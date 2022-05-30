News
Marcus Stroman’s best start ‘by far’ goes to waste as the right-hander closes out an impressive month for Chicago Cubs
In the back of Marcus Stroman’s mind, he prepared to go to third base.
Stroman did not hesitate during the sixth inning of a scoreless game Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs pitcher aggressively fielded his position on Danny Mendick’s sacrifice bunt attempt with nobody out — charging off the mound, barehanding the ball and firing a strike to third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who tagged out Josh Harrison.
“I‘m usually off the mound pretty quick,” Stroman said, “so if it’s not a perfect bunt, I usually feel like I have an opportunity to get the guy at third. And I kind of peeked real quick while I was running over there and I knew I had a chance, and Wizzy made a great play.”
The sequence was part of a stellar performance from Stroman that featured seven shutout innings — which the Cubs wasted in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to sloppy Sox defense, Stroman successfully navigated a bases-loaded, one-out spot. He attacked Sox catcher Reese McGuire and got him to whiff on three pitches out of the zone. Two pitches later, Harrison lined out to second to end the threat.
An amped Stroman slapped his mitt walking off the field.
“We had a really good mix of pitches going on, keeping them very off balance, getting weak contact,” Stroman said. “Defense was amazing as well. So just being aggressive and taking that same mentality into each start.”
Manager David Ross called Stroman’s start “by far” his best outing with the Cubs. For most of the afternoon, Stroman pounded the zone and took advantage of the Sox’s aggressiveness. He recorded 17 outs on three pitches or fewer.
“He mixes well and changes his timing and stuff,” Sox third baseman Jake Burger said. “It was keep the same process going, look for something over the middle of the plate. He threw well, though, I’ve got to give him credit for that.”
The Cubs, however, didn’t capitalize on Stroman’s start. Catcher P.J. Higgins didn’t block a swinging strike that David Robertson induced in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Sox to tie the game. And the Sox tallied two runs apiece off Scott Effross and Robert Gsellman in extra innings to prevent the Cubs from a two-game sweep.
Playing three extra innings was not ideal for the Cubs ahead of nine games in the next seven days, including a doubleheader Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs will call up right-hander Matt Swarmer from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1. Left-hander Drew Smyly will get the ball for Game 2.
Swarmer, a 19th-round pick in 2016, has pitched well for Iowa. In nine games (five starts), the 28-year-old has a 2.08 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 innings.
Stroman still is looking to get in a rhythm and isn’t where he wants to be mechanically. Despite that, he finished May with a 1.50 ERA (four earned runs in 24 innings) in four starts while also being sidelined by COVID-19 during the month.
It’s encouraging Stroman is able to put the Cubs in position to win while not being at his best. The Cubs will be relying more on their veteran starters with Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list.
The bullpen has been reliable two months in, but the group will wear down quickly if the Cubs don’t get consistent innings from the rotation.
“I feel like I’m someone who’s always going to go out there and compete regardless of how I feel,” Stroman said. “I’m always going to throw myself out there every fifth day regardless of anything and do my best to put everything aside and to compete.
“I just know I can be better. So that’s what’s frustrating is that I know that I can be better each and every time out. I’m just trying to get to that point.”
Column: Despite comeback win, Chicago White Sox fans still seeking a reason to believe in this team — and its manager
When Tony La Russa was hired as Chicago White Sox manager after the 2020 season and his second DUI arrest was reported, free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman chimed in on Twitter.
“Baffling on all measures,” Stroman replied to a tweet by The Athletic’s Keith Law calling it a “bad hire.”
A troll followed up by asking Stroman how much money it would take for him to play for La Russa, using a disparaging description of the Sox manager.
“No amount of money honestly,” Stroman replied. “Peace of mind is always priority.”
Stroman wound up playing for the New York Mets last season before signing a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 1 — the day the lockout began. And on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon on the South Side, he found himself facing La Russa’s White Sox in the final game of Round 2 of the City Series.
In spite of Stroman’s seven shutout innings, the Cubs lost 5-4 in 12 innings after the bullpen blew leads in the ninth, 10th and 11th before 38,080 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Too many twists and turns in that game,” La Russa said. “We had some (hard) contact that we thought we deserved more production. But there were other times we missed a couple of opportunities.”
The Cubs wound up with a split in the two-game series, and manager David Ross said fans got their money’s worth.
“It was a great game, a real good game,” Ross said. “Well-played, a lot of action, a lot of back and forth. Crowd was in it. Both starting pitchers threw extremely well. Neither team could really close it out there. Back and forth and guys from two teams really fighting it out trying to make something happen.”
Stroman is smart enough to know anything he writes on Twitter can be used against him in the future but confident enough in his abilities not to care. He had his best outing as a Cub after Keegan Thompson threw five strong innings to win Saturday’s game.
So what did we learn in the final two games of the City Series?
That the White Sox still aren’t ready to prove they’re more than a .500 team — and losing Tim Anderson to a groin injury for any length of time would be a significant obstacle to overcome.
“We’ll play with what we’ve got,” La Russa said, adding: “We’ll be all right.”
The Cubs, meanwhile, are showing they can compete and that as bad as things look, they’re unlikely to go in the tank. Cubs fans are coming to grips with the fact this rebuild is not much different than the last one and only the names have changed. But it could be a completely different team by the trade deadline with veterans on one-year contracts and youngsters at Triple-A Iowa waiting for call-ups.
Many Sox fans are losing patience with this team in spite of Sunday’s comeback win. Every time they get a big win, they expect a long run. But so far it has been hit and miss with an offense that hasn’t been anything close to advertised.
If La Russa were anyone but La Russa, he would be on the hot seat for the lackluster first two months. He was booed when he came out to the mound Saturday after leaving Johnny Cueto in too long, the first time he has heard it from Sox fans this season.
He has been booed before, as anyone old enough to remember his first term with the Sox can attest, and isn’t bothered by it. La Russa appears oblivious to criticism, perhaps because he gets so much of it when his team loses.
When the Sox hired him at age 76, some questioned whether he could relate to this generation of players. But most of the young Sox players sing his praises. He said before Sunday’s game that dealing with today’s players is the same as when he was a 34-year-old manager in 1979.
“You forget, man, when I started, free agency had already been in since ‘75,” he said. “And the media (attention) was already started, ESPN in ‘79, so fame and fortune were already distractions. The only place I thought anybody couldn’t question me (upon returning) was that I had been away from the game. Everything else people doubted — and probably still doubt — I felt were all legitimate.
“But I wasn’t away from the game. I was with MLB and I was with teams. So I was down on the field observing and it’s the same. The relationships are exactly what they were before. You have to build that, you have to have respect and trust and you better understand how hard this game is to play, mentally and physically tough. It’s a prerequisite.”
General manager Rick Hahn, who doesn’t get any blame from the anti-La Russa crowd because Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hired La Russa in the first place, can’t do anything but tinker with the roster. He took a big step Saturday by designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment, which some interpreted as a sign his patience with the team is running thin.
“I try to be patient,” Hahn said Saturday. “We all try to be patient. I don’t think that anything should be read on the decision on Dallas Keuchel beyond that it was time to move on from Dallas Keuchel. No one in there needs a message sent via a roster move to one of their teammates. Everyone knows where they stand.”
That’s too bad. Yasmani Grandal, Josh Harrison and Yoán Moncada could all use a message these days.
So the Cubs and Sox are done playing each other, and it’s not even June.
That means the Sox will have to sell out their ballpark the rest of the way without the help of Cubs fans. Sox fans seemingly need a reason to believe in this team — and in the manager brought in to take them to the promised land.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Iowa’s Keegan Murray
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player, and vice versa.
The buzz: After being a 3-star out of DME Academy — a post-graduate program in Daytona Beach — in the 2020 recruiting class and a quiet freshman season, Murray blossomed into a top draft prospect his sophomore year. Murray led the Big Ten in scoring in 2021-22 after averaging 7.2 points his first year with the Hawkeyes. He scored in double figures in 34 of the 35 games, including 30-plus five times, and was named a consensus first-team All-American.
Scouting report: Versatile scoring forward who thrives in transition and as a cutter. Fluid and explosive as a ballhandler on fastbreaks. One of the more efficient prospects in the post, effective on duck ins and seals. Forceful in getting to the rim, averaging 5.4 free throw attempts. Active rebounder, especially offensively. Improved his 3-point shooting from 29.6% as a freshman by 10.2%. Comfortable making outside shots with a hand in his face. Effective coming off screens and in the pick-and-pop. Should be able to guard both forward positions and even opposing teams’ small-ball centers. Capable isolation defender. Active in passing lanes and should be a defensive playmaker.
Showed flashes of self-creation from the perimeter, but ballhandling will need to improve to become a better shot creator. Not a natural playmaker. Relied significantly on spin moves when creating from the perimeter in the half court. He’ll need to become quicker on both ends. Struggled at times defensively with speed on the perimeter. Can get caught gambling too much for steals.
Fit: Murray could seamlessly fit in most situations because of his size, improved 3-point shooting and versatility on both ends. A likely top-seven pick, Murray will be available for Orlando at No. 1, but the Magic will probably lean toward taking a player whose upside is perceived to be higher.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today on May 30. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in
Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.
While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others
CLICK HERE: Download PDF Of UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021
UPSC Civil Service final results 2021: How to check
- Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ available on the homepage
- Step 3: The result will appear in a PDF file on the screen
- Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.
In 2020, a total number of 761 candidates cleared the UPSC CSE final examination out of which 545 were men and 216 were women. Shubham Kumar was the first place holder in the examination, second was Jagrati Awasthi, and third was Ankita Jain.
The post UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 Declared | PDF (Name Wise) Result Available Now appeared first on JK Breaking News.
