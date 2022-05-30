7 Ways to Prepare Your Motor Home for Sale

Share Pin 0 Shares

Be it a brick and mortar building or a wheeled home; preparation is the key to a quick and lucrative deal. If you are wondering how to sell your motor home, you will find the following seven tips useful:

Clean Your Vehicle

Clean your coach. Thoroughly. Remember, it is the simplest thing you can do to prepare the unit for sale. Proper cleaning goes way beyond mere dusting, scrubbing, polishing, and waxing. Give the interior an organized, tip-top look so that it inspires your buyers to imagine a life inside it.

Get the Service History in Place

You know that you have taken great care of your rig, but how do you prove that to your prospects? Your RV’s service records say it all. So, get all the maintenance papers in place. Also, check whether the factory warranty document is still valid. If yes, it will be an added advantage for your buyers, and a reason for you to ask for a higher price.

Include All Paperwork in Your Offering

Your customers will appreciate if you show them that you have preserved all manuals, handbooks, and other relevant papers that you have received at the time of the purchase. These documents are valuable because they would help the new owner to understand the vehicle better and carry on with its future maintenance needs. Also, keep the Monroney sticker intact that was affixed by the manufacturer at the time of purchase, and contains retail price information. This item would make your future customer very happy as it provides detailed information about the vehicle equipment.

Organize Documents That Matter

Make sure you have these three documents in place- the vehicle’s title, registration certificate, and insurance card. If you are still repaying the loan, contact the lender to learn about the procedure for prepayment. You will have to clear the payment and get a clean title to conclude the sale.

Set a Price

Consult resources like Kelley Blue Book to determine the current value of your RV. Also, research the many online listing sites to get an idea about the price that similar vehicles command.

Get a Second Opinion

Visit a couple of dealerships in your vicinity and request them to offer a quote for your rig. You can use this offer as the starting point for negotiation with your prospects. If you want to avoid physical visits, get in touch with any online dealership. These organizations make an offer based solely on your rig’s description and photos.

Prepare the Deed in Advance

Besides providing necessary information like name, address, contact number, and email ID mention that you are selling the coach ‘as is’ without an express warranty. Download your state-specific Bill of Sale online, or collect a form from your local DMV office.

Selling a vehicle is by no means easy. However, we feel that staying prepared does make things simple. If you are thinking of how to sell your motor home without going through the hassles of dealing with buyers directly, you may contact a reliable broker who will buy your rig against instant cash.