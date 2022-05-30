Finance
Autoresponder Made Easy – Four Easy Steps
Autoresponder made easy – I would like to share with you some tips on how to use this system. I have been using autoresponders systems for several months. I have learned more about this auto-response system as I use it on a daily basis. This is what I use to help me in getting more connected with my customers.
I also use the autoresponder system to promote my services and products to my customers and subscribers. I will always be very thankful that this system was created. It has made my life as an entrepreneur a lot easier.
Some of my colleagues in the business industry have been asking me to share my knowledge about this system. This article will serve as my answer to that request.
You may be one of those entrepreneurs who have a very beautiful website; well-written articles about products and services and you are. an active member of social media. Your traffic might be increasing weekly but your emails may not seem to be very effective. What could be the problem? Could you have done something wrong? Is your strategy lacking?
The answer is yes. There is a problem when you have so much traffic yet your mails are getting less and less response. This means there is a missing piece in your business. Remember that the traffic to your website does not necessarily make you sales. You must convert these visitors to subscribers. How is this done? This is where the autoresponder system comes in.
This is autoresponder 101. I will share with you the four easy steps on how to make your emails more efficient.
The Four Easy Steps:
1.) Make your email content. You must make your content before targeting a large list so you will not miss out on anything and anyone. The first step is to get the email autoresponder feature. After employing one, you think of at least 3 problems that you want to solve and then create an introduction email. Add what you want. You can add the problem-solver you have created. Write a message that you want your audience to know. When you have completed this. There should be at least five mails sent to every subscriber in your list.
2.) Make an easy response option. You always want to make things simple with an easy response option. This is how you can do this. Create several subscription boxes in noticeable locations. You may have a design or a website code for this. Sync your subscription boxes and then track all your subscribers. Your autoresponder is built within your email provider and goes out to all your subscribers according to your personal settings.
3.) Heighten emails. Your emails must be optimized to get maximum results. Follow the steps below to get even better results.
· Write a specific headline. Write clear information about your company. Subscribers do not want unclear information.
· Make short emails. Your subscribers will not be interested in long articles. They will get bored and tired. They want to know right away what you have to offer.
· Store complete emails in your website. Readers usually click to read entire email. With this, they will be taken to your site with the full published article.
4.) The last email. Now that you have done all the steps above, you make a final email. This will give you the chance to get to know more what your subscribers want. This email should get an insight about your customers.
Autoresponder made easy – this is how easy it is to use this system and now that you know how to go about it. There is no reason for you not to try it.
Finance
Importance Of A Tailor Made Policy For Sport Horses
Owning a sport horse can be expensive, with owners not only regularly buying feed, paying farrier costs, buying horse bedding and much more, they also have to consider higher costs such as vet’s fees. Horse riding is classed as a high risk sport so it is highly recommended that owners and riders take out tailor made sports insurance to cover potentially larger vets fees, medical costs and even legal fees.
‘Sports Horse Insurance’ can help to give owners piece of mind and financial security. However, buying this type of insurance can be daunting, with so many insurers in this area offering so many different policies. Owners can use ‘Equine Compare’ to compare policies in order to choose the best insurer for them and the most appropriate customised and tailored insurance policy. The site allows owners to view policies side by side in a clear and simple table of results. The results can also be filtered according to the needs of the horse and horse owner. Here are some factors you may want to consider when you compare insurance:
The age of your horse
Horse Insurers have their own rules for the age of the animal for their standard horse and their veteran horse insurance policies. As a general rule of thumb, sports horses aged 16 or over are considered to fit into the veteran category, they will therefore need a veteran policy. The Equine Compare Horse Insurance table shows both standard and veteran horse cover policies according to the age of the horse.
What will your horse be used for?
Sports Horse owners have to declare to the insurers the level of riding / work that the animal will be asked to do. This may greatly determine the policy terms and cost of the cover. The insurers may place the animal in a category such as unaffiliated, affiliated or competitive; these categories vary between insurers.
The value of your sports horse
Owners can pay a thousand pounds to tens of thousands of pounds for a horse, depending on what level of riding and breed line they choose. Insurers base the cost of the policy on the value of the animal. This is why Equine Compare doesn’t display the cost of the horse insurance premiums within the results table; there are just too many factors to consider. Owners really do need to obtain a tailored quote from the company to make sure that the insurance is the best for their own circumstances. The general rule of thumb is that the higher the value of the horse, the higher the insurance premium will be.
Before opting for a particular policy, it is always important to shop around and ask for a few horse insurance quotes, to make sure you end up with the best possible deal.
Any information included in this article is the opinion of the writer and not affiliated with any third party
Finance
SBI SIP Mutual Fund – Best SBI SIP Plans Comparison
SBI Mutual funds has launched several mutual funds that are performing well in the markets. They are generating consistent returns for the past 6 months, 1 year and 3 years. SBI launched some of the schemes with systematic investment plans. This was a huge success as most of the retail investors benefited from this scheme, as they were able to invest a part of their savings every month.
A lot of SBI schemes are available with systematic investment plans. You have to compare the best SBI sip plan and invest in that particular scheme, so that you can generate more returns for your investments.
Some of the SBI Schemes that have SIP options are:
- SBI Magnum Sector Funds Umbrella – Contra Fund
- SBI Magnum Sector Funds Umbrella – Emerging Fund
- SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
- SBI Magnum Taxgain scheme 93.
Compare the best SBI SIP Plan:
You have to compare the best SBI SIP plan so that you can generate more returns for your investments. You should get the details of the past returns generated by the SBI sip plans for the past 6 months, 1 years and 3 years. You should analyze if the returns generated by these schemes were consistent. Some of the schemes would have performed well even when the stock markets were in recession. Such plans would generate good returns. This shows the ability of the corresponding fund managers to take wise decisions in critical situations. But please note that in mutual funds, the past performance is not guaranteed in future.
Next Step: Start investing in the best SIP Plan:
You should analyze the best scheme and invest in that scheme. You can apply online for the SIP scheme from the leading websites.
Finance
Due Diligence Checklists – For Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Planning to purchase or finance Commercial or Industrial Real Estate? Shopping Center? Office Building? Restaurant/Banquet property? Parking Lot? Storefront? Gas Station? Manufacturing facility? Warehouse? Logistics Terminal? Medical Building? Nursing Home? Hotel/Motel? Pharmacy? Bank facility? Sports and Entertainment Arena? Other?
A KEY to investing in commercial real estate is performing an adequate Due Diligence Investigation to assure you know all material facts to make a wise investment decision and to calculate your expected investment yield.
The following checklists are designed to help you conduct a focused and meaningful Due Diligence Investigation.
Basic Due Diligence Concepts:
Commercial Real Estate transactions are NOT similar to large home purchases.
Caveat Emptor: Let the Buyer beware.
Consumer protection laws applicable to home purchases seldom apply to commercial real estate transactions. The rule that a Buyer must examine, judge, and test for himself, applies to the purchase of commercial real estate.
Due Diligence: “Such a measure of prudence, activity, or assiduity, as is proper to be expected from, and ordinarily exercised by, a reasonable and prudent [person] under the particular circumstances; not measured by any absolute standard, but depending upon the relative facts of the special case.” Black’s Law Dictionary; West Publishing Company.
Contractual representations and warranties are NOT a substitute for Due Diligence.
Breach of representations and warranties = Litigation, time and money.
WHAT DILIGENCE IS DUE?
The scope, intensity and focus of any due diligence investigation of commercial or industrial real estate depends upon the objectives of the party for whom the investigation is conducted. These objectives may vary depending upon whether the investigation is conducted for the benefit of (i) a Strategic Buyer (or long-term lessee); (ii) a Financial Buyer; (iii) a Developer; or (iv) a Lender.
If you are a Seller, understand that to close the transaction your Buyer (and its Lender) must address all issues material to its objective – some of which require information only you, as Owner, can adequately provide.
GENERAL OBJECTIVES:
(i) A “Strategic Buyer” (or long-term lessee) is acquiring the property for its own use and must verify that the property is suitable for that intended use.
(ii) A “Financial Buyer” is acquiring the property for the expected return on investment generated by the property’s income stream, and must determine the amount, velocity and durability of the revenue stream. A sophisticated Financial Buyer will likely calculate its yield based upon discounted cash-flows rather than the must less precise capitalization rate (“cap rate”), and will need adequate financial information to do so.
(iii) A “Developer” is seeking to add value by changing the character or use of the property – usually with a short-term to intermediate-term exit strategy to dispose of the property; although, a Developer might plan to hold the property long term as Financial Buyer after development or redevelopment. The Developer must focus on whether the planned change is character or use can be accomplished in a cost-effective manner. A developer conducting due diligence will focus on issues involving market demand, access, use and finances.
(iv) A “Lender” is seeking to establish two basic lending criteria:
1. “Ability to Repay” – The ability of the property to generate sufficient revenue to repay the loan on a timely basis; and
2. “Sufficiency of Collateral” – The objective disposal value of the collateral in the event of a loan default, to assure adequate funds to repay the loan, carrying costs and costs of collection in the event forced collection becomes necessary.
The amount of diligent inquiry due to be expended (i.e. “Due Diligence”) to investigate any particular commercial or industrial real estate project is the amount of inquiry required to answer each of the following questions to the extent relevant to the objectives of the party conducting the investigation:
I. THE PROPERTY:
1. Exactly what PROPERTY does Purchaser believe it is acquiring?
(a) Land?
(b) Building?
(c) Fixtures?
(d) Other Improvements?
(e) Other Rights?
(f) The entire fee title interest including all air rights and subterranean rights?
(g) All development rights?
2. What is Purchaser’s planned use of the Property?
3. Does the physical condition of the Property permit use as planned?
(a) Commercially adequate access to public streets and ways?
(b) Sufficient parking?
(c) Structural condition of improvements?
(d) Environmental contamination?
(i) Innocent Purchaser defense vs. exemption from liability
(ii) All Appropriate Inquiry
4. Is there any legal restriction to Purchaser’s use of the Property as planned?
(a) Zoning?
(b) Private land use controls?
(c) Americans with Disabilities Act?
(d) Availability of licenses?
(i) Liquor license?
(ii) Entertainment license?
(iii) Outdoor dining license?
(iv) Drive through windows permitted?
(e) Other impediments?
5. How much does Purchaser expect to pay for the property?
6. Is there any condition on or within the Property that is likely to increase Purchaser’s effective cost to acquire or use the Property?
(a) Property owner’s assessments?
(b) Real estate tax in line with value?
(c) Special Assessment?
(d) Required user fees for necessary amenities?
(i) Drainage?
(ii) Access?
(iii) Parking?
(iv) Other?
7. Any encroachments onto the Property, or from the Property onto other lands?
8. Are there any encumbrances on the Property that will not be cleared at Closing?
(a) Easements?
(b) Covenants Running with the Land?
(c) Liens or other financial servitudes?
(d) Leases?
9. Leases?
(a) Security Deposits?
(b) Options to Extend Term?
(c) Options to Purchase?
(d) Rights of First Refusal?
(e) Rights of First Offer?
(f) Maintenance Obligations?
(g) Duty on Landlord to provide utilities?
(h) Real estate tax or CAM escrows?
(i) Delinquent rent?
(j) Pre-Paid rent?
(k) Tenant mix/use controls?
(l) Tenant exclusives?
(m) Tenant parking requirements?
(n) Automatic subordination of Lease to future mortgages?
(o) Other material Lease terms?
10. New Construction?
(a) Availability of construction permits?
(b) Utilities?
(c) NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Permit?
(i) Phase 2 effective March 2003 – Permit required if earth is disturbed on one acre or more of land.
(ii) If applicable, Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) is required.
II. THE SELLER:
1. Who is the Seller?
(a) Individual?
(b) Trust?
(c) Partnership?
(d) Corporation?
(e) Limited Liability Company?
(f) Other legally existing entity?
2. If other than natural person, does Seller validly exist and is Seller in good standing?
3. Does the Seller own the Property?
4. Does Seller have authority to convey the Property?
(a) Board of Director Approvals?
(b) Shareholder or Member approval?
(c) Other consents?
(d) If foreign individual or entity, are any special requirements applicable?
(i) Qualification to do business in jurisdiction of Property?
(ii) Federal Tax Withholding?
(iii) US Patriot Act compliance?
5. Who has authority to bind Seller?
6. Are sale proceeds sufficient to pay off all liens?
III. THE PURCHASER:
1. Who is the Purchaser?
2. What is the Purchaser/Grantee’s exact legal name?
3. If Purchaser/Grantee is an entity, has it been validly created and is it in good standing?
(a) Articles or Incorporation – Articles of Organization
(b) Certificate of Good Standing
4. Is Purchaser/Grantee authorized to own and operate the Property and, if applicable, finance acquisition of the Property?
(a) Board of Director Approvals?
(b) Shareholder or Member approval?
(c) If foreign individual or entity, are any special requirements applicable?
(i) Qualification to do business in jurisdiction of the Property?
(ii) US Patriot Act compliance?
(iii) Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance?
5. Who is authorized to bind the Purchaser/Grantee?
IV. PURCHASER FINANCING:
A. BUSINESS TERMS OF THE LOAN:
What loan terms have the Purchaser, as Borrower, and its Lender agreed to?
(a) What is the amount of the loan?
(b) What is the interest rate?
(c) What are the repayment terms?
(d) What is the collateral?
(i) Commercial real estate only?
(ii) Real estate and personal property together?
(e) First lien? A junior lien?
(f) Is it a single advance loan?
(g) A multiple advance loan?
(h) A construction loan?
(i) If it is a multiple advance loan, can the principal be re-borrowed once repaid prior to maturity of the loan; making it, in effect, a revolving line of credit?
(j) Are there reserve requirements?
(i) Interest reserves?
(ii) Repair reserves?
(iii) Real estate tax reserves?
(iv) Insurance reserves?
(v) Environmental remediation reserves?
(vi) Other reserves?
(k) Are there requirements for Borrower to open business operating accounts with the Lender? If so, is the Borrower obligated to maintain minimum compensating balances?
(l) Is the Borrower required to pledge business accounts as additional collateral?
(m) Are there early repayment fees or yield maintenance requirements (each sometimes referred to as “pre-payment penalties”)?
(n) Are there repayment blackout periods during which Borrower is not permitted to repay the loan?
(o) Is there a Loan Commitment fee or “good faith deposit” due upon Borrower’s acceptance of the Loan Commitment?
(p) Is there a loan funding fee or loan brokerage fee or other loan fee due Lender or a loan broker at closing?
(q) What are the Borrower’s expense reimbursement obligations to Lender? When are they due? What is the Borrower’s obligation to pay Lender’s expenses if the loan does not close?
B. DOCUMENTING THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN
Does Purchaser have all information necessary to comply with the Lender’s loan closing requirements?
Not all loan documentation requirements may be known at the outset of a transaction, although most commercial real estate loan documentation requirements are fairly typical. Some required information can be obtained only from the Seller. Production of that information to Purchaser for delivery to its lender must be required in the purchase contract.
As guidance to what a commercial real estate lender may require, the following sets forth a typical Closing Checklist for a loan secured by commercial real estate.
Commercial Real Estate Loan Closing Checklist
1. Promissory Note
2. Personal Guaranties (which may be full, partial, secured, unsecured, payment guaranties, collection guaranties or a variety of other types of guarantees as may be required by Lender).
3. Loan Agreement (often incorporated into the Promissory Note and/or Mortgage in lieu of being a separate document)
4. Mortgage [sometimes expanded to be a Mortgage, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing]
5. Assignment of Rents and Leases
6. Security Agreement
7. Financing Statement (sometimes referred to as a “UCC-1”, or “Initial Filing”)
8. Evidence of Borrower’s Existence In Good Standing; including
(a) Certified copy of organizational documents of borrowing entity (including Articles of Incorporation, if Borrower is a corporation; Articles of Organization and written Operating Agreement, if Borrower is a limited liability company; Certified copy of trust agreement with all amendments, if Borrower is a land trust or other trust; etc.)
(b) Certificate of Good Standing (if a corporation or LLC) or Certificate of Existence (if a limited partnership) or Certificate of Qualification to Transact Business (if Borrower is an entity doing business in a State other than its State of formation)
9. Evidence of Borrower’s Authority to Borrow; including
(a) a Borrower’s Certificate;
(b) Certified Resolutions
(c) Incumbency Certificate
10. Satisfactory Commitment for Title Insurance (which will typically require, for analysis by the Lender, copies of all documents of record appearing on Schedule B of the title commitment which are to remain after closing), with required commercial title insurance endorsements, often including:
(a) When available, Affirmative Creditors Rights Endorsement (extending coverage over policy exclusion 7 and policy exclusions 3(a) and 3(d) as they relate to creditor’s rights matters)
(b) ALTA 3.1 Zoning Endorsement modified to include parking
(c) ALTA Comprehensive Endorsement 1
(d) Location Endorsement (street address)
(e) Access Endorsement (vehicular access to public streets and ways)
(f) Contiguity Endorsement (the insured land comprises a single parcel with no gaps or gores)
(g) PIN Endorsement (insuring that the identified real estate tax permanent index numbers are the only applicable PIN numbers affecting the collateral and that they relate solely to the real property comprising the collateral)
(h) Usury Endorsement (insuring that the loan does not violate any prohibitions against excessive interest charges)
(i) other title insurance endorsements applicable to protect the intended use and value of the collateral, as may be determined upon review of the Commitment for Title Insurance and Survey or arising from the existence of special issues pertaining to the transaction or the Borrower.
11. Current ALTA Survey (3 sets), [typically prepared in accordance with 2011 Minimum Standard Detail for ALTA/ACSM Land Title Surveys, certified to the lender, Buyer and the title insurer.
12. Current Rent Roll
13. Certified copy of all Leases (3 sets)
14. Lessee Estoppel Certificates
15. Lessee Subordination, Non-Disturbance and Attornment Agreements [sometimes referred to simply as “SNDAs”].
16. UCC, Judgment, Pending Litigation, Bankruptcy and Tax Lien Search Report
17. Appraisal (must comply with Title XI of FIRREA (Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989, as amended)
18. Environmental Site Assessment Report (sometimes referred to as Environmental Phase I and/or Phase 2 Audit Reports)
19. Environmental Indemnity Agreement (signed by Borrower and guarantors)
20. Site Improvements Inspection Report
21. Evidence of Hazard Insurance naming Lender as the Mortgagee/Lender Loss Payee; and Liability Insurance naming Lender as an “additional insured” (sometimes listed as simply “Acord 27 and Acord 25, respectively)
22. Legal Opinion of Borrower’s Attorney
23. Credit Underwriting documents, such as signed tax returns, property operating statements, etc. as may be specified by Lender
24. Compliance Agreement (sometimes also called an Errors and Omissions Agreement), whereby the Borrower agrees to correct, after closing, errors or omissions in loan documentation.
It is useful to become familiar with the Lender’s loan documentation requirements as early in the transaction as practical. The requirements will likely be set forth with some detail in the lender’s Loan Commitment – which is typically much more detailed than most loan commitments issued in residential transactions.
Conducting the Due Diligence Investigation in a commercial real estate transaction can be time consuming and expensive in all events.
If the loan requirements cannot be satisfied, it is better to make that determination during the contractual “due diligence period” – which typically provides for a so-called “free out” – rather than at a later date when the earnest money may be at risk of forfeiture or when other liability for failure to close may attach.
CONCLUSION
Conducting an effective due diligence investigation in a commercial real estate transaction to discover all material facts and conditions affecting the Property and the transaction is of critical importance.
Unlike owner occupied residential real estate, when a house can nearly always be occupied as the purchaser’s home, commercial real estate acquired for business use or for investment is impacted by numerous factors that may affect its use and value.
The existence of these factors and their affect on a Purchaser’s ability to use the Property for its intended use and on the Purchaser’s projected investment yield can only be discovered through diligent investigation and attention to detail.
The circumstances of each transaction will determine what degree of diligence is required. The level of diligence required under the circumstances is the diligence that is due.
Exercise Due Diligence.
Autoresponder Made Easy – Four Easy Steps
Undervalued Metaverse Project Mars4 Is Preparing for New Releases
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now
Importance Of A Tailor Made Policy For Sport Horses
SBI SIP Mutual Fund – Best SBI SIP Plans Comparison
The ‘Big Short’ Famed Michael Burry Warns of Looming Recession
Orioles reset: After Fenway Park inspired Camden Yards, Baltimore returned the favor to Boston
Due Diligence Checklists – For Commercial Real Estate Transactions
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to find more offense next season?
Systematic and Unsystematic Risks: How to Mitigate Them
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date