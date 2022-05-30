Crypto Market Hit Its $1.3 Trillion Mark With Bitcoin’s New Rally

Investors in the crypto business are continuously looking for underappreciated projects with the best chance of enhancing early investors’ returns. It’s easy to benefit by discovering these hidden gem projects just before they boom with major launches. Mars4 is one of these projects to keep an eye on since the team behind it is busy working on some interesting new releases that will be ready in the coming months. These upgrades will help to enhance the game’s economy and provide players a sneak peek at what’s to come in the future. In consequence of these improvements, the Mars4 project is expected to gain credibility, attracting more investors to the project.

What is Mars4 and how does it work?

Mars4 provides non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing land plots of virtual Mars. All NFTs have their own topography, which was created using NASA data to ensure that they were accurate reconstructions of Mars.

These land parcel NFTs will be used in the upcoming Mars metaverse game. You can explore your virtual property, harvest materials, and build stations, domes, and other structures on it in the game. As Mars4 is a play-to-earn game, all of this will be performed while earning the MARS4 token, a cryptocurrency, simply by playing the game.

The Future of Mars4

Mars4 game releases are planned in stages. The first stage is a 3D demo version of the game that any landowner can play. It’s the first step toward creating a multiplayer Mars metaverse where individuals can socialize and form habitats. The demo version will be used to gather feedback from players so that the game can be improved in the future.

Another big launch is the Mars Control Center, which is set to launch at the end of June this year. On MCC, players can access their held NFTs, trade and manage assets, view their revenue and leaderboards, and receive earnings. In other words, CC enables you to interact with and benefit from your assets for the first time.

Mars4 investors benefit from the community pool, which was created as an income distribution tool. Using the Mars Control Center, you may see the overall amount in the pool and vote on when it should be paid out. The pool’s growth is fueled by sales (including B2C and B2B), marketplace transactions, promotions and sponsorships, and in-game transactions. More income sources may be added to the list as the Mars4 team is working to improve the experience by permitting investors to earn more.

Investors’ portion in the community pool is determined by their production score. You can either buy NFTs to increase your productivity score or play the game and earn money by completing missions, tasks, and other activities. To put it another way, investing more time or money generates greater revenue. Purchasing NFTs now will boost your score even before MCC is released, but MCC is a tool that will allow you to monitor and regulate it.

Mars NFT land plots are now available for purchase; but, with the launch of the MCC, in-game NFTs will become available as well. These NFTs can be used in the game to help you increase your productivity and earn more money. For example, you could buy a vehicle and travel through Mars’ surface, delivering goods and collecting fees.

Summary

The Mars4 project is worth checking into if you’re looking for a hidden gem project to invest in, as the company is working on big releases for the next month, including the demo version of the game, Mars Control Center, and in-game NFTs. A demo of the play-to-earn game will be available to all Mars4 NFT landowners. The Mars Control Center will be used by NFT holders to manage their assets, review earned income, and receive it. The Mars4 project’s passive (community pool) and active (upcoming game) revenues are both boosted via in-game NFTs. Getting in early, right before these launches, is a great method to earn money.