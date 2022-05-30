Finance
How to Operate a Business Out of Your Home in Gwinnett County, Georgia (or Elsewhere)
Gwinnett County is the second largest county in Georgia and ranks in the top three counties in Georgia for job creation. A large percentage of those jobs were created by small businesses with 1-50 employees. Some of these companies began life as home-based businesses. Gwinnett County, Georgia makes it relatively easy to operate a non-disruptive business from one’s home.
Obtain a tax identification number from the IRS.
Go to the IRS website. Click on “Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) Online” in the left sidebar. Answer the interview questions for you and your home-based business and submit. After the IRS validates all the information you input, the IRS will provide you with your EIN immediately. Download, print, and save, this EIN confirmation notice. The IRS will send another permanent EIN confirmation in the mail.
Obtain a Gwinnett County business license.
Go to the Gwinnett County website. Download the business license application form, Gwinnett County Initial Business /Occupation Tax Application. Make sure the home address on your Georgia driver’s license matches the address of your home-based business. If you have moved and it does not match, go to the nearest Georgia driver’s license bureau and update your address to your current address. You MUST include a copy of your drivers license or id card with your home-based business license application. Print out the application and complete all the sections. The instructions are clear and easy-to-follow. Sign the application. Then either submit the completed application in person, at which time you will be told how much you owe. Submit the application by mail and you will be billed. Once you pay, you will be issued a Business/Occupation Tax Certificate for your home-based business. This is your business license.
Check the zoning laws in your area.
Visit the Gwinnett County website, Planning Division. Check the updates to determine if your area has any specific zoning restrictions.
Obtain liability insurance.
Contact your insurance agent and request business premise liability insurance and/or a personal umbrella insurance policy.
Summary
Gwinnett County generally allows you to operate your business out of your home if your business’ traffic flow does not disrupt your neighbors. Allowed home-based businesses include retail entities such as a small beauty or barber shop, daycare center, and similar entities. If you are concerned about disruption, you can meet people at Starbucks and rent space at a UPS Store or PakMail or similar mail facility that uses suite numbers instead of P.O. boxes. (FedEx and UPS do NOT deliver to P.O. boxes.)
If you will have customers, employees, or vendors coming to your home, make sure you and your business have sufficient liability insurance coverage to cover any accidents or incidents and protect your personal assets from a lawsuit. Make sure that you file for your business license annually and remit any tax payments according to your business earnings.
Mechanical Bull Rodeo Style Safety Concept – Seat Sensor Shut Off Innovation
In retirement I’ve traveled to every single city in the United States with over a 10,000 population. Now, don’t get me wrong I did not avoid the little cities, I went to so many I can’t even count them, although I didn’t get to all of them, it took me seven years traveling by motorhome just to ensure that I got to every town of over 10,000 or more people. Two areas I really enjoyed were West Texas and South Texas. The people are very nice there, and cowboy-ism is alive and well. Perhaps the most fun place to visit is a Texas two-step bar and grill establishment, and there are quite a few.
That’s where all the fun and action is, and as long as you are not trying to pretend to be something you aren’t, or shooting your mouth off, you can have a lot of fun even as an outsider. One of the coolest things are the mechanical bull rides, and you might think they are safer than a regular bull, and maybe they are, but they aren’t as safe, at least not all of them as you think they might be. Most of them have automatic shutoffs once the rider is dejected. But in some of the older bars, they have the older style mechanical bull rodeo style set up without the automatic shut off.
If you get thrown off of one of these you hope you get thrown off a decent distance because if you try to stand back up the thing is liable to come back and kick you in the butt, and knock you on your rear end. Not only is it embarrassing, but let me tell you; it hurts. Just because some of the locals can ride the mechanical bull on the higher setting, doesn’t mean you’ll be able too, and it might be fun for a few seconds, but often it ends with a hard landing even on the mats, and you had better get out of the way quick.
It seems that those with the automatic shut off are based on weight, and when there is no more weight on the mechanical bull the spring pops up and shuts it off. Still, on some it takes a little while for it to wind down and therefore perhaps these systems need a seat sensor shut off using a fiber-optic wire under the saddle. Immediately shutting off the power and completely stopping the system. This might add cost to the mechanical bull, but it might also help the bar and grill with their insurance policy, even though every rider signs a waiver to ride the bull at their own risk. Please consider all this and think on it.
Merchant Cash Advance – Financial Support for Your Business
Loans and advances have become an integral part of every business. Do you own a small business? The revenue you are earning initially may not be enough to reach your goal. What shall you do in such a situation? Borrowing money can be the only option. You have to keep some fund in your hand to run a business smoothly. Business is not about capital investment and material supply. The human resources such as employees, vendors, distributors etc. should be paid as well. You have to contact the loan lending organization that will provide you money very quickly.
This is to have a predictable credit card sales capacity. The majority of providers will provide you slightly different terms, however, it mostly hinges upon your evidence of stable credit card sales quantity.
Ease in money borrow –
If you need money for your business, waiting for the fund will be a waste of time. The very suitable option over here is the merchant cash advance. You have to apply for the fund and your money is in your hand. The organizations dealing with such funding procedure won’t take much time to sanction money. Today most of the small and big businessmen are borrowing money for their business. They are getting money without any hassle. No need to wait for months to get your fund reaches you. Just in a few days, you can get the loan approved.
Payback flexibility –
When you are borrowing money, it is for sure that you need to pay it back. But, many individuals have experienced trouble in repaying the money in conventional loan facilities. The rigidities have made their operations really difficult. But with the option of merchant cash advance, you can easily get flexibility while you pay back the money. You can pay as and when you earn profit from sales. The loans can be sanctioned based on the present credit card statement. You can easily pay the entire sum whenever you feel you are capable enough. There is no need to pay the interest for the entire term. Contact the financing institutions for best deal today.
Alignment with needs of business –
Every business has a variety of needs. The capital expenditure might be arranged by you from your savings. But the operating costs of running a business are vital. The financial institutions and banks dealing with small and big business loan are aware of the fact. They will disburse the loan amount easily even if you cannot show enough profit in your business. You can now apply for such loans online. The representatives will call you or visit your home. With your flexible time, they can fix an appointment anywhere you like. Individual businessmen can apply for the adequate loan amount. The authority will sanction it based on the type of business and possibility of repayment. The cash advance option is not a loan. You get an advance amount for your business.
Why Business and Law Go Hand in Hand
If you are getting ready to start a new business, or if you have already done so, it is important that you understand the areas where business and law intersect and rely on one another. There are a wide variety of potential legal situations that business owners might find themselves in when starting a business or growing an existing one. Because the average person might not be aware of the minute details of business law, they could end up facing severe financial consequences.
The best way to properly protect yourself from legal liability is by hiring or consulting with a business lawyer. However it is also important that you learn about the general concepts of business and law, so you will be able to know when you need legal protection. If you want to adequately protect yourself and your new business, here are some things you should understand about business and law, and why the two should go hand-in-hand.
Starting a Business
Starting, running or growing a business can be a very exciting venture. Unfortunately many people are so eager to get up and running that they often overlook very important legal aspects of starting their business. And because of the nature of a new business, even if legal issues are known, the business owners might not have enough financial resources to obtain legal assistance.
No business is exempt from the potential of being faced with some common legal problems, including discrimination or harassment claims, dissatisfied customers, patent or copyright issues, disgruntled employees, and many other legal issues. If large and small companies alike do not have the help of experienced business lawyers on their side, they could end up mishandling certain situations and facing disastrous consequences. Even seemingly minor legal issues could quickly spiral out of control if they are not handled properly by someone who is familiar with the ins and outs of corporate law.
Even the most optimistic business owners can find their lives turned upside-down by a single harassment claim by a disgruntled employee or a claim of errors and omissions by a customer. In some situations, business owners may unwittingly admit to something they are not guilty of just to calm down an angry customer or employee.
These risks should not dissuade people from starting businesses, but should instead serve as examples of what could occur if the proper precautions are not taken.
Legal Considerations
When you start a business and are offering goods or services to a particular market, there is always the possibility that a transaction could go wrong, that a customer or employee could feel they have been wronged, or that a contractual agreement may fall apart. In these situations, it is crucial that you and your assets are protected. An important step in running a business is choosing the proper legal entity that it should be. Different entities have different levels of protection, shielding individuals from liability, offering different tax benefits and establishing roles between partners. Another step in protecting yourself is obtaining and implementing the proper type of insurance, that might be relied on if a particular dispute arises.
Other legal considerations of running a business involve the use of clear contracts between you and those you do business with. One of the biggest causes of business disputes is where two parties are involved in a business arrangement, end up disagreeing what that arrangement is, and either have an inadequate contract, or no contract at all that describes each of their obligations. Individuals and businesses can lose large amounts of money simply because they failed to properly define their legal obligations and put a contract in place.
Business Attorneys
At any time during their operation, both small companies and large corporate entities can be faced with unexpected legal issues that they are simply not prepared for. One of the best ways to prevent such dangers, and to protect yourself if a dispute arises, is to hire or consult with a specialized business lawyer.
A lawyer who is experience in the areas of business law will be able to help you avoid potential liability in the future, and can help defend or enforce your business against others if a dispute arises. If you want to make sure that your company is able to reach its full potential without being sidetracked by legal problems, you can significantly increase your chances of success by hiring an experienced lawyer.
As long as businesses continue to exist, there will always be the need for competent legal protection. Make the smart move for the future of your business by hiring a qualified lawyer to make sure your company is always represented and prepared for unexpected legal situations.
Business and Law
The areas of business and law are intrinsically connected and will always go hand in hand. Our legal system has many regulations and laws in place to govern those operating a business, and it is important to have at least a basic understanding of the legal implications of starting a business. With a little research, basic knowledge, and ideally help from specialized business litigation lawyers, you can continue to grow your business while implementing best practice strategies, and protecting yourself, employees and customers at the same time.
