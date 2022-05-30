Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for further updates.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! This big update came on the arrears of 18 months, know who will get the money
7th Pay Commission: Big news! This big update came on the arrears of 18 months, know who will get the money
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is big news for central employees. If you are also waiting for the money hanging for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear), then let us tell you that the government has given great information on this.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: If you are also a Central Government employee then there is important news for you. There is a big update for the employees waiting for the money that has been pending for 18 months (18 Months DA Arrear). The government has clarified its stand regarding DA arrears.
When to decide on DA arrears of 18 months?
In fact, the 18-month DA arrear has not been included in the government’s agenda yet, that is, the government is not in favor of any decision on it. The government has refused to give any consideration to the decision of payment of arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 (18 Months DA Arrear Update). This statement issued by the government has given a big blow to the employees.
Big statement of finance minister
Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, ‘Due to the corona epidemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money. The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year and DA and his salary were paid.
Will get more than 2 lakh arrears
According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.
Actually, the dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 can be credited in their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.
How much will be the DA arrears?
Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].
At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.
Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.
At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].
At the same time, [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] will cost Rs 13,656.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! This big update came on the arrears of 18 months, know who will get the money appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 READ MANGA and Release Date
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 release date is announced, it is set to release on 6 June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Benio composed and showed the manga/manhwa/manhua series Maxed Out Leveling in the (English/Raw) language. Ysuke Shiba changed over it into a manga in 2018. Parts on Maxed Out Leveling are presently being perused.
Following the arrival of Chapter 41, fans are anxious to realize when Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 42 will be released, as well as account, cast, and storyline subtleties. We’ve incorporated all of the available data about Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 42 on this page.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Release Date
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 release date is announced, it is set to release on 6 June. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. The release date of Chapter 46 of Maxed Out Leveling is announced, it is set to release on 6 June 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 English Release Date Countdown

Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 46 of Maxed Out Leveling is set for 6 June, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Raw Release Date Countdown

Maxed Out Leveling Storyline
After a hazardous presence as an office laborer, Azusa capitulates to depletion. She is resurrected on another planet as an unfading, unaging witch, and she promises to spend her days as blissful and peaceful as could be expected.
She makes due by hunting sludges, the most straightforward prey. Be that as it may, following quite a while of playing out this essential assignment, she has become enormously strong and can’t keep up with her relaxed way of life.
Why is Maxed Out Leveling So Popular?
Maxed Out Leveling has a classification of imagination, activity, manhwa, science fiction, and shounen. So we strongly suggest it for you assuming that you appreciate dreams, activity, manhwa, science fiction, and shounen. For the fans who love science fiction, shounen Maxed Out Leveling is one of the incomparable Manga to peruse as it will give you the best understanding experience.
One more explanation you ought to peruse maxed out leveling Manga is it has the best activity scenes and has been at the top since the delivery date.
Maxed out leveling can be effectively accessible on any web-based site; it is likewise accessible in the English language. Maxed out leveling is the manga series about a man Isekaid into MURIM world who is offered back the undertaking that he should Max every one of his levels and abilities to get back to Earth. Following 140 years and killing eight ages of an evil spirit faction, he finishes the mission and lastly gets back to Earth, yet, he will keep all the MURIM world powers.
Where to Read Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 Online?
For people who love storytelling and fiction, reading manga is a must. There are many online platforms for manga series. One can read Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 on its officially on Webtoons.
The post Maxed Out Leveling Chapter 46 READ MANGA and Release Date appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Mets sweep Phillies with walk-off in extras
Nick Plummer will remember exactly one moment from his first big-league start.
The Mets’ hero of the night hadn’t recorded his first major-league hit before the ninth inning of the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. And he sent Phillies reliever Corey Knebel’s first pitch to him that inning into the abyss to tie the game, sending it to extra innings.
The Mets won in the bottom of the tenth inning, off of Eduardo Escobar’s walk-off hit, sweeping the three-game series.
Plummer, whose walk up song is affectionately the theme song for Super Mario, was celebrated with the tune from the game that appears when Mario saves Princess Peach, after he hit his home run.
Coincidentally, the last Met to make his first big-league hit a home run was Jeremy Hefner—now the team’s pitching coach—who did so exactly ten years ago to date.
It was enough to hype up the drained Citi Field crowd and the Mets, who, just the inning prior, looked to be heading for a loss.
Reliever Adam Ottavino came in for Joely Rodriguez in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, two runners on first and second and two outs. Ottavino then gave up a lead-changing, three-run home run to Nick Castellanos, off a 96 mph four-seam fastball, erasing all the work the Mets offense and Chris Bassit did to start and carry the game. Two of those runs were added to Rodriguez’s earned run total on the night.
The Mets (32-17) were getting the hits, and they put forth the quality starting pitching to match. All that, plus a Phillies (21-27) defense that’s struggled more than it hasn’t as of late.
To recap just the first inning of Sunday’s night cap, Bassitt needed 12 pitches to retire his first three Phillies. The Mets first three batters in the lineup, Luis Guillorme, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor, each scored in the bottom of the inning in amazin’ fashion.
Guillorme first cranked a hard-hit double, off ex-Met Zack Wheeler, to the left field corner to get the rally going. Marte followed with a single. Lindor hit what should have been an easy grounder to turn a double play, but what actually played out was a bunch of hesitating by the Phillies that ultimately ended with a throwing error home, allowing Guillorme to score. And Lindor was able to reach base safely on a fielder’s choice.
The Phils’ confusion continued when Pete Alonso hit what should have been a regular flyout to right. But even with Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura all chasing it down, the ball was able to fall to the ground for a single to load the bases. Even Alonso looked surprised his hit was not caught, all the while the crowd’s increased oo-ing and oh-ing as the ball descended seemed to foreshadow the play before it fully came to fruition.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha’s back-to-back grounders plated the second and third runs. Those three runs were all the Mets would have needed—at least until the eighth inning—even after Bassitt’s rough third inning.
Bassitt’s early career as a Mets starter has not gone unnoticed.
It’s had its highs, like the four wins and one no decision he picked up in which he did not allow more than one run to score on his watch in those games.
And it’s had some tough lows, like the two losses plus two more no decision games in which he gave up three or more earned runs. The worst of those outings came in San Francisco against the Giants on May 24, when his ERA shot up to 3.91 after giving up eight earned runs on eight hits.
He’s still played a big part of five Met wins. Sunday certainly was a welcome rebound for Bassitt from his last brutal outing in San Francisco.
Bassitt retired six of his first seven batters before loading the bases on a double and back to back walks in the third inning. The Mets bailed him out by turning a double play on Alec Bohm’s grounder, which still allowed one runner, Odubel Herrera, to score. He got out of the inning after walking one more batter, Bryce Harper, and striking out Castellanos.
He walked off the mound not pleased with the last series of events, but breathed a sigh of relief that the inning was over and the damage was kept to a minimum.
The Phillies made Bassitt work, but he was able to finish with just the one earned run on two hits with three batters walked and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Heat come up short at finish, season ends with 100-96 Game 7 loss to Celtics
And with Game 106 – through the preseason, regular season, postseason – it’s over.
The Miami Heat’s wild ride through COVID absences, injuries and playoff challenges ultimately came to an end with Sunday night’s 100-96 loss at FTX Arena to the Boston Celtics in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the Celtics, it’s on to Thursday’s start of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
For the Heat, it is the short-term lament of falling in a series they led 2-1, after powering past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.
But there also was a closing act that produced the top regular-season record in the East and playoff heights that took them to the league final four, well beyond most preseason expectations.
For Jimmy Butler, it was a fight to the finish, following up his 47 points in Game 6 with 35 on Sunday night. He was supported by 25 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.
But, otherwise, there was not enough, with Tyler Herro limited in his return from a groin strain and Kyle Lowry still not himself after missing extension postseason action with a hamstring strain, closing with 15 points.
Ultimately, there was too much from the Celtics, including 26 points from Jayson Tatum, 24 from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Marcus Smart.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 32-17 after the first quarter, went down 17 in the second, but then rallied within 55-49 at halftime.
The Heat then appeared to close within two early in the third period, but that’s when review from the NBA replay center in New Jersey ruled minutes later that Max Strus had stepped out of bounds.
Soon the Heat deficit was up to 13, before the Heat closed within 82-75 entering the fourth.
The Heat then moved within three early in the fourth quarter, before the Celtics went up 13.
From there, A Lowry layup with one minute to go got the Heat within 98-93. And then, with 44.4 seconds left, a Strus 3-pointer got the Heat within 98-96.
Butler then pulled up for an ill-timed 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left, effectively ending it.
2. Butler battles: Butler consistently tried to keep the Heat afloat, including 19 of the Heat’s first 34 points.
It was Butler’s eighth 30-point game of these playoffs, the most by a Heat player in the postseason since LeBron James had eight in the run to the 2013 title.
Butler stood at 24 points at halftime, with 18 in the second quarter.
Butler’s first point moved him past Horace Grant for 72nd on the NBA all-time playoff list. His third moved him past Dwight Howard for 71st. His fourth moved him past Oscar Robertson and Maurice Cheeks for 69th. His eighth moved him past Carmelo Anthony for 68th. His 10th moved him past Chet Walker for 67th. He later also passed Alonzo Mourning for fourth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
3. Power play: Adebayo returned to the aggression of his 31-point Game 3 effort, this time confident with his mid-range game and aggressive at the rim.
He played for extended stretches in smaller-ball lineups, often with Butler cast at power forward, on a night P.J. Tucker was limited with his contribution and Dewayne Dedmon again was out of the rotation.
The Heat entered 13-4 this season when Butler and Adebayo eached 20 or more, which showed the lack of support in this one.
4. Herro back: Herro made his first appearance since Game 3, entering Sunday 23 seconds into the second period, with the Heat down 15.
Herro entered in a smaller-ball lineup alongside Adebayo, Lowry, Butler and Victor Oladipo, who played ahead of Herro in the rotation.
The return proved brief, with Herro limited to a single first-half stint of 6:43, going scoreless, missing both of his shots.
Of Herro’s return, coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame, “Right now it’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.”
5. Sordid start: Victimized by an 18-1 opening Celtics burst in losing Game 4 in Boston, the Heat this time were down 24-9 early, with a 4-of-15 start from the field, an 0-for-5 start on 3-pointers and two fouls on Lowry in the opening 3:01.
Lowry returned by the end of the period, which ended with the Heat down 32-17, at 7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 7 on 3-pointers, with just one assist.
The Heat’s second assist did not come until 9:06 remained in the second period. With 3:25 left in the second period, Oladipo became first Heat player other than Butler, Adebayo or Vincent with a basket.

