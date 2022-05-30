News
Column: Despite comeback win, White Sox fans still seeking a reason to believe in this team — and its manager
When Tony La Russa was hired as Chicago White Sox manager after the 2020 season and his second DUI arrest was reported, free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman chimed in on Twitter.
“Baffling on all measures,” Stroman replied to a tweet by The Athletic’s Keith Law calling it a “bad hire.”
A troll followed up by asking Stroman how much money it would take for him to play for La Russa, using a disparaging description of the Sox manager.
“No amount of money honestly,” Stroman replied. “Peace of mind is always priority.”
Stroman wound up playing for the New York Mets last season before signing a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 1 — the day the lockout began. And on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon on the South Side, he found himself facing La Russa’s White Sox in the final game of Round 2 of the City Series.
In spite of Stroman’s seven shutout innings, the Cubs lost 5-4 in 12 innings after the bullpen blew leads in the ninth, 10th and 11th before 38,080 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Too many twists and turns in that game,” La Russa said. “We had some (hard) contact that we thought we deserved more production. But there were other times we missed a couple of opportunities.”
The Cubs wound up with a split in the two-game series, and manager David Ross said fans got their money’s worth.
“It was a great game, a real good game,” Ross said. “Well-played, a lot of action, a lot of back and forth. Crowd was in it. Both starting pitchers threw extremely well. Neither team could really close it out there. Back and forth and guys from two teams really fighting it out trying to make something happen.”
Stroman is smart enough to know anything he writes on Twitter can be used against him in the future but confident enough in his abilities not to care. He had his best outing as a Cub after Keegan Thompson threw five strong innings to win Saturday’s game.
So what did we learn in the final two games of the City Series?
That the White Sox still aren’t ready to prove they’re more than a .500 team — and losing Tim Anderson to a groin injury for any length of time would be a significant obstacle to overcome.
“We’ll play with what we’ve got,” La Russa said, adding: “We’ll be all right.”
The Cubs, meanwhile, are showing they can compete and that as bad as things look, they’re unlikely to go in the tank. Cubs fans are coming to grips with the fact this rebuild is not much different than the last one and only the names have changed. But it could be a completely different team by the trade deadline with veterans on one-year contracts and youngsters at Triple-A Iowa waiting for call-ups.
Many Sox fans are losing patience with this team in spite of Sunday’s comeback win. Every time they get a big win, they expect a long run. But so far it has been hit and miss with an offense that hasn’t been anything close to advertised.
If La Russa were anyone but La Russa, he would be on the hot seat for the lackluster first two months. He was booed when he came out to the mound Saturday after leaving Johnny Cueto in too long, the first time he has heard it from Sox fans this season.
He has been booed before, as anyone old enough to remember his first term with the Sox can attest, and isn’t bothered by it. La Russa appears oblivious to criticism, perhaps because he gets so much of it when his team loses.
When the Sox hired him at age 76, some questioned whether he could relate to this generation of players. But most of the young Sox players sing his praises. He said before Sunday’s game that dealing with today’s players is the same as when he was a 34-year-old manager in 1979.
“You forget, man, when I started, free agency had already been in since ‘75,” he said. “And the media (attention) was already started, ESPN in ‘79, so fame and fortune were already distractions. The only place I thought anybody couldn’t question me (upon returning) was that I had been away from the game. Everything else people doubted — and probably still doubt — I felt were all legitimate.
“But I wasn’t away from the game. I was with MLB and I was with teams. So I was down on the field observing and it’s the same. The relationships are exactly what they were before. You have to build that, you have to have respect and trust and you better understand how hard this game is to play, mentally and physically tough. It’s a prerequisite.”
General manager Rick Hahn, who doesn’t get any blame from the anti-La Russa crowd because Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hired La Russa in the first place, can’t do anything but tinker with the roster. He took a big step Saturday by designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment, which some interpreted as a sign his patience with the team is running thin.
“I try to be patient,” Hahn said Saturday. “We all try to be patient. I don’t think that anything should be read on the decision on Dallas Keuchel beyond that it was time to move on from Dallas Keuchel. No one in there needs a message sent via a roster move to one of their teammates. Everyone knows where they stand.”
That’s too bad. Yasmani Grandal, Josh Harrison and Yoán Moncada could all use a message these days.
So the Cubs and Sox are done playing each other, and it’s not even June.
That means the Sox will have to sell out their ballpark the rest of the way without the help of Cubs fans. Sox fans seemingly need a reason to believe in this team — and in the manager brought in to take them to the promised land.
Tyler Herro back in Heat mix for Game 7 after missing three games with groin strain
Tyler Herro was back in the Miami Heat mix for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, after missing the previous three games with a groin strain.
Herro has been listed as questionable earlier in the day, before the announcement of his availability two hours before Sunday’s opening tip.
“Right now it’s all hands on deck,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.
“Each day he’s made significant improvement, and he was able to do shootaround this morning, but more importantly he was able to do things in the training room and pass those tests to be available.”
Heat center Bam Adebayo said he appreciated the caution.
“It’s a sensitive injury,” he said. “So, got to take his time.”
Herro, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, previously last played in the Heat’s May 21 Game 3 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, when he closed 4 of 15 from the field in an uneven eight-point performance.
He then sat out the following three games, in each case listed as questionable until being declared out shortly before game time.
Herro had somewhat of a breakout performance in the series opener against the Celtics, when he closed with 18 points and eight rebounds.
The other four players listed as questionable earlier also were cleared to play: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent with hamstring strains, and P.J. Tucker with knee irritation. Those four all have played the past week while listed with those ailments.
For the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) also were back on the injury report as questionable, a designation that did not keep them out of the Heat’s Game 6 victory in Boston.
The Celtics remain without rookie guard Sam Hauser, who is dealing with a right-shoulder instability episode.
Spoelstra did not attempt to downplay the magnitude of the moment.
Of his words to the team after the morning shootaround, he said, “I told the guys when we brought it in, like, ‘Good luck trying to take a nap.’ “
Adebayo said little was left to be said.
“Win or go home. That’s the game seven, win or go home,” he said. “It sounds pretty cliche when people say it, but it’s really the last go round in this series.”
So, Spoelstra said, embrace the moment.
“I think more than anything, as competitors, you just want to have great gratitude for this opportunity and embrace the competition and everything that Game 7 will present,” he said.
But that didn’t mean strategy also wasn’t addressed, including maintaining focus on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
“We just have to continue to take away some of the comfort things that can get them going,” he said. “It’s easier said than done.
“And if we do get the ball out of their hands, we have to be a whole lot better on our closeouts and containing the other guys, who are extremely dangerous.”
‘Pretty good’ Luis Severino baffling hitters, even in losses
ST. PETERSBURG — Luis Severino was a big question mark coming into this season. He spent the past three years basically trying to get back on the mound after significant injuries. Even the 28-year old was not sure how he would feel and hold up this year, his first coming into the year totally healthy since 2019.
“I feel pretty great. Even me, I didn’t know I was going to be, but I feel awesome,” Severino said Sunday after taking his first loss since 2019. “I’m doing my work between starts, every five days or every six days. When they gave me one extra day. I feel pretty good.”
He’s looked very good—even in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Severino allowed a season-high tying four earned runs, but allowed just two hits. He walked two and struck out eight. The right-hander threw a season-high 103 pitches and got 22 swings-and-misses, pretty evenly spread out between his four-seam fastball and his changeup.
The problem for the Yankees and Severino was that the two hits were homers.
Ji-Man Choi homered off him in the second inning. Taylor Walls, who reacted to Thursday night’s loss to the Yankees by saying they are “very beatable,” homered to give the Rays the lead in the fifth.
It was the first time this season Severino has allowed more than one homer in a game.
“Sevy was again really good. Really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Choi gets him the other way with the homer—but you know. Otherwise, I thought he was in command. I thought he had a little bit of everything working. He could reach back on the fastball when he needed to mix then obviously his breaking ball, his changeup, he was sharp.”
The nine starts this season match the nine appearances Severino made from 2019-2021. He’s thrown 48 innings and struck out 51. He’s walked 13 and allowed seven home runs.
After battling through a torn lat muscle in 2019, Severino began 2020 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, forcing him to have Tommy John surgery. His rehab in 2021 was slowed by injuries along the way, but he returned this season a more complete pitcher. His changeup is a real weapon—he threw 30 Sunday and got seven whiffs and four called strikes on it—and he added a cutter.
HICKS SKID
Aaron Hicks’ frustration was obvious Sunday.
After sitting out the first two games of the series with right hamstring tightness, he made the start in center field and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He twice came up with runners in scoring position, had good-at-bats and was denied by good defensive plays.
In his last five games, Hicks is hitting .217/.308/.217 with six strikeouts and two walks. Before the game, Boone said he has seen some frustration from Hicks.
“I feel like he’s pressed in certain situations. One of the things Aaron does so well is obviously control the strike zone, and that’s been a hallmark of his success throughout his career. And I think there’s times like he’s wanting to go chase that hit a little bit,” Boone said. “So I’ve talked to you all the time about that can get you in trouble sometimes as a hitter, when sometimes you want it so bad. And then you start playing into the hands of a pitcher, instead of just really focusing on going up there and winning pitches, having a quality at bat and then as you do that, you start to have some success, and that’s where the competence can start to build.”
TOUGH SPOT
Rookie Ron Marinaccio, came in with two on and one out in the seventh and allowed both to score. They were the first inherited runners he allowed to score this season. He issued a bases-loaded walk to Harold Ramirez and then hit catcher Mike Zunino with a pitch. It was his first loss since Sept. 28, 2019.
“Being a little too perfect when they come in and should have been a bit more aggressive and got myself in behind a couple counts , at that point of the game, you never want to just groove one in there when you’re behind on count,” Marinaccio said. “I think it’s been a little bit too perfect and not being convicted with some of those pitches.
The right-hander from Toms River, N.J. has retired five of the seven first batters he has faced this season and has struck out 11 in the 7.1 innings he’s pitched over nine appearances in the big leagues.
()
Tim Anderson leaves the White Sox’s 5-4, 12-inning win over the Cubs with a strained right groin
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exited Sunday’s City Series game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth with a strained right groin. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.
Anderson took a couple of steps to left while fielding P.J. Higgins’ grounder and fell to the ground in shallow center field at Guaranteed Rate Field after making the throw to first.
He had to be helped off the field by the training staff. Danny Mendick entered as the new shortstop.
The Sox found a way to rally without Anderson, beating the Cubs 5-4 in 12 innings. Jake Burger knocked in Mendick with a single to end the marathon game.
The Sox tied the game at 1 in the ninth when AJ Pollock scored on a wild pitch.
The Cubs scored twice in the 10th, only for the Sox to come back with two in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored once in the 11th.
Burger’s game-winning hit off Robert Gsellman came with one out as the teams split the two-game series.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first with 19 RBIs.
()
