ensemble of Non-Non Biyori, Renge Miyauchi is one of the main characters of manga and its anime adaptation with lavender hair. She is the youngest of her siblings in the Miyauchi family. She studies in the first class in the Asahigaoka Branch School.
22. Road Kamelot
- Anime: D.Gray-man
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The ninth disciple of the Noah Family, Road Kamelot, is the current reincarnation of Road. She represents the Dreams of Noah and the only member to survive Nea’s attack.
The Road has purple-blue hair with dark eyes. Her eyes transform when she is in her Noah form.
23. Izuna Hatsuse
- Anime: No Game No Life
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Izuna Hatsuse is the former ambassador of the Werebeast race in Immunity. She was coerced into following Shiro and Sora and learning from the Commonwealth of Elkia. The duo has a habit of petting Izuna’s tail, which she likes very much. It is noticed that she is similar to the duo especially lacking common sense.
Like the other Werebeats, Izuna has both animal and human traits. She has fox ears and a fluffy tail. Izuna also has dark purple hair and chestnut eyes in the anime. She has cat-like eyes. While using her ability of blood break, her tail grows and her fur changes to the color red.
24. Yuri Nakamura
- Anime: Angel Beats!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
25. Konno Yuuki
- Anime: Sword art online
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll
In Sword Art Online, anime character Konno Yuuki has been a side character in the Mother’s Rosario act and a protagonist in the Sisters’ Prayer act of the anime series. She has an older sister, Konno Aiko.
Konno was the co-founder and second leader of the Sleeping Knights guild. She had short, black-brown hair and pale skin.
In ALfheim online, she had a hint of purple skin with long, purplish-black hair and red eyes.
26. Chihiro Shindou
- Anime: Ef a Tale of Memories
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The little sister and younger twin of KeiShindou, Chihiro Shindou, is one of the memorable female characters of Memories. She lost her left eye in an accident, resulting in brain damage. She still suffers from the accident as she developed anterograde amnesia, in which she can only form memories for thirteen hours. Beyond that is not possible for her.
Chihiro lives with a legal guardian in Australia. She has purple hair which falls around shoulder length with the bangs in the front of her forehead above her eyes.
27. Shinoa Hiiragi
- Anime: Seraph of the End
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Shinoa Hiiragi belongs to a wealthy and prestigious Hiiragi family. Her older sister is Mahiru Hiiragi. While working with Guren Ichinose, she was appointed as Yuuichirou Hyakuna’s supervisor when he was suspended. Shinoa was the sergeant of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army while also being a member of the Moon Demon Company. She led the Shinoa Squad during that time.
Shinoa was shorter than her peers with a petite figure as a teenager. She has brownish-orange eyes. She pins up her purple hair with a pink bow and has side braids.
28. Minene Uryuu
- Anime: Future Diary
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.
Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.
29. Haqua du Herminium
- Anime: The World God Only Knows
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Haqua du Lot Herminium is the district chief of Area 32 in Nagumo City and also the role model and friend of Elsie. She is one of the most intelligent students. However, she is not the best member of the Runaway Spirit Squad.
Haqua has long violet-blue hair, which comes down to her waist.
30. Kagami Hiiragi
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Tsukasa Hiiragi’s twin sister Kagami Hiiragi is one of the central characters of the anime Lucky Star. She is an older one and has two best friends, Konata Izumi and Miyuki Takara.
Kagami has an average physique with messy purple hair. She wears it in long pigtails with brown ribbons. Kagami has some dissimilarities compared to her twin. She is a little more curvaceous than her twin and has messier hair.
31. Tsukasa Hiiragi
- Anime: Lucky Star
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Tsukasa Hiiragi, one of the four central characters of the anime, is the younger twin sister of Kagami Hiiragi. Thus, a member of the Hiiragi family.
Tsukasa has light purple hair of shoulder-length, which she wears with a yellow headband. The hairband has a bow on the top, which is moved as it showcases her mood. She has droopy, blue-violet eyes.
32. Chisaki Hiradaira
- Anime: Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Along with Munaka Mukaido, Chisaki Hiradaira is the protagonist of the series. She studies at Shioshishio. Since childhood, she has been friends with Munaka and Hikari Sakishima and Kaname Isaki. Chisaki is a fair-skinned woman who has deep-rooted issues with her body.
Before the Timeskip, she had long, wavy purple hair, which she tied up in the long, side ponytail on the left side with blue eyes and a curvy body.
After the Timeskip, she has developed more and grown taller and more voluptuous. She has short shoulder-length hair, which is wavier than before. She wears it on her right side, turning it in braids with tiny blue bows.
33. Medusa
- Anime: Fate/ Stay Night
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Medusa, better known as ‘Bewitching Black Serpent’, is a rider class servant. She serves Sakura Matou in the Fifth Holy Grail War. When Sakura expresses his unwillingness, Shinji Matou is given control over Rider.
Medusa looks different from the legends. Instead of snake hair, she has long purple hair.
34. Aoi Yamada
- Anime: Working!!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll
Aoi Yamada is a mysterious and openly avowed 15-year-old teenager. The teenager works at the Wagnaria Restaurant as a waitress-in-training with billowy purple-black hair.
35. Hifumi Takimoto
- Anime: New Game!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hifumi Takimoto works in the character design team in the game production company. She is socially awkward and avoids talking to people. Hifumi is so shy that she does not even look at people while talking. She interacts with employees via a computer messenger system. When she communicates, her personality changes, and she becomes very lively and outgoing. She has dark purple hair.
36. Kurumi Ebisuzawa
- Anime: Gakkou Gurashi!
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Kurumi Ebisuzawa, a former teenage student at Megurigaoka Private High School, is the primary “zombie killer”/strategist of the School Life Club. Her abilities are invaluable to the club.
Kurumi is a fair-skinned and pretty girl with violet-colored eyes and long, straight, dark purple hair in the pigtails tied with violet ribbons. On each side.
37. Maya Natsume
- Anime: Tenjou Tenge
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
One of the main protagonists of Tenjou Tenge, Maya Natsume, is the captain of the Juken Club. Her family members included her late elder sister, Shin Natsume and a younger sister Aya Natsume.
Maya is a beautiful individual with a curvy figure and blue eyes. She has long, light purple hair, which she shortens to shoulder length.
38. Tohka Yatogami
- Anime: Date A Life
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tohka Yatogami is one of the attractive and central characters of the anime series. She is the first spirit whom Shido saved. She has another personality, which comes out during her Inverse Form.
Tohka has long, dark purple hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail. She has dark purple eyes and has a golden tint. She is described as an ‘impossibly beautiful girl’ by Shido.
39. Akane Shinjou
- Anime: SSSS. Gridman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The secondary villain of SSSS. Gridman, Akane Shinjou is a popular student. She is a classmate of Yuta and his friends and is very popular for her talent and appearance. Akane dons light purple, almost white hair. Behind the face of a popular girl is a troubled individual.
40. Rize Tedeza
- Anime: Is The Order A Rabbit?
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Rize, a tough, cool and headstrong girl, is the main character of the anime series. She has beautiful violet eyes and dark purple hair. Along with her character aesthetic, she wears the purple variant of her uniform while working at the Rabbit House Cafe.
This brutally opinionated and kind character mainly styles her purple locks into pigtails with loose bangs.
41. Sumire Kakei
- Anime: Boruto
- IMDb Ratings: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sumire Kakei, a kunoichi of Konohagakure’s Scientific Ninja Weapons team, was a former Team 15. Born as Sumire Shigaraki, the young girl has purple eyes and long purple hair with two layers.
Boruto’s Class Representative’s hair frames the face. She has bangs that end above her eyes. One part of her hair ends at the chin, and the other is tied as two braided pigtails.
42. Mizore Shirayuki
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mizore Shirayuki is one of the romantic admirers of Tsukune Aono and became part of the Newspaper Club at Yōkai Academy. She is obsessed with him.
Mizore has long, light purple hair and blue eyes during her initial introduction. She later cut her long hair to shoulder length. Her unique character trait is that she always has a lollipop that helps maintain her body temperature.
43. Neptune
- Anime: Hyperdimension Neptunia
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Neptune or Purple Heart is the Console Patron Unit (CPU) of Planeptune. She is the main character of the Hyperdimension Neptunia.
She has a very purple-filled color palette, with everything from her hair to her dresses and her themes are purple.
44. Kirin Tondo
- Anime: The Asterisk War
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A student of Seidoukan Academy, Toudou Kirin has long silver-purple hair worn around as pigtails and grey eyes. She has changed her hairstyle once when instead of two pigtails, she has worn it as one ponytail.
45. Kae Serinuma
- Anime: Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me)
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kae Serinuma, or Kae Mutsumi, is the show’s main character. A second-year student, Kae is a chubby girl with circular glasses and dark purple hair. She was ridiculed for her looks and once called a ‘cushion’ by Nozomu Nanashima.
However, she transformed when her favorite anime character died. She was so sad that she did not even eat. Due to this, she lost quite a significant amount of weight. She started to keep her hair down and stopped wearing her glasses which made her blue-green eyes more noticeable.
46. Scar
- Anime: Sunday Without God
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Apple TV
Scar works as a grave keeper with whom Ai and Hampnie had a chance to encounter. Due to the ScarScar running from the right brow to her eyelid, she is called ScarScar. She also has earned the names of Murderer and Grim Reaper.
The ScarScar is a pretty girl with long purple hair. She has lilac eyebrows and eyes. To match with her purple aesthetic, her outfit is also in purple.
47. Mitsuhide Akechi
- Anime: The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A young samurai and second-in-command to Dousan Saitou, Mitsuhide Akechi is described as a “young genius.” She mastered literature and combat. She is the principal adviser and military strategist and often works alongside Yoshiharu Sagara, Nobuna Oda and Dousan.
Mitsuhide has knee-length violet hair tied back with the help of a yellow ribbon. She has large violet eyes.
48. Kyoh Goshouin
- Anime: And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Kyoh Goshouin, a teenage girl, is the Alley Cats’ guild leader and the main character of the series. Her experience as a leader was exceptional, and she also served as the Student Council president. Kyoh has purple-colored long hair with yellow eyes.
49. Motoko Kusanagi
- Anime: Ghost in the Shell
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Motoko Kusanagi, often referred to as ‘The Major’, is an advanced cyborg with highly advanced capabilities. Due to this, she is recognized as a true professional in her line of duty. She is regarded as one of the best police agents. She is pretty aloof as she has some deep secrets and traumas from her childhood.
Motoko often switches her prosthetic bodies but keeps some distinguishable traits. Her body frames consist of a slim and well-endowed young woman with violet-colored hair and crimson red eyes.
50. Hotaru Shidara
- Anime: Dagashi Kashi
- IMDb Ratings: 6.2
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Coming from the city to a suburban where Shikada’s Candy Company is open, Hotaru Shidare, the main heroine of the anime/ manga series, has lilac hair that falls on her shoulder and blue eyes. She accessorizes her hair with a black hairband with flowers.
Hotaru is a passionate person and is very passionate about dagashi. She has the ambition and will to inherit her father’s company that deals with sweets. Her goal is to make the best sweets in the world.
The 35 Cute Anime Girls (Most Beautiful) Of All Time
Anime’s are all about creativity and making many characters come alive. Anime is full of protagonists, antagonists, confidants, love interests, foil characters, Deuteragonist, Tertiary characters, and many others. Many anime girls’ characters who might be protagonists, antagonists, or some other type of character are cute. Down here is a list of 35 cute anime girls.
Many characters are considered cute by the viewers, but not all are well known to the fans. And this is not a ranking list so. Please ignore the placement of the character. The characters are put on the list without ranking them, so enjoy the list down.
35. AE3803
- Anime: Cells at Work
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
She is a red blood cell the size of a brown-eyed person with bright red hairs with hog keys pointing outwards. He is wearing a uniform of red blood cells, with a helmet resembling an honest living red blood cell. AE3803 is a red blood cell that has been amputated but whose brain is dislocated due to its deficiency which often affects its birth. Despite this, he is dedicated to his job and thus strives to be as reliable as his peers, though this does not prevent him from losing his job.
34. Kanna Kumui
- Anime name : Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/ 10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Kanna is a child dragon taken by Miss. Kobayashi lived with her for a few years. Kanna is a charming and adorable dragon child. She is one of the cutest anime girls. She needs to learn human culture and human life, and that’s why she lives with Miss. Kobayashi and become friends with other people too. She is one of the cutest anime girls.
33. Asuna
- Anime name : Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating : 7.3 / 10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Crunchyroll
Sword Art Online is a popular anime and manga. Asuna is a female character who develops feelings for the protagonist named Kirito. Asuna was just a side character, not expecting to be as vital as she turns out it be. However, she is one of the cutest anime girls.
32. Nezuko
- Anime name: Demon Slayer
- IMDb Rating : 9.7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation
Nezuko is a charming character from Demon Slayer, a popular manga and anime. She is an interesting character because she is not under the control of the master demon. She is a young girl who is smile is cute. And she is very adorable too.
She has a love for her brother, which never goes away even after becoming a demon at a young age. So she always protects her brother. Although there are times when she gets dangerous for the enemy, she becomes cold-hearted sometimes. But to her brother, she is a cute younger sister. She is an anime girl whose cute looks will make you fall in LoveLove with her and her cute face. She is one of the cutest anime girls.
31. Chitoge Kirisaki
- Anime name : Nisekoi
- IMDb Rating : 7.2/10
- Platform Available : Hulu
Chitoge Kirisaki is a beautiful and intelligent young girl. And she is the daughter of the most influential person in Japan. She has a kind side, but she also has a fiery personality. Chitoge Kirisaki has blond hair, blue eyes, and a slim figure. She is like a supermodel.
30. Rikka Takanashi
- Anime name: Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai!
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix
Rikka Takanashi is an adorable anime girl. She studies in a high school. Rikka has a syndrome called Chuunibyou. As she would love to be an ordinary girl, she can see things no one else can.
29. Louise
- Anime name : The Familiar of Zero
- IMDb Rating : 7/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Amazon prime video
Louise is a link-haired petite anime girl. She is a female protagonist of the series The Familiar of Zero. She is confined to learning magic. However only diversion from this fate was Saito. She becomes friends with him and later falls in LoveLove. Her obsessive LoveLove turns more romantic as she starts understanding him.
28. Chika
- Anime name : Kaguage Sama Love is War
- IMDb Rating : 8.5/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Chika is a protagonist of the anime series Kaguage Sama Love is War which is adopted from a manga series called the same. She is the secretary of the Shuchiin Academy student council. She is cute, but she also tends to gossip. But she is an adorable anime girl, and she is very ADR.
27. Eri
- Anime name : My Hero Academia
- IMDb Rating : 8.4/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
Eri is an adorable girl from My Hero Academia amine. She is an adorable and innocent anime girl. Eri was a girl struggling with brutal experiments, but later she gets rescued by Deku and his team. It is hard not to love this character after seeing everything she went through and seeing her first smile during a class festival.
26. Mio Akiyama
- Anime name : K-On
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, VRV, Funimation
Mio is a member of the K-On. She always takes care of her friends, and she has a very gentle personality. mio is a prevalent character in the show. She is a tennis club member, and she has many similar qualities of a model student.
25. Kaori Miyazono
- Anime name : Your lie in April
- IMDb Rating : 8.5/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, amazon prime video
Kaori is a free-spirited and self-motivated anime girl. She has a very bright and very cheerful personality. koari is one of the beautiful anime girls. kaori loves music, and it helps her to overcome her physical weakness. She is energetic, and she stays positive even in difficult times.
24. Kagura
- Anime name : Gintama
- IMDb Rating : 8.7/10
- Platform Available : Amazon prime video, Netflix, Hulu
Kagura is an overpowered member of the Yato clan. She had pretty blue eyes and red hair. kagura was raised as a warrior so that she could protect her homeland. She has a great hairstyle, she is loud, innocent and her sense of humor cuteness makes her identifiable to other fans.
23. Kiriha Kurano
- Anime name : Invaders of the Rokujouma
- IMDb Rating : 6.5/10
- Platform Available : Amazon prime video
Kiriha is a cute, black-haired anime girl. She has a beautiful body too. She has a very cheerful personality. Kiriha is the series’s protagonist, and she plans to build a shrine and have her revenge on the surface world. She uses Karama and Koroma to either spy or harness her magic.
22. Shiina Mashiro
- Anime name : Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, Crunchyroll
Shiina Mashiro is a blonde anime girl from Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo anime. She is a teenager who wants to become a novelist. She lives with five other people who have different and unique talents. Shiina is also a voice actress and an artist.
21. Yuri Nakamura
- Anime name : Angle beats
- IMDb Rating : 7.6/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll, Netflix
Yuri Nakamura is an actual angle from an anime Angel Beats series. She has a deep and dark personality that she hides from others by showing her cheerful side. Yuri is one of the main characters in the series. She is assigned to Otonashi, which is why she acts to whatever Otonashi says and guides her. Yuri is a cute angle.
20. Hinata Hyugo
- Anime name : Naruto
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll
Hinata Hyugo is an adorable anime girl from the anime series called Naruto. Hinata is the elder sister of Hanabi Hyuga and the daughter of Hiashi Hyuga. She is a famous character from the Naruto series. Hiashi is a girl who doesn’t talk much but is Sweet. She has feelings for Naruto, visible whenever she sees Naruto.
19. Konata Izumi
- Anime name : Lucky star
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Hulu, Funimation
Kanata Izumi is a cute anime character from the Lucky Star series. She is a spunky, very energetic, pretty and expressive, and sweet girl. Konata is obsessed with video games. She spends her time talking about games to her friends and playing with them.
18. Kurumi
- Anime name : Date a life
- IMDb Rating : 7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix, Hulu
Kurumi Tokisake is a primary antagonist who turned into an anti-heroin in Date alive’s anime series. She is the third spirit that is encountered in the anime. Kurumi is a very dangerous spirit. She is also called Nightmare. She has black hair in long twin tails. Her right eye is red, and her left eye is golden in colour. The left eye has an inorganic clock face.
17. Atsuko Kagari
- Anime name : Little Witch Academia
- IMDb Rating : 7.9/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Atsuko Kagari is a girl who is obsessed with magic. She joins a school for witches called Luna Nova Academy to achieve her dreams. Akko is determined and has a lot of spirits. She is always determined to do what she loves.
16. Yuki Nagato
- Anime name : The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Yuki Nagato is the most popular character in the anime series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. she is a character with a shy personality. Yuki Nagato has short Purple hair and Golden brown eyes. She used to wear glasses. But later, she stops wearing it when Kyon says she looks more beautiful without them.
15. Sakura Haruno
- Anime name : Naruto
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Sakura Haruno is a female character in the Naruto anime series. She is also one of the main characters in the manga series and anime series. sakura is one of team 7, and she is the only girl. She is also one of the main characters of the series.
Sakura has long pink hair and has green eyes. she wears a red dress with white or black trim. She wears red shoes with stockings that cover her whole leg. Sakura has been granted her Chakra by Kuubbi no Kitsune. And that allows her to use medical ninjutsu.
14. Madoka Kaname
- Anime name : Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magic
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Madoka Kaname is the main character and the protagonist of the anime series Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica. She is a fourteen-year-old girl who is generous and kind. madako always does everything she can do to help anyone. She has a strong sense of justice and always tries to do the right thing. Madoka Kaname becomes a magical girl and starts facing the cruel realities of the world that come with this.
13. Yui
- Anime name : K-On!
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Hulu, VRV
Yui is the protagonist (main character) of the show. She is a guitarist who plays in a band called Haukago Teatime. Yui joins her school’s light music club to avoid going home. Yui is a girl who has a lot of interest in music. And it’s not only for one genre, but she is interested in various genres and eras.
12. Hanayo Koizumi
- Anime name : Love live
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Love live an anime series with nine main characters, and Hanayo Koizumi is one of the main characters. Hanayo has a shy personality, but she has a strong sense of justice. Sue is also very mindful of other people’s feelings and very sweet. Even though she is a shy person, she speaks her mind when she feels something substantial.
You can say that Hanayo Koizumi is one of the essential characters in the anime LoveLove live! And one of the most kawaii anime girls ever. She is impulsive, and Umi’s coldness and kind heart make her an essential part of the group.
11. Sawako Kuronuma
- Anime name: Kimi ni Todoke
- IMDb Rating : 7.8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Kim-ni- Todoke is a Shojo manga series, and the anime is adapted from it. Sawako is a pretty and cute girl. But her classmates resemble her with a horror film character called Sadako Yamamura.
Sawako’s story is about the struggle she faces as an introvert. She is cute but very self-conscious. Sawako thinks she is not good enough. She meets Kazehaya, a boy she has had a crush on since they were in 6th grade, and things start changing.
10. Rin Tohsaka
- Anime name : Fate/stay Night
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Rain Tohsaka from the anime fate/ stay Night is one of the prettiest anime girls you could see. She has a complex but exciting personality. She is portrayed as an intelligent, calm, and collected person. However, later in the series emotions, she doesn’t show them to anyone. She is a cute girl with blue eyes.
9. Asumi Nase
- Anime name : Hikaru No Go
- IMDb Rating : 8.3/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Asumi Nase is a cute anime girl from a popular anime series called Hilaru No Go. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. Asumi is a student learning how to play Go Class one. She has a friend Hikaru Shindo to who Asumi is like an older sister. And Asumi also helps him out a lot.
8. Shiro
- Anime name: No Game No Life
- IMDb Rating : 7.7/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Shiro is a gamer who plays net games in the anime No Game No Life. In one of the games, she meets Sora. They become friends, and they become inseparable gamers together. She is on the list because Shiro is charming with everything she does. And this not only makes Sora attracted to her but also the anime fans.
7. Koko Kia
- Anime name : Golden time
- IMDb Rating : 9.1/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Koko Kaga is the female main character of the anime Golden time. She is a talented pianist and also very beautiful. Her dream is to become a professional musician, but her parents have objections and don’t want that. As anime moves forward, Koko falls for Banri, but she doesn’t tell him about her feelings because she feels rejected.
6. Kosaki Onodera
- Anime name : Nisekoi
- IMDb Rating : 7.2/10
- Platform Available : Hulu
Kosaki Onodera is a very kind girl, but she also has an aggressive side that comes out in front of people from time to time. Kosaki Onodera’s aggressive side comes out when she sees Kaku ( Kosaki has a crush on him) with other girls and when her friends provoke her. She is among the cutest anime girls. Kosaki has a very gentle personality. She has beautiful Brown eyes, and she cares about her friends over deeply and always tries to help them.
5. Amu Hinamori
- Anime name : Shugo Chara!
- IMDb Rating : 7.3/10
- Platform Available :Crunchyroll
Amu Hinamori is one of the best cute anime girls who appear in the Shugo Chara! Series. Amu Hinamori is a cute female character they first introduced in the manga Shugo Chara! And then the anime, which was adapted from the manga. Amu is an introverted and shy girl. But she thinks of herself as being a spicy and calm girl.
She is a student of Seiyo Elementary. Amu is kind-hearted. She always goes out of her way to help others. Amu is also presented as brutal even when she is not that person. She is very carrying. And she has an adorable personality.
4. Hitagi Senjougahara
- Anime name : Bakemonogatari
- IMDb Rating : 8/10
- Platform Available : Crunchyroll
Many characters fit the role of a protagonist, but Hitagi Senjougahara is a character who is the perfect example of a protagonist from the Bakemonogatri anime. She is young and beautiful. hitagi has purple hair, blue eyes, and glamorous body features. She has two personalities she has her shy self and her harsh outer shell.
Hitagi Senjougahara, her name means ‘to rule over. And that reflects her strong personality and the pride that she carries with herself.
3. Sakura kinomoto
- Anime name : Cardcaptor Sakura
- IMDb Rating : 8/10
- Platform Available : Netflix
Sakura Kinomto is a girl who is an energetic girl, challenging, happy, cute, giggly, cheerful, beautiful, and sweet girl. She is a Protagonist of the Cardcaptor Sakura anime series. Sakura is very athletic in her school’s cheerleading squad. She is very good at skating, sport, and video games.
2. Maron Kusakabe
- Anime name: Kamikaze Kaitous Jeanne
- IMDb Rating : 7.4/10
- Available platform: anime freak, YouTube, Crunchyroll
Maron Kusakabe is the main character from the anime Kaimkaze Kaitous Jeanee. Maron is an adorable sixteen-year-old girl. She is short and petite with her brown hair. She has light brown eyes, and she has a fit body too. People think she looks like an angel because of her beauty. She keeps her feelings to get her heart sometimes as he never let her sadness show up at school about her parent’s fights. But she is a very energetic, happy, caring, and loyal girl.
1. Akiho Senomiya
- Name of the anime: Robotics; notes
- IMDb Rating :6.9 / 10
- Platform Available :Amazon, Crunchyroll, Funimation
Akiho Senomiya is the Robotics’ protagonist (main character); notes series. Akiho Senomiya is the president of the Robot Research Club. She is quick to act, and she rarely considers the practicality of her decisions. Akiho follows the dream of completing the GunBuild-1 gain robot following the design of the Gunvarrel robot ( Gunvarrel robot is a robot from the anime started by Misaki Senomiya). Akiho loves robots and is passionate about engineering. She is hardworking and creative, and she has a great personality too.
Her eyes are brown. The hair is usually styled in a ponytail. Her hair goes past her shoulder when they are not tied. Akiho is obsessed with robots and is very talented in robotics and engineering. And she uses this talent to make her invention.
This is just a small list of 35 cute anime girls. But the anime world is full of cute anime girls and many other cute anime characters. There are thousands and more anime ma and more than that, and cute girls are in them. And these were some on our list. Hope you enjoyed the list being an anime fan. These anime girls are the one who takes their viewer’s hearts. My favorite rite is Nezuko because sometimes she makes these cute faces. Hope you enjoyed the list above.
The 30 Best Shoujo Animes To Watch Right Now (2022)
For centuries, shoujo stories have been considered an exclusively female genre. In addition to incorporating various sub-genres over time, shojo titles have now become popular with all genders among best shoujo animes.
Shoujo Anime- What is it?
In Japanese, shojo means “girl” or “young woman”. The target audience is easily assumed to be teenage girls and young women. It is interesting that the majority of shoujo artists were male since the first shoujo magazine was published in 1903. Women only started emerging from the shadows in the 1960s, as a result of postwar events, American TV shows, and women’s empowerment.
Shoujo genre was created to fulfill a personal need: women and young girls were finally put in the spotlight and their daily struggles and romantic interests, which were usually ignored, were finally given the attention they deserved, allowing for enjoyment and fulfillment.
Shoujo genre has evolved both in terms of style and narrative since the 1970s. The main characteristic of shoujo is that its content is neither offensive nor romantic.
Our ultimate list of good shoujo anime includes everything from high school romances to sci-fi loves to heartbreaking tales. Check out the anime list.
30. Your Lie In April
- Director: Kyōhei Ishiguro
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Risa Taneda
- IMDb Rating: NA
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
When Ohtonashi wakes up one day, he finds that he is dead. The only thing he remembers is that he is named Ohtonashi. The afterlife is actually a high school in which the students must overcome the traumas experienced in their previous lives in order to be reincarnated. The manga was the inspiration for it.
29. Blue Spring Ride
- Director: Ai Yoshimura
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Maaya Uchida, Yūki Kaji
- IMDb Rating: 5.5
- Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
- Streaming Details: Netflix
A young girl falls in love with a middle school teacher named Tanaka when he’s in middle school. That’s the story of Futaba in Blue Spring Ride. Their love story sadly came to end when Tanaka moved away. Her feelings for this boy were revived when he suddenly reappeared at her high school and she had almost forgotten about him. The two must learn how to reconnect since Tanaka has changed since they last saw each other.
You will enjoy this anime for its sweetness, its humor, its art, and because it is such a feel-good anime you will be glad to have seen it.
28. I Want To Let You Know That I Love You
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiroshi Kamiya
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: NA
An adolescent group navigates love, and everything that comes with it, in this movie. In the beginning, Natsuki confesses her love to Yu, but once she realizes that he hasn’t reciprocated her feelings, she laughs it off, but it’s really not a joke, and two of her other friends get her to admit her real feelings for him. Despite his shyness, Koyuki is determined to agree with Natsuki despite his own feelings for her. As a result, the group dynamics will change considerably. Anime such as this one will bring back your memories of first loves and how awkward they can be. This anime has got romance.
27. Waiting In The Summer
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Kaori Ishihara, Kana Asumi
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix, AppleTV
Trying out the new camera Kaito Kirishima got one night after he got it. He is doing fine until something crashes from the sky and hits him, knocking him unconscious. A new girl arrives at his school the next day who looks oddly familiar to him. He wonders if everything was just a dream, until he sees this girl. A strange turn of events leads to him moving in with this girl who crashes onto him the night before.
In addition to the awkwardness, spying, and soul searching, there’s just enough supernatural style to make it worth binge-watching.
26. Revolutionary Girl Utena
- Director: Kunihiko Ikuhara
- Writer: Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Rachael Lillis, Kunihiko Ikuhara, Roxanne Beck
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Crunchyroll
This anime adaptation of Revolutionary Girl Utena has been hailed as an early precursor to Puella Magi Madoka Magica, in theme, concept, and imagery, according to some fans. Follows a girl with one goal in mind: becoming a prince called Utena Tenjo.
A game of violent duels is drawn to her at Ohtori Academy, where she aspires to become the Rose Bride Anthy Himemiya. Anthy is trapped inside the academy and Utena sets out to free him and to figure out what lies behind the academy’s secrets.
25. Orange
- Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki
- Writer: Yuko Kakihara
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Seiichirō Yamashita
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Ten years into the future, Naho Takamiya receives a letter containing a mysterious message from herself. The letter can’t be denied as authentic as it describes the event in detail, including the addition of a new student. She confesses some regrets to her future self, particularly her treatment of the new student. This time she should do the right thing.
When time travel is involved, a story can quickly become complex, so in order to be handled properly, it requires some solid foundations, which is the case in Orange. There is romance in this anime. You will wish that this series would never end since the story is so well-written and the characters are so lovable.
24. My Little Monster
- Director: Hiro Kaburaki
- Writer: Noboru Takagi
- Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
An anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by My Little Monster was released in 2012. A cheerful and delinquent boy named Haru Yoshida is paired up with a socially awkward girl named Shizuku Mizutani. The two love each other and work hard to obtain academic success.
23. From Up On Poppy Hill
- Director: Gorō Miyazaki
- Writer: NA
- Cast: Masami Nagasawa, Jun Fubuki, Keiko Takeshita
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Over the years, Hayao Miyazaki produced many amazing movies and earned a reputation as a story genius. Probably one of the best films of the year is From Up on the Poppy Hill. An idyllic boarding school is about to be torn down in preparation for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, but a group of girls and boys try to save it.
Beautiful, poignant, and inspiring, the story conveys a greater sense of hope and optimism. From Up on Poppy Hill is sure to be a favorite of anyone who has enjoyed Miyazaki’s work.
22. The Wallflower
- Director: Shinichi Watanabe
- Writer: Tomoko Hayakawa
- Cast: Kazuya Kamenashi, Yuya Tegoshi
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Amazon Prime
An ugly girl named Sunako is the focus of the novel The Wallflower, which is about the first and only person to whom she confessed her love. Due to this incident, Sunako shuns all forms of beauty, both in her personal life and in her professional career. Sunako’s aunt, who owns a mansion where four handsome high school students reside (for free), becomes concerned about Sunako’s change for the worse and demands the boys to remake her into the “perfect lady,” otherwise, they will have to leave. When it comes to breaching their agreement, they will be given a deadline and will either need to pay a lump sum cash or evict the premises.
21. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun
- Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
- Writer: Yoshiko Nakamura
- Cast: Ari Ozawa, Yuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Shiyo Sakura is infatuated with Umetarou Nozaki, another classmate. When Chiyo confesses her love, however, things do not turn out as she hoped: Nazoki mistakenly thinks she’s a fan and offers to sign an autograph, but she insists and tells him she wants them to be together. He invites Chiyo to his house not knowing how to react, where he reveals that he is a famous shoujo manga artist. The two end up working together.
Watching an anime with characters who love anime is something you will enjoy if you love sweet stories. There is romance in this anime.
20. Angel Beats!
- Director: Seiji Kishi
- Writer: Jun Maeda
- Cast: Blake Shepard, Brittney Karbowski
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Upon waking up one day, Toonashi learns that he is in fact dead. His only recollection of his previous life is his name. There is actually an afterlife school where students are required to remember and learn how to overcome the trauma from their previous lives if they want to be reincarnated.
It can be difficult to deal with what happened to you when you were alive when all the other students are just as traumatizing.
19. His And Her Circumstances
- Director: Hideaki Anno
- Writer: Hideaki Anno
- Cast: Chihiro Suzuki, Atsuko Enomoto
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Her good grades and immaculate appearance make Yukino Miyazawa a favorite among classmates in Japanese high schools. Nevertheless, in anime, her “perfect” exterior is merely an egocentric charade that keeps her in the spotlight. Having spoiled herself, she is a slob, spoiled, and she is obsessive and relentless about her school work. Soichiro Arima, a handsome young man who she considers a threat to the praise she thrives on, knocks Yukino off the top of the class when she starts high school, and she vows to destroy him. Upon confessing his crush on Yukino to Soichiro, he is rejected then boasts about it at home. She is prompted to rethink her feelings of rivalry with him after looking at her little sister Kano, who observes that her rivalry is fueled by admiration.
18. Kodomo No Omocha
- Director: Akitaro Daichi Hiroaki
- Writer: Miho Maruo Ryusuke
- Cast: Jerry Jewell, Chris Cason
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
- Streaming Details: GoGoAnime
From the ’90s, this series is classic. Sana Kurata, a sixth-grader who stars in a TV program called Kodomo no Omocha, or Kodocha for short, appears in the series. At first glance, Sana’s life appears perfect, but she soon clashes with the school bully in her homeroom, Akito Hayama who is a popular boy.
The pair become closer as the series progresses, as Sana does not let Akito run the class with his gang of boys.
17. Kimi Ni Todoke
- Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Taking place in Hokkaido, the story follows the life of a young girl. She has always been feared because of the resemblance between her appearance and the main character of The Ring; rumor has it that she is cursed and can see ghosts. Sawako Kuronuma, a 15-year-old high school freshman, is referred to by her classmates as Sadako because of her resemblance to the main character.
Though she appears unassuming, she is actually a sweet and friendly girl who only desires to help; having been shunned for so long, she has completely given up on making friends. A boy, Kazehaya, who is popular, begins carrying on a conversation with her.
16. Bloom Into You
- Director: Makoto Katō
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Her whole life, Yuu has loved shoujo manga and has been waiting for someone to express their love to her. She is unaffected by the confession of love from a classmate. As Yuu begins her first year of high school, she is confused and unsure as to why she behaved in such a strange way. Then she meets Nanami, a girl who just turned down a suitor, with so much confidence that Yuu asks for advice. Her next confession of love would come from Nanami.
15. Skip Beat!
- Director: Kiyoko Sayama
- Writer: Mayori Sekijima
- Cast: Ivy Chen, Donghae
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Amazon Prime
Skip Beat! has Kyoko Mogami as its lead. For her childhood friend and long-time crush Shotaro Fuwa, she works hard.
Although she has worked countless part-time jobs to help her friend, he still views her as nothing more than a servant. As Kyoko tries to break into the entertainment industry, the show follows her trials and tribulations!
14. Lovely Complex
- Director: Konosuke Uda
- Writer: Konosuke Uda
- Cast: Akemi Okamura, Yasuhiko Tokuyama
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Crunchyroll
It’s still one of the top shojo romantic comedies nearly 15 years after it first came out. The story revolves around the unusual pairings of Risa Koizumi (a 172cm tall girl) and Atsushi Otani (a 156cm tall boy).
To the delight of their friends, the pair is frequently treated as a comedy duo. They will have to cut through jokes, drama, and their mismatched height to realize their attraction once they become close friends and begin to fall in love.
13. Maid Sama!
- Director: Hiroaki Sakurai
- Writer: Mamiko Ikeda
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayumi Fujimura
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
- Streaming Details: Hulu
Royalty is commonly insulated from the realities of the lands they rule. Neither Princess Yona nor Princess Kouka is different from each other in this regard in the anime Maid Sama! A betrayal by Yona’s cousin Su-won threatens her life following the death of the king. Misaki Ayuzawa is the first female student council president of her once all-boys school, meaning she’s got her hands full managing a bunch of unruly teenage boys.
As Yona flees the palace with Son Hak’s help, she discovers a kingdom rife with poverty and corruption despite appearing peaceful from the outside. The restoration of Kouka’s former splendor is Yona’s responsibility. This anime has got romance.
12. Cardcaptor Sakura
- Director: Morio Asaka
- Writer: Nanase Ohkawa
- Cast: Sakura Tange, Megumi Ogata
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Set in the anime world Cardcaptor Sakura is a classic that many anime fans are familiar with even if they haven’t experienced it themselves. An untimely gust of wind blows across the world a book containing cards belonging to Sakura Kinomoto, a fourth-grader. There is romance in this anime.
Because the cards contain such powerful powers, Sakura becomes the Cardcaptor, so she travels around collecting the cards and returning them to the book
11. Yona Of The Dawn
- Director: Kazuhiro Yoneda
- Writer: Shinichi Inotsume
- Cast: Monica Rial, Tomoaki Maeno
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Hulu
The reality of their lands is often insulated from royals. The princesses Yona and Kouka are not different in this regard. Following Yona’s cousin’s death, her life is in danger due to a betrayal by Su-won.
As Yona flees the palace with Son Hak’s help, she discovers a kingdom rife with poverty and corruption despite appearing peaceful from the outside. The restoration of Kouka’s former splendor is Yona’s responsibility.
10. Kamisama Kiss
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Akitaro Daichi, Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Suzuko Mimori, Shinnosuke Tachibana
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix, Hulu
Nanami Momozono, a high school student whose father is in debt, is the protagonist of Kamisama Kiss.
After helping a man bothered by a dog, she is given a rundown shrine to live in. She soon becomes the victim of a contract with the fox familiar named Tomoe, as the anime follows her taking on shrine-like duties. Following this journey, she begins to experience what it is to be a god and the challenges and threats associated with it.
9. Natsume’s Book Of Friends
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer: Kenichi Kanemaki
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Crunchyroll
This is one of the most popular shows on MyAnimeList, and as such had to be ranked as high as possible, as many of the top positions contain this show and its adaptations. The novel is about Takashi Natsume, who acquires a book of friendships after his grandmother dies, which turns out to be a book of contracts binding spirits to his control.
In the show, Natsume deals with these spirits while coming to understand the spirit world as he deals with this yokai that want their freedom. Other related topics are discussed.
8. Ouran High School Host Club
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Ikeda Natsuko
- Cast: Haruna Kawaguchi, J. Michael Tatum
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
The show is a rare reverse harem in which a girl is surrounded by cute boys who are in a host club instead of a boy surrounded by girls. Ouran Academy scholarship student Haruhi Fujioka has to repay the Host Club after breaking a vase. At her school, there are four boys.
In order to pay for her damages, she must work for the club, and due to her natural charm and boyish demeanor, she is able to fulfill the role of a host. Haruhi soon finds herself enmeshed in the intrigues and excitements of the host club.
7. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Ai Kayano, Haruka Tomatsu
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Five children who were once friends get together again when the ghost of their childhood friend comes back and asks them to grant her last wish.
This anime is surprisingly lighthearted despite its very bleak premise. Humour is everywhere, both in this situation and in the interactions between these long-lost friends. There is a one-season series like this, which is perfect for binge-watching when it’s raining outside. Despite being a short series, the story is well-written and never feels rushed, and the ending rounds up the series perfectly as well.
6. Glass Mask
- Director: Gisaburō Sugii
- Writer: Toshitaka Tsunoda
- Cast: Seo Woo, Lee Ji-hoon
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Amazon Prime
It feels as if Maya Kitajima will be stuck managing a busy restaurant forever. Chigusa Tsukikage, the legendary diva, recognizes her talent and hires her as her scout. Ayumi Himekawa has always gotten what she wants despite her rich and famous parents.
However, Ayumi has always wanted recognition for her own skills and talents. In a play of the same name, both girls are competing for the role of The Crimson Goddess, meaning they have to pitch their talents against each other.
5. Banana Fish
- Director: Hiroko Utsumi
- Writer: Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Unshô Ishizuka, Toshiyuki Morikawa
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix, Amazon Prime
A teenage runaway named Ash Lynx is plucked off the streets and raised by a mafia godfather, in this oddly titled show. Ash is the head of his own gang at the age of 17. It is not a light-hearted anime.
The situation takes an interesting turn when he gets his hands on a new drug called Banana Fish, a name that matches the phrase that his brother has been muttering since he returned from war. Mafia forces conspire to stop Ash from finding out the truth about this mysterious substance, beginning an investigation into it.
4. The Rose Of Versailles
- Director: Tadao Nagahama
- Writer: Riyoko Ikeda
- Cast: Reiko Tajima, Tarô Shigaki
- IMBd Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes: 76%
- Streaming Details: Crunchyroll
This historical drama takes place in the 1700s and stars the familiar figure of Marie Antoinette, a lady born to a royal family and destined to become the future queen of France, arranged marriages, and all. The banter between the main characters is definitely very interesting to watch.
Running concurrently to her life is a girl who is raised as a boy to lead the Royal Guards, named Oscar. This show depicts the fateful meeting of these two and the subsequent effects on history and the revolutions that followed. it is a beautiful love story in anime form and the first episode is enough to get you hooked. This anime has got romance.
3. Nana
- Director: Morio Asaka
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Rebecca Shoichet, Kelly Sheridan
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Nana is another best shoujo anime. It follows two Nanas, Nana Komatsu, and Nana Osaki. Where Komatsu is helpless, naïve, and clingy, Osaki is fiercely independent, and a punk rock queen to boot. Their fates converge as the two meet on a train to Tokyo where both are hoping to start a new life.
Eventually, they end up sharing an apartment and from there a deep friendship begins as they support each other through the trials and tribulations of romance, music, and all the other youthful challenges that await. this is something that is loved by every anime fan.
2. Fruits Basket 2nd Season
- Director: Natsuki Takaya
- Writer: Hakusensha
- Cast: Yuuma Uchida, Manaaka Iwami
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
The original Fruits Basket is almost 20 years old now, with the first episode airing in 2001, and is still so popular that the series has continued into this decade. The premise of high school friendships, coming-of-age themes, and people turning into certain animals in the lunar zodiac continues with this most recent season of episodes that aired in 2020 under the title Fruits Basket 2nd Season.
These episodes focus on Tooru Honda and her time spent with the Souma family, in particular Kyou and Yuki. Tensions rise among the young friends as their relationships strengthen and the Eternal Banquet approaches, in which all the sigs of the zodiac must play a vital part.
1. Fruits Basket
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Higuchi Tachibana
- Cast: Laura Bailey, Jerry Jewell
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Rotten Tomatoes: NA
- Streaming Details: Netflix
Among the two seasons of this show, the most appearances were in the first season. Although the title and grammar are odd, Fruits Basket tells the story of Tohru Honda, a young girl who lives in a tent after suffering from a former tragedy. In the show, viewers get a chance to know the members of the Sohma family whose lives become entwined as a result of this tent’s location.
When she moves in with the family, she learns that Chinese zodiac animals transform into females when they’re hugged, and it appears the orphan girl Tooru Honda may break the cycle. The story then moves into the realm of the supernatural. There is romance in high school.
The 30 Best Shounen Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)
Anime dramas have always put forward the beauty and originality of many light novels and manga. Especially if we talk about shonen manga which is one of the best shounen anime, it has enhanced the romantic environment of many Japanese comics publications. The shonen formula always revolves around young boys and their capacities in different genres and the environment of historical Japan.
In every shounen manga character, the writer makes an effort to show the heroic kanji character. The word kanji means young rather than youthful. The author invariably painted a proper ninja or samurai character of young boys in several shounen genre comics.
The Shonen manga mainly features the male protagonist who illustrates high action and sometimes comical strategies with solid character design. Moreover, it mainly focuses on martial arts, mecha, science fiction, sports, horror or mythological creatures. The shonen anime dramas indicate impressive fight scenes, creating different configurations in anime history. Some other ways also set a competition or comparison between the main protagonist and the evil strength or a whole fighting squad arrangements.
Before stepping into the anime world, the shounen mangas used to be published in some notable magazines. The shonen magazine has always helped the reader to imagine the male protagonist in their way. However, apart from this, it has also enhanced confidence and power another character development. Moreover, such comics also bring the dignity of the female characters into the world.
30. Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writers: Yukiyoshi Ōhashi
- Stars: Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei, Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Megumi Ogata as Youko Kurama, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Yuri Amano as Keiko Yukimura
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime show is about Yusuke Urameshi, who saved a child and is attacked by a car during the rescue. However, after birth, he stood up to investigate cases regarding evil powers and illusions.
29. Assassination Classroom
- Director: Seiji Kishi
- Writers: Makoto Uezu
- Stars: Mai Fuchigami as Nagisa Shiota, Jun Fukuyama as Koro-sensei, Ryōta Ōsaka as Yuuma Isogai, Tomokazu Sugita as Tadaomi Karasuma, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Karma Akabane
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime drama characterizes how the studies of a class consider the murder of their teacher more important than any other assignment.
28. GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writers: Masashi Sogo
- Stars: Kirk Thornton as Koji Sannomaru, Junichi Suwabe as Koji Fujiyoshi, Wataru Takagi as Eikichi Onizuka
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Platform: Netflix
This drama focuses on a 22-year-old ex-bōsōzoku member named Eikichi Onizuka. After a great struggle and suffering, he became a teacher at a private middle school in Tokyo, Japan. However, later as the shounen anime proceeds, he developed his proficiencies, and he shifted to California for teaching at a junior high school.
27. Yowamushi Pedal
- Director: Osamu Nabeshima
- Writers: Reiko Yoshida
- Stars: Daiki Yamashita as Sakamichi Onoda, Kōsuke Toriumi as Shunsuke Imaizumi, Daisuke Kishio as Junta Teshima, Tsubasa Yonaga as Sangaku Manami, Kentarō Itō as Jin Tadokoro, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Aoyagi Hajime
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Platform: Netflix
Sakamichi as well as the other players of the Sohoku squad have been asked to compete there in Kumamoto Hi Province Mountain Range Race over Hakone Academy’s competitors.
26. Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life
- Director: Ryōma Mizuno
- Writers: Ayumu Hisao
- Stars: Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Hozuki, Daman Mills as Chika Kudo, Junya Enoki as Takezo Kurata, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka, Brandon Potter as Suzuka Takinami
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- MyAnimeList: 7.9/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime theatre shows the hardship of an individual member, and it’s a team from the koto club to learn the traditional string instrument for a music contest.
25. Seraph of the End
- Director: Daisuke Tokudo
- Writers: Hiroshi Seko
- Stars: Micah Solusod, Dave Trosko, Saori Hayami, Miyu Irino, Nobuhiko Okamoto
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Platform: Netflix
Seraph of the End is a shounen anime drama that has exhibited the vampire lineage. To recuse his best friend Mikaela, Yūichirō Hyakuya joined a vampire group. However, he also wanted to take revenge on them as they had killed their innocent family members.
24. Kakegurui
- Director: Yuichiro Hayashi and Kiyoshi Matsuda
- Writers: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Stars: Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Minami Tanaka as Mary Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryota Suzui
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- MyAnimeList: 7.3/10
- Platform: Netflix
There are very few series that have put forward the concept of gambling. Among them, this shounen anime show is one. The main character of this drama is Yumeko Jabami, who has enrolled at Hyakkaou Private Academy. In this Academy, students get categorized by their gambling winnings. So try her fortune, and to go on top, she pushed herself in this place.
23. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma
- Director: Yoshitomo Yonetani
- Writers: Shogo Yasukawa
- Stars: Risa Taneda as Erina Nakiri, Shizuka Ishigami as Ikumi Mito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sōma Yukihira, Chinatsu Akasaki as Alice Nakiri, Natsuki Hanae as Takumi Aldini, Rikiya Koyama as Jōichirō Yukihira
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime depicts the cooking abilities of the male protagonist named Soma Yukihira, who participates in the world’s best chefs compete to prove himself. However, anime fans appreciate the thought of this drama.
22. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Director: Naokatsu Tsuda
- Writers: Hirohiko Araki
- Stars: Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo, Johnny Yong as Jonathan Joestar, Tomokazu Sugita as Joseph Joestar, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yūki Ono as Josuke Higashikata, Takahiro Sakurai as Rohan Kishibe, Kōsuke Toriumi as Guido Mista
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Platform: Netflix
This anime illustrates the psychic strength and several phenomena to possess the Joestar family. The drama proceeds when family members attempt to escape this curse through lots of adventures.
21. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writers: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Stars: Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Chimera, Yoshio Inoue as Nine, Mio Imada as Slice, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Platform: Netflix
This drama is one of the best shounen anime theatres of all time. It has painted the heroic activity of Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A to revolt with the villain to reclaim a group of islanders.
20. Pandora Hearts
- Director: Takao Kato
- Writers: Mayori Sekijima
- Stars: Junko Minagawa,Yukari Tamura,Akira Ishida
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Platform: Funimation,Tubi,Crunchyroll
Oz Vessalius, the successor to the one of the duke households, is fifteen years old. His life is full and happy, with the exception of his dad’s persistent absence. This, unfortunately, changes at his coming-of-age celebration. He is sent into the jail called as the “Abyss” for no apparent cause, only for it to be rescued by a “chain” know as Alice, the blood soaked black rabbit. Why was he hurled into the Abyss, what role does Alice play, but what does the “Pandora” group really want him?
19. Tokyo Revengers
- Director: Koichi Hatsumi
- Writers: Yasuyuki Mutō
- Stars: Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryōta Ōsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yū Hayashi as Manjiro Sano, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime drama joins the past and future with a thin line. Hanagaki Takemichi, who has lived a miserable life till his last breath, suddenly rejuvenates his life after he wakes up 12 years in the past. However, he tries to sort out his life and other events to have a fruitful future.
18. Fairy Tail
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writers: Masashi Sogo
- Stars: Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza Scarlet, Daisuke Namikawa as Jellal Fernandez, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear Milkovich, Mai Nakahara as Juvia Lockser
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- MyAnimeList: 7.5/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shounen anime shows how Lucy, a celestial wizard, and Natsu, a dragon slayer wizard, belong to the Fairy Tail guild fight against evil forces.
17. Death Note
- Director: Tetsurō Araki
- Writers: Toshiki Inoue
- Stars: Mamoru Miyano as Light Yagami, Aya Hirano as Misa Amane, Nakamura Shidō II as Ryuk, Noriko Hidaka as Near, Ryō Naitō as Touta Matsuda, Masaya Matsukaze as Teru Mikami, Haruka Kudo as Sayu Yagami, Ai Satō as Sachiko Yagami
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.6/10
- Platform: Netflix
The shounen anime drama Death Note provided a perfect definition of the evil power of a supernatural notebook which provides its user with the capacity to kill anyone.
16. Mysterious Girl friend X
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writers: Deko Akao
- Stars: Ayako Yoshitani as Mikoto Urabe, Miyu Irino as Akira Tsubaki, Ryō Hirohashi as Ayuko Oka, Yuki Kaji as Kohei Ueno, Misato Fukuen as Yoko Tsubaki
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- MyAnimeList: 7.2/10
- Platform: Crunchyroll
This 2012 released popular shounen series has portrayed a bond between two students. The drama takes a turn when the wrong character among the main chart terms gets addicted to others’ spittle.
15. Hunter x Hunter
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writers: Nobuaki Kishima
- Stars: Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Daisuke Namikawa as Hisoka, Junko Takeuchi as Gon Freecss, Keiji Fujiwara as Leorio, Miyuki Sawashiro as Kurapika, Megumi Han as Cluck, Umi Tenjin as Korutopi, Urara Takano as Irumi
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.4/10
- Platform: Hulu
Hunter X Hunter can be considered one of the popular anime shows that exemplify how Gon Freecss trains himself as a ferocious hunter just to be like his father.
14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Director: Haruo Sotozaki
- Writers: Ufotable
- Stars: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kitō, Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Mano, Kenichi Suzumura, Johnny Yong Bosch, Aleks Le
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.6/10
- Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.
In Demon Slayer a young protagonist tries to save his sister who has turned into a demon after his family members were assassinated.
13. Sword Art Online
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writers: Reki Kawahara
- Stars: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito, Brandon Winckler as Eugeo, Ai Kayano as Alice Zuberg, Rina Hidaka as Silica, Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna, Kōichi Yamadera as Akihiko Kayaba
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- MyAnimeList: 7.2/10
- Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.
The story of this Japanese shonen anime show is about Kiriti, who the government has appointed to find out the player who can kill the players in reality.
12. Naruto Shippuden
- Director: Hayato Date
- Writers: Masashi Kishimoto
- Stars: Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Ayumi Fujimura as Shion, Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake, Chie Nakamura as Sakura Haruno, Kōichi Tōchika as Neji Hyuga, Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara, Yōichi Masukawa as Rock Lee
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.2/10
- Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll and Funimation
Naruto series is one of the best shounen anime shows. In Naruto Shippuden, the anime fans experience how Naruto, a young ninja, helps and protects the Shion, a priestess. Her main motive was to save the world from evil energy. However, she also tries to save herself from her death prediction in this process.
11. Hajime no Ippo
- Director: Satoshi Nishimura
- Writers: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Stars: Kōhei Kiyasu as Ippo Makunouchi, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru Takamura, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Kenji Utsumi as Genji Kamogawa, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaki Aizawa as Date Eiji
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Platform: Crunchyroll.
This popular shonen anime show depicts how Ippo’s life changes after a professional boxer introduced his boxing skills and aptitudes to the world after being bullied by many people.
10. Dragon Ball Super
- Director: Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano, Kōhei Hatano, Tatsuya Nagamine, Ryōta Nakamura
- Writers: Akira Toriyama, Yoshifumi Fukushima, King Ryu, Yoshitaka Toshio, Makoto Koyama, Atsuhiro Tomioka
- Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Masako Nozawa as Goten, Kōzō Shioya as Majin Buu
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation
This shonen anime drama shows how the God of destruction, Beerus woke up after Goku sent him into sleep to save the earth. However, the plot twists when Beerus comes around with a destruction plan.
9. Rurouni Kenshin
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writers: Michiru Shimada, Yoshiyuki Suga, Akemi Omode, Nobuaki Kishima, Michiko Yokote, Masashi Sogo
- Stars: Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Mika Doi, Yuji Ueda, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Ikue Ōtani, Ryō Naitō
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
This popular shonen anime follows the lifestyle of Hitokiri Battosai, who quits his everyday life to become Himura Kenshin. Himura Kenshin is the powerful and competent samurai of that era who has fought against evil minds to protect the people of Japan.
8. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)
- Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido
- Writers: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo
- Stars: Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yū Shimamura as Annie Leonhart, Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.5/10
- Platform: Netflix, Hulu
The story of the shounen anime series Attack on Titan is about how two kids take the oath of killing every titan who has eaten their mother alive. However, Attack on Titan is set in a vivid fantasy world where the horrifying titan tries to end humankind.
7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Director: Yasuhiro Irie
- Writers: Hiroshi Ōnogi
- Stars: Romi Park as Edward Elric, Megumi Toyoguchi as Winry Rockbell, Rie Kugimiya as Alphonse Elric, Minami Takayama as Envy, Yuichi Nakamura as Greed, Sumire Morohoshi as Nina Tucker
- IMDb Rating: 9.1/10
- MyAnimeList: 9.2/10
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu
This shounen anime has been adapted from Hiromu Arakawa’s manga Fullmetal Alchemist. This series portrays how two brothers do a lot of hard work to find the Philosopher’s Stone after their mother leaves them in an abnormal physical form. However, both try to revive their mother’s life with the power of “alchemy”, who died because of an incurable disease.
6. Dragon Ball
- Director: Minoru Okazaki and Daisuke Nishio
- Writers: Toshiki Inoue and Takao Koyama
- Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Hiromi Tsuru as Bulma, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Christopher Sabat as Yamcha, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Mike McFarland as Master Roshi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Platform: Hulu
Dragon ball is considered one of the best shonen anime series which shows Goku and Bulma’s exploration for the distinctive seven Dragonballs.
5. Dragon Ball Z
- Director: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi
- Writers: Takao Koyama
- Stars: Masako Nozawa as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta, Scott McNeil as Majin Buu, Ryūsei Nakao as Frieza, Mayumi Shō as Chi-Chi, Bin Shimada as Broly, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video
““Dragon Ball Z” is about the main lead Goku and his Z warriors, who have a fighting spirit and never compete against the evil world.
4. The Seven Deadly Sins
- Director: Tensai Okamura
- Writers: Shōtarō Suga
- Stars: Jun Fukuyama as King, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Liz, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Rintarou Nishi as King Liones
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Platform: Netflix
This shonen anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins, shows how a young princess tries her level back the authority and sovereignty of some forgotten ninja troopers.
3. Kuroko’s Basketball
- Director: Shunsuke Tada
- Writers: Noburo Takagi
- Stars: Kensho Ono as Tetsuya Kuroko, Yūki Ono as Taiga Kagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Junpei Hyuga, Chiwa Saitō as Riko Aida, Ryōhei Kimura as Ryota Kise, Gō Inoue as Satoshi Tsuchida, Takuya Eguchi as Shinji Koganei
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Platform: Netflix
The story of the series is about Tetsuya Kuroko, who is the main character of the anime. The shounen drama heated up when he defeated Taiga Kagami, who joined Seirin High School in a basketball match.
2. My Hero Academia
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writers: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Stars: Ochako Uraraka as Ayane Sakura, Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga, Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu, Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure, Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- MyAnimeList: 8.1/10
- Platform: Netflix
The anime series “My Hero Academia” depicts how Izuku Midoriya had a dream to become a hero with any superpowers, Quirk. Midoriya became the hero without any superpower by protecting his friend Katuski Bakugo from a villain. Because of the daring work, he was titled All Might. However, after that, Midoriya listens to U.A. School, an emerging point of a superhero. This show has been adapted from the manga series Boku no hero academia.
1. Future Diary
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writers: Katsuhiko Takayama
- Stars: Mai Aizawa as Minene Uryuu, Tomosa Murata as Yuno Gasai, Josh Grelle as Yukiteru Amano, Akira Ishida as Aru Akise, Eri Sendai as Tsubaki Kasugano, Yuki Matsuoka as Hinata Hino, Tomokazu Seki as Marco Ikusaba
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Platform: Netflix
The movie’s story is about a high school student who was provided with a unique in which every detail about the future was inscribed. The God of Time and Space procured this diary to give him a perfect hint that he has to fight against the deadly sins.
Conclusion
Anime fans have considered shounen one of the most popular anime genres as it has reflected self-perfection and self-discipline. From the above-mentioned best shounen anime series, one can understand the critical method of enhancing the male identities as the main characters in all genres.
The incredible fight scenes from some anime communities like Naruto Death Note have enhanced the shonen series. Exceptionally, the efforts of the streaming platforms that have furnished an easy way for the anime world to reach people is commendable. However, Mangaka Mastered is also one such outlet where one can watch the anime genre dramas.
The anime fans have appreciated the embodiment of augmenting the manga source material so correctly. However, some supporting characters and darker themes are just like a cherry on the cake.
