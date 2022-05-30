News
Family of soldier killed during World War II gathers every Memorial Day weekend to honor him
One of Peter Silva Sr.’s earliest memories is of a telegram.
It was 1945; his oldest brother, U.S. Army Private First Class George Silva, was stationed in Burma.
“When Western Union showed up in those days, you knew what it meant,” Silva remembers. “So when Western Union came to the door, my mom just collapsed and started screaming. I was 5 years old and I was clinging to her and crying too, even though I had no idea why my mom was crying.
“Yes, I remember that,” says Silva, now 82, of the notice arriving of his brother’s death. “I remember that.”
This Memorial Day weekend, about 100 of his family members remembered with him at the 75th Annual Silva Family Memorial Day Picnic, which also included prayers at the graveside of the fallen soldier and his parents.
It’s become both a celebration of family and a tribute to service.
“How cool is this? 75 years!” said Peter Silva Jr. to those gathered at South Valley Park in Inver Grove Heights. “And all because of Uncle George Silva.”
JOINING THE FIGHT
George’s parents, Martin and Gregoria Silva, were seeking the American dream when they came to St. Paul from west-central Mexico. For a time, the growing family lived in a boxcar in Swede Hollow, a makeshift neighborhood of immigrants on the city’s East Side. George — the oldest of the couple’s seven surviving children — was born in 1924, the same year as President Jimmy Carter. Calvin Coolidge was president, F. Scott Fitzgerald was writing “The Great Gatsby” and a gallon of gas cost 11 cents.
George attended Lincoln Elementary in Swede Hollow, later worked at a meatpacking plant in South St. Paul and was known to enjoy jazz music, but the war interrupted his youth. After the United States joined World War II, Silva joined the fight and was on Burma Road — in what is now Myanmar — on Feb. 14, 1945, when tragedy struck.
“He was part of a hospital crew,” says Peter Sr. “They were moving camp that day, from one camp to another.”
“He traded seats with somebody,” says Ruth Silva, wife of Peter Sr.
“He was shot by a sniper,” Peter Sr. says. “He was killed the day before his 21st birthday.”
That Memorial Day, still in shock and deep in grief, the family gathered informally. The world was still at war, although victory had been declared in Europe.
“My mom and dad and sisters and brother and me, it was just us,” Peter Sr. says. “So we went to a park.”
Due to war-related delays, the family would not have a cemetery to gather at until 1948, when George’s body was returned and laid to rest in Minnesota.
As time went on, George’s siblings — Alberta, Antoinette, Lucy, Mary, Michael and Peter — grew up and began having families of their own, but no one every forgot George and his sacrifice.
“Every year, the picnic got a little bigger,” Peter Sr. says.
‘SO MANY PEOPLE’
On Sunday, Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights was dotted with small groups of mourners for Memorial Day weekend. Three people sat on a blanket in front of one gravestone; a larger group posed for a photo in front of another.
And then there were the Silvas.
“So many people,” said Rickie Axtell, 3, one of George’s great-great-nephews, as he looked around.
He was right: Near the exit, the cars lined up in two rows. From babies in the arms of their parents to the family elders, Ruth Silva, 83, and Peter Silva Sr., 82, seated in chairs, about 70 people gathered around one of the Silva family markers located within section 60. On a stone shared with his parents and one of their grandchildren, the soldier’s portion of the stone is inscribed simply:
George
1924-1945
Son
As the family placed roses and flags and other mementos around the grave, the sky began clearing after a morning of rain.
Here, even as the Silvas prayed for their departed family members — Peter Silva Sr. is the only sibling left of the seven — their thoughts were also focused on the nation’s grief.
“I know we’ve all been watching the news,” said Victoria Silva, one of George’s nieces, to her relatives. “And when you think of family, you think of all these children and these grandchildren … if you wouldn’t mind to say the ‘Hail, Mary’ for those families that are suffering down in Texas and Buffalo, New York, and on and on and on … we’ve got to do something.”
In this moment, what the Silvas could do was pray:
“Hail, Mary, full of grace …”
FOOD AND FAMILY
After the visit to the cemetery, the Silvas set up their annual picnic, which has been held for more than 30 years at South Valley Park in Inver Grove Heights (although they skipped 2020 due to the pandemic). One year, a long time ago, there was a snowstorm. Some years, there are tornado warnings. But often, there is sunshine. And food — lots of food — from enchiladas to rhubarb bars. This year, there were also custom T-shirts and banners, celebrating the 75th year of the gathering. And speeches, too, to a gathering of more than 100.
“Once you get a little older, you start to understand why we’re here,” Peter Silva Jr. said to the kids before the meal.. “It’s not just because of the fun picnic and the baseball diamond. This is all tradition, started with Uncle George … we hope that 25 years from now, we can say — you all can say — ‘This is the 100th year.’ ”
The official remarks closed with George’s great nephew, Anthony Silva Jr., introducing his son, Anthony Silva III., 14, to lead the group in a prayer before eating.
“It’s an honor,” said Anthony III.
And then he began:
“Our father …”
George Silva died young, but it’s clear his legacy continues to bring his family together.
Marcus Stroman’s best start as a Cub ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month
In the back of Marcus Stroman’s mind, he prepared to go to third base.
Stroman did not hesitate during the sixth inning of a scoreless game Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs pitcher aggressively fielded his position on Danny Mendick’s sacrifice bunt attempt with nobody out — charging off the mound, barehanding the ball and firing a strike to third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who tagged out Josh Harrison.
“I‘m usually off the mound pretty quick,” Stroman said, “so if it’s not a perfect bunt, I usually feel like I have an opportunity to get the guy at third. And I kind of peeked real quick while I was running over there and I knew I had a chance, and Wizzy made a great play.”
The sequence was part of a stellar performance from Stroman that featured seven shutout innings — which the Cubs wasted in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to sloppy Sox defense, Stroman successfully navigated a bases-loaded, one-out spot. He attacked Sox catcher Reese McGuire and got him to whiff on three pitches out of the zone. Two pitches later, Harrison lined out to second to end the threat.
An amped Stroman slapped his mitt walking off the field.
“We had a really good mix of pitches going on, keeping them very off balance, getting weak contact,” Stroman said. “Defense was amazing as well. So just being aggressive and taking that same mentality into each start.”
Manager David Ross called Stroman’s start “by far” his best outing with the Cubs. For most of the afternoon, Stroman pounded the zone and took advantage of the Sox’s aggressiveness. He recorded 17 outs on three pitches or fewer.
“He mixes well and changes his timing and stuff,” Sox third baseman Jake Burger said. “It was keep the same process going, look for something over the middle of the plate. He threw well, though, I’ve got to give him credit for that.”
The Cubs, however, didn’t capitalize on Stroman’s start. Catcher P.J. Higgins didn’t block a swinging strike that David Robertson induced in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Sox to tie the game. And the Sox tallied two runs apiece off Scott Effross and Robert Gsellman in extra innings to prevent the Cubs from a two-game sweep.
Playing three extra innings was not ideal for the Cubs ahead of nine games in the next seven days, including a doubleheader Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will call up right-hander Michael Swarmer from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1. Left-hander Drew Smyly will get the ball for Game 2.
Swarmer, a 19th-round pick in 2016, has pitched well for Iowa. In nine games (five starts), the 28-year-old has a 2.08 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 innings.
Stroman still is looking to get in a rhythm and isn’t where he wants to be mechanically. Despite that, he finished May with a 1.50 ERA (four earned runs in 24 innings) in four starts while also being sidelined by COVID-19 during the month.
It’s encouraging Stroman is able to put the Cubs in position to win while not being at his best. The Cubs will be relying more on their veteran starters with Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list.
The bullpen has been reliable two months in, but the group will wear down quickly if the Cubs don’t get consistent innings from the rotation.
“I feel like I’m someone who’s always going to go out there and compete regardless of how I feel,” Stroman said. “I’m always going to throw myself out there every fifth day regardless of anything and do my best to put everything aside and to compete.
“I just know I can be better. So that’s what’s frustrating is that I know that I can be better each and every time out. I’m just trying to get to that point.”
Heat’s owner Micky Arison forced to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics due to protocols
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison was unable to attend Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena due to NBA health-and-safety protocols.
Arison, a fixture at his courtside seat at midcourt opposite the scorers’ table, has been particularly vigilant amid the pandemic, including one of the driving forces behind the team’s vaccination campaign.
With the virus impacting the family, Nick Arison, Micky Arison’s son, also bypassed Game 7. Nick Arison is chief executive officer of the Heat.
COVID has impacted all levels of the franchise, with the team shorthanded at midseason due to an outbreak on the roster. In addition, coach Erik Spoelstra and his assistants also missed time this season due to the pandemic, as did several of the team’s broadcasters.
The Arisons have been traveling to road games during the postseason.
The Heat have not reported a case involving players in months, which coincides with the NBA eliminating mandatory testing.
Celtics big man Al Horford missed the first game of the East finals when he entered NBA health-and-safety protocols. He then returned for game two upon receiving league clearance.
Those seated closest to the court, such as where the Arisons sit, remain mandated by the NBA to wear masks.
Column: Despite comeback win, White Sox fans still seeking a reason to believe in this team — and its manager
When Tony La Russa was hired as Chicago White Sox manager after the 2020 season and his second DUI arrest was reported, free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman chimed in on Twitter.
“Baffling on all measures,” Stroman replied to a tweet by The Athletic’s Keith Law calling it a “bad hire.”
A troll followed up by asking Stroman how much money it would take for him to play for La Russa, using a disparaging description of the Sox manager.
“No amount of money honestly,” Stroman replied. “Peace of mind is always priority.”
Stroman wound up playing for the New York Mets last season before signing a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 1 — the day the lockout began. And on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon on the South Side, he found himself facing La Russa’s White Sox in the final game of Round 2 of the City Series.
In spite of Stroman’s seven shutout innings, the Cubs lost 5-4 in 12 innings after the bullpen blew leads in the ninth, 10th and 11th before 38,080 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Too many twists and turns in that game,” La Russa said. “We had some (hard) contact that we thought we deserved more production. But there were other times we missed a couple of opportunities.”
The Cubs wound up with a split in the two-game series, and manager David Ross said fans got their money’s worth.
“It was a great game, a real good game,” Ross said. “Well-played, a lot of action, a lot of back and forth. Crowd was in it. Both starting pitchers threw extremely well. Neither team could really close it out there. Back and forth and guys from two teams really fighting it out trying to make something happen.”
Stroman is smart enough to know anything he writes on Twitter can be used against him in the future but confident enough in his abilities not to care. He had his best outing as a Cub after Keegan Thompson threw five strong innings to win Saturday’s game.
So what did we learn in the final two games of the City Series?
That the White Sox still aren’t ready to prove they’re more than a .500 team — and losing Tim Anderson to a groin injury for any length of time would be a significant obstacle to overcome.
“We’ll play with what we’ve got,” La Russa said, adding: “We’ll be all right.”
The Cubs, meanwhile, are showing they can compete and that as bad as things look, they’re unlikely to go in the tank. Cubs fans are coming to grips with the fact this rebuild is not much different than the last one and only the names have changed. But it could be a completely different team by the trade deadline with veterans on one-year contracts and youngsters at Triple-A Iowa waiting for call-ups.
Many Sox fans are losing patience with this team in spite of Sunday’s comeback win. Every time they get a big win, they expect a long run. But so far it has been hit and miss with an offense that hasn’t been anything close to advertised.
If La Russa were anyone but La Russa, he would be on the hot seat for the lackluster first two months. He was booed when he came out to the mound Saturday after leaving Johnny Cueto in too long, the first time he has heard it from Sox fans this season.
He has been booed before, as anyone old enough to remember his first term with the Sox can attest, and isn’t bothered by it. La Russa appears oblivious to criticism, perhaps because he gets so much of it when his team loses.
When the Sox hired him at age 76, some questioned whether he could relate to this generation of players. But most of the young Sox players sing his praises. He said before Sunday’s game that dealing with today’s players is the same as when he was a 34-year-old manager in 1979.
“You forget, man, when I started, free agency had already been in since ‘75,” he said. “And the media (attention) was already started, ESPN in ‘79, so fame and fortune were already distractions. The only place I thought anybody couldn’t question me (upon returning) was that I had been away from the game. Everything else people doubted — and probably still doubt — I felt were all legitimate.
“But I wasn’t away from the game. I was with MLB and I was with teams. So I was down on the field observing and it’s the same. The relationships are exactly what they were before. You have to build that, you have to have respect and trust and you better understand how hard this game is to play, mentally and physically tough. It’s a prerequisite.”
General manager Rick Hahn, who doesn’t get any blame from the anti-La Russa crowd because Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hired La Russa in the first place, can’t do anything but tinker with the roster. He took a big step Saturday by designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment, which some interpreted as a sign his patience with the team is running thin.
“I try to be patient,” Hahn said Saturday. “We all try to be patient. I don’t think that anything should be read on the decision on Dallas Keuchel beyond that it was time to move on from Dallas Keuchel. No one in there needs a message sent via a roster move to one of their teammates. Everyone knows where they stand.”
That’s too bad. Yasmani Grandal, Josh Harrison and Yoán Moncada could all use a message these days.
So the Cubs and Sox are done playing each other, and it’s not even June.
That means the Sox will have to sell out their ballpark the rest of the way without the help of Cubs fans. Sox fans seemingly need a reason to believe in this team — and in the manager brought in to take them to the promised land.
