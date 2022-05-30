JKSSB Revised Answer Keys For Various Posts

The Rachel Maddow Show is a News and Opinion Talk Show hosted by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. It is based on Rachel’s previous Radio Talk show of the same name. The show gained a lot of traction early on as it would go on and replace the Verdict with Dan Abrams in the 9:00 PM Slot.

The show instantly became the highest-rated show and topped Countdown as the most rated show on several occasions. The show was so well-liked that within the first month, her audience doubled. Furthermore, The Rachel Maddow show was the first talk show to have an openly Gay / Lesbian as a host of a primetime news program. In 2017 MSNBC surpassed CNN and Fox News in the news rating.

Where To Watch The Show?

The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.

You can stream the show on the Official MSNBC Website and Google’s YouTube TV. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream. If you want to stream the show, I suggest you subscribe to one of these services.

Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 5.6 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 95%. The show has well over 1500episodes. Each episode has a duration of 60 minutes. The show debuted back in Early September 2008 and has been going on 5 days a week.

What Happened To The Rachel Maddow Show?

The Anchor reportedly came back from her hiatus, and the show started back up on the 2nd of May 2022. Furthermore, she announced that she would be hosting the show on Monday Nights only, which is a drastic change from her usual 5 days a week schedule.

You can watch her at 09: 00 PM Eastern Time on the Primetime Lineup. Rachel said she would be focusing on other interests with all the free time she just got. Her schedule is already packed with the MSNBC podcast. Furthermore, Rachel is also producing a movie. The film is based on her 2020 book Bag Man.

About Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow became a worldwide sensation with her Rachel Maddow Show. Even competing with the likes of CNN and Fox News. She had her radio show before coming to the small screen. The radio show aired on Air America Radio from 2005 to 2010. She has been worthy of several Emmy Awards for her skills as a host. Aside from being a talk show host, she is also an accomplished writer.

Her Book Blowout received the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Another book of hers titled Bag Man, a book about former Vice President Spiro Agnew is being made into a movie. She has also received an Honorary Degree from Smith College.

