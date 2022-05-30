Finance
Do You Have a Business Continuity Plan?
Many years ago, I worked for a small insurance company. Just like many other businesses, we shut down operations for the Christmas holiday. As it happens, this one eventful year Christmas fell on a Monday. The company gave their employees the preceding Friday off as well, thereby granting a fourday holiday.
The weather that Christmas season was bitterly cold, as is normal for that part of Virginia. The building maintenance staff turned off the heat in our 7-story building to save costs. Unfortunately, they neglected to turn off the water. I received a call Sunday afternoon informing me there was a serious problem. Apparently, a major water pipe had ruptured on the upper floor.
When I arrived at the building there were literally large sheets of ice emanating from all the windows and cascading down the sides of the building. Upon entering, I could see just how disastrous this ruptured pipe, unattended for several days, was going to be. The ceiling tiles on every floor had broken away and fallen into the work areas. All the desks, file cabinets, computer equipment, furniture and so on were covered in debris, ice and water.
We obviously had no choice but to turn the heat back on in order to melt the ice. As the ice melted it just further compounded the water problem. Most floors in the building had a foot or more of standing water. The water damage to file folders and documents, electronic equipment, furniture and everything else in the building was devastating.
It took many months to completely recover from what we later referred to simply as “the incident”. Many important insurance documents were permanently lost. Much of the computer equipment and other electronics were damaged beyond repair.
Unfortunately, the company had made no plans for such a disaster. There was no way to quickly move data processing requirements to a backup location. There was no offsite storage for the microfilm records used to back up the paper documents. Most of the microfilm, stored in metal canisters, survived. However, the majority of microfilm readers didn’t since electronics and water just don’t mix.
The company ultimately survived, but just by a thread. We were unable to process premium payments for weeks, and many people who were expecting insurance payments did not receive them in a timely manner. It was, to put it bluntly, a complete and total mess.
Business Continuity is one of those topics that just doesn’t receive the level of discussion it requires. Too many business owners completely ignore it altogether. That can be a fatal mistake, as it nearly was for the company I once worked for.
Business Continuity is all about planning for the unforeseen events that can occur. Many people also call it disaster planning or contingency planning. No one likes to think about such eventualities, but as the saying goes, “stuff happens”.
Developing a business continuity plan involves making a thorough review of your overall business structure and identifying potential weak links in that structure. Some of these weak links are internal to your business, while others are external. A good business continuity plan will examine the entire range of “what if” scenarios that could adversely affect your business, and then identify possible contingencies.
Every aspect of your business needs to be considered: ownership, product or raw material sources, sales mechanisms (web site, storefront, et cetera), distribution chains, customer support, accounting, financial reporting, and so on.
Of course, these “what if” scenarios will be different for every business. It would be impossible for me to account for every possible manifestation in this article. Instead, I will discuss some of the more commonly overlooked things that can happen. It will be up to you to extrapolate from that discussion in order to identify potential fatal links within your own business environment, and develop appropriate contingency plans. I can only ask the questions.
INTERNAL CONSIDERATIONS
Is your business dependent on a single key person? Such a person could be the owner, product developer, web site manager and so on. In such a case, that person represents a single point of failure. What happens to your business if something happens to that person? For instance, if your product derives from the efforts of one person, do you have a way to mitigate the effect of that person no longer being available? Can you overcome such a fatal flaw?
Do you keep all your accounting, customer and financial records in a one place? Do you have backup records in an offsite location? What would happen to your business if there were a fire, flood, earthquake, or other circumstance that destroyed those records? Do you have a plan in place to recover from such an event? It amazes me the number of people who don’t back up their computer or paper records. If the hard drive on your computer failed, could you continue your operations?
Do you keep your inventory of products in a single location? What would happen if you experienced a fire or flood in that location? Would you have a way to quickly replenish your stock? Would you be able to continue to fulfill orders in a timely fashion? If the answer is no, you have yet another single point of failure.
In U.S. Gulf Coast area where my wife and I live, we are at the mercy of hurricanes each year. In the case of Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Katrina, we lost our power and phone service for nearly a week. If something like that happened to you, do your customers have a secondary way to contact you, or you to contact them? Do you provide your customers with a cell phone number where they can reach you? Is there some local facility (e.g., library, Internet café) where you could go to check your email?
EXTERNAL CONSIDERATIONS
If you purchase your product or raw materials from a wholesaler, is that company your one and only source? What happens to your business if that company has a fire, flood, or folds its tent? Do you have a secondary source you can quickly switch to? With the company I ran many years ago, I primarily used three distributors as the source for most of my products. But I also had arrangements with several others I could utilize if necessary. These companies had my Tax ID, reseller, and other information already on file. If I had to make a switch, that switch would have been virtually seamless from the perspective of my customers.
Are you dependent on a single carrier for your product delivery? What happens to your ability to deliver your product if members of that carrier go on strike? It happens. Just as with your suppliers, do you have a contingency plan for moving to a backup carrier if needed?
What about the company that hosts your web site? This is a critical consideration if your primary sales vehicle is via online means. What happens to your business if that hosting company has a fire or flood? Do they have a contingency plan in place to move operations to an offsite location? If they don’t, do you have a way to quickly move to another hosting service? What happens if they go out of business? Do you have backups of your own web site (including your shopping cart/order database) that you could move? Can you quickly move your site to another hosting service?
DUE DILEGENCE
As I said, this list is not meant to be all-inclusive. Much depends on your particular business operations. But you do need to consider the possibilities, and their potential adverse impact. Consider all the possibilities.
My recommendation would be to develop a document to define your plans and courses of action for business continuity. It doesn’t have to be complicated; three columns is all you need:
1) Potential disaster scenarios (internal and external),
2) Potential impact on your business (you can use a 1-5 rating system for this – 1 being low impact, 5 being catastrophic)
3) Contingency Plan
Obviously, the higher the impact rating, the more important it is to define a contingency plan. But don’t just ignore it. Your business can survive many disaster situations, but only if you plan ahead.
Tips to Attain Financial Freedom
Financial freedom – a mere and simple 2 words and yet a complete statement in itself. A vision dreamt by most yet achieved by few. Many people believe that there is a secret mantra or that you need to possess something godly and unique to achieve the same. The question is, “Is there any level of truth to that statement”. Answer – a single syllable word NO. Like all other instances involving success, it just requires an out of the box thinking, commitment to it and hard work that shows itself.
What exactly is Financial Freedom?
In layman’s language, financial freedom is the ability of someone to work or not depending on his/her wish and still be able to provide more than enough for their family. Going a little technical, it means the state wherein a person does not have to depend on an external source of income or employment and still be able to provide sufficient wealth for a smooth functioning of both themselves and their families.
How to attain that freedom
The term “job satisfaction” is most certainly a good way to avoid the question of “Why you are at your current job”, but the reality is as small as 10% of people would prefer to choose job satisfaction over sitting in the comfort of your house and yourself being the one to decide if he wishes to work today or not. Also, there a handful of people who even like working let alone enjoy what they do. The question is how do you achieve the latter if you choose it?
Well, there are a lot of ways you can think of but all of them will take some time (provided you choose the right and ethical path to do so). All ideas are good enough to take you closer to your dreams, but they require perseverance, hard work and most of all the belief that if others can do it, so can you.
What to keep in mind
Before you go off gallivanting to chase your dreams, there are some things which need to be straightened out and sorted first. First of all, you need a foolproof plan and layout of what and most importantly HOW are you going to execute your plan. Secondly, do whatever you have thought of on the side. Don’t just quit your current job to tend to your dreams without thinking of future repercussions, because god forbid if your plan doesn’t work, all of your time and most importantly, money will be wasted – commodities that cannot be replaced at the pace at which they are lost.
Also, make sure that whatever you do, once it becomes a success, it should be the source of your happiness, not problems and worries. There are millions of people who have the money they always wanted but don’t have the peace of mind that is needed. There is always some variant of tension or troublesome thoughts that keeps circulating in their minds.
True that “money isn’t everything but without money there is nothing”. But what good is the money if you can’t take out time to spend with the people you love or for whom you went through so much pain and trouble. Think about all such things and go be financially independent!!
5 Things to Keep in Mind Before You Hire a Plumber
Are you going to hire a plumber for the first item? If so, you need to ask some important questions first. Hiring a plumber is an important decision that may bring joy or problems in your life. Therefore, we suggest that you consider 5 things before making your ultimate decision. Read on to find out more.
1. Total Cost
Although you can get quotes on the phone, don’t just make your decision based on these quotes alone. Typically, good plumbers don’t give quotes unless they have inspected your piping system first.
Apart from this, good contractors provide a quote only after adding the cost of parts that need to be replaced. So, make sure that the final quote includes both labor costs and the price of parts to be replaced.
2. Subcontractors
Some plumbers use the services of subcontractors or helpers. If your contractor is one of them, make sure their helpers are qualified. After all, you don’t want to end up hiring an untrained professional. So, don’t forget to ask about the experienced of the professional that you are going to hire.
3. Licensing Information
In some states, only licensed professionals are allowed to offer their services. If your state has these rules, make sure that they have passed the tests and received the license. They will produce their license upon your request.
Although experienced and licensed plumbers charge more for their service, the additional cost is totally worth it. They will provide you with a much better service. Plus, they are much more reliable than inexperienced contractors.
4. Insurance
Make sure that the plumber is insured. They will show you the evidence of their insurance and bonding. Hiring a licensed professional is a good idea as the insurance provider will be responsible for the injury or loss that occurred during the job. So, you should ask this question during the interview phase.
5. Charges
To avoid surprises, make sure you ask the professional if they charge by the hour or have a fixed fee. If they charge by the hour, ask them about their experience and the number of hours they will take to get the job done.
It’s better that you hire the most experienced plumber as they will be able to give you the most accurate quote.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these 5 things before you hire a good plumber. This will ensure you will get the best experience.
Affordable Real Estate Tips to Think Beforehand
Affordable real estate tips include a number of things you can do to get the best deal if you are a buyer or a seller. There are many ideas for buyers, sellers and people with mortgages and you also have some things to think about before you take your next step. Affordable real estate tips are not hard to find and are certainly worth it. Here are some things to consider.
If you are looking to buy a house and given that we are living in turbulent financial times, the one thing to really think of is if you want a new house or a used one. A new house costs more than a used one. This is true. However, a new house has the advantage of being ready. There is no need for repairs and maintenance. The cost for you is limited to the cost of the house. A used house could cost less but you will certainly have to pay extra for repairs or things that you don’t like and are going to change. One must affordable real estate tip is to make an inspection to every room and calculate the extra amount of money you will need. Then add it to the price. Check if it would be better to get a new house from the start.
If you are trying to sell your house, there are a few affordable real estate tips you can follow that can benefit anyone. The first thing is to de-clutter it. Having a house that shows that it can’t hold the owner’s stuff is not good for the potential buyer. Make your house look tidy and as if it can provide a nice, cosy clean atmosphere. Another thing you can do is to fix things that are easy for you to fix. This means that if you have a licking faucet and you know it is not a bigger problem, you should fix it instantly. A buyer might think that there is a bigger problem in the pipes and be reluctant to buy it. Fix everything that you can. The buyer will want to inspect the house and if there are a lot of things that need fixing will be reluctant to buy it.
Lastly, there are a few things to consider for your mortgage. First of all, make sure you have a financial plan. This will help you in being certain you can pay the mortgage at all circumstances. Calculate an amount of money that you can afford for your house. Then calculate all extra costs. This is very important as many people don’t add costs correctly and they end up having much bigger expenses from what they initially thought. Don’t add amounts of money you are expecting to get as they may never come. After doing that, you have a limited but safe plan on how much you can spend. Adjust your monthly payments according to that amount. This way you will be sure that you can enjoy your new house.
