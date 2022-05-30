Finance
Honeymoon Tip: Your Travel Consultant Can Be Your Best Friend
A good travel consultant can help you navigate through the choices for your honeymoon. From romantic island destinations, African safaris or culinary experiences worldwide; your knowledgeable travel pro knows them all. A Certified Travel Consultant is your perfect match. They have years of experience and know the destinations, resorts, sights and what may work best for you. Your travel professional can also match your personality with the correct destination and resort, offering valuable insights on flights, room selection, activities, itineraries, and much more.
When plans change, an airline goes on strike, a natural disaster occurs; your travel pro can help before you leave home. If you book your honeymoon with an online discounter, who does not have the resources to offer complete customer care, you will be on your own. With your consultant, you always have an advocate that can help with communications and assistance along the way.
Travel Insurance is recommended and a good idea to include. Most policies cover with trip protection for lost luggage, delayed flights, canceled flights, and cancellation due to medical reasons. Make sure and include this with your honeymoon package, as it provides peace of mind for the unexpected.
How about booking directly with the resort or hotel? If you see an advertised honeymoon package for $5,000.00 for example, and contact the resort to book; the potential problem for inexperienced travelers, is they do not know if this resort is a good fit for them. The resort may ask about your likes and dislikes, but would never recommend another resort. When you call a resort they are ready to book their product and offer no other choices.
When you call your professional travel consultant, they are ready to take the time to ask questions, get to know you and the experience you want. Communicating your travel ideas for the honeymoon is helpful. Destinations, sights you want to see, activities that you want to include, are all part of the picture to create your dream honeymoon!
There are so many fantastic honeymoon destinations. Depending on the length of your trip and what you want to discover, the world is open. A professional that meets your needs and provides a trip of a lifetime are what you gain, when selecting a travel pro for the job! Time is your ultimate luxury, spend it wisely.
Finance
The Role of Interpretation and Translation Services in the Field of Medicine
With the global economy looking healthier than ever before, travel to far-flung countries on business and pleasure continues to rise at a steady pace. The influx of foreign students into US and British universities, and of software and other professionals into European and American businesses, has been escalating over the past two decades. According to recent estimates – there are about 45 million people residing in the US alone, who speak a language other than English in their homes, and among them, about 19 million have a limited ability to communicate in English.
Need for interpreter and translation services in hospitals and clinics
When non-English speaking patients seek medical help, the issue of proper communication by translation and interpretation of a patient’s problem for physicians and other medical staff at the healthcare center assumes serious importance. Most patients take it for granted that once they approach a doctor or hospital and describe their specific ailment and its symptoms, a line of treatment that is appropriate to their condition would be prescribed. But in reality, things are not all that simple: communication is the key element here, as unexpected complications may arise if the patient or his family is unable to clearly explain the exact nature of the patient’s condition and the accompanying symptoms. The situation could be even more precarious if it happens to be an emergency.
Although some hospitals and clinics have trained interpreters on board for translating the patient’s conversation, many are not equipped with such translation services. In any event, miscommunication through faulty translation of a patient’s condition can have serious implications on the treatment outcome.
Medical mistakes caused by errors in interpretation
In a recent study undertaken in the pediatrics department of the Boston Medical Center, 13 encounters between physicians, their patients (who were non-English speaking) and the interpreters were video-taped, and it was found that there were as many as 396 interpreter errors! The study specifically revealed that untrained interpreters were far more likely to make errors that had serious consequences on the patient’s health than trained personnel.
The most common interpreter errors that were listed in the study were as follows:
Omission: (52%), in which the interpreter left out an important piece of information.
False fluency: (16%), in which the interpreter used words or phrases that didn’t exist in a specific language.
Substitution: (13%), in which a word or phrase is replaced with another word or phrase of a different meaning.
Editorialization: (10%), in which the interpreter’s opinion is added to the interpretation.
Addition: (8%), in which a word or phrase is added by the interpreter.
(Source: Language Barriers Lead to Medical Mistakes
kyha.com/OCRLanguage/Language%20Barriers%20Lead%20to%20Medical%20Mistakes.pdf)
Availability of interpreter or translation services
Currently, the services of an interpreter are covered by insurance in five U.S. states: Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, Vermont and Washington. Many large hospitals in Milwaukee have interpreters on their payroll, and the State-owned Children’s Hospital employs both full-time and part-time Spanish-speaking interpreters. Many hospitals outsource their interpreter or translation services based on need. However, a number of healthcare establishments don’t have adequate resources to cover the expense of hiring interpreters or translators.
On a more heartening note, the situation that prevails in the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in the Bay Area is worth a mention. David Peschard, a Mexican native, together with his dedicated team of professional and volunteer translators help ease the problem faced by Spanish-speaking patients and their families who have difficulty communicating in English. Peschard not only offers interpretation and translation services to Spanish-speaking families, but also helps find interpreters for patients who speak many other languages including Russian, Cantonese and Japanese. He also coordinates interpreter training and the commissioning of volunteer services at short notice as needed for interpreting conversations between patients and their physicians. Vietnamese is the second-most commonly spoken language, followed by Mandarin and Cantonese.
With rapid advances in the field of medicine taking place concurrently with cross-border migration of people in large numbers either for education or for livelihood, the need for a high quality of interpretation and translation services in health care facilities is being felt with increasing intensity. Medical mistakes can prove expensive not only to patients and their care givers, but also to health care establishments. So it would be appropriate to adopt strategies similar to the one practised at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital by health care facilities, in the best interests of all concerned.
Finance
The Importance Of Power Transmission And Distribution Can Never Be Underestimated!
Power is nothing less than the lifeline of a modern day livelihood. It’s practically impossible to imagine even the simplest aspects of life without the boons of power transmission and distribution. Why? That is because, the laptop you work on, the iPhone you watch videos on, the refrigerator that keeps your food fresh, the television which entertains you, and countless other appliances cannot run without electricity. And this same electricity reaches millions of households, offices, factories, hospitals and hotels via a flawless transmission and distribution system.
A quick technical fact
When there is bulk movement of electrical energy from a power plant or similar generating site to an electrical substation, this process is known as electrical power transmission. Numerous interconnected lines enable this movement, and constitute the transmission network. And electric power distribution is all about local wiring between high voltage substations and the end receivers. Hence, power transmission and distribution come together to form a power grid or grid, which is the cornerstone of the blessing called electricity.
A look at power transmission developers
Besides public sector power transmission developers, there are a few reputed private sector developers who boast of significant contribution in this field. These companies are the proud owners of important substations and transmission lines for starters. And their transformation capacity often spans across multiple states of any country.
The basic objective of such developers is to provide sufficient, cost-effective, and superior quality power to every residential and commercial facility in a country, throughout the day. They are involved in building transmission corridors which connect the major power generating areas with the important load centres. It is a well-known fact that natural resources such as solar power, hydro power, and coal are often distributed unevenly in most nations. So with the aid of these corridors, power is transmitted to the utilities which finally supply electricity to every establishment that needs it.
It might interest you to know that, some of the chief power transmission developers have also benefited from substantial foreign direct investment, or have partnered with international technological giants to welcome stunning innovations.
Innovations and the future of power
Continuous efforts are being made by leading power transmission companies to make technology a game changer in this industry. Sustainable development and commendable global practices are the mottos. Economical and eco-friendly initiatives are being taken to make the best of both worlds.
For instance, some developers are utilising aircranes to set up stations on tricky geographies, along with heavy lift helicopters. Cutting edge technology like Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) is being used by a few power companies to carry out topographic mapping. It is a significantly better way to follow than manual survey, and is cost-efficient too. Heli Stringing is another avant-garde method being used for installing cables, so that project time can be saved as much as possible.
Innovations by power transmission developers are not limited to the land. Some companies have been able to set up lines across wild rivers and streams, even during the peak monsoon periods and floods. So the future of power transmission and distribution seems quite promising, and it can be hoped that electricity will pervade even the most obscure nooks and crannies of the world very soon.
Finance
Don’t Make the Great Estate Mistake
“Daddy, what happens to your guitars when you die?”
My daughter has a habit of asking jarring questions like these, especially when she’s unable to overcome the urge – inscribed in our house rules – not to bother me in my office during working hours, unless it’s an emergency.
That’s pretty much always. The first time she asked that question I didn’t have a ready answer. After all, it’s hard to explain the concept of “probate” to a 7-year-old.
But I have an answer for her now… one so simple that even a child can understand it.
The Probate Pit
Probate is the compulsory legal process when a person dies. It inventories your assets, ensures that all your debts are settled and distributes the rest to the heirs designated in your will.
If you didn’t leave a will, however, each state has its own rules defining who is entitled to receive your property, and how much. This “intestate” probate process can be lengthy, during which time your heirs have nothing – sometimes, not even access to your life insurance proceeds. Most states have minimum periods that creditors are allowed to respond, during which your estate can’t be distributed.
Probate is also costly. There are attorney’s fees, executor’s fees, court filing fees and other costs. Many states set these fees as a percentage of the value of your estate. Others allow attorneys to charge an hourly fee, subject to court approval of its “reasonableness.” That can spell big trouble if the probate judge is a golfing buddy of your parents’ attorney.
Do You Need a Will?
You’ve probably heard that musician Prince recently died intestate. Many people are incredulous that he neglected to draw up a will, especially since the bulk of his estate is publishing rights to his music, valued at around $300 million.
Prince’s reluctance probably had something to do with his almost irrational dislike of contracts – even a will, which is basically a contract with your future deceased self. But Prince was part of the 55% of Americans who die without a will.
In some cases, that makes economic sense. If you have little to leave behind, a will could cost more than probate would. If you have no instructions for your remains or messages to deliver to your heirs – another role of a will – then maybe you can do without.
On the other hand, anyone smart enough to sign up probably needs a will. That’s because it’s not just the size of your estate that matters… it’s also what’s in it that’s critical.
If you have more than a bank account, a home and a few personal possessions, a will is critical to ensure some control over how those assets are handled after you’re gone. For example, if you own a business and your heirs can’t agree on whether to keep it running or cash it in, a probate judge may order it sold so it can be divided according to state law.
In my case, ownership of properties in more than one country, various investments and a collection of valuable musical instruments makes a will a no-brainer.
Is a Will Enough?
Here’s a simple rule: If the value of your and your spouse’s estate is more than the combined gift/estate tax exemption – currently $10.86 million ($5.43 million x 2) – then you need more than a will. In that case, you need to move some of your assets out of your estate… but still make them available to your heirs.
For example, the death benefit of a multimillion-dollar life insurance policy will be included in the value of your estate. Plenty of people are shocked to discover that their parents’ insurance, investments, property and other assets put them into estate tax territory… which is expensive and complicated.
If you have long-term investments with unrealized capital gains, for example, on your death, the appreciation on those investments from the date of purchase will be considered income for estate tax purposes, even if they aren’t actually liquidated. That could mean that your heirs have to liquidate something else – say, the family house – to avoid having to sell valuable stock.
In such cases, you would benefit from an irrevocable trust to receive certain assets (either before or at your death). Those assets are excluded from the calculation of your estate. Such a trust could even be the beneficiary of your life insurance policy, keeping it, too, out of your estate… and out of probate, since trust assets aren’t yours.
Prosperity in the Hereafter
Some folks rely on faith to meet their wishes for the future. I’m not one of them. Faith always has a part to play, but when it comes to your heirs, nothing beats a good old-fashioned contract with yourself – a will.
After all, we know not the day nor the hour…
Honeymoon Tip: Your Travel Consultant Can Be Your Best Friend
The Role of Interpretation and Translation Services in the Field of Medicine
Why TRON Has Seen a 45% Hike in Total Value Locked (TVL)
Turns out NBA wasn’t even checking to see if Heat’s Strus was out of bounds on overturned 3 vs. Celtics
The Importance Of Power Transmission And Distribution Can Never Be Underestimated!
Don’t Make the Great Estate Mistake
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi Deletes All Tweets and Posts in a Shocking Move
The Role of the Product Owner in Scrum
Drew Smith is too important to Mets to be bare handing comebackers
making sense of the BTC bear market with StormGain
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date