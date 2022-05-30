Finance
Building a Church: What Can You Afford?
Whenever a church begins to think about expanding its facilities, a formidable battle is sure to ensue between two giants: needs and resources. The titan resources must be the eventual winner in this contest if the church is to successfully build new facilities. Therefore, if the church must borrow money to complete the facility they envision, it is important in the early planning stages of any project to look at the finances and assets of the church (its resources), from the perspective of a lender.
Lenders deal with hard numbers and have developed underwriting standards in order to manage the risk on the loans that they make. The lending industry is undergoing change, so just because you spoke to your banker two years ago and it didn’t look feasible for you to build at that time, do not despair. Capital is available to churches for projects that are well conceived. In fact, recently, interest rates have fallen and loan amortization terms have expanded, both of which have created favorable conditions for churches seeking funding for expanding facilities and growing ministries. There are lenders who specialize in church funding and who understand the unique finances and operations of churches.
While the qualification procedures and formulas will vary from one lender to another, here are some guidelines:
Loan to Asset Value Ratio: Most lenders will loan 70% to 80% of the appraised value of the completed project, including the land and existing improvements. The new loan amount usually includes the payoff of any existing debt. For example, let’s say you are currently paying $4,000 per month for your land and you still owe $200,000. The new building and site development costs are budgeted (and appraised) at $2,000,000. Your land is appraised at $400,000. Therefore, the total appraised value is $2,400,000. The bank is willing to loan 80% of $2,400,000, which is $1,920,000. From this loan the bank will pay off the balance on the land of $200,000 which will leave $1,720,000 to put toward construction costs. In our example the construction budget is $2,000,000 which means the church needs a down payment of $2,000,000 – $1,720,000 = $280,000. The church is no longer paying $4,000 per month for the land, so these funds can now be put toward the new mortgage payment. Let’s say the loan amount is $1,920,000 at 6% for 25 years = $12,370 per month – $4,000 = $8,370 per month of additional mortgage payment for land and buildings.
Amortization: Church loans may be amortized over a period of 15 to 30 years. Amortization is the calculated amount of equal monthly payments that are needed to pay off the loan within a set period of time. For instance, a $2 million loan, if amortized over 20 years at 6% interest would require 240 equal monthly payments of $14,389. The same loan amortized over 30 years would require 360 payments of $11,991. Using a longer amortization term allows the church to borrow more money for the same monthly payment. In this example, if the church can afford to pay $14,389 per month, it has the choice of borrowing $2 million and paying it off in 20 years, or the church could decide to borrow $2,400,000 and pay it off over 30 years.
Loan Amount to Gross Income Ratio: Lenders like the ratio to be less than 3 to 1. Therefore, if the church wants to borrow $2,000,000 it should have gross revenue of about $670,000 per year.
Cash Flow should exceed the proposed new loan payment by 20%. In other words, the church should have a little money left over at the end of each month after paying the new monthly mortgage payment and all of its other expenses. Your cash flow would include your current monthly cash surplus, plus any payments that will no longer exist after the new loan is in place. (For example, this might include payments on current debt that will not exist after the new loan is made. The church may even expect a reduction in the costs of utilities and maintenance in the new building.) Furthermore, the lender often will include congregational pledges obtained in a capital campaign that will be collected over future months.
How much you can afford to build is a function of the loan amount that you qualify for, plus any assets that you can add to the loan amount. If the church is selling land or buildings, the equity from those sales can be combined with cash in savings accounts and the expected cash from pledges to determine how much the church can afford to spend for new facilities.
Coach House Buildings Insurance
The freeholder or property owner is liable to provide the Building Insurance, and requires a specific addition to the Coach House Buildings Insurance – Property owners Legal Liability Insurance. The freeholder is completely liable for all the garages despite only having access to 1 of them for themselves. It is rare, but on some occasions the freeholder of the property may not have access to any of the garages – but even in this instance would still need to provide insurance for them on behalf of the leaseholder’s.
The leasehold arrangement/contract is usually a 999 year Peppercorn Lease, and it is usually specified in the deeds that no ground rent is payable. The Freeholder can ask for a nominal contribution to the cost of the Coach House Buildings Insurance if they wish. This would usually be a total of around 20% of the total Building Insurance costs between all the Leaseholder’s. For example: If there were 2 garages on Leasehold, the freeholder could ask for 10% of the total Coach House Buildings Insurance Costs from each leaseholder – totalling a 20% contribution. The percentage a freeholder can ask for may vary slightly, but around 20% would be the norm. The freeholder must also be careful to remove added costs from the insurance when calculating this contribution – such as the freeholder must not include his own insurance costs for contents, or Home Emergency Cover, but remember to include costs such as Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) which is 6%. The policy provider will be able to help the policyholder with breaking down these costs.
Coach Houses also need a specific Coach House Contents Insurance, and this is something many people overlook, assuming they can have any contents insurance, flat Insurance is the most common mistake. This is not the case. If a leaseholder started a fire which destroyed the building and the contents then an insurer would not pay out to replace the contents of a coach house if the policy is for a flat. A coach House Insurance policy for Buildings and Contents allows for insured events by a leaseholder – non coach house policy’s do not.
It is also beneficial to insure the contents and the buildings on a single policy – this would avoid 2 insurers, 2 claims and 2 policy excesses in most claim scenarios. Most fires damage the building and the contents, most burglaries involve damage to the building as well as theft or damage to contents, escape of water can destroy carpets (contents Insurance) as well as bring ceilings down!
Is Buying an Investment Property a Good Idea?
Now that the real estate market is on the upswing, some homeowners are considering buying an additional property to take advantage of remarkably low housing prices coupled with low interest rates.
Is It Wise to Invest in a Rental Property?
If you’ve ever dabbled with the idea of becoming a real estate investor, now may be the prime time to take the plunge.
According to expert real estate agents, this is the first time in years where the perfect storm has occurred: In many areas of the country, housing prices are lower than ever, and interest rates are equally as low. This means that it’s inexpensive to borrow and buy, creating the perfect opportunity for newbie and experienced investors alike to purchase a new property.
4 Steps to Take Before Buying a Rental Property
But not so fast… Before you decide to invest in a second property, it’s important to use the following criteria to make sure you are buying a good home that will serve as a solid investment:
1. Begin with the right real estate agent. Working with the right realtor can make or break your experience in buying an investment property. If you are searching for a home in a specific area, it is best if the realtor is well-acquainted with the neighborhood and region to find the right home to meet your needs. If you are looking for a rental property in another city or state, work with a local realtor who knows what they are doing; a local realtor can also recommend an Austin insurance agent for affordable homeowner’s insurance when you buy.
2. Research the quality of the neighborhood. The area where you buy can affect the current value of a property, as well as how much it appreciates or depreciates in the future. If you plan on renting your property to tenants, the local neighborhood will also determine how easy it is to find a new renter after a lease ends. First time property owners may do best in a highly populated area with regular rental turnover, such as near a university or medical center.
3. Check out the local school system. If you are renting out a house with several bedrooms, then you may want to count on the fact that a tenant is likely to have children and will be searching for a good school district. Before signing on the dotted line to buy a rental home, make sure that you are satisfied with the ratings of the elementary, middle, and high schools in the area.
4. Find out more about local crime statistics. If you buy a home in a high-crime area, you are setting yourself up for disaster in the future. You may have to deal with tenant complaints about regular criminal activity. When researching crime statistics for a neighborhood, it’s best to check with public records or the local police station. Specifically, find out more information about petty crimes, serious crimes, and vandalism rates. In addition, make sure that you have a solid homeowner’s insurance policy in place that will protect you as the landlord, as well as your tenants in the case of theft or vandalism to your property.
Affordable Home Insurance – Avoiding Costly Mistakes, Taking Beneficial Steps
You will make your goal of landing an affordable home insurance rate a lot easier if you learn to avoid certain costly mistakes and as well take certain beneficial steps. Here are a few of things to avoid and things to pursue…
1. A house with a swimming pool is something everyone likes having. But as far as your home insurer is concerned it raises a home’s risk and therefore incurs higher premiums.
You can, nevertheless, lower the risk linked with owning a swimming pool by taking steps your agents would recommend.
2. More often than not you may choose to do some kind of renovation on your house. Reducing your rate might not even have crossed your mind. You just want to make your home fit your taste or simply make sure everything works like brand new.
If you do this you’ll qualify for a big discount. Ensure you let your agent know and also ask for his or her recommendations if you intend to get a bigger discount for doing this.
Just like for new homes, a policy holder is very Unlikely to make a claim on a renovated home since most things will be in perfect condition. This means your insurance provider bears a better risk and this results in a lower rate. However, since not all renovations are carried out to the same extent, the discounts offered will also vary.
3. Checking your plumbing is an important step against water damages. Reports show that water damage is the predominant claim on a homeowner’s policy. So, taking steps that reduce your risk of water damage will reduce your home insurance rate. And don’t forget to tell your agent if you upgrade your plumbing.
4. Check an insurance company’s rating and do NOT be deceived by just low premiums. Few things can be more painful than realizing that made payments diligently to the wrong insurer only when you make a claim. It does not take much time to find out from your state’s department of insurance’s website. Check if your preferred insurer is licensed to sell home insurance in your state.
BBB, A.M Best Company, Phelps, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Insurance Rating Services, Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. are resources that you’ll do well to check with before you buy a policy from any insurer.
5. You can get lower rates on home insurance today by visiting a minimum of five quotes sites. Each site will take you around 5 minutes or less to request quotes. (Some people give details that are not really correct about themselves. That isn’t smart since the quotes you’ll get this way will NOT do you any good).
You’ll have to select what represents the best quote for you from the list of quotes received. That’s all there is to it. But you could easily save hundreds of dollars.
