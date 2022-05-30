Finance
Is Buying an Investment Property a Good Idea?
Now that the real estate market is on the upswing, some homeowners are considering buying an additional property to take advantage of remarkably low housing prices coupled with low interest rates.
Is It Wise to Invest in a Rental Property?
If you’ve ever dabbled with the idea of becoming a real estate investor, now may be the prime time to take the plunge.
According to expert real estate agents, this is the first time in years where the perfect storm has occurred: In many areas of the country, housing prices are lower than ever, and interest rates are equally as low. This means that it’s inexpensive to borrow and buy, creating the perfect opportunity for newbie and experienced investors alike to purchase a new property.
4 Steps to Take Before Buying a Rental Property
But not so fast… Before you decide to invest in a second property, it’s important to use the following criteria to make sure you are buying a good home that will serve as a solid investment:
1. Begin with the right real estate agent. Working with the right realtor can make or break your experience in buying an investment property. If you are searching for a home in a specific area, it is best if the realtor is well-acquainted with the neighborhood and region to find the right home to meet your needs. If you are looking for a rental property in another city or state, work with a local realtor who knows what they are doing; a local realtor can also recommend an Austin insurance agent for affordable homeowner’s insurance when you buy.
2. Research the quality of the neighborhood. The area where you buy can affect the current value of a property, as well as how much it appreciates or depreciates in the future. If you plan on renting your property to tenants, the local neighborhood will also determine how easy it is to find a new renter after a lease ends. First time property owners may do best in a highly populated area with regular rental turnover, such as near a university or medical center.
3. Check out the local school system. If you are renting out a house with several bedrooms, then you may want to count on the fact that a tenant is likely to have children and will be searching for a good school district. Before signing on the dotted line to buy a rental home, make sure that you are satisfied with the ratings of the elementary, middle, and high schools in the area.
4. Find out more about local crime statistics. If you buy a home in a high-crime area, you are setting yourself up for disaster in the future. You may have to deal with tenant complaints about regular criminal activity. When researching crime statistics for a neighborhood, it’s best to check with public records or the local police station. Specifically, find out more information about petty crimes, serious crimes, and vandalism rates. In addition, make sure that you have a solid homeowner’s insurance policy in place that will protect you as the landlord, as well as your tenants in the case of theft or vandalism to your property.
Affordable Home Insurance – Avoiding Costly Mistakes, Taking Beneficial Steps
You will make your goal of landing an affordable home insurance rate a lot easier if you learn to avoid certain costly mistakes and as well take certain beneficial steps. Here are a few of things to avoid and things to pursue…
1. A house with a swimming pool is something everyone likes having. But as far as your home insurer is concerned it raises a home’s risk and therefore incurs higher premiums.
You can, nevertheless, lower the risk linked with owning a swimming pool by taking steps your agents would recommend.
2. More often than not you may choose to do some kind of renovation on your house. Reducing your rate might not even have crossed your mind. You just want to make your home fit your taste or simply make sure everything works like brand new.
If you do this you’ll qualify for a big discount. Ensure you let your agent know and also ask for his or her recommendations if you intend to get a bigger discount for doing this.
Just like for new homes, a policy holder is very Unlikely to make a claim on a renovated home since most things will be in perfect condition. This means your insurance provider bears a better risk and this results in a lower rate. However, since not all renovations are carried out to the same extent, the discounts offered will also vary.
3. Checking your plumbing is an important step against water damages. Reports show that water damage is the predominant claim on a homeowner’s policy. So, taking steps that reduce your risk of water damage will reduce your home insurance rate. And don’t forget to tell your agent if you upgrade your plumbing.
4. Check an insurance company’s rating and do NOT be deceived by just low premiums. Few things can be more painful than realizing that made payments diligently to the wrong insurer only when you make a claim. It does not take much time to find out from your state’s department of insurance’s website. Check if your preferred insurer is licensed to sell home insurance in your state.
BBB, A.M Best Company, Phelps, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Insurance Rating Services, Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. are resources that you’ll do well to check with before you buy a policy from any insurer.
5. You can get lower rates on home insurance today by visiting a minimum of five quotes sites. Each site will take you around 5 minutes or less to request quotes. (Some people give details that are not really correct about themselves. That isn’t smart since the quotes you’ll get this way will NOT do you any good).
You’ll have to select what represents the best quote for you from the list of quotes received. That’s all there is to it. But you could easily save hundreds of dollars.
The Internet Is a Big Equalizer for Real Estate Agents
I was having lunch with a realtor friend of mine recently and I asked her how her business was going. We live in South Florida where everyone seems to have their real estate license and the real estate market has been in the tank for it seems forever. Plus, I knew that she worked for a small real estate firm. Her reply to me was “The internet is a great equalizer”. She told me that she is leveraging social media to connect with customers through a personal blog, Facebook and Twitter.
What was interesting to me is that she knows that the little agent on the corner is just as capable of selling your house as the large brokerage firm with the big name. She decided to create her own website where she would brand herself as a successful realtor in her niche market, which is waterfront property.
I could see she is completely correct on this approach. The future belongs to the little agent because in a bad economy they are particularly hungry to make commissions and will be more creative and innovative in order to survive. Certainly the large brokers can outspend them, but social media is free advertising especially once their website is created. Large brokers are like most large corporations – it takes a committee to decide anything and forever for an approval to launch a marketing campaign. In the meantime, these smaller real estate agents are finding ways to connect to their prospects and brand themselves as the expert for selling homes.
I read an NAR report that said 76% of people who decide to sell their home with the assistance of a real estate agent will interview only one agent for the job. So, how can you be the one agent that everyone is looking for? If you have succeeded at positioning yourself as the realtor of choice, you will be the person that they think of to call. By branding yourself correctly, you can create that perception that you are their only option – the only agent – that will sell their home.
What Consumers Want from a Real Estate Agent
Home buying decisions are no different than the sales process for other services that we buy from a professional. By that, I mean we want to work with someone that is trustworthy, honest, has a good reputation and that can deliver the sale. Buyers will also listen to recommendations from others on their experience with that person or company.
Today’s shoppers are much savvier due to the internet and they demand to work with someone at the top of their game. They do not really care about the name of the brokerage because they want a person to work with that will be enthusiastic, provide great service and be a resources for them, on top of finding them a home or selling one. People do not do business with a brand name, they do business with people.
As much as 80% of homebuyers use the internet to find both agents and homes. How are they going to find you if your only presence is on your brokerage site? The smart real estate agents have quickly figured out that if they brand their name and their expertise, this will help them be the realtor of choice and generate leads.
Steps to Create Your Brand as a Real Estate Agent
Step 1: Determine where your primary focus is i.e. retiree home sales, waterfront, commercial property, families and create your brand around that. As with any top salesperson, target marketing leads to greater results because you get quickly noted as the expert in that particular area.
Step 2: Create a slogan to go along with it that can be used on a website or promotional materials.
Step 3: Put into action a marketing plan to build this credibility that you are the best, regardless of market conditions.
Step 4: Branding is everything you stand for, meaning your promise to your customers.
Step 5: Match your image to your brand. If you are in the luxury market, then you must mirror that community.
Taking Your Brand Online
My friend had told me that the single most important thing that she had done was to get a website where she could write articles and provide information for her prospects and send to her mailing list. She wanted to be forefront in their minds that she is an expert and would be someone that they can highly recommend. By having a website it gave her friends a place to send any referral where she could be “checked out” before contacting her.
Her blog contains many resources other than the MLS property search for a visitor to her site. She has a mortgage calculator, home value estimator, school searcher and other tools all in one place. Additionally, she provides community information, success stories and generates a real connection with her brand. People can connect with her on Facebook and Twitter or provide their email address for her white paper on a latest home buying topic.
She has also added her personal website to her brokerage business card and added it to her email signature. My next article will discuss building your realtor blog in more depth by providing some creative ideas to drive people to your site. Facebook and Twitter are also important tools to be used, but her website is her home base where she wants to drive her customers to so that they can see that she is at the top of her game.
A perfect solution for you to begin this process is with a product called My Branding System. This is an easy step by step system that helps you build an attractive site to personally brand you. It comes with enhanced features for realtors, but also incorporates many features that other systems may not have.
Please contact me for further information on how we can create your brand as the best real estate agent in your area. Now that social media has become mainstream, it is very important for real estate agents to learn how to market themselves online, in addition to offline. Otherwise, their competition will take that position as the expert in their marketplace.
Why Should You Have Gap Insurance for Your Motorbike?
Purchasing Gap Insurance for your motorcycle could be one of the cleverest things that you ever buy. Not many people realise that motor insurance is not the be all and end all and if you love embracing the open roads on your motorcycle, you are exposed to accidents. Motorcycles are also unfortunately a lot easier than cars to steal and so they are constantly at risk from thieves. If you were ever in the unfortunate event of having your motorcycle written off or stolen, then your motor insurance would only ever grant you with the amount your motorcycle is worth on this day. Due to depreciation, which starts as soon as you drive your bike away from the showroom, this motor insurance valuation is likely to be a significant amount less than the amount you originally paid.
This is exactly where shortfall Insurance comes in for you and your motorcycle.
Depending on which type of Gap Insurance you opt for, you can either, along with your motor insurance valuation, clear any outstanding finance you may have on an agreement, protect the invoice price that you paid for your motorcycle, or gain the amount necessary to be able to purchase another motorcycle, the same standard, specification, mileage etc as yours originally was.
Finance Shortfall Insurance for your motorcycle?
This type of protection will quite simply pay the difference between your motor insurance valuation on the day your bike is written off or stolen and clear any outstanding finance you may have on an agreement. This leaves you in the same position as you were before you acquired your motorcycle. It would certainly not be ideal, after going through the ordeal of an accident or being the subject of vehicle theft, to then have to find money to repay a finance company, who legally are able to demand any outstanding payments within 28 days. This will leave you to walk away with no financial liability.
Return to Invoice Gap Insurance for your motorcycle?
Return to Invoice Gap cover, along with your motor insurance valuation, will return you back to the original invoice price that you paid for your bike. For example, if you paid £8,000, three years later your bike was stolen and was now worth £4,000, then Return to Invoice Gap Insurance would top up this valuation with the £4,000 necessary to take you back to the original invoice price. This leaves you able to clear any outstanding finance if necessary and able to look around for a new bike and focus on the more important things like gaining your confidence back.
Vehicle Replacement Gap Insurance for your motorcycle?
As you are more than likely aware, motorcycles are constantly changing and with your favourite manufacturer’s constantly improving specifications to rival their competitors, it is almost a certainty that costs are going to increase. Therefore if your bike is stolen or is written off, just gaining your original invoice price back may not be enough for you to be able to purchase the same standard of motorcycle again. Vehicle Replacement Gap Insurance will top up your motor insurance valuation with the amount necessary to be able to purchase the same standard of vehicle again, same age, mileage etc, as yours originally was. You are now able to clear any outstanding finance if necessary and do with your funds what you see fit, whether that is to purchase the same motorcycle again, or something completely different altogether.
With some online providers offering prices up to 90 % less than main dealerships is worth taking the risk of not having Gap Insurance. Shortfall cover could literally save you thousands of pounds if the worst was to happen and can take the financial strain off your shoulders, so instead you are left with choices and not worrying about how you are going to repay your finance company, or purchase a new bike. Call today and speak to a professional and efficient adviser who can offer advise on the smallest query or help you with which Gap Insurance is right for you and your situation.
