Bruce Zimmermann allows five homers, Cody Sedlock makes long-awaited debut in Orioles’ 12-2 loss to Red Sox
For any pitcher, joining a list that includes Jim Palmer, Mike Mussina and Don Larsen should be a matter of pride. Two of them are Hall of Famers, and the third pitched a perfect game in the World Series. As pitching royalty goes, those three are about as regal as it gets.
And yet, for left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, joining a list with those three during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox would engender the opposite of pride. The Orioles starter watched five home runs leave the bats of Boston hitters, turning to see them sail out of Fenway Park over and over.
Zimmermann became the fifth pitcher in franchise history to allow five long balls in an outing, joining Palmer (1977), Mussina (1994), Larsen (1954) and Jeremy Hellickson (2017). He’s among good company for the wrong reason, and it led to the worst start of his season, a career-high in runs allowed and a continuation of a theme.
Across his last 10 1/3 innings — coming in starts against the Yankees and Red Sox, two of the top hitting clubs in the league — Zimmermann has allowed nine homers. They came in bunches Sunday, with two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth.
Those blasts carried Boston to a 12-2 victory, setting up a rubber match Monday to conclude the five-game, four-day series.
But beyond the singular result, those homers continued a worrisome spell for Zimmermann. The 27-year-old Loyola Blakefield product began the season allowing one home run in 31 1/3 innings. Then came two against Detroit, beginning a string of four straight starts with at least one ball leaving the yard.
Over those last four starts, Zimmermann has allowed 12 homers. Zimmermann gave up just 14 across 64 1/3 innings in 2021. Part of it is placement, leaving a changeup to Bobby Dalbec over the heart of the plate for the first two-run homer. Franchy Cordero followed with a 448-foot bomb to center off a slider. The home runs from Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández all came off middle-middle mistakes, be it Zimmermann’s four-seam fastball, changeup or sinker.
The bullpen effort behind Zimmermann did little to stench the flow of runs, and the Orioles (20-29) offense provided just a whisper of support, coming on Trey Mancini’s RBI single in the fifth.
But for all intents and purposes, the game was over when those long balls began flying off Zimmermann with neck-straining frequency.
A long-awaited debut
There were moments Cody Sedlock wondered whether he’d ever be here, standing atop the rubber at Fenway Park, pitching for a major league team. He was Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2016 draft, but his development was immediately derailed through a series of injuries.
First there was a strained flexor mass in his elbow that forced him to miss much of his 2017 season. Then he dealt with Thoracic outlet syndrome during 2018, another hindrance on his path here. But on Friday, he stood inside the visitors clubhouse at Fenway Park, and on Saturday, he stood on the mound, with his family in the stands to witness his major league debut.
“It just goes back to all those times in 2017, 2018 when I didn’t know if I was gonna keep playing,” Sedlock said. “I’m so grateful to be at this point. I’m very, very proud of everything. It’s a surreal moment.”
His outing Sunday wasn’t spectacular, allowing five runs across three innings. But his 71 pitches were vital for the long-term health of Baltimore’s bullpen, allowing other arms a rest after a doubleheader Saturday.
And no matter the final result, Sedlock can say he made it, after all this time.
This story may be updated.
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Luis Severino, Yankees prove Rays right: Bombers are ‘very beatable’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees were beatable, after all. The Rays rallied again on Sunday to hand the Bombers their second straight loss behind a home run and tough defense from Taylor Walls, who predicted the outcome on Thursday.
Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres each homered for the Yankees only offense in the 4-2 loss at Tropicana Field.
The Yankees (33-15) lost their second straight game and the Rays (28-19) rallied after losing the first two games of the series to split the four-game set.
The Rays got only two hits off Luis Severino and the Yankees bullpen. It was all they needed, both hits were home runs.
Ji-Man Choi homered off Severino in the second inning. Walls, who reacted to Thursday night’s loss to the Yankees by saying they are “very beatable,” homered to give the Rays the lead in the fifth.
It was the first time this season Severino has allowed more than one homer in a game.
Severino, however, walked Wander Franco and Choi to lead off the seventh inning and was charged with those runs when Ron Marinaccio walked pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez and then hit Mike Zunino with the bases loaded.
Severino allowed a season-high tying four earned runs, but allowed just two hits. He walked two and struck out eight. The right-hander threw a season-high 103 pitches.
The Yankees went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Sunday.
Aaron Hicks twice had opportunities with runners in scoring position Sunday and was robbed both times. In the sixth, he hit a hard liner that was snared by third baseman Yandy Diaz. In the eighth, with Torres on third base, Hicks hit a hard ground ball up the middle and Walls made a tremendous play to stop and throw to make the third out.
Torres hit his ninth homer of the season and his second of the series in the second inning Sunday. That matches his total in 516 plate appearances in 2021. Torres, who reworked his swing and seems so much more comfortable playing second base than shortstop, had reached the nine-homer mark in just 161 plate appearances this season.
Judge hit his major league-leading 18th homer of the season in the eighth.
()
Who is Goldy Brar? He takes the responsibility of attack on Sidhu Moosewala
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, the Punjabi singer who is popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on 29 May 2022. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the attack. He was a well-known rapper, singer, and actor who was also involved in Punjabi cinemas.
The singer is a native of the village of Moose Wala in the Mansa district of Punjab, India. Belonging to a Sikh family, he graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016 from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana.
Moose Wala was a controversial figure because he had to face trouble for some of his songs that allegedly promoted violence and gun culture. Before the Punjab Assembly elections, he had joined the Congress last year. He was termed a youth icon and an international personality by the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu.
How did Sidhu Moose Wala Die?
Sidhu was shot dead in his car on 29 May 2022 in a village of Mansa district by the name of Jawaharke by some unidentified assailants. Moose Wala was a victim of the gunshots when 30 rounds were fired which also injured two other men who were traveling with him. When he was brought to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, he was declared dead.
Moose Wala was one of the 424 people whose policy security was removed entirely or reduced due to the preparation for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. As a result of this, the singer who generally has four commandos with him as security was left with only two of them. But unfortunately at the time of the mishap, Sidhu was not travelling in a bulletproof vehicle nor did he take the two commandos with him. Reports say that the rapper was accompanied by only his private security guards during the attack.
According to police, the murder of the Punjabi singer involved around 8 assailants. Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles were found in the crime spot, which is a rare incident in Punjab.
The Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar claimed in a Facebook post that he was behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewal. Multiple reports also indicated the same as Journalist Gagandeep Singh tweeted about the development which was later confirmed by TV9’s Aditya Raj Kaul.
Canada Based gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility for killing #sidhumoosewala admits his module executed today’s attack killing.
Picture of Goldy Brar with #Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster. #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/aW1eGZvHZd
— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) May 29, 2022
Moosewala’s Thar vehicle was being trailed by a four-wheeler minutes before the killing was revealed in CCTV footage.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra revealed at a press conference on Sunday that the 28-year-old singer was killed due to an inter-gang rivalry. He also said that Goldy Brar and a jailed gangster named, Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for his death. But who are these people?
Who is Goldy Brar?
- Two unidentified assailants shot the 34-year-old 12 times and he died on the spot in Faridkot. Earlier, three close aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in Bathinda.
- The arrested goons were involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the state as stated by the police. In April 2022, the police had also arrested a key associate of Goldy Brar by the name, Gagan Brar.
- On March 11, two sharpshooters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri, and Naresh Sethi gang were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell as per the PTI reports. The murdered brothers Paramjit and Surjit had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar and were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal. Jaildar on the other hand took the support from Goldy Brar and Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi to carry out the attack to establish their place in the illegal liquor business.
- On April 8, the Punjab police arrested a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with two pistols and eight live cartridges, Gurpreet Singh from Kharar. The police got a tip from another gangster, Manpreet to arrest him. During the interrogation, it was revealed that to expand criminal activities, Goldy Brar had provided three pistols of .32 bore, .30 bore, and .315 bore.
- Three aides of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were arrested in Bathinda on May 2 by the Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF). The police said the three people arrested were planning to attack a businessman to extort money in the Malwa region.
- In 2018. it was suspected by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force that arrested gangster Sampat Nehra was reportedly working to kill the superstar Salman Khan. Mumbai Police had to tighten up security for the actor. A sharpshooter, Nehra from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was also found to have carried out a recce.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder at a press conference.
After leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, 2 cars came from front & firing took place. He was injured & was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry:VK Bhawra, DGP, Punjab pic.twitter.com/HsEPQYHDPo
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Speaks to Punjab CM Mann
Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to request everyone to maintain calm and peace and stated that the culprits will be punished.
सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022
Some people are blaming the AAP and the Punjab government for the murder of the singer, Siddu Moose Wala:
I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt@ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday@ANI
— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022
Aam Aadmi party ne karwaya hai ye… Kal he security hatwai aur aaj ye kaand kar dia… Aam Aadmi party murdabad
— Nationfirst (@NationFirst1992) May 29, 2022
Aur karo AAP ko vote ,ho gai shanty Punjab ko? Ab PM kyo yaad aa rahe hai? Usko hi bolo jisko vote diye the
— KK FAN (@KKFAN11030217) May 29, 2022
The post Who is Goldy Brar? He takes the responsibility of attack on Sidhu Moosewala appeared first on MEWS.
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
By ZEKE MILLER and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Sunday to comfort a city grieving the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service to meet privately with the families, Biden responded: “We will.”
The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to console a community mourning a staggering loss after a shooting. He traveled to Buffalo, New York, on May 17 to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.
At Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.
Both shootings and their aftermath put a fresh spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.
“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware. “We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”
After visiting the memorial, Biden attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where some victims’ families worship. As he departed to meet privately with family members, a crowd of about 100 people began chanting “do something.” Biden replied, “We will,” as he got into his car.
It was not immediately clear what the president was suggesting. He also planned to meet with first responders before returning to his home in Delaware.
Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed Tuesday, said she respected Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.
“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over. A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”
“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”
Biden visited amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting. Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will review the law enforcement response and make its findings public.
“It’s easy to point fingers right now,” said Ronnie Garza, a Uvalde County commissioner, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” before adding, “Our community needs to focus on healing right now.”
Authorities have said the shooter legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
Hours after the shooting, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
As president, Biden has tried to address gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington’s sharp divisions on gun control legislation.
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.
Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
While there is nowhere near enough support from Republicans in Congress for broader gun safety proposals popular with the public, including a new assault weapons ban or universal background checks on gun purchases, Murphy, D-Conn., told ABC’s “This Week” that these other ideas are “not insignificant.”
The group will meet again this coming week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook,” said Murphy who represented the Newtown area as a congressman at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting. “And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and AP video journalist Robert Bumsted in Uvalde, Texas, contributed to this report.
___
