Drew Smith is too important to Mets to be bare handing comebackers
Things are pretty hunky dory in Mets land after a weekend sweep that put the Phillies even further in their rearview mirror. When workhorse reliever Drew Smith departed Sunday’s game with an injury to his throwing hand, though, the Mets were dealt another potentially debilitating card.
The 28-year-old tried using his bare hand to snare a ball in the seventh inning. It not only clanged off his exposed flesh for a hit, it also dislocated the pinky on Smith’s all-important right hand. After throwing an understandable fit of rage upon realizing what he’d done, Smith told reporters later that he immediately feared the worst.
“Luckily it wasn’t broken,” he said. “I honestly thought it was broken on the mound, just by the way it looked. Dodged a bullet. We’re going to try to avoid the [injured list], maybe see how it responds in the next couple of days.”
Much of the frustration that Smith showed after his reactionary mistake came from exactly that, knowing that his baseball instincts overtook everything he’s been taught about fielding the ball.
“You know as a pitcher you’re not supposed to do that,” Smith said of barehanding a ball that was hit 94.5 mph. “It’s just reaction. I actually did it last week in Colorado on a similar play, luckily it didn’t hit my hand. I walked in the dugout and [pitching coach Jeremy Hefner] literally told me ‘Don’t do that.’ We talked about it, and I just did it again, and this time it got me. Needless to say, I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”
The Mets entered Monday with the biggest division lead in baseball, perched atop the National League East by 8.5 games. Even when things haven’t gone well — injuries have already knocked Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, James McCann and Trevor May off the active roster — the Mets have remained rock steady.
Smith’s 21 relief innings are the most of anyone on the team. He’s not just stacking a lot of innings in low-leverage spots either. He’s pitched exceptionally well in what has rapidly become a career-affirming season. With a 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .164 opponents’ batting average, Smith has found a home in big spots toward the end of games. All but two of his appearances this season have started in the seventh inning or later. In situations that Baseball-Reference classifies as “late and close” (seventh inning or later with the batting team tied, ahead by one, or has the tying run at least on deck), the slider-happy righty has only dished out seven hits in 49 plate appearances.
The Mets’ bullpen has started to careen slightly out of control in recent weeks. Starting with the stress reaction in Trevor May’s arm, which came at the beginning of May, the team has had some misfortune out of the pen. Edwin Diaz continues to dazzle, but three other crucial cogs — setup man Adam Ottavino and lefties Joely Rodriguez and Chasen Shreve — have ERA’s above 4.00 at the moment. Not long after May’s injury was discovered, the Mets announced that Sean Reid-Foley needed Tommy John surgery, removing him from the equation for the rest of the season. With the Mets’ bullpen depth already being challenged, a broken finger for Smith would have sent them downhill in a flaming wagon.
Good thing he and the team’s shortstop, who was first on the scene after Smith’s injury occurred, are not medical professionals.
“I looked at [Francisco] Lindor and was like ‘That looks broken,’” Smith remembered and laughed. “He said, ‘Yeah it does.’ We came in and did the X-ray and just popped it back in. The original X-ray showed no breaks.”
Smith’s breakout has coincided with a small but mighty tweak to his repertoire. Never a huge strikeout guy, Smith has seen an uptick in punchouts this season. Heading into the year, he owned a 21.3% strikeout rate in 76.1 MLB innings. Through his first 21 innings of 2022, that rate has increased to 27.7%, and an offseason alteration is to thank.
In 2021, the first season of Smith’s big-league career where he registered 40 innings, he relied on a cutter as his main secondary pitch. This season, pitch tracking data shows that the cutter has been completely canceled, with Smith instead throwing a slider of slightly decreased velocity. That slider has been the killer pitch in 16 of his 23 strikeouts and has caused a miss 35.8% of the time a batter swings at it. Smith told the Daily News that the cutter and slider are essentially the same pitch with the same grip but a minor difference in shape. He explained that he’s getting on the side of it now rather than trying to “stay behind it” like he did when it was acting more like a cutter.
Smith, who said this is his first time ever dislocating anything, is now playing a “waiting game” with the swelling. Beginning on Monday, the Mets have three games with the Washington Nationals, a team bringing up the rear in the NL East. Then they head out for a brutal test of their validity, playing three straight West Coast series against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels. Should Smith be able to avoid the IL, taking the Nats series to repose in preparation for the road trip is a prudent move. While rookies Stephen Nogosek and Colin Holderman have yet to allow an earned run yet, Smith is a much more trustworthy option when fully healthy.
Smith has been one of the strongest beams in the Mets’ bridge to Diaz. They can ill afford to lose him for any significant amount of time, and even a non-IL absence is enough to conjure up some queasiness. Judging by everything he said after Sunday’s game, though, the Dallas Baptist University product should be okay after some basic rest and relaxation. That’s huge for the Mets, massive for Buck Showalter’s mental health, and even bigger in terms of the trickle down effects on the rest of the pitchers in the organization.
Let’s just make sure everyone’s on the same page about how to field a comebacker.
JKSSB Revised Answer Keys For Various Posts
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board JKSSB Revised Answer Keys of the OMR Based Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various Advertisement Notification Nos, held on 20th of March, 2022, after disposal of the representations- regarding.
Whereas, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted OMR Based Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various
Advertisement Notification Nos, held on 20th of March, 2022, and, Whereas, the JKSSB vide notice no SSB/COE/OMR/2022/2914-24 dated 20-03- 2022 notified tentative answer key for viewing and seeking of representation/objections regarding correctness of the Questions/Answers from 21st of March 2022 to 24th of March 2022, for which link was activated on the official website of the JKSSB; and
Whereas, representations pertaining to 51 unique questions were received within the stipulated time in respect of the aforementioned exam. Upon examination of the representations by the experts, it has been found that 07 questions are to be nullified and 05 Questions where two answering option are correct.
Click here – Revised_Answer_Key_Legal_Assistant
After a freak injury sends Jonathan Villar to IL, Chicago Cubs call up Nelson Velázquez and Matt Swarmer for debuts
An unfortunate accident in the weight room has forced infielder Jonathan Villar to the injured list.
The exercise band Villar was using snapped back into his mouth, causing a freak injury that will require significant dental work. The Chicago Cubs placed him on the 10-day IL before Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, retroactive to Friday.
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez, who made his big-league debut with a Game 1 start in right field. Velázquez is rated the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect by MLB.com and was Arizona Fall League MVP last year. He was promoted to Triple A in early May and hit .253 with nine doubles, one triple, 12 homer runs, 25 RBIs and a .914 OPS in 41 games between Double A and Triple A.
“Everything is a dream come true,” Velázquez said. “It’s everything I wished for in my life.”
A clearly happy Velázquez is reunited with longtime minor-league teammate Christopher Morel.
“He’s my bestie,” said Velázquez, who is two lockers down from Morel’s.
Right-hander Matt Swarmer’s contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa. The 28-year-old, a former 19th-round pick, got the start in the first game versus the Brewers. Right-hander Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot for Swarmer.
Swarmer posted a 2.08 ERA in nine games (five starts) at Iowa.
“The reports are he’s been throwing the ball really well,” manager David Ross said. “I think he’s made some adjustments in his game a little bit. He’s off to a good season.”
Right-hander Anderson Espinoza also earned his first major-league call up, brought up from Double-A Tennessee to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Espinoza, 24, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in July for Jake Marisnick.
“It’s been a been a morning of congratulating a lot of guys for being up here,” Ross said. “Happy for a lot of those guys that have put in the hard work and you get the reward to come up and be in an environment like today.”
What Happened To The Rachel Maddow Show
The Rachel Maddow Show is a News and Opinion Talk Show hosted by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. It is based on Rachel’s previous Radio Talk show of the same name. The show gained a lot of traction early on as it would go on and replace the Verdict with Dan Abrams in the 9:00 PM Slot.
The show instantly became the highest-rated show and topped Countdown as the most rated show on several occasions. The show was so well-liked that within the first month, her audience doubled. Furthermore, The Rachel Maddow show was the first talk show to have an openly Gay / Lesbian as a host of a primetime news program. In 2017 MSNBC surpassed CNN and Fox News in the news rating.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.
You can stream the show on the Official MSNBC Website and Google’s YouTube TV. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream. If you want to stream the show, I suggest you subscribe to one of these services.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 5.6 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 95%. The show has well over 1500episodes. Each episode has a duration of 60 minutes. The show debuted back in Early September 2008 and has been going on 5 days a week.
What Happened To The Rachel Maddow Show?
The Anchor reportedly came back from her hiatus, and the show started back up on the 2nd of May 2022. Furthermore, she announced that she would be hosting the show on Monday Nights only, which is a drastic change from her usual 5 days a week schedule.
You can watch her at 09: 00 PM Eastern Time on the Primetime Lineup. Rachel said she would be focusing on other interests with all the free time she just got. Her schedule is already packed with the MSNBC podcast. Furthermore, Rachel is also producing a movie. The film is based on her 2020 book Bag Man.
About Rachel Maddow
Rachel Maddow became a worldwide sensation with her Rachel Maddow Show. Even competing with the likes of CNN and Fox News. She had her radio show before coming to the small screen. The radio show aired on Air America Radio from 2005 to 2010. She has been worthy of several Emmy Awards for her skills as a host. Aside from being a talk show host, she is also an accomplished writer.
Her Book Blowout received the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Another book of hers titled Bag Man, a book about former Vice President Spiro Agnew is being made into a movie. She has also received an Honorary Degree from Smith College.
