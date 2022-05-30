Finance
How To Build A Cash Flow Model For Your Real Estate Investment Property
Are you about to start investing in real estate? Or perhaps you’ve already put your toe in the water but want to learn more. Here is an overview of the factors you need to take a look at in order to project your potential return on an investment.
- Purchase price – obviously, the amount of money you put out for the property is significant in determining your investment outcome.
- The annual appreciation rate at which you expect the property’s value to increase.
- How many years you expect to hold the property. Combined with the 2 figures above, this will enable you to estimate a future selling price.
- Number of rental units, and rent you expect to receive from each unit.
- Annual rate of rent appreciation.
- Expected unoccupancy rate – it’s important to remember that tenants come and go, and will occasionally leave you with empty rental units. It’s best to plan that into your projection.
- Any miscellaneous revenue you anticipate (laundry facilities, etc.), and the rate at which you expect those revenues to grow.
- Property management fees. Even if you expect to manage the property yourself, it’s best to budget in an allowance for professional property management. First, this rewards you for the time and effort you invest. Second, it ensures that you are covered if for some unanticipated reason you need to turn the management over to a pro at some point in the future.
- Last, but not least, you need to know your opportunity cost, something that big investors would call the ‘cost of capital’. For example, if you can earn 5% by keeping your money in the bank, you’re going to want a lot more than 5% for taking on the risk and time investments required by a rental property!
- Annual operating expenses, and the rate at which you expect those expenses to increase over your term of ownership.
- Property taxes and rate of annual increase.
- Insurance and rate of annual increase. It’s critical to insure your substantial investment!
- Any miscellaneous expenses, and rate of annual increase.
- Depreciation expense. To determine this, you’ll need to estimate the building’s assessed value as a percent of the total purchase price.
- Your annual capital investments in the property. You were planning to budget on capital improvements, weren’t you?
- Downpayment – how much cash are you putting in upfront?
- Bank fees – how many points do you expect to pay, and what closing fees do you expect to incur if you will putting a mortgage on the property?
- What mortgage interest rate do you expect? And how long will the payback period be?
Now that you’ve got all the numbers laid out in front of you, you ‘just’ need to build a financial model which will allow you to project cash flow throughout your ownership term, and then use time value of money calculations to create a present value of those flows. Compare the present value of your future cash receipts against the amount of cash you will outlay upfront. If it’s greater, congratulations- you have positive Net Present Value, and this property looks attractive. If the result is negative, it’s a red flag– you need to take another look, because this may not be a good deal for you.
The obvious comment you might have is… “This all sounds awful hard! Aren’t there tools which can help me?”
The good news is that there are! In fact you can use an online investment property calculator which will do all of the heavy calculating for you. You simply plug in the numbers, and review the results. Now THAT’s some smart investing!
Pros and Cons of the Fair Tax Act
Let’s start out by examining what the Fair Tax Act is. The Fair Tax Act is a tax designed to replace all federal income taxes. The plan was created by Americans for Fair Taxation, an advocacy group formed to change the tax system, this group states that, together with economists, it developed the plan and the name “Fair Tax”, based on the desires of the general public. Because the word “fair” is subjective, the name of the plan has been criticized as deceptive advertising by some, while being publicized as true to its name by others.
The Fair Tax Act has a lot of arguments going both ways, some of which are for it while others are completely against it. The following are some arguments in favor of the Fair Tax Act:
- Federal income taxes will be completely eliminated, and in its place a single broad national consumption tax on retail sales.
- With the repeal of federal income taxes, the IRS would basically cease to exist.
- The Fair Tax will not punish businesses for expanding and creating more jobs, investing in research and development, or donating to charity.
- All current government services will continue to be fully funded, such as Social Security and Medicare.
- Because this tax system is consumption-based rather than income-based, people will be able to exercise a certain amount of control over how much tax they pay.
- Tax evasion will be reduced because people who currently resist paying income taxes and derive their income from black market sources would be taxed automatically at the point of sale whenever they purchase new goods and services.
- The bottom price of goods and services will be lower because the embedded costs of the present income tax system will no longer be a factor.
- A national sales tax such as this will be much more transparent than the current tax system. The people of America will be able to see the amount of taxation, and hopefully cut down on wasteful spending, corruption, and inefficiency in the government.
These things all lined up may make the Fair Tax Act seem to be quite a deal but before the American people decide they should also examine some of the following the arguments that are made against the Fair Tax Act:
- If the income tax is not fully repealed as promised or a future president or perhaps even Congress decides to replace some part of the income tax code we could end up with a national sales tax and an income tax, which would be catastrophic for our economic liberty.
- The national sales tax proposal is not indexed for inflation, meaning that as inflation increases the base price of goods and services will also increase.
- People who have paid into the Social Security system and private savings accounts for retirement will be effectively double taxed when they begin withdrawing their money and spending it, because all the money that they have managed to save up has already been taxed by the present tax system.
- The retail price of new goods and services will increase, and the first sight of apparently higher prices could have a diminishing effect on the economy.
- Because tax rates will be under the national sales tax system, this could allow the government to raise the tax rate on certain items that it deems “unhealthy” or “dangerous”.
- The “prebate” in the Fair Tax system could actually do a lot of harm over time, possibly causing people to rely to heavily on the government.
- If the Fair Tax becomes really high, this could urge more people to enter the black market in order to avoid the tax.
- The Fair Tax does nothing to fix the main cause of high taxation, which is extreme government spending. Simply changing the method of taxation is not going to change the root causes of unfair taxes.
As can be seen there are two sides to the coin, which needs careful consideration by the American people before we just permit the government to make all the decisions. If mistakes are made in allowing this bill in, there could very possibly be bad repercussions in the future.
Apple’s New Products – Get Ready for Red
Apple wants you to see “red”, and hopefully buy one too.
The tech giant is releasing a new red phone hoping to capitalize on a vibrant color scheme that could appeal to its huge base of consumers.
The red phones are available in both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They feature a crimson aluminum finish.
The phones come in 128GB and 256GB storage variations. Pricing is inline or perhaps a little higher than other iPhone versions.
The 128GB version sells for $749. The iPhone 7 Plus goes for $869. Those enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to land one for $37 per month.
Apple has had a decade-long (RED) campaign, which contributes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. Apple said it’s the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million. The red phone is said to be a piece of this strategy. The company will donate some money to the charity for each phone sold.
Fans of Apple were recently surprised too with the announcement of a new iPad. It replaces the Air 2 already on the market. It has a 9.7 inch retina display Apple is known for. It comes with a 64-bit A9 chip and 10 hours of battery life.
The iPad has many features Apple fans like such as Fingerprint, TouchID security. It comes with the ability to download and utilize over one million apps specifically for the device.
Also included is an 8-megapixel camera to shoot detailed images or 1080 HD video. Editing can be done them right on the iPad with Photos, iMovie, or an app from the App Store.
Pricing for the new iPad begins at $329 for a 32GB model. It can go up to a $559 for a model which has 128GB with cellular capability.
On a smaller scale, the iPhone SE is getting a boost in storage. Apple is phasing out the 16GB and 64GB models but doubling their storage capacities to 32GB and 128GB. The 4 inch screen phone is getting a little more powerful while the price remains the same at around $399.
Also of note is a new app called Clips. It is a free app and helps users combine video clips, photos and music to be shared through messages and social media. Clips will be available soon on iOS 10.3, with “artistic filters” shapes and emojis.
According to Apple, Clips will automatically recognize people in a video and suggest them as recipients of messages. The app then pulls in elements that are popular in Instagram, Snapchat, Vine, Google Photos and others.
The newer devices, and lower priced iPad, are indications that Apple is redefining some products and the pricing structure. This new strategy takes direct aim at many lower priced competitors. The end result could leave much of the competition not only seeing red, but a lot more.
Web Design For Healthcare, Pharma And Medical Brands
Healthcare web design is a varied and huge animal. A lot of healthcare web development companies have difficulty knowing where to start. But really the principles are the same in this industry for any experienced and accomplished healthcare web development professional. But it is how a visitor finds you, sees you and the experience that they have that will truly determine how successful you website is.
Trust
Your healthcare web developments have to encompass trust at their heart. This is going to be the most valuable commodity, especially if you are a new or unknown company or service provider. The sector you are in will also influence how difficult it is to build up online trust. So the diet sector along with a lot of alternative therapy providers will have an uphill battle to win.
The issue you will have is this. Healthcare, like life insurance, car insurance and many other critical areas of our lives screams to our subconscious that we should only trust someone we know or who has been recommended to us by our friends. If you go now to a website and see a life insurance banner, you are probably not going to click it or buy straight away from an unknown supplier.
So How Do You Build Up the Trust Required?
Well as part of your healthcare web design you need to have someone on your side who knows how to build trust. Having someone on your side that has been there and done it is priceless. We ourselves have gone through the pain barrier over the years. This means that we have taken the lessons and successes on board so that you don’t have to.
Building an integrated healthcare web development strategy that gives trust is a two part story. The first part is the impact and first time impression of your site. We know this and are experts at this aspect. On average a visitor will take only about 5-10 seconds to make their minds up as to whether to stay or to hit that back button on their browsers. So you are looking to drop in the quality indicators for that fast scan that holds the visitor and encourages them to explore.
Engaging With the Visitor
To build trust and to retain a loyal reader and potential customer your healthcare website design and quality content has to be engaging on many different levels. It is not just about looking smart and professional. In fact that may actually work against you in some healthcare areas. Sometimes having a more relaxed, non-officious approach can pay enormous dividends. It becomes less about marketing speak and more about satisfying a visitor’s needs.
Ideas for healthcare website design here include multimedia content in the form of videos, webinars or audio interviews and recordings. It could also mean having a blog which is less formal and can take and accept comments. After a while this comment conversation actually generates its own content and power.
Making the Website Experience Easy
If your healthcare web design is terrible then you are not going to keep anyone on site, no matter how good the content or how engaging. The content needs to be logically and well organised for easy access. Nothing should be too many clicks away either. Your organisation is a professional one, so it generally should look as though it was put together by a professional. A very high standard of graphics is absolutely necessary.
Functionality and Security
This is where, as far as healthcare web development is concerned, we come into what is dealt with and regulated by the regulations, such as the ABPI and other professional bodies. The main things to consider are the protection of personal data if you have a forum or membership element, the security of information and the segregation of certain information to restrict access to certain groups of users. For instance this may mean the separation of healthcare data for practitioners and customers.
This is critical for your company. If you do not achieve this in the architecture of the healthcare website design, you put yourself at risk on several fronts. We know the importance of making sure this is done properly. If it is not done correctly it could mean censure or even worse a criminal prosecution or civil proceedings.
Then there is the case of social media interaction. If you fail to understand or handle this properly you will come seriously unstuck. Social media is a superb way of encouraging involvement and building your brand and reach. Sites such as Facebook and Twitter have immense power. But there are also dangers that you could fall foul of. The speed with which information can be spread and the huge amount of users who will share it make the whole area very sensitive. Fortunately, we have a lot of experience in managing sensitive and regulated campaigns and making sure they are successful.
Conquering SEO to Increase Visibility
Search engine optimization is a valuable way to promote your site and brand and to provide an additional way of gaining trust and visitors. Healthcare website design should be carefully and fully optimised and promoted with ethical methods to help the site rise to the first page of the search engines. This is a good natural way to gain domain authority with the likes of Google.
Of course you are also at the mercy of those search engines and the way they decide they will assess how important your site is in relation to its content for their searchers. But by building and promoting smart, we are able to give you the stability through any changes that may come.
So as you can see, healthcare web design incorporates a lot of both simple and complicated elements. These involve proper presentation, content and interaction, along with providing the best platform and strategy to promote, segregate and protect your company.
It is essential to ensure that you have someone on board with vast experience and innovative solutions to guide you through this process. This will also mean you avoid the pitfalls of web design and the regulating codes and laws.
