Investors Can Now Transfer Their USDC From Ethereum to Cardano Blockchain

Milkomeda and Iagon Token Bridge require that users hold at least four milkAda tokens.
Token Bridge is currently in beta testing mode.
Using the service, investors may use Milkomeda to transfer their USDC from Ethereum to the Cardano Blockchain. As a Cardano Native Asset, the user may change USDC from Ethereum to Milkomeda and then back to Cardano.
1 MilkAda as Smart Contract Payment
Milkomeda and Iagon Token Bridge require that users hold at least four milkAda tokens in their wallets before they may do an exchange. Cardano users who don't have enough or any milkAda tokens in their EVM wallet may transfer ADA from any other Cardano wallet to get their tokens. Although four milkAda are needed for the exchange, just one milkAda is needed as a smart contract payment. In the EVM wallet, the remaining milkAda will be stored.
Bridge page users may link their Cardano wallets after having the necessary tokens for the switch. Their Nami or Flint wallets may be used for this purpose. Customers can submit their ADA to the supplied address after selecting Milkomeda C1.
ERC-20 IAG tokens may be swapped for native Cardano tokens on the platform in both ways. The Milkomeda sidechain powers the Bridge.
Cardano’s ecosystem has gone a long way since its debut in 2015. After the Alonzo hard fork, which permitted the building of Dapps and smart contracts, it became a key participant in the DeFi business. As the next hard fork approaches, Cardano’s development effort is high. Early in May, the index had plummeted, but as the Vasil Hard Fork event neared, it started to rise again.
The past two weeks have seen an extreme bear market in the history of crypto. Terra (LUNA) has once ranked among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the market and had an all time high at the price of $119.5. By May 11, however, the price of the asset had lost about 99% of its value and dropped from $75 to $0.000005 in a few days.
What followed was that the YFII token price on major exchanges suddenly dropped sharply at about 04:15 a.m (GMT) on May 25, falling from $1,221 to as low as $320 in just 15 minutes, equivalent to nearly 74% of the value.
What Contributes to Luna and YFII’s Decline
Terra (LUNA) is designed to maintain the peg via mathematical algorithms and active trading. Recently, the UST has “de-pegged” from its value of $1 for a high selling pressure due to the massive drain from Anchor. Since they are bonded by on-chain mint-and-burn mechanics, that massive short led to sharp drops on both UST and its sister token LUNA. Then the “de-peg” happened.
As for the fall for YFII, most theories pointed out that it was caused by the DFI Money development team deciding to rug-pull. Rug-pull is a form of token release of the project and left to float after the team behind it is no longer interested in the token.
A Problem of Public Trust in Altcoins?
In face of Luna’s big bear market today, the Luna team is contemplating what to do to make Luna recover but on the other hand, can they recover luna? This is extremely difficult to do because it requires a lot of attention from the public and finance to power the project.
The team needs the community to trust them again and give them a second chance but the community is tired of the project due to the huge loss of funds and loss of lives. In fact, there is greater trust in mainstream currencies in the face of the public and the fiscal sector. Meanwhile, mainstream currencies (BTC, ETH, etc.) have shown stronger anti-risk capabilities when dealing with market turmoil. However, I believe that many crypto beginners will have a headache with the complicated mechanism and gameplay of some mature platforms. For beginners, the Bexplus crypto exchange must not be missed. Bexplus’s professional copy trading allows beginners to grow up with veterans at the fastest speed and make their own profits in the crypto market.
The transaction took place on Sunday, May 29th, at 10:16:51 UTC.
The BTC price was able to find some support at around $28500.
Despite strong support at that level, the Bitcoin (BTC) price was pounded down from a falling trend line exhibiting a descending triangle pattern at $28500. Three weeks into a narrowing pattern’s apex, the coin price may be ready to break out. While price and indicator activity may indicate a prospective breakout on either side, traders must wait for an actual breakout to make a profit.
Early in May, the Bitcoin (BTC) price fell below key support levels, including $36000, $33000, and $30000. A 44.57 percent drop from the March 28th high of $48086 was seen in the coin price, which fell to a low of $26350.
However, the BTC price was able to find some support at around $28500, which is a little higher than the previous low. In a downward triangle pattern, the coin’s price has also been swaying over this support for the previous three weeks. It’s a bearish situation, with lower highs indicating that purchasers are losing control of the currency. The BTC sellers must break the $31500 neckline to sustain the current trend.
Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format in its databases. An unknown whale sent 11,258 BTC from an anonymous wallet to an unknown wallet. A blockchain analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert said that the transaction was valued at $329,220,439 USD.
We’re seeing a resurgence of the crypto whales, with overnight transfers totaling several hundred million dollars in BTC. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Sunday, May 29th, at 10:16:51 UTC.
Bella Protocol has been up 214.84% in the last 24 hours.
One of Akropolis’s main goals is to create an autonomous financial ecosystem.
Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.
Bella Protocol (BEL)
There are a variety of DeFi solutions available via Bella Protocol, which is intended to make crypto banking more user-friendly and convenient. The protocol’s streamlined DeFi smart portal hopes to improve the user experience by removing the high fees and delayed transactions that may hamper other blockchain platforms.
According to CMC, the Bella Protocol price today is $1.10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $389,499,361 USD. Bella Protocol has been up 214.84% in the last 24 hours.
Akropolis (AKRO)
One of Akropolis’s main goals is to create an autonomous financial ecosystem to save and build wealth, which includes borrowing money and lending it back to others in the system. These products include AkropolisOS, which provides a framework for creating for-profit decentralized autonomous organizations; Sparta, which provides a platform for uncollateralized financing; and Delphi, an aggregator for yield farming and an instrument for instrument dollar-cost averaging.
According to CMC, the Akropolis price today is $0.006091 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $97,962,486 USD. Akropolis has been up 80.68% in the last 24 hours.
Tidal Finance (TIDAL)
Using Polkadot as the foundation, TIDAL creates a unique insurance pool for a single asset or several assets. To maximize capital efficiency, LPs get a share of the return on their deposits in exchange for creating pools, while purchasers receive a reasonable insurance premium.
According to CMC, the Tidal Finance price today is $0.000619 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $755,811 USD. Tidal Finance has been up 6.84% in the last 24 hours.