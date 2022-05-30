Connect with us

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Continues To Sink, What’s Next For The Coin?

Published

1 min ago

on

Cardano
Cardano (ADA) recently fell below its support line of $0.50 as seen at press time. Just like Bitcoin, major altcoins too have either consolidated or fallen on their charts. On the longer time frame, Cardano (ADA) continued to display bearish thesis.

For the shorter time frame, ADA was hinting at a possible price reversal on charts. Over the last 24 hours, ADA increased by 1.7% and in the last week, the coin brought home a double digit loss. The bulls have faded out as buying strength continued to remain bleak at the time of writing.

At the moment, $0.50 has been acting as the coin’s immediate resistance mark. Immediate support levels for the coin ranged between the $0.44 and $0.40 price marks respectively. If broader market recovers along with a consistent buying strength, there could be hopes of a price reversal for Cardano (ADA).

Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Cardano was priced at $0.47 at on the four hour chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA was trading at $0.47 at the time of writing. Ever since April the coin formed a descending channel which reflected bearishness on the chart. Recently, ADA broke out of the descending channel as it fell below the $0.50 price mark.

At the moment $0.50 is acting as the nearest price ceiling for the coin. In case Cardano is able to break past the $0,50 price mark, the coin could trade near $0.58. A fall below the $0.47 price level will cause ADA to hover between $0.44 and $0.40.

A fall beneath which might make ADA touch its over an year low price level. Volume of the coin dipped considerably signifying that bears were still in charge.

Technical Analysis

Cardano
Cardano registered an uptick in buying strength on the four hour chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

Cardano showed signs of price reversal on the four hour chart. The price of the altcoin was attempting to rise above the 20-SMA line. At the moment however, the sellers were still in charge of the price momentum.

The Relative Strength Index registered an uptick which meant that the price was optimistic on the chart. Buyers were coming back in the market and an increased demand could push the asset above the 20-SMA.

Increased demand will make ADA trade near the $0.58 price level and then the coin could attempt to touch the $0.70 price level.

Cardano
Cardano flashed buy signal on the four hour chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA’s Awesome Oscillator displayed green histograms and this meant a change in price momentum. AO also depicted a buy signal as the green histograms were a sign of the same.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bullish crossover and flashed green histograms.

Green histograms meant that over the upcoming trading sessions, the coin could attempt to rise on its charts.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Bitcoin Clears $30K, Why This Could Mean Trend Change

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin started a fresh increase and surpassed $30,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rally further if it clears $30,600.

  • Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $29,500 and $30,000 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could rise further if it clears the $30,600 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Gains Pace

Bitcoin price formed a fresh base above the key $28,500 support zone. It remained well bid and started a fresh increase above the $29,200 resistance zone.

The price cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,188 swing high to $27,505 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin is also trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,188 swing high to $27,505 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,250 level. The next major resistance is near the $30,600 level. A clear move above the $30,600 resistance level might call for a trend change. In the stated case, the price could even clear the $31,200 resistance. The next major resistance sits near the $32,500 level.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level.

The first major support is near the $29,600 level. The main support is now forming near the $29,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $29,200 support might send the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps revisit the $28,500 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 60 level.

Major Support Levels – $29,500, followed by $28,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,250, $30,600 and $32,500.

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) At $29,000, How Long Will The Consolidation Continue?

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin remained consolidated over the last 24 hours, altcoins however, have dipped on their charts. Over the last week, the king-coin continued to register lateral price movements on the charts. Ever since November, 2021, price of Bitcoin has consistently moved on the downside.

On the longer time frame, Bitcoin has continued to show signs of upcoming bearishness. On a comparatively, shorter time frame the king-coin might be hinting at a price reversal.

Over the last 24 hours BTC made no gains. In the last week, it lost about 2% as the coin was mostly consolidating. Currently, BTC is sandwiched between $28,000 and $29,000 as those two levels have been acting as the coin’s crucial demand zone.

The buyers seem to have clearly given up on the initiative to lead the price action and with continued strength from sellers, BTC might be eyeing the $20,000 price level.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $29,000 on the one day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was priced at $29,100 at the time of writing. The coin had formed a descending channel ever since November 2021 highlighting an extended bearish phase. The coin has touched $69,000 in the month of November, which is considered the all-time high for the coin.

Currently price of BTC is laterally trading between $29,000 and $28,000. A fall below which can push price of the coin to as low as $19,000. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $30,000 and for bearish thesis to be invalidated BTC needs to trade above $31,000.

Broader market strength and buyers will be required in order to BTC to move northwards on its chart.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin
Bitcoin registered a rise in buying strength on the four hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin’s short term time frame looked optimistic pointing towards a price reversal on the charts. The coin formed a descending wedge pattern on the chart (yellow).

A descending wedge pattern is related to a trend reversal and that can be considered bullish for BTC. Usually after a period of consolidation, explosive price actions are often due.

On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator climbed and reached the 50-mark which meant buyers were returning in the market. This signified positiveness in the market.

Price of BTC was still under the 20-SMA which meant that sellers were still driving the price momentum. An increase in buying strength can push BTC above the 20-SMA line.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin flashed buy signal on the four-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Technical outlook on the four hour chart all point towards a price reversal. The Awesome Oscillator dictates the price momentum in the market. AO flashed green histograms which is also tied with a buy signal which reaffirms the readings on the RSI.

The Bollinger Bands displays price volatility in the market, and if the bands are tight and constricted and period of price volatility could be expected. This could mean that over the upcoming trading sessions BTC might aim to rise above its immediate resistance level provided broader market and buyers extends support.

Blockchain

Investors Can Now Transfer Their USDC From Ethereum to Cardano Blockchain

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

