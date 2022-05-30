News
JKSSB Revised Answer Keys For Various Posts
JKSSB Revised Answer Keys For Various Posts
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board JKSSB Revised Answer Keys of the OMR Based Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various Advertisement Notification Nos, held on 20th of March, 2022, after disposal of the representations- regarding.
Whereas, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted OMR Based Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant, Various Cadres and various
Advertisement Notification Nos, held on 20th of March, 2022, and, Whereas, the JKSSB vide notice no SSB/COE/OMR/2022/2914-24 dated 20-03- 2022 notified tentative answer key for viewing and seeking of representation/objections regarding correctness of the Questions/Answers from 21st of March 2022 to 24th of March 2022, for which link was activated on the official website of the JKSSB; and
Whereas, representations pertaining to 51 unique questions were received within the stipulated time in respect of the aforementioned exam. Upon examination of the representations by the experts, it has been found that 07 questions are to be nullified and 05 Questions where two answering option are correct.
Click here – Revised_Answer_Key_Legal_Assistant
After a freak injury sends Jonathan Villar to IL, Chicago Cubs call up Nelson Velázquez and Matt Swarmer for debuts
An unfortunate accident in the weight room has forced infielder Jonathan Villar to the injured list.
The exercise band Villar was using snapped back into his mouth, causing a freak injury that will require significant dental work. The Chicago Cubs placed him on the 10-day IL before Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, retroactive to Friday.
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez, who made his big-league debut with a Game 1 start in right field. Velázquez is rated the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect by MLB.com and was Arizona Fall League MVP last year. He was promoted to Triple A in early May and hit .253 with nine doubles, one triple, 12 homer runs, 25 RBIs and a .914 OPS in 41 games between Double A and Triple A.
“Everything is a dream come true,” Velázquez said. “It’s everything I wished for in my life.”
A clearly happy Velázquez is reunited with longtime minor-league teammate Christopher Morel.
“He’s my bestie,” said Velázquez, who is two lockers down from Morel’s.
Right-hander Matt Swarmer’s contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa. The 28-year-old, a former 19th-round pick, got the start in the first game versus the Brewers. Right-hander Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot for Swarmer.
Swarmer posted a 2.08 ERA in nine games (five starts) at Iowa.
“The reports are he’s been throwing the ball really well,” manager David Ross said. “I think he’s made some adjustments in his game a little bit. He’s off to a good season.”
Right-hander Anderson Espinoza also earned his first major-league call up, brought up from Double-A Tennessee to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Espinoza, 24, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in July for Jake Marisnick.
“It’s been a been a morning of congratulating a lot of guys for being up here,” Ross said. “Happy for a lot of those guys that have put in the hard work and you get the reward to come up and be in an environment like today.”
What Happened To The Rachel Maddow Show
The Rachel Maddow Show is a News and Opinion Talk Show hosted by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. It is based on Rachel’s previous Radio Talk show of the same name. The show gained a lot of traction early on as it would go on and replace the Verdict with Dan Abrams in the 9:00 PM Slot.
The show instantly became the highest-rated show and topped Countdown as the most rated show on several occasions. The show was so well-liked that within the first month, her audience doubled. Furthermore, The Rachel Maddow show was the first talk show to have an openly Gay / Lesbian as a host of a primetime news program. In 2017 MSNBC surpassed CNN and Fox News in the news rating.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.
You can stream the show on the Official MSNBC Website and Google’s YouTube TV. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream. If you want to stream the show, I suggest you subscribe to one of these services.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 5.6 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 95%. The show has well over 1500episodes. Each episode has a duration of 60 minutes. The show debuted back in Early September 2008 and has been going on 5 days a week.
What Happened To The Rachel Maddow Show?
The Anchor reportedly came back from her hiatus, and the show started back up on the 2nd of May 2022. Furthermore, she announced that she would be hosting the show on Monday Nights only, which is a drastic change from her usual 5 days a week schedule.
You can watch her at 09: 00 PM Eastern Time on the Primetime Lineup. Rachel said she would be focusing on other interests with all the free time she just got. Her schedule is already packed with the MSNBC podcast. Furthermore, Rachel is also producing a movie. The film is based on her 2020 book Bag Man.
About Rachel Maddow
Rachel Maddow became a worldwide sensation with her Rachel Maddow Show. Even competing with the likes of CNN and Fox News. She had her radio show before coming to the small screen. The radio show aired on Air America Radio from 2005 to 2010. She has been worthy of several Emmy Awards for her skills as a host. Aside from being a talk show host, she is also an accomplished writer.
Her Book Blowout received the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Another book of hers titled Bag Man, a book about former Vice President Spiro Agnew is being made into a movie. She has also received an Honorary Degree from Smith College.
Is We Own This City A Sequel To The Wire
We own this City, a Crime-Drama miniseries. The show is inspired by the Justin Fenton book of the same name. The follows the events of the Baltimore Riots of 2015. The riots were following the death of an African-American man while in police custody.
Another focus of the show is the Gun Trace, Task Force. They are a team of the City’s most trusted, the best out there. But that was just a front. The Task Force has been making money from crime scenes for years.
They have been outmaneuvering Internal Affairs for years by planting evidence from time to time. No one suspects anything as to whom would you believe. A bunch of criminals or the City’s most elite task force. Justin Fenton gives it all to finally bring the truth about the corrupt nature of the Gun Track Task Force. And to finally expose them as the criminals they truly are.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.
You can stream the show on HBO Max and Hulu. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 7.6 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 93%. The show has 6 episodes with an episode duration of 60 minutes each. The show premiered on the 25th of April, 2022, and new episodes were released weekly every Monday. The last and final episode of the show will be aired on the 30th of May, 2022.
Is It A Sequel To The Wire?
No. We Own This City isn’t necessarily a sequel to The Wire. The events transcribed in We Own Real-life events inspired this City. That being said, The Wire Creator did return for We Own This City, and several of the cast from The Wire was also cast for We Own This City. But they did not reprise their roles from The Wire in any way.
In a way, We own this City takes the messages from The Wire a little further. Even though the Gun Track Task Force had excellent arrest numbers, crime didn’t decrease. How will it be when the people in charge of preventing crime are doing it in the first place.
Meet The Cast
First, we have The Walking Dead Actor Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, Nigerian-born British Actor Wunmi Mosaku in the role of Nicole Steele, The Wire actor Hamie Hector as Sean M. Suiter, American Actor Josh Charles as BPD Officer Daniel Hersl, Mercy Streem actor McKinley Belcher III as BPD Veteran G Money. The wire actor Darrell Britt-Gibson as BPD Officer affiliated with the Gun Track Task Force Jemell Rayam. American Actor Rob Brown as plainclothes officer Maurice Ward. Juilliard School Alumni Davis Corenswet as veteran investigator David McDougall and Polish Actress Dagmara Dominczyk as FBI Agent Erika Jensen, who is investigating GTTF.
