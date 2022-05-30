LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30THMAY 2022

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on30thMay.

Project:TEAK

Listing date:30th May

Key words:MEME, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website:http://teakcoinsite.com

About:

Teak is token built on the Ethereum blockchain network. Teak is nature community coin, Teak that brings energy and ideas of the crypto community to the global audience with a unique style, Teak coin is soon to be the newest and hottest community coin hit the market.

It’s a cryptocurrency that reaches to high monetary level and fair tokenomics.

Project:VIC

Listing date:30th May

Key words:NFT, Listed on DIGIFINEX,ERC20

Official Website:http://arte-vic.com/EN_home.html

About:

The VIC blockchain platform is a P2P (PEER TO PEER) tangible asset trading platform service based on the blockchain. It determines the authenticity of tangible asset with values such as artwork, guarantees high-quality assets, focuses on distribution connections, and uses structured data and encryption technology mechanisms to ensure fair and accurate price evaluation of artworks.

Project:GOP

Listing date:31st May

Key words:Others – Storage Blockchain, Intial listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://gopherfoundation.io/

About:

We have designed our Gopher distributed data storage platform based on blockchain protocol combined with a data storage network consisting of various data storage provider cooperatives (data farmer unions) in order to make it free from the limitations of the decentralized data storage system and ultimately applicable to the real business world. We adopt the consensus mechanism that avoids coordination among validators to prevent serious network delay and overhead. Our modularized data storage system enables an end-user to store and retrieve data in a manner to ensures security and privacy, easiness of use, and lower cost than conventional cloud storage services.

Project:WPC

Listing date:31st May

Key words:DEFI, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website:https://www.worldpaycoin.org/

About:

WPC payment is made through partner’s content and product payment, reward, funding payment, offline QR CODE payment, etc. through the service site of each infrastructure. The payment process of various services is linked through WPC COIN, product marketing information, purchase It learns data and turns it into big data through primary collection.

Project:RENS

Listing date:31st May

Key words:Others, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website:https://renstoken.io

About:

Rens is a real estate token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Rens aims to integrate the existing real estate sector into the blockchain. It supports this idea with Metaverse and NFT trends.

.Project:PESA

Listing date:31st May

Key words:DEFI Remittance, Listed on PCS and Finexbox,BSC

Official Website:https://pesatoken.io/

About:

By tokenizing an existing company, we are able to expand marketing to reach more users for Pesabase. Each time someone sends money to their loved ones, a portion of their transaction fee goes as a buy on the chart – burning the supply and increasing the token price. Pesabase currently processes 200k USD per month through word of mouth marketing only. By using marketing funds from the token, our reach expands exponentially to more users. More users = more people sending money to their loved ones at a fraction of the price = more tokens bought = less supply. We target people already using remittance platforms to send money back home, and offer a massive solution to them to make it seamless and less expensive.

Project:IRT

Listing date:1st June

Key words:DEFI, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website:https://irocket.pro

About:

Infinity Rocket is a multi-purpose platform that allows you to simplify the launch and promotion of any projects on the blockchain.

Project:FJT

Listing date:1st June

Key words:Defipayment, Listed on Coinsbit,TRC20

Official Website:https://fujicompany.io

About:

Fuji is a place where investors and start-uppers can meet, discuss ideas and make life-changing decisions. Our project allows business owners to develop, and investors – to get new, potentially “gold” sources of income from successful startups. For your convenience, all Fuji investments are made through our dedicated internal coin FJT.

Using it, you can take part in all the activities of the site and also generate income from the organic growth of our coins.

Project:PSOL

Listing date:1st June

Key words:NFT DAO Launchpad, Listed on Raydium,SOLANA

Official Website:https://parasol.finance/

About:

Parasol Finance is the first-ever community governed IDO platform built on Solana with the needs of both projects and investors alike.

Parasol Finance will be the premier community-governed IDO platform built on Solana that caters to the needs of both projects and investors above all else. Parasol is an ecosystem that helps investors diversify their decentralized finances (DeFi). With the aim of making investing in the future of DeFi accessible and easy to use for everyone, Parasol offers its token, ($PSOL).

Parasol Finance is adopting a unique and never before seen mechanism for our upcoming IDO launchpad. One of the first use cases we are currently planning with Parasol NFTs is that they will act as keys that unlock access to exclusive communities, events, and most importantly, IDO allocations. These NFTs will represent a user’s share of upcoming IDO sales and will be directly used to purchase IDO tokens based on the user’s NFT.

Project:TAG

Listing date:1st June

Key words:NFT,DAO, Listed on Pancakeswap, BSC

Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com

About:

Utilizing blockchain technology to build a store of value fungible cryptographic asset named as Tagcoin which has limited and defined supply that can be mined by staking another non-fungible cryptographic asset called which can be registered and acquired as a NFT token. Tagcoin Mining yield on the NFT miner is derived from measuring performance on various social media platforms using a transparent Performance Grading System.

Project:SHOX

Listing date:1st June

Key words:Education/Game, Listed uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com

About:

SHOX is a token that has come to bridge the gap between the crypto world and our youth.

Project:PCRM

Listing date:2nd June

Key words:Public, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website:http://data-m.io

About:

DATAM PCRM is a system that achieves user compensation by executing contracts through a methodology that quantifies the amount of carbon reduced through good behavior in which individuals reduce carbon emissions.

In addition to the carbon reduction methodology proposed and approved by the existing UNFCCC,Create an ecosystem where rewards can be received based on a carbon reduction methodology that is ① scientifically proven and ② where rewards can be received based on the carbon reductionmethodology approved by vote within the union.

Project:POR

Listing date:2nd June

Key words:Play/Watch and Earn, Listed on pancakeswap,，BSC

Official Website:https://portuma.com

About:

Portuma runs in-game – metaverse advertising, provides ease of payment with in-game blockchain technology. Portoken ($POR), the token of the Portuma project, is a BEP20 token issued on the Binance Smart Chain with maximum supply of 10 Billion tokens in total.

POR’s bravest goal to offer an in-game advertising tool to all mobile and desktop game developers and companies and users of the world. As the world’s first Play/Watch & Earn token, Portoken harnesses the power of the sustainable and innovative Portuma project.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May23rd to May29th, 2022

Name: CAST

Weekly gain: 36%

Official Website:https://castellocoin.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cast/usdt/#innovation

Name: LM

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website:https://leisuremeta.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lm/usdt/#innovation

Name: MINU

Official Website:https://muuinu.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/minu/usdt/#innovation

Name: ANCT

Official Website:http://anctoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/anct/usdt/#innovation

Name: USDD

Official Website:https://usdd.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdd/usdt/#usd

Name: C98

Weekly gain: 105%

Official Website:https://www.coin98.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/c98/usdt/#innovation

Name: SCRT

Weekly gain: 64%

Official Website:https://scrt.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/scrt/usdt/#usd

Name: EPX

Weekly gain: 48%

Official Website:https://ellipsis.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/epx/usdt/#innovation

Name: PIGE

Official Website:https://pigeinu.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pige/usdt/#usd

Name: FMC

Official Website:https://fidometa.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fmc/usdt/#innovation

Name: ARTR

Official Website:https://artery.network/en/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/artr/usdt/#innovation

Name: BRT

Weekly gain: 190%

Official Website:https://bikerush.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brt/usdt/#usd

Name: GBEX

Official Website:https://globiance.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gbex/usdt/#innovation

