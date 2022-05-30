News
Dave Hyde: The great moment that wasn’t — Jimmy Butler’s final shot goes in our Hall of Misses
Here’s how it goes with great players. Everything stops when they shoot for the season. Everyone meets their greatest hopes and worst fears with the ball in the air.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh, no,’ ’ the opposing coach said.
“When it was in the air, I thought it was the great ending,’ the Miami Heat coach said
This wasn’t about Jimmy Butler’s final 3-point attempt Sunday, the one that missed with 16.6 seconds left in Game 7 against Boston and the sports world debated its merit as the Heat season became its offseason with a 100-96 loss.
This was about Dan Marino’s final pass in the 1994 playoff game in San Diego. This is about the Hall of Misses that Butler’s shot now is a part of, the silent room of what-ifs and what-happeneds in South Florida sports that’s as much of being a sports fan as the celebrated moments.
“You live with these decisions,’ Marino said a deep pass missed, leaving a long field goal that missed to end that Dolphins season.
“I’d take that shot again,’’ Butler said.
He deserved that shot. He was the only player to play all 48 minutes in Game 7. He scored the second-most points (82) in a combined Game 6 and 7 in NBA history to Allen Iverson. He picked up this Heat franchise this postseason and carried it to this finish, the hero’s finish that wasn’t.
This is how you want to lose, even if this isn’t the 3-point shot isn’t Butler’s strength. That became a what-if question inside the what-if shot. What if, one-on-one, he’d driven against Boston’s Al Horford? What if he’d played to his strength that way?
What if Marino had thrown a short pass to make a shorter field goal?
“My thought process is to go for the win, which is I did,’ Butler said. “I missed the shot, but I’m taking that shot.”
“I thought, ‘What the hell?’ ‘’ Boston’s Jaylen Brown said.
“As it was leaving his hand, I thought for sure it was going down,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
That’s the way to lose — the season in your best player’s hands. This was a tough but ultimately limited Heat team. It lacked a consistent scorer or two beside Butler. It’s why their margin of error came down to Butler’s shot.
There are other, more uncertain players in this Hall of Misses. Clarence Weatherspoon is somehow there. In 2000, at the end of their bitter era of rivalry with the New York Knicks, an open Jamal Mashburn passed the ball to Weatherspoon, a Heat role player who missed the season-ending shot.
That’s how you don’t want to lose. You want Marino throwing big, Butler shooting big. Does Vinny Testaverde throwing a fifth interception in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl in the closing seconds at the end-zone line get in there?
The storybook finish is Ray Allen’s 3-pointer in to tie Game 6 in the 2013 NBA Finals that allowed the Heat to win its first title. What’s forgotten is LeBron James clanked a 3-point shot that Chris Bosh rebounded and threw to Allen.
James had a triple-double that night. He also had two turnovers and that wayward 3-point in the final couple of minutes. There was no Bosh to rebound Butler’s miss Sunday night. There was just Spoelstra sitting with a numbed look as midnight struck Sunday on the Heat season.
“Just one of those really, tough moments you can’t prepare for it, you’re not thinking of it, one of the word feelings in the world to address your locker room after a game like this,’ he said. “When it ends, it ends in a thud.”
The Heat didn’t lose because of one shot — even if they could have won because of it. They lost because they missed eight foul shots in Game 7′s first half, after making 24 of 25 in their stunning Game 6 win in Boston.
They lost because they missed nine of their opening 10 shots from 3-point distance in Game 7 and fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter.
At home, in a game for the season, a chance at another NBA Finals, the Heat looked lost at the start and Boston seized control. The Heat did what they had all season, fighting back, giving themselves a chance.
“I thought it would’ve been an incredible storyline, Jimmy pulling up and hitting that three,’ Spoelstra said
Sometimes the storyline is on the other side. Boston goes to play Golden State. Jimmy Butler’s shot goes in our Hall of Misses.
()
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not?
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not?
7th Pay Commission. On the one hand, discussions are on in full swing for the increase in dearness allowance of Central Government employees-pensioners by 3 to 4 percent in July, on the other hand, the long pending DA arrears of 18 months (18 Month DA Arrear) are in full swing. )
But till now no relief has been received. According to media reports, the government has made it clear that the payment of outstanding DA arrears is not considered nor has it been included in any agenda, so there is little hope of getting the money.
Actually, the DA arrears of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 are outstanding. Earlier it was being said that a decision could be taken on this soon. In the last months, when the dearness allowance of the employees was increased to 34%, then the employees were hopeful that the Modi government could take a decision on this as well and for this, C. Sreekumar, the member of JCM and general secretary of AIDEF, had also written a letter to the cabinet secretary. There was also talk of a joint meeting of JCM with the officials of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, but no relief nor any decision was taken.
According to media reports, now the central government has made it clear that there is no idea to give arrears. Turned down the request to release 3 installments of Dearness Relief Arrear, which was stopped during the pandemic. In the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to Review Pension Rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure (DOI) made it clear that the arrears amount of the previous DA and DR would not be released. The total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for employees was about Rs 34,000 crore.
Let us inform that in the past, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Modi government had said in a statement that in view of the conditions of Corona, dearness allowance of the employees was stopped and the poor and needy were helped with that money. During this, the salaries of ministers and MPs were deducted, but no deduction was made in the salary of central employees, nor was there any cut in DA, the whole year and DA and their salary were paid. It is a branch of the Union Ministry of Finance. This decision of the government is considered to be a big setback for the employees, as the payment of 11 thousand to 2 lakh was to be done in it.
was to be paid up to two lakhs
According to a rough estimate under 7th Pay Commission, the DA arrears of Level-1 central employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.
Level-13 7th CPC basic pay scale ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. The outstanding DA of Level 14 employees was to be given from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.
The employee whose basic salary is Rs 56,000 was supposed to get DA arrears of Rs 37,554 for 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656).
Its benefit was to be given to one crore employees i.e. 47 lakh 68 thousand employees and 68 lakh 62 thousand pensioners.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Chris Bassitt becoming an anchor for Mets rotation
Chris Bassitt’s early career as a Mets starter has not gone unnoticed.
It’s had its highs, like the four wins and one no decision he picked up in which he did not allow more than one run to score on his watch in those games.
It’s had some tough lows, like the two losses plus two more no decision games in which he gave up three or more earned runs. The worst of those outings came in San Francisco against the Giants on May 24, when his ERA shot up to 3.91 after giving up eight earned runs on eight hits.
He’s still played a big part of, now six Met wins, if you include his quality starts that resulted in two no decisions. Sunday certainly was a welcome rebound for Bassitt from his last brutal outing in San Francisco—made more special with the Mets’ 10-inning, walk-off win over the Phillies.
“It was good. A lot better,” Bassitt said of his night. “Me and [Jeremy Hefner] worked our butt off this whole week just fixing some things up both mechanically and especially to lefty hitters.”
Bassitt said he’s been struggling to find the right off-speed pitch to throw to lefty batters, since he didn’t really have many opportunities to do so over seven seasons playing in the American League.
“Obviously there’s some quality lefty hitters in the AL,” Bassitt said, “but the best lefty hitters are in the NL… Just been an adjustment. I give Hef a ton of credit for sticking with me and trusting me and saying ‘this is what you do.’”
Bassitt retired six of his first seven batters on Sunday before loading the bases on a double, to lefty Odubel Herrera, and back to back walks, to switch-hitter Johan Camargo and lefty Kyle Schwarber, in the third inning. The Mets bailed him out by turning a double play on Alec Bohm’s grounder, which still allowed Herrera to score. He got out of the inning after walking one more batter, lefty Bryce Harper, and striking out Nick Castellanos.
He walked off the mound breathing a sigh of relief that the inning was over and the damage was kept to a minimum.
“Couple breaks,” Bassitt said of that long inning, saying he was able to recollect himself thanks to a replay break and Hefner making a visit to the mound. “I got lucky with that one.”
The Phillies made Bassitt work some more after that inning—he reached 100 pitches by the end of the sixth inning—but he waved off the following innings after the third as not being a problem. He attributed his bounce back from the one rough inning to the conditioning pitchers do.
He was able to finish with just the one earned run on two hits with three batters walked and seven strikeouts over six innings.
“I really wanna start eating a lot more innings than six innings. I’m tired of going just six,” Bassitt said. “But you rack your pitch count up that high, it kind of sucks.”
()
News
Marcus Stroman’s best start ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month for Chicago Cubs
In the back of Marcus Stroman’s mind, he prepared to go to third base.
Stroman did not hesitate during the sixth inning of a scoreless game Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs pitcher aggressively fielded his position on Danny Mendick’s sacrifice bunt attempt with nobody out — charging off the mound, barehanding the ball and firing a strike to third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who tagged out Josh Harrison.
“I‘m usually off the mound pretty quick,” Stroman said, “so if it’s not a perfect bunt, I usually feel like I have an opportunity to get the guy at third. And I kind of peeked real quick while I was running over there and I knew I had a chance, and Wizzy made a great play.”
The sequence was part of a stellar performance from Stroman that featured seven shutout innings — which the Cubs wasted in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to sloppy Sox defense, Stroman successfully navigated a bases-loaded, one-out spot. He attacked Sox catcher Reese McGuire and got him to whiff on three pitches out of the zone. Two pitches later, Harrison lined out to second to end the threat.
An amped Stroman slapped his mitt walking off the field.
“We had a really good mix of pitches going on, keeping them very off balance, getting weak contact,” Stroman said. “Defense was amazing as well. So just being aggressive and taking that same mentality into each start.”
Manager David Ross called Stroman’s start “by far” his best outing with the Cubs. For most of the afternoon, Stroman pounded the zone and took advantage of the Sox’s aggressiveness. He recorded 17 outs on three pitches or fewer.
“He mixes well and changes his timing and stuff,” Sox third baseman Jake Burger said. “It was keep the same process going, look for something over the middle of the plate. He threw well, though, I’ve got to give him credit for that.”
The Cubs, however, didn’t capitalize on Stroman’s start. Catcher P.J. Higgins didn’t block a swinging strike that David Robertson induced in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Sox to tie the game. And the Sox tallied two runs apiece off Scott Effross and Robert Gsellman in extra innings to prevent the Cubs from a two-game sweep.
Playing three extra innings was not ideal for the Cubs ahead of nine games in the next seven days, including a doubleheader Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will call up right-hander Matt Swarmer from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1. Left-hander Drew Smyly will get the ball for Game 2.
Swarmer, a 19th-round pick in 2016, has pitched well for Iowa. In nine games (five starts), the 28-year-old has a 2.08 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 innings.
Stroman still is looking to get in a rhythm and isn’t where he wants to be mechanically. Despite that, he finished May with a 1.50 ERA (four earned runs in 24 innings) in four starts while also being sidelined by COVID-19 during the month.
It’s encouraging Stroman is able to put the Cubs in position to win while not being at his best. The Cubs will be relying more on their veteran starters with Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list.
The bullpen has been reliable two months in, but the group will wear down quickly if the Cubs don’t get consistent innings from the rotation.
“I feel like I’m someone who’s always going to go out there and compete regardless of how I feel,” Stroman said. “I’m always going to throw myself out there every fifth day regardless of anything and do my best to put everything aside and to compete.
“I just know I can be better. So that’s what’s frustrating is that I know that I can be better each and every time out. I’m just trying to get to that point.”
()
How To Build A Cash Flow Model For Your Real Estate Investment Property
Dave Hyde: The great moment that wasn’t — Jimmy Butler’s final shot goes in our Hall of Misses
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 Months Pending DA Arrears of Employees! Know whether you will get money or not?
Chris Bassitt becoming an anchor for Mets rotation
Apple’s New Products – Get Ready for Red
Bitcoin’s 9th of Week Red Zone
Web Design For Healthcare, Pharma And Medical Brands
Rule Against Perpetuities
Marcus Stroman’s best start ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month for Chicago Cubs
Binance recruitment in El-Salvador – TheNewsCrypto
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date