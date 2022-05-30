News
Jake Cave leads Saints to victory, could be ready to rejoin Twins
With injuries on the big-league club having already severely altered the Saints’ roster this season, strict COVID rules in Canada are about to thin the ranks even further.
The Twins travel to Toronto this week, and they are expected to bring up a number of Saints players to fill in for those who are not fully vaccinated.
The Saints leave for a six-game trip to Iowa on Monday, so their lineup could look significantly different when they play the Cubs on Tuesday, or as the series progresses. The Twins start the series in Toronto on Friday.
Which players get the call will depend in part on who is fully vaccinated.
“We’re not leaving anyone back here,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said. “We assume guys will end up going up there. As coaches, we don’t have the medical records of the players, so I don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not.”
One potential candidate is outfielder Jake Cave, who hit a three-run home run on Sunday and drove in the winning run with a walk-off double in the ninth inning of the Saints’ 8-7 win over Indianapolis at CHS Field.
“You don’t like to anticipate that stuff too much,” the 30-year-old Cave said. “Anything can happen with the big-league club. That would be awesome if it happens. If not, I’ll continue to do what I’m doing down here.”
Cave also homered on Saturday and was 2 for 5 with a triple on Friday.
“I’m catching a little groove,” Cave said. “If you’re in Triple-A and you’re staying on the field and you’re doing the stuff you are supposed to do, I’ve always been a firm believer that people get their shots.”
Just as importantly, in this case, is that Cave is fully vaccinated.
“Jake’s a great player; he’s been a great player for a long time,” Gardenhire said. “He’s swinging it well now, and it’s fun when he’s swinging it well because he’s such a team leader. He always works his butt off.”
Infielder Jose Miranda was returned to the Saints on Saturday after spending the past four weeks with the Twins, but he was not in uniform on Sunday because he is expected to rejoin the Twins.
Eight players on the current Saints roster have spent time with the Twins this season. Eight members of the current Twins began the season in St. Paul. Gardenhire pointed out that the Saints sent a lot of players up last season, too, but that it feels different this year.
“Most of the guys going up there and doing really well,” he said. “Last year it seemed like a revolving door. A guy would go up for a couple days and they’d send him back down. Right now they are having success, and they want to keep them up there.”
BRIEFLY
Right-hander Austin Schulfer made his debut with the Saints on Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A Wichita, where he had an earned-run average of 0.39 in 15 appearances. He pitched two innings and allowed a run on two hits.
News
‘It’s devastating’: Tim Anderson is headed to the IL with a groin strain suffered in the White Sox’s 12-inning win over the Cubs
Tim Anderson ranged to his left to field P.J. Higgins’ grounder in the fifth inning of Sunday’s City Series game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox shortstop made the throw to first and fell to the ground in obvious pain.
A hush went over the sellout crowd of 38,080. Teammates circled Anderson in shallow center field. He needed the training staff’s assistance to exit the game.
Anderson became the latest key Sox player to suffer an injury this season as he left with a strained right groin.
The Sox found a way to rally without their offensive spark plug, beating the Cubs 5-4 in 12 innings. Third baseman Jake Burger knocked in Danny Mendick with a single to end the marathon game.
“I make (a fielding) error in the seventh that cost a run for us,” Burger said. “I’m just glad I got the chance to redeem myself a little bit.”
Now the question becomes how long the Sox will be without Anderson.
“It’s devastating,” Burger said. “You saw all nine guys out there around him. He’s such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he’ll always be with us no matter what it is.”
Anderson will undergo further evaluation Monday. Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson will head to the injured list.
“That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it,” La Russa said.
Anderson, who was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Sunday third in the American League with a .354 batting average. He was tied for second on the team with five home runs and tied for first with 19 RBIs.
“This guy is as good as any player in the game at that position in all regards,” La Russa said. “We’re not nearly as good without him, but we’re going to have to be good enough to win.”
That was the case Sunday.
After being held in check by Marcus Stroman, who allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, the Sox tied the game at 1 in the ninth when AJ Pollock scored on a wild pitch by David Robertson.
The Cubs scored twice in the 10th, only for the Sox to come back with two in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored once in the 11th.
The Sox thought they had won in the 11th when Adam Engel raced home after Robert Gsellman’s throw to first hit Leury García. Umpires called García out on batter interference, and Engel had to go back to second.
“(Plate umpire) Ted (Barrett) said at some point (García) has to get on the other side of that line,” La Russa said. “I guarantee he knows the rules better than I do.”
The Cubs came up empty in the top of the 12th, and Burger’s winning hit off Gsellman came with one out in the bottom of the inning as the teams split the two-game series.
“I was stepping in the box with my plan and they bring in the fifth infielder,” Burger said. “I made eye contact with Danny Mendick at third base and we both just started laughing because I hadn’t seen that in a while, and that kind of relaxed me a little bit.
“I just wanted to see something up and try to get something to the outfield, and sure enough, it was the first pitch.”
The Sox won three of four in this year’s City Series after sweeping two games May 3-4 at Wrigley Field.
“When is the last time you’ve played that many innings with a runner on second base?” Mendick said. “You win a ballgame like that where you bust your butt, it makes you feel good when you go home.”
The Sox are back at .500 (23-23) heading into a six-game trip to Toronto and Tampa Bay beginning Tuesday.
They’ll be without Anderson, who joins a list of sidelined Sox players that includes pitcher Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) and outfielder Eloy Jiménez (torn right hamstring tendon). Lynn and Jiménez are rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte.
“Nobody wants to see Timmy go down,” Mendick said. “He’s the captain of the team. So everyone has to pick him up.”
()
News
Family of soldier killed during World War II gathers every Memorial Day weekend to honor him
One of Peter Silva Sr.’s earliest memories is of a telegram.
It was 1945; his oldest brother, U.S. Army Private First Class George Silva, was stationed in Burma.
“When Western Union showed up in those days, you knew what it meant,” Silva remembers. “So when Western Union came to the door, my mom just collapsed and started screaming. I was 5 years old and I was clinging to her and crying too, even though I had no idea why my mom was crying.
“Yes, I remember that,” says Silva, now 82, of the notice arriving of his brother’s death. “I remember that.”
This Memorial Day weekend, about 100 of his family members remembered with him at the 75th Annual Silva Family Memorial Day Picnic, which also included prayers at the graveside of the fallen soldier and his parents.
It’s become both a celebration of family and a tribute to service.
“How cool is this? 75 years!” said Peter Silva Jr. to those gathered at South Valley Park in Inver Grove Heights. “And all because of Uncle George Silva.”
JOINING THE FIGHT
George’s parents, Martin and Gregoria Silva, were seeking the American dream when they came to St. Paul from west-central Mexico. For a time, the growing family lived in a boxcar in Swede Hollow, a makeshift neighborhood of immigrants on the city’s East Side. George — the oldest of the couple’s seven surviving children — was born in 1924, the same year as President Jimmy Carter. Calvin Coolidge was president, F. Scott Fitzgerald was writing “The Great Gatsby” and a gallon of gas cost 11 cents.
George attended Lincoln Elementary in Swede Hollow, later worked at a meatpacking plant in South St. Paul and was known to enjoy jazz music, but the war interrupted his youth. After the United States joined World War II, Silva joined the fight and was on Burma Road — in what is now Myanmar — on Feb. 14, 1945, when tragedy struck.
“He was part of a hospital crew,” says Peter Sr. “They were moving camp that day, from one camp to another.”
“He traded seats with somebody,” says Ruth Silva, wife of Peter Sr.
“He was shot by a sniper,” Peter Sr. says. “He was killed the day before his 21st birthday.”
That Memorial Day, still in shock and deep in grief, the family gathered informally. The world was still at war, although victory had been declared in Europe.
“My mom and dad and sisters and brother and me, it was just us,” Peter Sr. says. “So we went to a park.”
Due to war-related delays, the family would not have a cemetery to gather at until 1948, when George’s body was returned and laid to rest in Minnesota.
As time went on, George’s siblings — Alberta, Antoinette, Lucy, Mary, Michael and Peter — grew up and began having families of their own, but no one every forgot George and his sacrifice.
“Every year, the picnic got a little bigger,” Peter Sr. says.
‘SO MANY PEOPLE’
On Sunday, Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights was dotted with small groups of mourners for Memorial Day weekend. Three people sat on a blanket in front of one gravestone; a larger group posed for a photo in front of another.
And then there were the Silvas.
“So many people,” said Rickie Axtell, 3, one of George’s great-great-nephews, as he looked around.
He was right: Near the exit, the cars lined up in two rows. From babies in the arms of their parents to the family elders, Ruth Silva, 83, and Peter Silva Sr., 82, seated in chairs, about 70 people gathered around one of the Silva family markers located within section 60. On a stone shared with his parents and one of their grandchildren, the soldier’s portion of the stone is inscribed simply:
George
1924-1945
Son
As the family placed roses and flags and other mementos around the grave, the sky began clearing after a morning of rain.
Here, even as the Silvas prayed for their departed family members — Peter Silva Sr. is the only sibling left of the seven — their thoughts were also focused on the nation’s grief.
“I know we’ve all been watching the news,” said Victoria Silva, one of George’s nieces, to her relatives. “And when you think of family, you think of all these children and these grandchildren … if you wouldn’t mind to say the ‘Hail, Mary’ for those families that are suffering down in Texas and Buffalo, New York, and on and on and on … we’ve got to do something.”
In this moment, what the Silvas could do was pray:
“Hail, Mary, full of grace …”
FOOD AND FAMILY
After the visit to the cemetery, the Silvas set up their annual picnic, which has been held for more than 30 years at South Valley Park in Inver Grove Heights (although they skipped 2020 due to the pandemic). One year, a long time ago, there was a snowstorm. Some years, there are tornado warnings. But often, there is sunshine. And food — lots of food — from enchiladas to rhubarb bars. This year, there were also custom T-shirts and banners, celebrating the 75th year of the gathering. And speeches, too, to a gathering of more than 100.
“Once you get a little older, you start to understand why we’re here,” Peter Silva Jr. said to the kids before the meal.. “It’s not just because of the fun picnic and the baseball diamond. This is all tradition, started with Uncle George … we hope that 25 years from now, we can say — you all can say — ‘This is the 100th year.’ ”
The official remarks closed with George’s great nephew, Anthony Silva Jr., introducing his son, Anthony Silva III., 14, to lead the group in a prayer before eating.
“It’s an honor,” said Anthony III.
And then he began:
“Our father …”
George Silva died young, but it’s clear his legacy continues to bring his family together.
News
Marcus Stroman’s best start as a Cub ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month
In the back of Marcus Stroman’s mind, he prepared to go to third base.
Stroman did not hesitate during the sixth inning of a scoreless game Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs pitcher aggressively fielded his position on Danny Mendick’s sacrifice bunt attempt with nobody out — charging off the mound, barehanding the ball and firing a strike to third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who tagged out Josh Harrison.
“I‘m usually off the mound pretty quick,” Stroman said, “so if it’s not a perfect bunt, I usually feel like I have an opportunity to get the guy at third. And I kind of peeked real quick while I was running over there and I knew I had a chance, and Wizzy made a great play.”
The sequence was part of a stellar performance from Stroman that featured seven shutout innings — which the Cubs wasted in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to sloppy Sox defense, Stroman successfully navigated a bases-loaded, one-out spot. He attacked Sox catcher Reese McGuire and got him to whiff on three pitches out of the zone. Two pitches later, Harrison lined out to second to end the threat.
An amped Stroman slapped his mitt walking off the field.
“We had a really good mix of pitches going on, keeping them very off balance, getting weak contact,” Stroman said. “Defense was amazing as well. So just being aggressive and taking that same mentality into each start.”
Manager David Ross called Stroman’s start “by far” his best outing with the Cubs. For most of the afternoon, Stroman pounded the zone and took advantage of the Sox’s aggressiveness. He recorded 17 outs on three pitches or fewer.
“He mixes well and changes his timing and stuff,” Sox third baseman Jake Burger said. “It was keep the same process going, look for something over the middle of the plate. He threw well, though, I’ve got to give him credit for that.”
The Cubs, however, didn’t capitalize on Stroman’s start. Catcher P.J. Higgins didn’t block a swinging strike that David Robertson induced in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Sox to tie the game. And the Sox tallied two runs apiece off Scott Effross and Robert Gsellman in extra innings to prevent the Cubs from a two-game sweep.
Playing three extra innings was not ideal for the Cubs ahead of nine games in the next seven days, including a doubleheader Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will call up right-hander Michael Swarmer from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1. Left-hander Drew Smyly will get the ball for Game 2.
Swarmer, a 19th-round pick in 2016, has pitched well for Iowa. In nine games (five starts), the 28-year-old has a 2.08 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 innings.
Stroman still is looking to get in a rhythm and isn’t where he wants to be mechanically. Despite that, he finished May with a 1.50 ERA (four earned runs in 24 innings) in four starts while also being sidelined by COVID-19 during the month.
It’s encouraging Stroman is able to put the Cubs in position to win while not being at his best. The Cubs will be relying more on their veteran starters with Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list.
The bullpen has been reliable two months in, but the group will wear down quickly if the Cubs don’t get consistent innings from the rotation.
“I feel like I’m someone who’s always going to go out there and compete regardless of how I feel,” Stroman said. “I’m always going to throw myself out there every fifth day regardless of anything and do my best to put everything aside and to compete.
“I just know I can be better. So that’s what’s frustrating is that I know that I can be better each and every time out. I’m just trying to get to that point.”
()
Jake Cave leads Saints to victory, could be ready to rejoin Twins
‘It’s devastating’: Tim Anderson is headed to the IL with a groin strain suffered in the White Sox’s 12-inning win over the Cubs
Family of soldier killed during World War II gathers every Memorial Day weekend to honor him
Bitcoin (BTC) At $29,000, How Long Will The Consolidation Continue?
Marcus Stroman’s best start as a Cub ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month
Heat’s owner Micky Arison forced to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics due to protocols
Column: Despite comeback win, White Sox fans still seeking a reason to believe in this team — and its manager
Tyler Herro back in Heat mix for Game 7 after missing three games with groin strain
‘Pretty good’ Luis Severino baffling hitters, even in losses
Tim Anderson leaves the White Sox’s 5-4, 12-inning win over the Cubs with a strained right groin
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date