Aaron Judge focused on standings after losing to Rays: ‘We’re in first place, that’s the only thing I’m going to look at’
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge did not want a barbecue or a picnic on Monday. With the Yankees finishing a stretch of nine games in eight days with back-to-back losses to the Rays, the Yankees slugger did not particularly even want a day off to think about it.
“We’ve got a bad taste in our mouth,” Judge said Sunday. “Everybody in here is ready to go every single day. I know it’s been quite a few games in a row, but we’ve got a lot to prove.”
But Monday, Memorial Day, was a scheduled Yankees off day and it is a traditional day in baseball to take stock of where a player or team stands. Even after two straight losses to their American League East rival Rays, Judge knows that the Yankees are standing in a good spot. With a 33-19 record just over a quarter of the way through the season, the Yankees have the best record in the AL, one loss behind the Dodgers for the best record in baseball.
Judge has made it clear this regular season is all about one thing: positioning themselves for the playoffs. So far, so good leading the AL.
“We’re in first place,” he said. “That’s the only thing I’m going to look at, where we are in the standings. It’s better than being in second place, that’s for sure,” Judge said. “So we’ve got a good ballclub here that’s been grinding out these first two months. We got hit with a couple injuries the last couple of weeks, but that’s not going to change what this team is about and what we can do.”
The Yankees have had their first real test due to injuries. They will head into Tuesday night’s series opener against the Angels at the Stadium without Giancarlo Stanton (ankle), Josh Donaldson (shoulder), Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) and Chad Green (Tommy John surgery). DJ LeMahieu missed time last week with a wrist injury and Aaron Hicks was out two games with right hamstring tightness, but both avoided trips to the injured list.
After avoiding injuries all spring and the first month of the regular season, the Yankees had a bunch over the last week.Still, they kept stride, splitting the series with the Rays to improve to 19-10 in the AL East and maintain their 4.5 game lead on them in the division.
Their pitching has been brilliant. The starters’ combined 2.82 ERA is the best in the AL and their overall 2.90 ERA is the second best in the league, behind the Astros. Nestor Cortes’ 1.80 ERA, which is the second best in the big leagues behind the Rangers’ Martin Perez’s 1.70, has been a huge factor in their success. Yankees pitchers have posted 444 strikeouts over 430.1 innings pitched, which is the best in the AL and third in the majors. Gerrit Cole’s team-leading 72 is fifth best in the big leagues.
Despite scoring just five runs over the last three games against very good Rays’ pitching, they are second in the AL in runs scored, behind the Red Sox, and tied with the Dodgers for the most homers (67) in the big leagues.
That’s obviously thanks to Judge, who leads the big leagues with 18 homers. They are second in the AL in slugging (.406) behind the Red Sox. Their +71 run differential is the best in the AL and second only to the Dodgers’ +119 in baseball.
They have 13 comeback wins and have won 15 games by two runs or less. That’s what shows Judge they are heading in the right direction and he’s starting to get excited that this could be a “special,” team.
“Just go back and look at a lot of the games that we’ve come back and won,” Judge said. “It doesn’t really matter with this team if we’re down early or if we get down late. This team is always fighting until the very last out. In the last inning (Sunday), we put three pretty good swings on some balls. It just so happened they caught all of them, but it’s a ballclub with a lot of fight.
“We’re a team that’s never out of it. I think that’s what really makes this team special.”
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday that the 36-year-old man was detained following Sunday’s incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artifacts.
Videos posted on social media (and also shared via TMZ) showed a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests.
Someone smashed a cake on Mona Lisa… pic.twitter.com/4NpztMCJEG
— Klevis (@klevisl007) May 29, 2022
The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t damaged.
Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: “Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”
Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a “patisserie.”
The 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its over-500 years in existence.
The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting’s international fame. It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.
In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.
Dave Hyde: The great moment that wasn’t — Jimmy Butler’s final shot goes in our Hall of Misses
Here’s how it goes with great players. Everything stops when they shoot for the season. Everyone meets their greatest hopes and worst fears with the ball in the air.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh, no,’ ’ the opposing coach said.
“When it was in the air, I thought it was the great ending,’ the Miami Heat coach said
This wasn’t about Jimmy Butler’s final 3-point attempt Sunday, the one that missed with 16.6 seconds left in Game 7 against Boston and the sports world debated its merit as the Heat season became its offseason with a 100-96 loss.
This was about Dan Marino’s final pass in the 1994 playoff game in San Diego. This is about the Hall of Misses that Butler’s shot now is a part of, the silent room of what-ifs and what-happeneds in South Florida sports that’s as much of being a sports fan as the celebrated moments.
“You live with these decisions,’ Marino said a deep pass missed, leaving a long field goal that missed to end that Dolphins season.
“I’d take that shot again,’’ Butler said.
He deserved that shot. He was the only player to play all 48 minutes in Game 7. He scored the second-most points (82) in a combined Game 6 and 7 in NBA history to Allen Iverson. He picked up this Heat franchise this postseason and carried it to this finish, the hero’s finish that wasn’t.
This is how you want to lose, even if this isn’t the 3-point shot isn’t Butler’s strength. That became a what-if question inside the what-if shot. What if, one-on-one, he’d driven against Boston’s Al Horford? What if he’d played to his strength that way?
What if Marino had thrown a short pass to make a shorter field goal?
“My thought process is to go for the win, which is I did,’ Butler said. “I missed the shot, but I’m taking that shot.”
“I thought, ‘What the hell?’ ‘’ Boston’s Jaylen Brown said.
“As it was leaving his hand, I thought for sure it was going down,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
That’s the way to lose — the season in your best player’s hands. This was a tough but ultimately limited Heat team. It lacked a consistent scorer or two beside Butler. It’s why their margin of error came down to Butler’s shot.
There are other, more uncertain players in this Hall of Misses. Clarence Weatherspoon is somehow there. In 2000, at the end of their bitter era of rivalry with the New York Knicks, an open Jamal Mashburn passed the ball to Weatherspoon, a Heat role player who missed the season-ending shot.
That’s how you don’t want to lose. You want Marino throwing big, Butler shooting big. Does Vinny Testaverde throwing a fifth interception in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl in the closing seconds at the end-zone line get in there?
The storybook finish is Ray Allen’s 3-pointer in to tie Game 6 in the 2013 NBA Finals that allowed the Heat to win its first title. What’s forgotten is LeBron James clanked a 3-point shot that Chris Bosh rebounded and threw to Allen.
James had a triple-double that night. He also had two turnovers and that wayward 3-point in the final couple of minutes. There was no Bosh to rebound Butler’s miss Sunday night. There was just Spoelstra sitting with a numbed look as midnight struck Sunday on the Heat season.
“Just one of those really, tough moments you can’t prepare for it, you’re not thinking of it, one of the word feelings in the world to address your locker room after a game like this,’ he said. “When it ends, it ends in a thud.”
The Heat didn’t lose because of one shot — even if they could have won because of it. They lost because they missed eight foul shots in Game 7′s first half, after making 24 of 25 in their stunning Game 6 win in Boston.
They lost because they missed nine of their opening 10 shots from 3-point distance in Game 7 and fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter.
At home, in a game for the season, a chance at another NBA Finals, the Heat looked lost at the start and Boston seized control. The Heat did what they had all season, fighting back, giving themselves a chance.
“I thought it would’ve been an incredible storyline, Jimmy pulling up and hitting that three,’ Spoelstra said
Sometimes the storyline is on the other side. Boston goes to play Golden State. Jimmy Butler’s shot goes in our Hall of Misses.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not?
7th Pay Commission. On the one hand, discussions are on in full swing for the increase in dearness allowance of Central Government employees-pensioners by 3 to 4 percent in July, on the other hand, the long pending DA arrears of 18 months (18 Month DA Arrear) are in full swing. )
But till now no relief has been received. According to media reports, the government has made it clear that the payment of outstanding DA arrears is not considered nor has it been included in any agenda, so there is little hope of getting the money.
Actually, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are outstanding. Earlier it was being said that a decision could be taken on this soon. In the last months, when the dearness allowance of the employees was increased to 34%, then the employees were hopeful that the Modi government could take a decision on this as well and for this, C. Sreekumar, the member of JCM and general secretary of AIDEF, had also written a letter to the cabinet secretary. There was also talk of a joint meeting of JCM with the officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, but no relief nor any decision was taken.
According to media reports, now the central government has made it clear that there is no idea to give arrears. Turned down the request to release 3 installments of Dearness Relief Arrear, which was stopped during the pandemic. In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to Review Pension Rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure (DOI) made it clear that the arrears amount of the previous DA and DR would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for employees was about Rs 34,000 crore.
Let us inform that in the past, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Modi government had said in a statement that in view of the conditions of Corona, dearness allowance of the employees was stopped and the poor and needy were helped with that money. During this, the salaries of ministers and MPs were deducted, but no deduction was made in the salary of central employees, nor was there any cut in DA, the whole year and DA and their salary were paid. It is a branch of the Union Ministry of Finance. This decision of the government is considered to be a big setback for the employees, as the payment of 11 thousand to 2 lakh was to be done in it.
was to be paid up to two lakhs
According to a rough estimate under 7th Pay Commission, the DA arrears of Level-1 central employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.
Level-13 7th CPC basic pay scale ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. The outstanding DA of Level 14 employees was to be given from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.
The employee whose basic salary is Rs 56,000 was supposed to get DA arrears of Rs 37,554 for 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656).
Its benefit was to be given to one crore employees i.e. 47 lakh 68 thousand employees and 68 lakh 62 thousand pensioners.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
