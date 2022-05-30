7 Activities For An Enjoyable Time in Tennessee

Share Pin 0 Shares

Tennessee, a scenic landlocked state with a rich culture, legacy, and history, is known as one of the most attractive destinations in the United States. You can enjoy a fantastic holiday here by participating in a variety of exciting activities alone or with your travel partners.

Tennessee has a plethora of fun things to do, including enjoying live shows at gorgeous theatres, witnessing the marvels of nature, visiting wildlife centers, wandering through beautiful gardens, touring various museums, exploring historical places, and much more. Look through our list of the best things to do in Tennessee to help you plan your trip.

1) Titanic Museum Attraction — Pigeon Forge

The Titanic Museum Attraction, first opened in 2010, is a Titanic-themed museum. It is shaped like the RMS Titanic and has around 400 pre-discovery antiquities. The Titanic Museum is one of Tennessee’s most popular tourist attractions. It is the world’s largest Titanic museum. You may experience what it was like to be a passenger on the magnificent ship by visiting this museum.

Take an unforgettable journey to the Titanic Museum with your friends and follow in the footsteps of the Titanic’s former passengers. There are almost twenty galleries of ancient artifacts to see at this museum. Explore the museum on your own or with a knowledgeable guide, learning about the Titanic, its tragic destiny, the different relics discovered, and the passengers. One of the very first things we do when we go on vacation is look for the greatest restaurants. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has several fantastic restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else. If you want to get a true sense of Pigeon Forge, just look up the best places to eat Pigeon Forge online and try them out during your next trip.

2) Tennessee Aquarium — Chattanooga

The Tennessee Aquarium, which opened in 1992, is one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. A large number of tourists visit each year from all around the world. At the Tennessee Aquarium, you may see the beauty and splendor of sea life. The Tennessee Aquarium is home to around 12,000 animals from 800 different species. It is one of the country’s best aquariums. This lovely aquarium is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga making it close to a variety of other popular attractions, restaurants, shopping centers, and hotels.

You can spend valuable time with your friends, partner, or family at the Tennessee Aquarium. You can take a boat trip, learn about various animals, understand the Southeast’s wildlife, and appreciate the value of freshwater ecosystems while visiting the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute.

3) Beale Street — Memphis

In Memphis and going from East Street to the Mississippi River, Beale Street is one of Tennessee’s most famous streets. It is around two miles long and is renowned as one of the top tourist destinations in the area, with restaurants providing delectable cuisine and clubs playing blues and soul music. However, Beale Street isn’t simply a fun place to visit; it’s also a famous street with a lot of historical significance.

It was pivotal in the development of American blues music, and it continues to do so now, with several outdoor performances and festivals. Beale Street should not be neglected while planning your trip to Tennessee, even if you aren’t a lover of the genre. It is Memphis’ primary entertainment district, and it is lively and entertaining, making it a terrific place to visit on your next vacation.

4) Mud Island River Park — Memphis

The Mud Island River Park isn’t typically thought of as the biggest tourist spots in Tennessee. However, the long River Walk that it includes is well worth the journey. The River Walk is a recreation of the Mississippi River. Every 30 inches of the trek is equivalent to nearly a mile of a real river. As you walk along the Mississippi in Tennessee, you will learn about geographical wonders and historical occurrences. The walk finishes with the “Gulf of Mexico,” which is a one-acre enclosure.

5) Ijams Nature Center — Knoxville

Visit the Ijams Nature Center, one of the top places to visit in Tennessee, for a trip that you and your travel partners will remember for years. The Ijams Wildlife Center is a nature preserve with glistening water, rich flora as a backdrop, and rental facilities. Visit the Ijams Nature Center to get a taste of the vast outdoors. You may have a great time together doing all sorts of fun things while soaking in the fresh air and admiring the picturesque surroundings.

At the Ijams Nature Center, you can participate in a variety of entertaining activities. Swimming in cool water, riding through the woods, hiking picturesque pathways, mountain climbing, canoeing, kayaking, camping, and a variety of other activities are just a few examples.

6) Forbidden Caverns — Sevierville

The Forbidden Caverns are an enthralling cave system located near the Smoky Mountains. This magnificent attraction was created over thousands of years and is incredibly gorgeous. The Forbidden Caverns are one of Tennessee’s most popular tourist attractions. This unusual attraction offers guided tours and boasts a very rare onyx cave wall. A visit to the Forbidden Caverns is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you will cherish for the rest of your life.

7) Grand Ole Opry — Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry, sometimes known as the “Heart of Country Music,” is Nashville’s world-famous live music arena. Take your family or friends to the Grand Ole Opry, one of Tennessee’s most popular attractions. There is no better location to be in the state if you enjoy music than this magnificent theatre. You can choose from a variety of live events, tours, and other activities.

For a current list of their upcoming shows, visit their website. You can see some of the top country music shows in the United States at the Grand Ole Opry. Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and others have all performed on this stage. Tours of the Grand Ole are also available.

Tennessee has a plethora of fantastic tourist attractions and vacation locations just waiting to be discovered. Hopefully, the above list of the best activities for an enjoyable time in Tennessee has given you some vacation inspiration for a fun and memorable vacation.