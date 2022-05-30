News
Heat come up short at finish, season ends with 100-96 Game 7 loss to Celtics
And with Game 106 – through the preseason, regular season, postseason – it’s over.
The Miami Heat’s wild ride through COVID absences, injuries and playoff challenges ultimately came to an end with Sunday night’s 100-96 loss at FTX Arena to the Boston Celtics in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the Celtics, it’s on to Thursday’s start of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
For the Heat, it is the short-term lament of falling in a series they led 2-1, after powering past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.
But there also was a closing act that produced the top regular-season record in the East and playoff heights that took them to the league final four, well beyond most preseason expectations.
For Jimmy Butler, it was a fight to the finish, following up his 47 points in Game 6 with 35 on Sunday night. He was supported by 25 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.
But, otherwise, there was not enough, with Tyler Herro limited in his return from a groin strain and Kyle Lowry still not himself after missing extension postseason action with a hamstring strain, closing with 15 points.
Ultimately, there was too much from the Celtics, including 26 points from Jayson Tatum, 24 from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Marcus Smart.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 32-17 after the first quarter, went down 17 in the second, but then rallied within 55-49 at halftime.
The Heat then appeared to close within two early in the third period, but that’s when review from the NBA replay center in New Jersey ruled minutes later that Max Strus had stepped out of bounds.
Soon the Heat deficit was up to 13, before the Heat closed within 82-75 entering the fourth.
The Heat then moved within three early in the fourth quarter, before the Celtics went up 13.
From there, A Lowry layup with one minute to go got the Heat within 98-93. And then, with 44.4 seconds left, a Strus 3-pointer got the Heat within 98-96.
Butler then pulled up for an ill-timed 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left, effectively ending it.
2. Butler battles: Butler consistently tried to keep the Heat afloat, including 19 of the Heat’s first 34 points.
It was Butler’s eighth 30-point game of these playoffs, the most by a Heat player in the postseason since LeBron James had eight in the run to the 2013 title.
Butler stood at 24 points at halftime, with 18 in the second quarter.
Butler’s first point moved him past Horace Grant for 72nd on the NBA all-time playoff list. His third moved him past Dwight Howard for 71st. His fourth moved him past Oscar Robertson and Maurice Cheeks for 69th. His eighth moved him past Carmelo Anthony for 68th. His 10th moved him past Chet Walker for 67th. He later also passed Alonzo Mourning for fourth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
3. Power play: Adebayo returned to the aggression of his 31-point Game 3 effort, this time confident with his mid-range game and aggressive at the rim.
He played for extended stretches in smaller-ball lineups, often with Butler cast at power forward, on a night P.J. Tucker was limited with his contribution and Dewayne Dedmon again was out of the rotation.
The Heat entered 13-4 this season when Butler and Adebayo eached 20 or more, which showed the lack of support in this one.
4. Herro back: Herro made his first appearance since Game 3, entering Sunday 23 seconds into the second period, with the Heat down 15.
Herro entered in a smaller-ball lineup alongside Adebayo, Lowry, Butler and Victor Oladipo, who played ahead of Herro in the rotation.
The return proved brief, with Herro limited to a single first-half stint of 6:43, going scoreless, missing both of his shots.
Of Herro’s return, coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame, “Right now it’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days.”
5. Sordid start: Victimized by an 18-1 opening Celtics burst in losing Game 4 in Boston, the Heat this time were down 24-9 early, with a 4-of-15 start from the field, an 0-for-5 start on 3-pointers and two fouls on Lowry in the opening 3:01.
Lowry returned by the end of the period, which ended with the Heat down 32-17, at 7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 7 on 3-pointers, with just one assist.
The Heat’s second assist did not come until 9:06 remained in the second period. With 3:25 left in the second period, Oladipo became first Heat player other than Butler, Adebayo or Vincent with a basket.
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler to the last breath, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 100-96 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Jimmy Butler is all that.
– He is.
– Win. Or lose.
– At moments of truth, when able to get the knee right, he was the best player in the Eastern Conference finals.
– By far.
– Which also, at times Sunday, spoke to the limitations of his supporting cast.
– At times, in fact, it was as if it was Dwyane Wade of the pre-Big Three era looking for a friend.
– Because while Bam Adebayo was alongside, Kyle Lowry wasn’t looking anything like Kyle Lowry.
– And Tyler Herro simply didn’t have it in this return.
– As brave as the effort was to return.
– So even after getting Lowry last summer, the Heat might have to get Butler more.
– Because this is asking a lot.
– A lot.
– And, no, for all Joel Embiid might want, that’s not happening.
– Even with all the magic previously worked by Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg.
– Butler deserves more alongside .
– Because Jayson Tatum has more alongside.
– As does Jaylen Brown.
– As does Marcus Smart.
– At minimum, the Heat need an Al Horford-type move.
– Or a Derrick White type move.
– As for Butler, he gave his all to the end.
– Worth every one of those Micky Arison dollars.
— Even with that questionable late 3-point attempt, when such an attempt wasn’t needed.
– Both teams opened with their lineups of preference, having moved beyond injuries.
– For the Heat, that was Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Butler, Max Strus and Lowry.
– For the Celtics, it was Robert Williams III, Horford, Tatum, Brown and Smart.
– With the start, Tucker moved past Carmelo Anthony for 98th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With the start, Butler and Lowry passed Kevin Johnson for 76th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Lowry was called for his second foul with 8:59 left in the opening period.
– He remained in until replaced by Gabe Vincent with 6:42 left in the first quarter, with the Heat down 17-7.
– Victor Oladipo, ahead of then again-available Herro, followed as the second reserve off the bench.
– Vincent twice in the first half made 3-pointers that were waved off, one on a Butler out-of-bounds call, one on a 24-second violation.
– Strus had one rescinded in the third when it was ruled he was out of bounds.
– In keeping the rotation tight, with Herro only going 6:43, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra basically limited his bench to Vincent and Oladipo.
– So no Caleb Martin.
– No Duncan Robinson.
– No Dewayne Dedmon.
– Vincent later limped off early in the fourth quarter.
– One of Spoelstra’s best moves came on a challenge early in the fourth quarter that turned what would have been Lowry fourth foul into a fourth foul on the Celtics’ Brown.
– Butler’s first point moved him past Horace Grant for 72nd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
His third moved him past Dwight Howard for 71st. His fourth moved him past Oscar Robertson and Maurice Cheeks for 69th. His eighth moved him past Carmelo Anthony for 68th. His 10th moved him past Chet Walker for 67th.
– Butler later passed Alonzo Mourning for fourth on the Heat’s all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s first shot attempt moved him past George Mikan for 90th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Adrian Dantley for 56th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer tied Sam Cassell and Kenny Smith for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s fifth rebound moved him past P.J. Brown for eighth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Adebayo’s first block tied Hassan Whiteside for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Spoelstra spoke pregame of seven games of trying to contain the Celtics’ Tatum and Brown.
– “It’s very complex,” he said. “Obviously, they both put a lot of pressure on your defense and in different ways. You know, they both can get into the paint at the rim. They both can stretch you out past the three.”
– He added, “It’s really more than schematics. It’s about you have to commit to doing tough things against great players, and we’ve developed a lot of those habits during the year. Sometimes they are going to get you. Hopefully you can make it tough on them more often.”
– Unlike the Heat, the Celtics bypassed a mandatory game-day shootaround Sunday.
– Asked why, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “Fresh legs, energy, juice. The series is what it is. There’s no surprises from either side, and we want energy. It was optional, but a lot of the guys going and get shots, anyways. Get out of the monotony of doing the same thing and keeping our legs and fresh energy.”
– Of the NBA admitting errors on two fouls by Celtics guard Derrick White in Game 6, Udoka said, “We felt those weren’t fouls during the game. We weren’t trying to foul, obviously, up three with a minute and change left.”
Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date Announcement 2022
Zac and Mia Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced nor there has been any development regarding its production. We’ll keep you posted if there are any updates.
Zac and Mia is the adaptation of a novel with the same title by the world’s famous Novelist A.J. Betts from Australia. Thanks to the director’s vision and dedication to portraying every single character definitely shines through.
The show has received a positive response from the viewers as well as from the critics. The show was originally premiered on Television service go90 and due to some reasons the show got canceled on go90, now all the episodes of the second season can be watched on Netflix. But we are here to discuss Zac and Mia Season 3.
When Will Zac and Mia Season 3 Release?
Zac and Mia earned support and love from the viewers very soon after its debut. As the show was doing well Awesomeness TV has decided to continue the show rather than concluding it with one single episode.
Furthermore, neither Awesomeness Tv nor Netflix has given updates with regard to season 3. The first season started to air in November 2017, even though the second season’s production started right after its few weeks of debut still it took almost one and a half to premiere the second season. However taking all these into account, Zac and Mia Season 3 might happen by the fall of 2022. But we can’t be sure of that until we have an official announcement from the creators of the shows.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 3?
Although the first season was originally premiered on go90 but due to unknown reasons the show got canceled. Each season consists of 12 episodes which were released every week, each episode runs about 12 – 25 minutes.
Go90 has shut down the show permanently and now for the 2 seasons, the broadcasting rights went into the hands of Netflix. so obviously Netflix only has the right to broadcast the next seasons. Only Netflix and Awesomeness Tv are the only sources to get the updates.
Short summary
Starring Kian Lawley as Zac and Anne Winters as Mia respectively, is a heartbreaking story about teenagers who are diagnosed with cancer, Zac’s condition is even worse than diagnosed as Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma battling cancer in the same hospital.
Zac is a sweet and easy-going guy diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, so he was confined to the treatment at the hospital. Zac didn’t want to see his parents crying over his illness and decided to undergo medication at the hospital. As days pass by Zac’s health is deteriorating.
Mia on the other side is a very confident, beautiful, brave, and model student. They both met at the hospital and communicate through the walls of the hospital. In the beginning, Zac and Mia have nothing in common but in the end, they become the closest friends.
What Will Be The Season 3 Storyline?
In the second season, Zac and Mia are already together and tackle every problem together. Zac decides to go back to his casual life and Mia on the other side gives her best and does everything perfectly. Just as how the other couples have ups and downs, they come across the same hurdles.
At the end of the season, Zac was met with an accident and the situation gets even worse. Mia went to her hometown with her family leaving Zac behind. Zac now again needs to stay at the hospital struggling to survive.
Season 3 might start with a sad tone as Zac’s chance of survival is very low, Zac could only survive if any miracle happens in his life. Mia is undoubtedly the stronger one and has a high percentage of survival compared to Zac.
She gets treatment outside the hospital grounds, she would probably be depressed for not having Zac on her side for the support and sharing each other problems, however, they would definitely meet at some point and live happily ever after.
Is There a Season 3 of Zac and Mia?
No there is no Zac and Mia Season 3. After the release of the last episode of Zac and Mia Season 2, there weren’t any updates regarding season 3. This is mainly due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2019-2021. This led to production delays for many shows.
Do Zac and Mia End Up Together?
Zac and Mia are at last a couple, yet both are managing new obstacles that will scrutinize their relationship. Frantic to return to his life before disease, Zac finds getting a new beginning might be more enthusiastically than he naturally suspected while Mia figures out how to live as a handicapped person.
SEASON FINALE OF ZAC & MIA IS UP !!!! go watch it & lemme know what u think #zacandmiashow pic.twitter.com/OQJfntbWJO
— Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) December 7, 2017
Is Zac and Mia a True Story?
Zac and Mia is A.J. Betts’ third novel. However, in an interview, she talks about the real inspiration behind Zac and Mia. She talks about how the story of Zac and Mia is inspired by her working with young people with sickness for a considerable length of time. She dedicated the story of Zac and Mia to countless real teenagers she worked with over the course of 10 years.
Zac and Mia: Cast
As we all know Kian Lawley plays the character Zac, a cheerful cancer patient, getting treated at a hospital in Perth in Australia and Anne Winters plays the female Lead character Mia admitted to the hospital where Zac was in, were forced to build a beautiful relationship even in the difficult circumstances.
Actress KELI DANIELS as JODY, TORY DEVON SMITH as VINNY, the hospital in charge who takes MIA to her room and takes care of her. TIA BARR as HELGA, JONATHAN OHYE is playing one of the important characters as DR LYDELL, who is treating both of them. James Boyd as Cam and actress MEG DELACY as CHOLE.
Where to Watch Zac and Mia Season 1 and Season 2?
Although there is still time for the announcement of Zac and Mia Season 3, you can watch season 1 and season 2 of the series on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Lynx honor Seimone Augustus, then lose to her Sparks
Seimone Augustus got a standing ovation early and left Target Center a few hours later once again as a winner.
That’s problematic for the home team because the Minnesota Lynx great is now an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.
The No. 33 of Augustus was raised to the rafters in a pregame ceremony, before the Sparks dominated early and held off Minnesota 85-83 in a Sunday slog fest that turned into a nail-biter.
Nneka Ogwumike put back a rebound of her own miss with 8.9 seconds left for the winning points.
“We talked about we didn’t want Nneka to be the one to get the second chance, and she did,” said coach Cheryl Reeve.
Kayla McBride, who led Minnesota with 19 points and was perfect on eight free-throw attempts, missed a 17-foot jumper in the final seconds.
Her basket with 59.8 seconds left got the Lynx within 83-81. Bridget Carleton grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and Rachel Banham hit a jumper with 26.6 seconds left to get nearly all of the 7,234 in attendance on their feet.
Minnesota (2-7) never led and trailed by as much as 17 in the first half yet tied the game late in the third quarter.
“We need to have more of a sense of urgency right now, and we gotta figure it out,” said Banham, who saw extra time after Moriah Jefferson injured her quad. “Games like this are heartbreakers, especially at home. This is when you need to win your games. Home games are huge.”
Los Angeles (4-6) was whistled for a season-high 25 infractions, including one flagrant. Minnesota was whistled for a season-high tying 21 fouls, including two deemed flagrant.
Bridget Carleton had a heating device wrapped around her midsection midway through the fourth quarter, and Aerial Powers went to the locker room with a towel over her face after catching an elbow on a drive.
Coming off the bench for the first time since the season opener, Powers scored 15 points and was 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Minnesota was 35 of 43 from the free-throw line, both season highs. It made a season-low 22 field goals, including four from outside the arc, which tied a season worst.
“We can’t draw up plays at a time out and have veteran players in a wrong spot. That doesn’t take talent. That’s attention to detail. Multiply that and that’s our problem. Pretty simple,” Reeve said.
Sylvia Fowles finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lynx before fouling out with 6:11 left.
Los Angeles was 22 of 27 from the free-throw line.
“We played really good possessions and then at the end we bailed them out. It just kills the vibe a little bit. Then they just get free points at the line. We couldn’t get over the hump for that reason,” Banham said.
Augustus’ No. 33 retired
Augustus is the team’s all-time leader in games (370), minutes (10,919), points (5,881), field goals made (2,401) and field goals attempted (5,001). Her 48.0% field-goal percentage and 268 steals are each third best.
“So many great experiences with this city and with the fans,” said Augustus, the first-overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Louisiana State who spent 14 years in Minnesota and finished with one year in Los Angeles.
The 2006 Rookie of the Year was the first of the Big Four to arrive in Minnesota, before Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson. The quartet led the dominant Lynx to four titles in a seven-year span. Augustus was MVP of the 2011 finals.
Whalen’s jersey already hangs inside the arena, and Brunson’s No. 32 is to be raised July 3. Moore has yet to officially retire.
