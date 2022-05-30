Finance
7 Ways to Prepare Your Motor Home for Sale
Be it a brick and mortar building or a wheeled home; preparation is the key to a quick and lucrative deal. If you are wondering how to sell your motor home, you will find the following seven tips useful:
Clean Your Vehicle
Clean your coach. Thoroughly. Remember, it is the simplest thing you can do to prepare the unit for sale. Proper cleaning goes way beyond mere dusting, scrubbing, polishing, and waxing. Give the interior an organized, tip-top look so that it inspires your buyers to imagine a life inside it.
Get the Service History in Place
You know that you have taken great care of your rig, but how do you prove that to your prospects? Your RV’s service records say it all. So, get all the maintenance papers in place. Also, check whether the factory warranty document is still valid. If yes, it will be an added advantage for your buyers, and a reason for you to ask for a higher price.
Include All Paperwork in Your Offering
Your customers will appreciate if you show them that you have preserved all manuals, handbooks, and other relevant papers that you have received at the time of the purchase. These documents are valuable because they would help the new owner to understand the vehicle better and carry on with its future maintenance needs. Also, keep the Monroney sticker intact that was affixed by the manufacturer at the time of purchase, and contains retail price information. This item would make your future customer very happy as it provides detailed information about the vehicle equipment.
Organize Documents That Matter
Make sure you have these three documents in place- the vehicle’s title, registration certificate, and insurance card. If you are still repaying the loan, contact the lender to learn about the procedure for prepayment. You will have to clear the payment and get a clean title to conclude the sale.
Set a Price
Consult resources like Kelley Blue Book to determine the current value of your RV. Also, research the many online listing sites to get an idea about the price that similar vehicles command.
Get a Second Opinion
Visit a couple of dealerships in your vicinity and request them to offer a quote for your rig. You can use this offer as the starting point for negotiation with your prospects. If you want to avoid physical visits, get in touch with any online dealership. These organizations make an offer based solely on your rig’s description and photos.
Prepare the Deed in Advance
Besides providing necessary information like name, address, contact number, and email ID mention that you are selling the coach ‘as is’ without an express warranty. Download your state-specific Bill of Sale online, or collect a form from your local DMV office.
Selling a vehicle is by no means easy. However, we feel that staying prepared does make things simple. If you are thinking of how to sell your motor home without going through the hassles of dealing with buyers directly, you may contact a reliable broker who will buy your rig against instant cash.
What is International Investing and Why Should I Care?
Diversifying your international investment portfolio is a key part of asset management if you are looking for long term growth. Diversification allows an investor to counter the downfall in certain sectors and particularly when doing international investing in stock and bonds.
International investing in foreign stock is hot and the recent emerging economies like India and China offer the investors in the US looking out for international investing opportunities a great prospect of making some real returns on their investment. And the interest in the emerging economies has grown more than ever with the recent boom in automakers, internet companies and electronic companies. Even though this might sound similar to the internet boom in the early 90s, international investing in funds is here to stay.
Investing internationally in funds offer diversification and the biggest advantage of investing abroad is the fact that the markets perform in differing cycles. If there is a downturn in the US economy, some other foreign country would be one the rise and therefore having a portfolio of more than one country allows you to counter volatile in one market and reduce your overall risk.
It is interesting to note that the international funds in the last 5-10 years have performed significantly better than the US stock funds. The benefit is no doubt diversification in international investing opportunities and international funds offer higher returns on your assets.
For investors who are willing to take some risk, international investing in up-and-coming markets is a great idea. Countries like Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia offer investors huge returns but also some risks to go with it. It is very important to remember not to be overexposed to any one fund when you are diversifying for the purpose of asset management. You should not consider getting 15% or more in your portfolio as a rule of thumb.
You also have the chance to diversify your wealth within international funds. There are numerous types of investment vehicles that offer you the opportunity to create a diverse portfolio. Look out for small, mid and large cap stocks around the globe from different emerging nations like China to highly industrial and established economies like Japan. You can also do international investing in the form of real estate investment trusts and purchase property just like another stock or commodity.
Asset management should help in diversifying your portfolio and one good way to look out for international investing in fund management.
Group Insurance Programs
Most individuals need a combination of home/tenants and auto insurance to protect their assets, satisfy government regulations, comply with loan or lease conditions, or to help ensure there is coverage in case of third-party liability. Many, however, do not take advantage of group rates for insurance to help reduce the amount they pay for coverage. One of the reasons for this is that they are unaware that they may qualify for group rates and pay the undiscounted rates quoted to them by their selected insurance broker, agent, or insurer. Group rates do not in of themselves guarantee lower premiums, however, they are a good and logical starting point for your personal rate comparison.
Finding out if you are eligible for group insurance rates is usually a matter of doing some basic research. Many employers and associations sponsor group insurance plans for their employees or members as a voluntary benefit. Alumni of various educational institutions are also sometimes eligible. In fact, whether mid- to large-size employers or associations offer these programs or not, most are eligible to have one, if they care to sponsor it.
Why Group Insurance Programs?
If you’re an individual, the most obvious benefit of a group insurance program is the discounted premium rate offered by the insurer. In the majority of cases, a discount of 10% to 30% off regular insurer rates for car or home insurance is considered normal.
Employers often look to group insurance programs as a way of rewarding employees for their continued loyalty or enticing prospective employees to work for them. Implementing a program is relatively easy with the sponsoring organization only responsible for helping to distribute marketing materials as required – this generally takes the form of providing distribution lists or facilitating actual drops. There is rarely any cost to the organization to offer a group sponsored program. Participation by organization employees or members is strictly voluntary and there are usually no minimum participation requirements.
Characteristics of Group Insurance Programs
In general, organizations that qualify for group insurance programs have a minimum of 250 employees/members – with the majority being over 25 years of age. It is normally a requirement that employees are either full-time or permanent part-time. Spouses and dependent children of sponsor employees/members are also generally eligible to participate in group insurance programs. Although sponsors cannot be involved in the licensed activity of actively selling the program, they are required to agree to a marketing plan and help facilitate the distribution of marketing materials to launch the program. The marketing plan will differ from sponsor to sponsor, but elements of the plan could typically include announcement letters, print and electronic brochures, posters, newsletter articles, on-site seminars, mail campaigns, email campaigns, and websites.
Visit the Marsh’s Private Client Services website for information about car insurance or home insurance.
Consider These 3 Tips When Writing Your Six-Figure Resume
Once you reach the executive level and begin writing resumes for a six-figure salary, it becomes crucial that you go that extra mile to show you can provide the results a company is looking for. Your executive resume is beyond important in convincing an employer of this.
The problem many top-level professionals experience when writing resumes is they fail to show the depth of their experience. If you want hiring managers to absolutely believe you’re qualified, then you have to show your worth. Here are some tips to help push you toward your goal:
Know the Company
It’s difficult to determine how a company can benefit from hiring you without knowing what they need. Sure, you can find this out from the job posting. But it’s better to think from the perspective that you are already working for the company. This way, you can begin researching their needs, issues, etc. in depth.
Based upon what you’ve learned about them, what steps would you take to solve a specific problem for them? How would you handle some of their internal or external conflicts? How would you go about ramping up their business in your chosen department? These are questions you should already know the answers to as you cherry-pick the information you want to include about yourself in your resume.
Solidify Your Winning Qualities
In your resume, cover letter, and executive biography, it’s important to not just show a company who you are as an employee, but introduce it to your brand. You might be able to prove that you’ve been a great employee in the past, but showing that you are a staple in your field proves that you identify with it-and it identifies with you.
One way you can introduce your brand is by adding links to your resume, including your LinkedIn page, professional Web site or blog, a couple of publications you’ve been quoted or featured in, videos you’ve given speeches in, etc. Your commitment to your field can equate to a commitment to the company, which is why it’s good for them to get know you beyond the past jobs you’ve worked.
Show Them Your ROI
Making a great return on investment (ROI) is always crucial for any company. As a prospective employee, you will be one of these investments that companies want to believe will bring in good returns. A great way to show that you’re a great ROI is by quantifying the results of your previous employment.
Count out how many people you’ve managed, how many times your department won awards, how much money your department made under your management, etc. This helps employers visualize the results that you could potentially provide for them.
Also, remember there can be no spelling or grammatical issues on your resume at all. It must be submitted in a perfect state to be taken seriously. If you remember these tips in the writing process, it should flow more smoothly than ever before.
