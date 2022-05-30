Lynx honor Seimone Augustus, then lose to her Sparks

On 28 Feb 2021, the Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date was announced which is set released in July 2022. This has been confirmed by the Crunchyroll.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Countdown

Rent-A-Girlfriend is a manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It began its original publication on July 17 2017 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. So far, 18 volumes have been released containing about 157 chapters.

Along with that, a spin-off manga has also been released this year by Miyajima which focuses on Sumi, a character in the series.

The story talks about Kazuya Kinoshita, who got dumped by his girlfriend. He then ‘rents’ a girlfriend using an online dating app. The date does not meet his expectations. Later, he finds out that the girlfriend, Chizuru, is a lot meaner.

After his grandmother is hospitalized, he brings Chizuru with him to pay a visit. The situation turns dicey as he then begins to rent Chizuru to show up to his friends and family. Other girls also later become a part of the story.

There is no official plot or summary announcement made yet. Season 2 would probably follow the manga which is followed for the previous season. The manga now has almost 20 volumes and 175 chapters as of May, with the next Volume 21 to be released soon in July 2022. The last season completed adapting till the 5th or 6th volume so there is a lot of content yet to be adapted.

Is There a Season 2 of Rent A Girlfriend?

Although Season 2 of Rent a Girlfriend has been confirmed, it has not been released yet. So no, there is no Rent a Friend Season 2, Yet. However, Season 2 is scheduled to release in July 2022. And in Season 2 we’ll see the original trio of Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami returning.

What is the Release Date of Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2?

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 release date was announced and confirmed earlier this year to be 2 July 2022.

Why Should There be Rent a Girlfriend Season 2?

The anime adaptation to the series was piloted on July 11, 2020, and became the second most popular series, only to be beaten by Fire Force. You can watch the first season on Crunchyroll and Netflix Japan. The production studio, TMS Entertainment, officially announced right after the premiere of the season 1 finale that a second season was in the works.

Out of the 157 chapters of the ongoing manga, the first season almost reached chapter 50. With a lot of material to refer to, the studio could greenlight the second season and even a third season, because there are a lot of chapters to cover if the studio stays loyal to the original work. They did seem to stay that way in the first season, though.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Revealed Officially?

Yes, It’s Confirmed!!! Crunchyroll gave us a teaser this September which confirmed that the second season of Rent-A-Girlfriend was on its way.

The official release date has been announced. Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 is set to release in July 2022 after almost 2 years of the first season.

According to the released special video for the announcement the voice actors of these characters were featured – Kazuya, Chizuru, Ruka, Mami, Sumi, and Nagomi. The cast is likely to return for the next season, though there is no official cast release or updates regarding the show yet. There haven’t been any changes or updates for the team as well, so the high possibility is the team would be the same.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Updated on 2022

Before the 1st season’s finale was streamed internationally, it was announced that the production of a second season is started. On 28 Feb 2021, It was announced that Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 will premiere in 2022 during a special stage event.

Rent a Girlfriend Characters

Kazuya Kinoshita Kazuya Kinoshita is the Lead male hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. He is an undergrad at Nerima University who is studying Business Administration and he lives alone in a condo in 203 Royal Hills Nerima. Kazuya is an uncertain man who likes to submerge himself in his prevalence, so he now and again lies around him without a second thought. His untruths regularly get him into difficulty, since he can’t marshal the strength, to come clean. He makes the untruths proceed to keep away from the issue of clarifying everything. An illustration of this is his phony relationship with Chizuru Ichinose kept up to support his grandma up. On the other hand, he knows he’s finding himself mixed up with a great difficult situation to attempt to ensure others’ insider facts and keep those near him cheerful. Notwithstanding the entirety of this, he is for the most part a sort-hearted individual and even shows incredible tirelessness on occasion, and will try really hard to help other people which we’ll see more of in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Chizuru Ichinose Chizuru Ichinose on the other hand known as Chizuru Mizuhara in her “rental girlfriend” persona, is the lead female hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. She is an understudy at Nerima University who is studying Literature and she at present lives in Room 204 of Royal Hills Nerima, only close to Kazuya Kinoshita. Initially, Chizuru sets up a sort and chivalrous front: It shocks any individual who thinks about leasing, which makes them give high evaluations to her. Notwithstanding, she just does this to her clients. In all actuality, she is sharp, reckless, and calculative; showing her actual self to individuals she loathes or needs to endure. In any case, she shows an authentic kinder side when she sees individuals out of luck or when Kazuya needs her assistance. She gets irritated when Kazuya acquaints her with his grandma. Chizuru advised Kazuya promptly to tell his grandma that they separated, yet she’d become flushed and get humiliated when she hears Kazuya discussing her with his grandma. As per Sayuri Ichinose, Chizuru used to be a ‘tenacious crybaby’, something that she has defeated throughout the long term. All things considered, quite possibly she simply conceals it with her ideal veneer around others. During her middle school years, Chizuru turned into a delinquent and regularly battled with young men. In any case, her grandpa directed her to trust in her fantasies and become somebody that helps individuals. This prompted Chizuru incredibly zero in on turning into an entertainer when she tracked down Sayuri’s old DVD. At the point when Sayuri is apparently near her end, Chizuru showed a greater amount of her frail side that she won’t acknowledge a ‘dismal truth’ after Kazuya had chosen to abandon keeping the lie as he felt regretful to hold deceiving a perishing individual. The injury of the tragic truth is from how miserable she was during her soul to pursue her fantasy and wishing her grandpa to see her before his passing from the mishap. Mami Nanami Mami Nanami is a minor enemy of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. She is a rookie at Nerima University and the ex of Kazuya Kinoshita whom she unloaded for another person’, ‘accordingly setting off the headliners of the series. Out in the open, Mami has all the earmarks of being a sweet and agreeable individual. Behind that persona, in any case, Mami has shown sociopathic inclinations, for example, scheming, manipulative, and unimportant practices, particularly spinning around Kazuya and Chizuru. At the point when her well-disposed exterior drops, her envious and possessive sentiments alarm individuals around her. Notwithstanding not being engaged with Kazuya any longer, she has made a special effort to get more data about him and the young ladies he’s with and endeavor to pull them apart. It is at this point unclear whether she does these out of waiting affections for Kazuya, or if her inspirations are basically in a spirit of meanness. In Kazuya’s eyes, she seems cherishing and sympathetic. Nonetheless, because of the conflicting idea of her conduct, it is as yet unverified if her sentiments are real. She apparently communicates worry for him being not able to discover a sweetheart on the off chance that he continues to lease Chizuru. Conversely, she has communicated stealthily that she is sickened with their relationship and is resolved to split them up. She has controlled Kazuya’s affections for her, ie. kissing him and welcoming him to meet her at a pool alone regardless of staying alert he had a sweetheart. (despite the fact that she was ignorant Chizuru was a rental at that point). Subsequent to acknowledging Kazuya is as yet leasing Chizuru, she gets herself included further. We might learn the reasoning behind Mami’s actions in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2. How Many Episodes are in Rent a Girlfriend Season 2? If we go by Season 1 then Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 will probably also have 12 episodes. This is because unlike in the 2000s when animes used to have 24-48 episodes and had multiple cours, More and More are pertaining to release only a single cour anime series. Too Cute pic.twitter.com/Vl92O6HHmz — Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) November 25, 2021 This is because it gives creators and studios more flexibility to see how the series is performing and if the series is a success then a second season is green-lit. This also helps the author of the shows. As more and more series are getting animated many of them do not have enough material to grant more than one cour season. And therefore releasing single cours shows gives the author more time to write and not let the shows catch up to the source material very soon. And this is the same as Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 as the manga is still ongoing. “Have you ever considered that he could be the one to make you happy for life?” pic.twitter.com/lfet9eVj56 — Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) November 23, 2021 How to Watch Rent a Girlfriend There is also the option of watching Season 1 until Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 releases. You can watch Rent a Girlfriend Season 1 on Crunchyroll. You can also watch Season 1 Anime-Planet if for some reason you are able to access Crunchyroll.

The post Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for July 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.