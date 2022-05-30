News
Chicago Cubs put left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) on injured list after just 3 starts
Wade Miley’s return from the injured list was short lived.
The veteran left-hander landed on the 15-day IL Sunday with a left shoulder strain. The move comes after just three starts for the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined all of spring training with left elbow inflammation. Miley, 35, made one rehab start before his Cubs debut May 10.
To replace him, the Cubs recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. Miley expressed optimism to the Tribune Saturday when discussing his shoulder discomfort. He felt something during his last start May 22 but was able to pitch through it. Ultimately, the Cubs opted to let Miley fully heal on the IL rather than risk it lingering.
“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” manager David Ross said of Miley’s injury. “He’ll be back soon. I’m not too worried.”
Leiter can give the Cubs innings, which the pitching staff will need with two doubleheaders this week and no off days.
Right-handed reliever Chris Martin went on the bereavement list before Sunday’s game and Triple-A outfield prospect Nelson Velázquez shared on Instagram that received his first big-league call up, which should become official Monday. The Cubs will need a 27th man for the doubleheader in addition to Martin’s replacement.
“You have to take each game individually and give your self a chance to win that game,” Ross said. “And if it doesn’t look like that’s a possibility, you try to mentally also have tomorrow in mind with all of the innings we could have coming up.”
Right fielder Seiya Suzuki did not start Sunday because of his sprained left ring finger. He played catch pregame and was expected to hit in the cage to test the finger. Ross said Suzuki would be available to pinch hit if he came out of pregame activities feeling OK.
()
News
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to console a community in mourning after a staggering loss from a shooting. He traveled to Buffalo, New York, on May 17 to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.
Outside Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.
The shootings in Texas and New York and their aftermath put a fresh spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.
“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Biden said Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware. “We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”
After visiting the memorial, Biden arrived for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where some of the families of those who were killed worship. Near the church, a teacher held up a sign that said, “Mr. President, thank you for coming. I’m a teacher.”
“Mr. President has a good understanding of what is happening now, here, and we are very gracious for his visit,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said.
After church, Biden was to meet privately with family members at a community center and then with first responders at the airport before returning to Washington. He was not expected to deliver formal remarks.
Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed Tuesday, said she respected Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.
“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over. A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”
“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”
Biden visited amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting. Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
The Justice Department announced Sunday it will review the law enforcement response and make its findings public.
“It’s easy to point fingers right now,” said Ronnie Garza, a Uvalde County commissioner, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” before adding, “Our community needs to focus on healing right now.’
Authorities have said the shooter legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
Hours after the shooting, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
As president, Biden has tried to chip away at gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington’s sharp divisions on gun control legislation.
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators were in talks over the weekend to see whether they could reach even a modest comprise on gun safety legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.
Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of those with mental health issues, as well as addressing school security and mental health resources are on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
While there is nowhere near enough support from Republicans in Congress for broader gun safety proposals popular with the public, including a new assault weapons ban or universal background checks on gun purchases, Murphy, D-Conn., told ABC’s “This Week” that these other ideas are “not insignificant.”
The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook,” said Murphy who represented the Newtown area as a congressman at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting. “And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and AP video journalist Robert Bumsted in Uvalde, Texas, contributed to this report.
News
Twins will be without unvaccinated teammates in Toronto
If it were the postseason, maybe it would be different, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Sunday, but for this week’s three-game series in Toronto, the team will be without a handful of players because they’re not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Neither Falvey nor manager Rocco Baldelli would identify players who won’t be able to travel to Ontario for a three-game series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. That will become clear when the team officially puts them on the restricted list Thursday, per Major League Baseball rules.
“We’ve had discussions with each and every one of the guys that won’t be joining us, but I’ll always prefer to have our full group,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to win more games with the full group, and I think that’s an obvious statement. But we’ll adjust just like we do when guys get injured.”
The Twins started Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals atop the American League Central, five games ahead of second-place Chicago. The Blue Jays were third in the East, 6½ games behind first-place New York.
Falvey, too, said he was disappointed the Twins would be without some of its regular players but added, “I don’t pass judgment on all the other decisions.” Still, he said, it might be different were the Twins and Blue Jays meet in the playoffs.
“I think it’s fair to say we’ve had that conversation internally,” he said. “People are generally aware of that. I would just say this: I think there are some guys that have said if that were the case, they might be changing their view of this. But I can’t say that for sure, between now and late fall.
“We would definitely have another conversation ahead of time, let’s put it this way, if it was tracking in that direction well before the beginning of September, I’ll just put it at that.”
Under current Canadian policy, people without a full set of vaccinations – two Pfizer or Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot – cannot travel to Canada, something teams and players have known for months. Boosters are not required. Under MLB rules, players on the restricted list will not count against the 40-man roster, nor will they be paid or earn service time during their absence.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 million Americans have died from complications caused by COVID-19 since February 2020, and 82.7 percent of U.S. citizens have at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Falvey said Sunday that it’s too late for a player to change his status before next weekend’s series. Replacement players will be called up from St. Paul and meet the team in Detroit before the team flies to Toronto. Who those players will be remains up in the air, although clearly the team will not recall an unvaccinated player.
“We know the status of everyone in the major leagues,” Falvey said. “So, until we get to that moment where we have to go through that, just out of respect to (the players), we’re probably not going to announce anything until we get to Thursday because anything can happen between now and then.”
The Twins roster has been in a nearly constant state of flux this season. On Sunday, the team recalled Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2017 amateur draft, and optioned infielder Jose Miranda back to St. Paul. The Twins also were waiting to see if right fielder Max Kepler (right quad/hip flexor) needs to be added to the injured list.
In this case, players filling in for others on the restricted list will have to be placed on the 40-man roster. However, they will not have to pass through waivers before being sent back to the minors. They will accrue service time.
Players sent to the restricted list for the series will return to Minnesota and work out at Target Field.
Baldelli said he called some veteran leaders into his office to discuss the vaccination/Toronto issue so that they could go back into the clubhouse and talk to players and answer any questions.
“We’re not having a team meeting about it, addressing it directly in that sense, but our guys are aware of what’s going on and some of the specifics of what’s going on,” Baldelli said. “That’s the way that we handle it and I think it can be helpful. … Really, just letting our players know what’s going on is the end of it.”
News
Heat’s Bam Adebayo just fine with NBA’s fine for team’s lack of bench decorum in East finals vs. Celtics
Bam Adebayo didn’t exactly tell the NBA what it could do with its fine for the Miami Heat’s lack of bench decorum, nor did the fifth-year center offer to foot Micky Arison’s bill.
But Adebayo said Sunday he had no issue with the league taking notice, because he pridefully has taken notice.
Ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics, Adebayo was asked about the league on Saturday sanctioning the team $25,000 for players on the bench who during Friday night’s Game 6 at TD Garden, “stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action.”
“At the end of the day,” Adebayo said, “it just shows how much support your teammates have for you, to the point we get fined.”
To Adebayo, such passion should be rewarded (although it did appear players on the Heat bench were attempting to influence the outcome of Celtics shots).
“But that’s just the will to win,” Adebayo said after Sunday morning’s shootaround. “Everybody on the sideline wants us to win, and I’ve got some of the best teammates.”
Among the most energetic players on the Heat bench has been captain Udonis Haslem, who went into Sunday without having played a minute this postseason.
“We’ve been relying off him,” guard Max Strus said ahead of Sunday’s game. “He’s our motivator. He gets us going and he’s been huge. He’s been huge for us.”
Adebayo said what Haslem has lacked in playing time he has made up with assisting in the video room.
“Watching film with him is exciting and also a headache at times,” Adebayo said with a smile. “Watching film with UD, he just breaks it down before the play happens.”
The Riley influence
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Heat president Pat Riley has been a comforting ally throughout the postseason, but not in the regard some might assume.
“They’re not skull sessions like we’re watching video and a whiteboard,” Spoelstra explained after the morning shootaround.
“But I love those moments in between. I love it on the road. We just hang out in my suite sometimes with a bottle of wine and just kind of BS. Kind of need some of that during the playoffs, and just not always be talking about, ‘What’s the scheme on this? And what’s the play we’re running?’ You’d be shocked how little Pat and I talk about that kind of stuff.”
Speaking of spirits, Spoelstra said Heat icon Dwyane Wade has been a similarly comforting resource.
“Dwyane just knows when,” Spoelstra said. “He’s not pestering you all the time. With me, it’ll be we exchange texts maybe every few weeks. But it’s always at the right time and it’s the right message. He has an incredible feel for that.
“Dwyane sent a bottle of his Wade Wine. I sent a note back saying I wanted the top-shelf stuff, not the stuff that everybody gets. So, still waiting on that.”
On the call
Weston resident Mark Jones, who had been scheduled to handle Sunday’s national radio coverage for ESPN, instead was shifted to the network’s play-by-play, with Mike Breen entering NBA protocols.
Also, Heat Spanish radio play-by-play man Jose Paneda returned to Sunday’s call at FTX Arena after being away from the team in protocols, contributing remotely.
Meaningful moment
Adebayo said his first career Game 7 resonated even before the opening tip.
“You can’t take this moment for granted,” he said. “At one point, the ball will stop bouncing for all of us. So every time I get a new experience in basketball, I always get butterflies and I always get the sweats. It’s one of those things I’m just grateful to be out there.”
()
Chicago Cubs put left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) on injured list after just 3 starts
Reserve Bank of India Reveals Launch Plans of Upcoming CBDC
Paraguay Passes Crypto Regulation Bill Through Majority Votes
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
Twins will be without unvaccinated teammates in Toronto
Solana (SOL) Price Suffers Constant Setbacks Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
Heat’s Bam Adebayo just fine with NBA’s fine for team’s lack of bench decorum in East finals vs. Celtics
‘Just have to be careful with him’: Right leg soreness slows down Eloy Jiménez in rehab assignment for the Chicago White Sox OF
Top 3 Altcoins For Investors: XRP, XLM and XDC
How To Watch X-Men Movies In Order?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date