Help A Life Change Today By Donating for Child Education
While donation can help a child in their education, it often becomes difficult for high school students to pursue their studies with assistance. This is exactly where your donations come to help. When you donate for child education in Alberta, you not only give a part of your money but also the enthusiasm to fulfill their dream of achieving an education. You can help reduce the financial gap and help the students achieve the goals by donating for child education.
How does it help?
When you donate for child education in Alberta, you give the money either in cash or cheque to the organization working for them. The organization ensures the child or children receive a proper education. Now, apart from this, there are some other ways your donation helps in the child’s education. These include:
• Educating the parents on the benefits of reading and education
• Offers better and improved classrooms and school furniture
• Includes teacher training
When do you need to pay?
Once you have decided that you want to donate for child education in Alberta, ensure you know when you need to make the payment. Many organizations accept monthly or yearly donations. If you want to know when to pay, ask the organization.
How do you need to make the donation?
Most organizations wish to increase the number of volunteers along with getting donations. They also urged the volunteers to provide teaching assistance and guidance to the students in need. However, if you are a busy and hectic life doesn’t permit that you can make donations through cash or cheque. You can also find out from the organization about the medium of donation and make it accordingly.
Why should you donate for child education?
• Helps to overcome Odds:
Donation doesn’t only mean the child can pursue the education; it also means they get one step closer to fulfilling their aims. Moreover, the children also understand the importance of education. All and more of this are possible only if you make a take small step to provide them with the assistance and guidance they need.
• Makes you Feel Better:
When you make a donation for child education it makes you feel better. It is because you realize your contribution can actually help shape up the future of the next generation. After all, the kids are definitely our future.
How to find The Proper Organization?
You can only contribute to child education if you choose the right organization accordingly. Here are a few questions to ask.
• Do they have a newsletter or annual report to show their proof of work?
• Do they give you a close idea about what they do?
• Do they work hard to offer child education? What other areas do they concentrate on?
• Does the annual report include details of finances? Do they provide a list of people and businesses associated with them?
• Does the report properly evaluate the work? For instance how many students they have helped receive an education?
• Does the material make the work real? By talking about a particular community they have helped.
Government Debt Relief Laws – How New Laws Can Help You Eliminate Debt
Many people are suffering from bad debts due to the recession and economic problems. There is No doubt various laws were introduced in the past to eliminate the problems of people related to debts. If you have unsecured debt then you are searching the best alternative method to eliminate your problems as early as possible. If you take this issue easily then you will get in more dangers soon.
Lots of people try to contact settlement companies to solve their problems of loan and mostly they handover their matter to the fake companies. So, the government realized this situation and introduced new laws in July 2010. These new laws were proven beneficial for many consumers who were under the burden and stress of payables. If you really want to eliminate your loan problems then you must have to get more and more information about these new laws of the government. These new laws have brought much comforts for the people and if you opt for these rules and regulations then you can finish your debt without paying full to creditors.
It is true that there were many fake companies working before the introduction of new FTC laws. The new laws of government banned on charging upfront fees from any consumer. This is why lots of fraudulent companies vanished from the globe of the world. The legitimate and experienced companies ask their fees only when they succeed in bringing some reduction in your outstanding amount.
If you have massive amount of unsecured debts and really want to get rid of your liabilities then you should try to get help through the internet. This is the fastest way to search a best and legitimate settlement firm for your problems of loan. You can find a list of legitimate companies with their information. The whole process of the elimination depends on you because if you handover your matter in the hands of fake company then you can never get rid of your troubles. Once you succeed in finding experienced and legitimate company then you can run your business without any further difficulty.
Legal Significance of Digital Signatures
A cornerstone of United States contract law is the general application of the Statute of Frauds to contractual agreements. Emerging forms of electronic commerce and new types of contractual relationships have begun challenge the very idea of defining the four corners of a contract. Many obstacles concerning contractual relationships arise with the proliferation of electronic commerce, most notably determining what constitutes a valid signature. Traditionally, the Statute of Frauds is a collective term describing various statutory provisions that deny enforcement of certain forms of contracts unless they are reduced to writing and signed by the party to be charged. The problem with this traditional idea of the Statute of Frauds is how it relates to electronic commerce in determining whether the party being charged with the contract has actually “signed” the contract for purposes of enforcement.
Various forms of legislation dealing with internet law have attempted to define and describe digital and electronic signatures for purposes of determining enforceability. Generally, there are two broad categories of signatures when dealing with electronic contracts.
- Electronic Signatures (“E-Signatures”)
- Digital Signatures
I. Electronic Signatures
The Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA) defines electronic signature as “an electronic sound, symbol, or process attached to or associated with, an electronic record and executed or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record.” UETA, §2. Often referred to as ‘click-wrap’ agreements, these forms of electronic signatures are given a broad presumption of enforceability through acts such as UETA and the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act (ESGNCA/ “E-Sign”). These acts make it clear that binding contracts may be created by the exchange of email or by simply clicking “yes” on those click-on licensing agreements that we have all accepted w ith all types of internet transactions. Like the UETA, the ESGNCA does require that consumers affirmatively consent to the click agreements and that the vendor must provide the consumer with a clear and conspicuous statement regarding the effect of agreeing to click, but parole evidence is rarely allowed in order to prove or disprove intent to contract. ESGNCA§101(c)1. By simply clicking “I agree” intent is presumed.
The widespread enforceability of electronic signatures is also recognized as completely valid for purposes of liability protection by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. DMCA§512(3)(A)(i). As a relatively settled area of internet law, it is important to understand the enforceability of electronic signatures, whether or not intent is manifest from the face of the agreement itself. Since these click wrap agreements are presumptively enforceable, it is important to advise your clients regarding the potential pitfalls accepting terms of an online transaction without fully understanding what they are agreeing to. Simply accepting these terms may interfere with your client’s right to the judicial system for dispute resolution, as click-on arbitration clauses are also generally enforceable. Your clients will not be able to rely on the Statute of Frauds in order to demonstrate that there was no intent to contract. With electronic signatures, intent is an objective standard, generally determined by the simple click of a mouse.
II. Digital Signatures
Unlike electronic signatures, digital signatures are more often than not used as a means of demonstrating affirmative intent. The problems with digital signatures do not stem from inadvertent agreement to terms, but rather from the security and confidentiality of the digital signatures. Generally speaking, digital signatures are encrypted electronic signatures that a third party (often referred to as the certification authority) authenticates as genuine. Unlike the more general electronic signature, a digital signature must be unique and strictly under the sole custody of the party using it. Unlike electronic signatures, where a typed name, a company name or even a logo can all bind the party to be charged by its mere presence, digital signatures offer the agreeing party greater levels of security and efficiency. The general types of signatures will not be enforceable as a digital signature. Because of the authentication requirements of a digital signature, it should be recommended that clients rely on the use of digital signatures for any high-profile or high liability electronic contract.
Digital signature use will only increase in use in the future, as parties to all transactions will seek a heightened level of information security without the fear of accidentally agreeing to unfavorable terms. While there is an inherent fear of paperless transactions, especially with more traditional attorneys and companies, the use of digital signatures makes commerce faster, more secure and more effective and should be recommended to clients when appropriate. The use of digital signatures is even more effective when dealing in international trade, making it no longer necessary to fly overseas in order to demonstrate intent to sign a contract.
While understanding and zealously advising clients to the use of various forms of signatures for electronic commerce is important, it is also imperative to understand that we are still in the early years of a technological revolution, and that part of being an effective advocate is keeping up to date on advancements in the law. Electronic and digital signatures are only the beginning. Advancements in technology will soon allow for the widespread use of biometric identification as a means of demonstrating intent to contract. Principles of contract law will continue to evolve with technology and while the application of contract principles and the Statute of Frauds will not substantially change, their interpretation and use surely will.
Virginia Workers Compensation & the Social Security Offset
In Virginia, you can get workers compensation if you are unable to do your job due to an injury or disease. You also may be able to get Social Security Disability if you are disabled. But Social Security Disability benefits can be reduced if you are receiving Virginia workers compensation payments. There are some ways around this “bad impact” on a disabled person’s benefits.
THE HISTORY OF THE OFFSET
Congress decided many years ago that if a worker received both workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability at the same time this would be a “double payment” of benefits. Workers compensation in Virginia pays an injured worker two-thirds (2/3) of his average weekly salary when he is out due to an injury or disease. Social Security on the other hand pays the disabled worker a benefit based on his/her lifetime earnings. Congress decided if the combination of the two benefits exceeded 80% of what was considered to be the worker’s salary then the Social Security benefit should be reduced by each dollar that its payment exceeds 80% of the injured worker’s salary.
THERE IS NO OFFSET FOR RETIREMENT BENEFITS
The reduction talked about above does not apply to early retirement benefits. Thus, if the injured worker is claiming Social Security retirement benefits, there would be no offset. Thus, if one is 62 or older in some circumstances it may be wiser to claim the retirement benefits so that one avoids the offset. This is a strategic decision that should be discussed with an attorney who is a specialist in the field.
AVOIDING THE OFFSET BY WORKING OUT A LUMP SUM SETTLEMENT
An experienced attorney can avoid the offset in another way. That is done by settling the disabled worker’s workers compensation case. But in the settlement the money is pro-rated over the person’s life expectancy. For example, if the person is 40 years old, the person may have a life expectancy of 40 more years or 2,080 weeks. Then, one can take the settlement of $100,000 (for example) and divide that by the 2,080 weeks. This would yield a weekly amount of only $48.07. This amount of only $48.07 per week would be too small to reduce the federal disability benefit.
THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR NOT USING AN EXPERIENCED LAWYER
When a settlement is submitted to the Commission in Virginia the Commission will try to make sure it is in the claimant’s best interest. But an attorney who is a specialist in this field should be used.
