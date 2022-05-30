News
Jordan Berry seeks to improve ‘consistency’ in quest to remain the Vikings’ punter
On the first day of the new league in March, the Vikings re-signed punter Jordan Berry. He got a minimum salary of $1.12 million with no signing bonus and nothing guaranteed.
Actually, though, it wasn’t a tough negotiation.
“It was fine with me,’’ Berry said. “It’s a ridiculous amount of money, so I’ll take it.’’
Perhaps Berry and his agent could have held out to try to get better deal either in Minnesota or elsewhere. But Berry was eager to return to the Vikings, and he has a lot more he wants to show.
In his first season with Minnesota and seventh in the NFL, the native of Australia in 2021 averaged a career-high 46.5 yards gross although his net average of 40.8 was middle of the pack in the league. And the Vikings after the season hired a new special teams coordinator in Matt Daniels under new head coach Kevin O’Connell to replace Ryan Ficken, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers.
After the NFL draft concluded April 30, the Vikings brought in competition for Berry in Tulane undrafted free agent Ryan Wright. So Berry will have to beat out Wright to have a second season in Minnesota.
“You’ve got new coaches and they didn’t really know me, so that’s obviously going to be a part of it,’’ Berry, 31, said of his contract status and facing competition. “But the other part is I probably wasn’t the most consistent compared to what I want to be. I had like a decent year but there’s definitely room to improve always and obviously once you get in the 30s, you could start slacking off, too. Some guys drop off pretty quick when they get older, so they’ve got to cover their bases. But I’m feeling pretty confident in myself.”
Berry was asked to elaborate on the need to be more consistent.
“It wasn’t like I was always short or always low on hang time (but) it’s just like the odd ball here or there just wasn’t quite clean,’’ he said. “Just general overall consistency because last year I hit a few balls that were a really good hang time and a few that were really good distance and stuff. It’s just piecing it together and doing that with every single ball every single game.”
Before joining the Vikings, Berry was Pittsburgh’s punter for six years before being released last August in favor of then-rookie Pressley Harvin III. Despite his experience, Daniels is making adjustments to Berry’s mechanics.
“(We’re) trying to add a little bit more hang time to his balls because as you know, he’s a big-bang guy,’’ Daniels said. “He can hit 60-yard, 65-yard bombs, but sometimes we’ll find it where we need you to just to hit a 45-yard ball with a nice 4.8, five-second hang time. So right now we’re just trying to work on his drop, where he’s dropping it at and really just pick up on the hang time.”
Daniels said the Vikings, who conclude organized team activities with practices Tuesday through Friday, are having a “full-on kicker competition and punter competition.’’ At kicker, Minnesota brought in undrafted rookie Gabe Brkic to battle incumbent Greg Joseph, who has a one-year, $2.433 million contract with nothing guaranteed.
At Tulane, Wright averaged 47.5 yards gross in 2021. Berry said he and the rookie quickly have developed a good relationship.
“He’s got a good, strong leg,’’ Berry said. “He’s a good kid. He obviously has a lot left. Hopefully, we both end up with a job (in the NFL).’’
Only one, though, will end up on the Vikings. If it’s Berry, he will wear No. 16 after donning 3 last year.
During the offseason, Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler approached Berry about wanting to change from 27 to 3, his number at Mississippi State. Berry agreed to give up his number for modest compensation.
“I wasn’t attached to 3 in any way, but I just said that my family, they’ll need to get new jerseys,’’ Berry said.
So Berry said Dantzler agreed to pay for 10 to 12 members of his family getting No. 16 jerseys with “Berry” on the back, which should cost a few thousand bucks. The cornerback appreciated the easy negotiation.
“That’s brotherly love,’’ Dantzler said.
Berry wore 4 when he played with the Steelers but running back Dalvin Cook switched to that number during the offseason from 33. Berry said he’d love to wear 37, his number at Eastern Kentucky, but punters can’t have that one in the NFL. So he said he just “took whatever was left.”
News
PM Kisan: Good news for farmers, PM Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31
PM Kisan: Good news for farmers, PM Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Agriculture Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi will release the 11th installment of this scheme in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the 11th installment of Rs 21,000 crore will be released. On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will attend this program from Pusa campus in Delhi.
New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana operated for farmers on May 31, which will benefit more than 10 crore farmers.
PM will release 11th installment of this scheme in Shimla
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Agriculture Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi will release the 11th installment of this scheme in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He will also interact through video conference with the people benefiting from 16 schemes and programs of the Central Government as a part of ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’. A national program named Garib Kalyan Sammelan is being organized under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The statement said that the Prime Minister will release the 11th installment of Rs 21,000 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will attend this program from Pusa campus in Delhi.
PM Modi had released the 10th installment on January 1, 2022
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the central government transfers 6 thousand rupees annually to the accounts of farmers of the country. It is distributed in three equal installments of Rs.2,000 each. This amount is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. On January 1, the Prime Minister had released the 10th installment of more than Rs 20,000 crore, which benefited more than 10 crore farmer families.
PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes
The Agriculture Ministry said that this is the biggest single program ever in the country, under which nationwide consultations will be held in all the districts of the country and Prime Minister Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes. The program will be telecast live on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels. Apart from this, it will also be webcast through MyGov.in. This program can also be seen on other social media mediums.
Check status like this
>> First go to the official website of PM Kisan
>> Here you will get the option of Farmers Corner on the right side.
>> Click on the option of Beneficiary Status here. New page will open.
>> On the new page choose any one option either Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number or Mobile Number. Through these three numbers, you can check whether the money has arrived in your account or not.
>> Enter the number of the option you have selected. After that click on Get Data.
>> After clicking here you will get all the transaction information.
> If you see FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending then it means that your amount is being processed.
The post PM Kisan: Good news for farmers, PM Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘A waste of a year’ and yet also pride in fight to the finish for Heat, Lowry, Butler, Adebayo, Spoelstra
In coming days, weeks, months, there will be time for reflection.
Fulfillment, however, can’t be immediate, even after advancing within one victory of the NBA Finals.
So, instead, you wind up with Kyle Lowry in the same dark place where so many other Miami Heat players before him have finished, including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway, and even Jimmy Butler as recently as the 2020 NBA Finals.
“For me,” Lowry said as Sunday turned into Monday, “it’s a waste of a year.”
It was, of course, anything but. There was the top seed in the Eastern Conference finals, the swatting aside of Trae Young, Joel Embiid and James Harden in the first two rounds of the playoffs, a fight to a final-seconds finish in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.
And yet, still, that same emptiness as where James went to his dark place after losing in the 2011 NBA Finals, where Wade stood after stellar seasons and come-up-short playoff finishes, where Hardway retreated to two decades ago after yet another playoff loss to the New York Knicks with his famous, “just going to go home, have a bottle of Grand Marnier and just chill,” and where Butler’s last breath was not enough in the Finals two seasons ago against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“You don’t know how many more opportunities you will have to get back to this,” Lowry, 36, said, leaving the Toronto Raptors last summer ostensibly to maximize his chances for a second NBA title. “So for me, honestly, it was a waste of a year. I only play to win championships.”
Steps from where the stands at FTX Arena were packed just minutes earlier, an emptiness enveloped the team’s private space. Players slammed the walls of Championship Alley as they retreated to the locker room. F-bombs echoed in that hallway.
“This is one of those things, man,” center Bam Adebayo said, “you fight so hard, through all the season, ups and downs, injuries, disrespect and you still find a way to come this close. It’s rough.”
Had his late, all-or-nothing 3-pointer dropped, it would have been Butler hoisting the Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player, an honor that instead went to Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
So even after 48 minutes of brilliance, never once pulled for rest, and 35 points, there was a loser’s lament, Butler instead left to reflect on his eight points in Game 3, when he sat out the second half with knee soreness, and his six in Game 4, when the lift wasn’t there.
“Everything we put into this game day in and day out is toward winning,” he said. “That’s the only thing we care about here in the Miami Heat organization. But I like it because we can learn from it. I can learn from it as much as anybody else.
“In my book, I just think I can’t have bad games. I played like trash in a couple. I think that was the series.”
Left to offer perspective, as difficult as that can be at times such as these, was coach Erik Spoelstra.
“It’s just one of those really tough moments,” he said. “You can’t prepare for it. You’re not thinking about it. It’s one of the worst feelings in the world to address your locker room after a game like this. When it ends, it ends in a thud.”
As Spoelstra surveyed that locker room, the toll of the 106-game ride from the start of the season was apparent.
Tyler Herro could go only 6:43 Sunday because of the groin strain that had him out the previous three games. P.J. Tucker was pulled for good in the third quarter, the knee soreness that had him on the injury list the final weeks of the postseason taking its severest toll. Then there was Lowry, who never got back to himself after straining his hamstring in the postseason’s third game.
“I think if this series could have been . . . if we had a day in between somewhere, or maybe a couple of those gaps, guys could have recovered a bit more,” Spoelstra said, with the made-for-television demands making player health secondary. “But both teams were dealing with it. We were dealing with quite a few things as well. It’s not an excuse. We got beat.
“I love the fact that our guys are putting themselves out there. Kyle, whatever minutes he played [Sunday] was way more minutes than he should have played. Same thing for Tyler. Tyler just absolutely made himself available when he really didn’t have any practices. If it was the regular season, there was no chance he would have played.”
So perhaps out of the darkness, that, ultimately, will be where the satisfaction eventually will arrive, that the resolved never wavered.
“I’ve had that before, also, you know, during those championship runs,” Spoelstra said. “We had guys that the day after the season were getting surgeries. So it was very similar.
“These last two series, it was a daily meeting with the training staff to get an inventory of where guys were. But these guys were so committed to the challenge that they are willing to do whatever it took to get themselves out there and compete and really compete at a high level physically. It just shows you the mental toughness of the guys in the locker room.”
()
News
Aaron Judge focused on standings after losing to Rays: ‘We’re in first place, that’s the only thing I’m going to look at’
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge did not want a barbecue or a picnic on Monday. With the Yankees finishing a stretch of nine games in eight days with back-to-back losses to the Rays, the Yankees slugger did not particularly even want a day off to think about it.
“We’ve got a bad taste in our mouth,” Judge said Sunday. “Everybody in here is ready to go every single day. I know it’s been quite a few games in a row, but we’ve got a lot to prove.”
But Monday, Memorial Day, was a scheduled Yankees off day and it is a traditional day in baseball to take stock of where a player or team stands. Even after two straight losses to their American League East rival Rays, Judge knows that the Yankees are standing in a good spot. With a 33-19 record just over a quarter of the way through the season, the Yankees have the best record in the AL, one loss behind the Dodgers for the best record in baseball.
Judge has made it clear this regular season is all about one thing: positioning themselves for the playoffs. So far, so good leading the AL.
“We’re in first place,” he said. “That’s the only thing I’m going to look at, where we are in the standings. It’s better than being in second place, that’s for sure,” Judge said. “So we’ve got a good ballclub here that’s been grinding out these first two months. We got hit with a couple injuries the last couple of weeks, but that’s not going to change what this team is about and what we can do.”
The Yankees have had their first real test due to injuries. They will head into Tuesday night’s series opener against the Angels at the Stadium without Giancarlo Stanton (ankle), Josh Donaldson (shoulder), Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) and Chad Green (Tommy John surgery). DJ LeMahieu missed time last week with a wrist injury and Aaron Hicks was out two games with right hamstring tightness, but both avoided trips to the injured list.
After avoiding injuries all spring and the first month of the regular season, the Yankees had a bunch over the last week.Still, they kept stride, splitting the series with the Rays to improve to 19-10 in the AL East and maintain their 4.5 game lead on them in the division.
Their pitching has been brilliant. The starters’ combined 2.82 ERA is the best in the AL and their overall 2.90 ERA is the second best in the league, behind the Astros. Nestor Cortes’ 1.80 ERA, which is the second best in the big leagues behind the Rangers’ Martin Perez’s 1.70, has been a huge factor in their success. Yankees pitchers have posted 444 strikeouts over 430.1 innings pitched, which is the best in the AL and third in the majors. Gerrit Cole’s team-leading 72 is fifth best in the big leagues.
Despite scoring just five runs over the last three games against very good Rays’ pitching, they are second in the AL in runs scored, behind the Red Sox, and tied with the Dodgers for the most homers (67) in the big leagues.
That’s obviously thanks to Judge, who leads the big leagues with 18 homers. They are second in the AL in slugging (.406) behind the Red Sox. Their +71 run differential is the best in the AL and second only to the Dodgers’ +119 in baseball.
They have 13 comeback wins and have won 15 games by two runs or less. That’s what shows Judge they are heading in the right direction and he’s starting to get excited that this could be a “special,” team.
“Just go back and look at a lot of the games that we’ve come back and won,” Judge said. “It doesn’t really matter with this team if we’re down early or if we get down late. This team is always fighting until the very last out. In the last inning (Sunday), we put three pretty good swings on some balls. It just so happened they caught all of them, but it’s a ballclub with a lot of fight.
“We’re a team that’s never out of it. I think that’s what really makes this team special.”
()
Merchant Cash Advance – Financial Support for Your Business
Jordan Berry seeks to improve ‘consistency’ in quest to remain the Vikings’ punter
Why Business and Law Go Hand in Hand
PM Kisan: Good news for farmers, PM Modi will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31
Bespoke Coach House Buildings And Contents Insurance Is Still So Difficult To Find!
Cyprus Investment Property – Investing In The Island Of Aphrodite
Why Vietnam Is a Great Destination for Today’s Digital Nomad
‘A waste of a year’ and yet also pride in fight to the finish for Heat, Lowry, Butler, Adebayo, Spoelstra
Do You Have a Business Continuity Plan?
Aaron Judge focused on standings after losing to Rays: ‘We’re in first place, that’s the only thing I’m going to look at’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date