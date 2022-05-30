Benefits of Hiring a Van

Share Pin 0 Shares

When it comes to moving yourself and your life’s possessions from one place to another, sometimes the “Good old Aussie She’ll be right mate on the back of the old Tilly attitude” may not be the best solution, especially now that there are some world-class removal specialists available.

It’s really a matter of doing a cost verse risk analysis or a bit of a feasibility study to decide what way is the best for you to go. There are a few important things to consider when moving and the people working in hire companies are experienced experts in their field. They can advise you on the best type of van for your needs and provide you with some options.

Depending on how much time you have and your circumstances, it may be very cost effective to have a removing firm pack, move and then unpack your valuables for you. One of the advantages of this is they have insurance cover to protect your stuff. They are also very quick and reliable and competent and professional.

It may be that you prefer to pack your own home, they can provide boxes for you to do this and just have them pick up and deliver your home contents to the new destination. Or if you wish to take your time you can just hire a good modern removal van and drive and transport everything yourself.

Most truck rental firms will deliver the right sized van or truck right to your address for you and when you are finished they will collect it.

They work on a fast, stress free and efficient rental application process that is easy and streamlined as they understand that hiring a van or truck for the first time can be a little daunting for some people.

All the vehicles you will be offered from truck and van hire companies will be top of the line, safe, modern and in first class running order. They are kept in perfect working order and checked before they hire them out or deliver them to ensure you have a stress free hassle free experience. The staff will show you all the necessary safety features and offer their advice on the best methods of securing your load as well as providing tie downs and giving you all the assistance you require.

When hiring a large van or a small truck up to 3 tonne, you do not require a special class of licence as you can drive them on an ordinary driver’s licence or if you prefer the hire company can provide a driver for you. The normal 3 tonne removal truck is usually big enough for the average home move, but for bigger loads, you may need to make several trips or arrange for a larger truck.