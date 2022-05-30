50 Best Purple Hair Anime Girl (Most Beautiful) In 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many anime characters have different hair colors, ranging from blue to black to green hair colors, but anime girl with purple hair is different indeed. These are pretty vibrant and make the character unique. These colors add more flair to the personality and looks of the virtual world characters, giving the viewers some fantastical imaginings.

So we decided upon the purple-haired anime girls, which the anime community loves the most. According to IMDb, the characters are ranked according to the highest to lowest rated anime.

Today, we bring you another kind of list: the list of 50 best anime girls with purple hair. Scroll below to check whether we have included your favorite anime character or characters.

The List of Purple-haired Anime Girls

1. Faye Valentine

Anime : Cowboy Bebop

: Cowboy Bebop IMDb Ratings : 8.9

: 8.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu

In Cowboy Bebop, Faye Valentine is a wanted bounty hunter. She is a decorated member of the bounty hunting team en route on the Bebop. She looks like a 23-year-old woman, but she is, in reality, 77 years old. The secret behind this age situation put her in a cryogenic freezer, and she spent 54 years in that due to a spaceship accident.

Faye is of Singaporean descent. She has dark purple hair and green eyes with a pale complexion.

Thank you for reading the list we compiled. We have ranked the characters on the IMDb ratings of the series they appear in. The list follows the best from worst-rated series.

2. Cornelia li Britannia

Anime : Code Geass

: Code Geass IMDb Ratings : 8.7

: 8.7 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cornelia li Britannia is Prince Lelouch’s half-sister who takes up the throne after being killed. She is a skilled warrior and has established Area 18 before taking up Area 11. Initially, she was an antagonist in the first season, but her character grows neutral in later seasons.

As the second to the throne after Lelouch, Cornelia’s physical appearance is beautiful. She has long hair in the color fuchsia. She sometimes wears it up in a crown braid, and sometimes she keeps them loose. Cornelia has lavender-tinted eyes and naturally pink lips. However, she does wear lipstick. She is slightly taller than her half-brother.

3. Misato Katsuragi

Anime : Evangelion

: Evangelion IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Ikari’s classmate cited’ babe’ throughout the series, Evangelion’ Misato Katsuragi is a young woman with attractive looks. She has long dark violet wavy hair with bangs on the sides.

Misato initially worked in NERV as the operations director with the rank of captain. Later in the series, she was promoted to the rank of major. Apart from working in the field, she also handled the bureaucracy in the organization.

4. Jirou Kyouka

Anime : My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) IMDb Ratings : 8.4

: 8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kyoka Jiro is a student in class 1-A at UA High School. Also known as the Hearing Hero, Kyoka is training for becoming a Pro Hero. Appearance-wise, she is a petite girl with onyx eyes. She has short purple hair which falls around her chin. Her dark purple-colored hair has an asymmetrical fringe with odd reflections on the side of her head, the likelihood of two heartbeat monitor waves.

5. Dorothy Unsworth

Anime : Black Clover

: Black Clover IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dorothy Unsworth is a young-looking witch from the Witches’ Forest. She is the captain of the Clover Kingdom’s Coral Peacock Squad. She is also a human host for Reve the elf.

Dorothy has lilac-colored hair with fair skin and a below-average height.

6. Anko Mitarashi

Anime : Naruto

: Naruto IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Hulu

One of the female ninjas in Naruto, Anko Mitarashi, has a point of distinction which can be seen through her dark purple hair with violet hues. She belongs to Konohagakure from both anime and manga. She and Ochmaru shared a past that turned out well.

7. Yoruichi Shihouin

Anime : Bleach

: Bleach IMDb Ratings : 8.2

: 8.2 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Yoruichi Shihouin, the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and the former commander of the Onmitsukidō, abandoned her command of both positions, now working with Kisuke Urahara and Tessai Tsukabishi.

Yoruichi is a slender and well-endowed woman with an average height. She has dark skin, golden irises, and black hair, which is seen dark purple, almost violet in the light.

8. Hanyuu

Anime : When They Cry 2

: When They Cry 2 IMDb Ratings : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Furude Hanyuu or Hanyuu is the true identity of the goddess Oyashiro-same, which appeared in Minagoroshi-hen and beyond. Her past is a secret, but she often called herself a demon who became a goddess. She is married to Furude Riku and had his son, Furude Oka.

In her human form, she has an appearance of a girl floating with long purple hair, dark violet eyes and uniquely a pair of dark-purple, almost black horns on her head. Her appearance changes when she is a goddess, and her eyes turn red. When in her spirit form, she wears a dress similar to a shrine maiden of Shinto.

9. Ritsu

Anime : Assassination Classroom

: Assassination Classroom IMDb Ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Ritsu, a class 3-E in Kunugigaoka Junior High School, is artificial intelligence. She is in Korosensei’s class, an Autonomously Intelligent Fixed Artillery.

Ritsu has lilac hair and red eyes. However, her eye color changed when she made specific updates and turned into fading light blue.

10. Revy

Anime : Black Lagoon

: Black Lagoon IMDb Ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rebecca Lee or as referred to by her nicknames Revy and Two Hands, is the female protagonist of the Black Lagoon series.

Revy is of Chinese-American descent with tanned skin. She is of moderate height and is in her mid-twenties. Revy has burgundy hair in anime and brown hair in the manga series. She keeps her hair in a loose ponytail, and bangs fall onto her forehead.

11. Hitagi Senjougahara

Anime : Bakemonogatari

: Bakemonogatari IMDb Ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.

Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.

Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.

12. Nozomi Tojo

Anime : Love Live! School Idol Project

: Love Live! School Idol Project IMDb Ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime

Nozomi Tojo is one of the main characters of the anime series. She shares this with eight other main characters. Nozomi has purple hair, with purple serving as her character palette. She is a member of lily-white.

13. Ryou Fujibayashi

Anime : Clannad

: Clannad IMDb Ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime

Ryou Fujibashi, a secondary character, is Tomoya’s classmate. She is the younger sister out of the Fujibayashi twins. She is the class representative of the class.

Ryou looks like her sister Kyou, but there are some dissimilarities. Ryou has short hair and blue eyes. She wears her hairpiece to the right, unlike her twin sister.

14. Azusa Hamaoka

Anime : Grand Blue

: Grand Blue IMDb Ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Grand Blue’s supporting character of anime and manga series Asuza Hamaoka is a third-year Oumi Women’s University student.

Azusa’s defining characteristic is her curly, neck-length purple hair and cat-like pupils. She has a curvy body. Due to her attractiveness, Azusa gains a lot of make attention, so much so that she is considered to be in the same league of attractiveness as Nanaka Kotegawa.

15. Laki Olietta

Anime : Fairy Tail

: Fairy Tail IMDb Ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Laki Olietta, a Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild, is a slim young woman of average height. She has straight, pale lavender hair and brown eyes. Mainly her hairstyle will be a bowl cut. But often, she is seen onscreen with longer hair.

16. Touka Kirishima

Anime : Tokyo ghoul

: Tokyo ghoul IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Touka Kirishima is an ex-waitress known by her hunting alias, Rabbit. She is a second-year student when she is first introduced to the viewers. When disguised, she either wears blonde or pink hair wigs, a long coat, and a rabbit mask. Later in the series, she dyes her hair to violet or blue with a short bob and her signature bangs.

17. Kamishiro Rize

Anime : Tokyo ghoul

: Tokyo ghoul IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix

A ghoul and a foster daughter of Matasaka Kamishiro, Rize Kamishiro is nicknamed the Binge Eater in the Tokyo Ghoul universe. She was reckless, which was a danger to the ghoul species.

Ghoul is a slender girl with purple eyes and an hourglass figure. She has chest-length long purple hair. She also has bangs that are swept to the left side.

18. Sheele

Anime : Akame ga Kill

: Akame ga Kill IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Sheele, a slender and curvy woman, is a Revolutionary Army assassin group named Night Raid. She is the one who can use Teigu Extase.

Sheele usually has her Teigu with her. She has beautiful long purple hair and purple eyes. However, During her earlier appearances, she used to wear a hat.

19. Blair

Anime : Soul Eater

: Soul Eater IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Blair, a cat witch, got mistaken as a real one by Maka Albarn and Soul Eater, who offers residence at their apartment. She takes a job at Chupa Cabra’s as an employee. She sometimes works with them and helps on their adventures.

Blair has two forms: human form and cat form. When she is in her human form, Blair is quite a specimen. She becomes a young and tall woman with an alluring figure. She has short violet hair with log strands on either side, which, after curling, s=resembles something of her tail. Blair initially wore a hat.

20. Yuki Nagato

Anime : The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)

: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu) IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix

In The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Yuki Nagato may seem like an ordinary human who is an introvert and a quiet bibliophile. However, she later reveals to Kyon her secret that she is an alien created by the Data Overmind. Due to her creation, she can possess supernatural powers.

Nagato is short-heightened compared to her peers with never-growing messy, short lavender hair and golden-brown eyes. Initially, she wore glasses but stopped when Kyon insisted that she looked better without them.

21. Renge Miyauchi

Anime : Non-Non Biyori

: Non-Non Biyori IMDb Ratings : 7.8

: 7.8 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

In the stellar character ensemble of Non-Non Biyori, Renge Miyauchi is one of the main characters of manga and its anime adaptation with lavender hair. She is the youngest of her siblings in the Miyauchi family. She studies in the first class in the Asahigaoka Branch School.

22. Road Kamelot

Anime : D.Gray-man

: D.Gray-man IMDb Ratings : 7.7

: 7.7 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The ninth disciple of the Noah Family, Road Kamelot, is the current reincarnation of Road. She represents the Dreams of Noah and the only member to survive Nea’s attack.

The Road has purple-blue hair with dark eyes. Her eyes transform when she is in her Noah form.

23. Izuna Hatsuse

Anime : No Game No Life

: No Game No Life IMDb Ratings : 7.7

: 7.7 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Izuna Hatsuse is the former ambassador of the Werebeast race in Immunity. She was coerced into following Shiro and Sora and learning from the Commonwealth of Elkia. The duo has a habit of petting Izuna’s tail, which she likes very much. It is noticed that she is similar to the duo especially lacking common sense.

Like the other Werebeats, Izuna has both animal and human traits. She has fox ears and a fluffy tail. Izuna also has dark purple hair and chestnut eyes in the anime. She has cat-like eyes. While using her ability of blood break, her tail grows and her fur changes to the color red.

24. Yuri Nakamura

Anime : Angel Beats!

: Angel Beats! IMDb Ratings : 7.6

: 7.6 Streaming Platform: Netflix





25. Konno Yuuki

Anime : Sword art online

: Sword art online IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll

In Sword Art Online, anime character Konno Yuuki has been a side character in the Mother’s Rosario act and a protagonist in the Sisters’ Prayer act of the anime series. She has an older sister, Konno Aiko.

Konno was the co-founder and second leader of the Sleeping Knights guild. She had short, black-brown hair and pale skin.

In ALfheim online, she had a hint of purple skin with long, purplish-black hair and red eyes.

26. Chihiro Shindou

Anime : Ef a Tale of Memories

: Ef a Tale of Memories IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The little sister and younger twin of KeiShindou, Chihiro Shindou, is one of the memorable female characters of Memories. She lost her left eye in an accident, resulting in brain damage. She still suffers from the accident as she developed anterograde amnesia, in which she can only form memories for thirteen hours. Beyond that is not possible for her.

Chihiro lives with a legal guardian in Australia. She has purple hair which falls around shoulder length with the bangs in the front of her forehead above her eyes.

27. Shinoa Hiiragi

Anime : Seraph of the End

: Seraph of the End IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Shinoa Hiiragi belongs to a wealthy and prestigious Hiiragi family. Her older sister is Mahiru Hiiragi. While working with Guren Ichinose, she was appointed as Yuuichirou Hyakuna’s supervisor when he was suspended. Shinoa was the sergeant of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army while also being a member of the Moon Demon Company. She led the Shinoa Squad during that time.

Shinoa was shorter than her peers with a petite figure as a teenager. She has brownish-orange eyes. She pins up her purple hair with a pink bow and has side braids.

28. Minene Uryuu

Anime : Future Diary

: Future Diary IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Minene Uryuu, a young woman in her twenties, is the Ninth Diary Holder. She is the main protagonist of the spin-off Future Diary: Mosaic, focussing on her journey after she possesses the Future Diary. She possesses what is called the Escape Diary.

Minene has long purple hair and violet eyes. She wears an eyepatch after losing her left eye in the Survival Game.

29. Haqua du Herminium

Anime : The World God Only Knows

: The World God Only Knows IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Haqua du Lot Herminium is the district chief of Area 32 in Nagumo City and also the role model and friend of Elsie. She is one of the most intelligent students. However, she is not the best member of the Runaway Spirit Squad.

Haqua has long violet-blue hair, which comes down to her waist.

30. Kagami Hiiragi

Anime : Lucky Star

: Lucky Star IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Tsukasa Hiiragi’s twin sister Kagami Hiiragi is one of the central characters of the anime Lucky Star. She is an older one and has two best friends, Konata Izumi and Miyuki Takara.

Kagami has an average physique with messy purple hair. She wears it in long pigtails with brown ribbons. Kagami has some dissimilarities compared to her twin. She is a little more curvaceous than her twin and has messier hair.

31. Tsukasa Hiiragi

Anime : Lucky Star

: Lucky Star IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Tsukasa Hiiragi, one of the four central characters of the anime, is the younger twin sister of Kagami Hiiragi. Thus, a member of the Hiiragi family.

Tsukasa has light purple hair of shoulder-length, which she wears with a yellow headband. The hairband has a bow on the top, which is moved as it showcases her mood. She has droopy, blue-violet eyes.

32. Chisaki Hiradaira

Anime : Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea

: Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Along with Munaka Mukaido, Chisaki Hiradaira is the protagonist of the series. She studies at Shioshishio. Since childhood, she has been friends with Munaka and Hikari Sakishima and Kaname Isaki. Chisaki is a fair-skinned woman who has deep-rooted issues with her body.

Before the Timeskip, she had long, wavy purple hair, which she tied up in the long, side ponytail on the left side with blue eyes and a curvy body.

After the Timeskip, she has developed more and grown taller and more voluptuous. She has short shoulder-length hair, which is wavier than before. She wears it on her right side, turning it in braids with tiny blue bows.

33. Medusa

Anime : Fate/ Stay Night

: Fate/ Stay Night IMDb Ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Medusa, better known as ‘Bewitching Black Serpent’, is a rider class servant. She serves Sakura Matou in the Fifth Holy Grail War. When Sakura expresses his unwillingness, Shinji Matou is given control over Rider.

Medusa looks different from the legends. Instead of snake hair, she has long purple hair.

34. Aoi Yamada

Anime : Working!!

: Working!! IMDb Ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll

Aoi Yamada is a mysterious and openly avowed 15-year-old teenager. The teenager works at the Wagnaria Restaurant as a waitress-in-training with billowy purple-black hair.

35. Hifumi Takimoto

Anime : New Game!

: New Game! IMDb Ratings : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hifumi Takimoto works in the character design team in the game production company. She is socially awkward and avoids talking to people. Hifumi is so shy that she does not even look at people while talking. She interacts with employees via a computer messenger system. When she communicates, her personality changes, and she becomes very lively and outgoing. She has dark purple hair.

36. Kurumi Ebisuzawa

Anime : Gakkou Gurashi!

: Gakkou Gurashi! IMDb Ratings : 7.2

: 7.2 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kurumi Ebisuzawa, a former teenage student at Megurigaoka Private High School, is the primary “zombie killer”/strategist of the School Life Club. Her abilities are invaluable to the club.

Kurumi is a fair-skinned and pretty girl with violet-colored eyes and long, straight, dark purple hair in the pigtails tied with violet ribbons. On each side.

37. Maya Natsume

Anime : Tenjou Tenge

: Tenjou Tenge IMDb Ratings : 7.0

: 7.0 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the main protagonists of Tenjou Tenge, Maya Natsume, is the captain of the Juken Club. Her family members included her late elder sister, Shin Natsume and a younger sister Aya Natsume.

Maya is a beautiful individual with a curvy figure and blue eyes. She has long, light purple hair, which she shortens to shoulder length.

38. Tohka Yatogami

Anime : Date A Life

: Date A Life IMDb Ratings : 7.0

: 7.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Tohka Yatogami is one of the attractive and central characters of the anime series. She is the first spirit whom Shido saved. She has another personality, which comes out during her Inverse Form.

Tohka has long, dark purple hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail. She has dark purple eyes and has a golden tint. She is described as an ‘impossibly beautiful girl’ by Shido.

39. Akane Shinjou

Anime : SSSS. Gridman

: SSSS. Gridman IMDb Ratings : 7.0

: 7.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The secondary villain of SSSS. Gridman, Akane Shinjou is a popular student. She is a classmate of Yuta and his friends and is very popular for her talent and appearance. Akane dons light purple, almost white hair. Behind the face of a popular girl is a troubled individual.

40. Rize Tedeza

Anime : Is The Order A Rabbit?

: Is The Order A Rabbit? IMDb Ratings : 7.0

: 7.0 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Rize, a tough, cool and headstrong girl, is the main character of the anime series. She has beautiful violet eyes and dark purple hair. Along with her character aesthetic, she wears the purple variant of her uniform while working at the Rabbit House Cafe.

This brutally opinionated and kind character mainly styles her purple locks into pigtails with loose bangs.

41. Sumire Kakei

Anime : Boruto

: Boruto IMDb Ratings : 7.0

: 7.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Sumire Kakei, a kunoichi of Konohagakure’s Scientific Ninja Weapons team, was a former Team 15. Born as Sumire Shigaraki, the young girl has purple eyes and long purple hair with two layers.

Boruto’s Class Representative’s hair frames the face. She has bangs that end above her eyes. One part of her hair ends at the chin, and the other is tied as two braided pigtails.

42. Mizore Shirayuki

Anime : Rosario + Vampire

: Rosario + Vampire IMDb Ratings : 6.9

: 6.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Mizore Shirayuki is one of the romantic admirers of Tsukune Aono and became part of the Newspaper Club at Yōkai Academy. She is obsessed with him.

Mizore has long, light purple hair and blue eyes during her initial introduction. She later cut her long hair to shoulder length. Her unique character trait is that she always has a lollipop that helps maintain her body temperature.

43. Neptune

Anime : Hyperdimension Neptunia

: Hyperdimension Neptunia IMDb Ratings : 6.8

: 6.8 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Neptune or Purple Heart is the Console Patron Unit (CPU) of Planeptune. She is the main character of the Hyperdimension Neptunia.

She has a very purple-filled color palette, with everything from her hair to her dresses and her themes are purple.

44. Kirin Tondo

Anime : The Asterisk War

: The Asterisk War IMDb Ratings : 6.8

: 6.8 Streaming Platform: Netflix

A student of Seidoukan Academy, Toudou Kirin has long silver-purple hair worn around as pigtails and grey eyes. She has changed her hairstyle once when instead of two pigtails, she has worn it as one ponytail.

45. Kae Serinuma

Anime : Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me)

: Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me) IMDb Ratings : 6.6

: 6.6 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Kae Serinuma, or Kae Mutsumi, is the show’s main character. A second-year student, Kae is a chubby girl with circular glasses and dark purple hair. She was ridiculed for her looks and once called a ‘cushion’ by Nozomu Nanashima.

However, she transformed when her favorite anime character died. She was so sad that she did not even eat. Due to this, she lost quite a significant amount of weight. She started to keep her hair down and stopped wearing her glasses which made her blue-green eyes more noticeable.

46. Scar

Anime : Sunday Without God

: Sunday Without God IMDb Ratings : 6.6

: 6.6 Streaming Platform: Apple TV

Scar works as a grave keeper with whom Ai and Hampnie had a chance to encounter. Due to the ScarScar running from the right brow to her eyelid, she is called ScarScar. She also has earned the names of Murderer and Grim Reaper.

The ScarScar is a pretty girl with long purple hair. She has lilac eyebrows and eyes. To match with her purple aesthetic, her outfit is also in purple.

47. Mitsuhide Akechi

Anime : The Ambition of Oda Nobuna

: The Ambition of Oda Nobuna IMDb Ratings : 6.4

: 6.4 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A young samurai and second-in-command to Dousan Saitou, Mitsuhide Akechi is described as a “young genius.” She mastered literature and combat. She is the principal adviser and military strategist and often works alongside Yoshiharu Sagara, Nobuna Oda and Dousan.

Mitsuhide has knee-length violet hair tied back with the help of a yellow ribbon. She has large violet eyes.

48. Kyoh Goshouin

Anime : And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online

: And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online IMDb Ratings : 6.4

: 6.4 Streaming Platform: Funimation

Kyoh Goshouin, a teenage girl, is the Alley Cats’ guild leader and the main character of the series. Her experience as a leader was exceptional, and she also served as the Student Council president. Kyoh has purple-colored long hair with yellow eyes.

49. Motoko Kusanagi

Anime : Ghost in the Shell

: Ghost in the Shell IMDb Ratings : 6.3

: 6.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Motoko Kusanagi, often referred to as ‘The Major’, is an advanced cyborg with highly advanced capabilities. Due to this, she is recognized as a true professional in her line of duty. She is regarded as one of the best police agents. She is pretty aloof as she has some deep secrets and traumas from her childhood.

Motoko often switches her prosthetic bodies but keeps some distinguishable traits. Her body frames consist of a slim and well-endowed young woman with violet-colored hair and crimson red eyes.

50. Hotaru Shidara

Anime : Dagashi Kashi

: Dagashi Kashi IMDb Ratings : 6.2

: 6.2 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Coming from the city to a suburban where Shikada’s Candy Company is open, Hotaru Shidare, the main heroine of the anime/ manga series, has lilac hair that falls on her shoulder and blue eyes. She accessorizes her hair with a black hairband with flowers.

Hotaru is a passionate person and is very passionate about dagashi. She has the ambition and will to inherit her father’s company that deals with sweets. Her goal is to make the best sweets in the world.

